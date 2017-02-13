The Manufacturing of Controversy – General Michael Flynn Edition….

Anyone who has followed the deep weed construct of current U.S. politics against the backdrop of DC’s UniParty fear of President Trump can fully grasp the desperation of the professional political class to undermine the expressed purposes and intents of Trump to drain the proverbial swamp in Washington DC.
Toward that end – the myriad of vested financial and political interests, including those interests amid the corporate Mostly Swamp Media, are frantically lashing out -and latching on- to any issue that might aid the undermining objective.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones”.
This is a famous quote from Niccolo Machiavelli which acutely describes the current confluence of events. Draining the proverbial swamp of the inherent corruption, and subsidiary corruptible influences from the entrenched benefactors, is the overriding source of the angst against the new administration.
For the media who depend on the bile in the swamp’s retention pond – to manipulate public opinion – no falsehood is out-of-bounds; no attack too severe; no rules of decency or diplomacy are considered; the ends justify all means as the war of attrition begins.
The approach from those who benefit from life amid the swamp is essentially a zero-sum outlook. Either the parasites win, or they will have forever lost their indulgences.
Combined with the media, the aggregate interests form like swarms of frenzied piranha. At the apex of the boil anything thrown into the mix will be devoured regardless of its political alignment. The rabid nature of the swarm precludes the injection of logic, reason or merit; all common sense is necessarily dispatched.
The media created controversy of General Michael Flynn is a nothing-burger.
The piranha’s are biting a fake news rubber tire that has been dipped into the boil; and the swamp defenders who are holding the rope are desperate to convince the viewing audience it’s really a side of beef.
Wait for the boil to subside, and if you stick around long after the audience moves on, you’ll see a rubber tire removed.
Flynn must know alot as they are sure trying awfully hard to take him down, and have been trying since before Trump took office.
His Oath covers
“All Enemies Foreign and DOMESTIC.”
DOMESTIC Enemies are a far greater CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER.
Especially the Enemy Within the Chamberpot Repubs, like McCain’s wars in Syria and Ukraine. Also the Uni (USSA) Party supplying and funding ISIS.
Gen.Flynn knows all about that Obamy-Hilarity-McCain treasonous scam.
https://westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com/2017/02/08/ask-sends-4/
MSM democrat Uniparty Scheme of the Week Flynn and Miller.
Thanks for the grounding SD, I have been batting this around all day.
Louise Mensch who is on the payroll of Rupert Murdoch is the worst of the worst of them. Her entire Twitter feed is conspiracy theories about Russia.
The swamp creatures want a scalp and are hoping for Flynn but we know Trump is loyal and also realizes that the vermin in media are horrendous liars. In addition, Louise Mensch should be deported she has no reason to be in the country.
I’m never comfortable questioning people who are clearly smarter than I, but I must confess having a hard time finding this a nothing-burger. Unless the facts are being misconstrued, which wouldn’t surprise me. From where I sit, either Mr. Flynn did something he wasn’t supposed to do or he didn’t. And I’m not talking about driving alone in the car pool lane. Is Michael Flynn on tape? Running before the starter’s pistol is no Bueno.
I find your statement puzzling. Flynn said he thought the Russian/American relationship would improve with Trump as President. Sounds like a harmless pleasantry to me. I would have felt completely comfortable telling VP Pence we hadn’t discussed sanctions. Another tempest in a teapot manufactured by the left & the MSM. Obama telling Putin he would have more latitude after the election was much more sinister in my eyes.
I find your statement puzzling as you so state regarding EWSoCal post.
You say ” Flynn said he thought the Russians/American relationship would improve with Trump as President.”
EWSoCa says “From where I sit, Mr. Flynn did something he wasn’t supposed to do or he didn’t.”
What’s the puzzle?
Consider. All diplomatic calls to russia are routinely recorded and analyzed by the NSA and other various alphabet agencies. There is a transcript of everything that Flynn said in every call he made to russia for the entire length of the primaries.
The Intelligence agencies report directly to 4 head democrats in Congress, so they know exactly what was said and not said. Flynn passed his vetting by those democrats.
Why is the PRESS doing the hatchet job instead of the DEMOCRATS who have the direct information the Press has supposedly seen “leaked” to them?
What they are accusing General Flynn of is nothing more than what happens at the Bilderberg meetings every time they meet. If you know of the meetings, you will know that politicians and ambassadors meet behind closed doors with civilians, be they captains of industry or those monied elites like Soros, Rothchildes or other members of the New World Order.
The act that they are quoting has never had a single person indicted, let alone convicted in it’s whole history on the Statute Books. What is likely is that during one of the conversations that were convened with the President Elect and the Russian Ambassador to set up a meeting with the President of Russia, the Russian Ambassador asked if the New President was thinking of reducing the sanctions Obozzo slapped on Russia for so called interference in the US election with not a single grain of truth.
General Flynn would have answered that the President Elect’s policy stance was well known and that there was nothing that had been removed from the table. That is a conversation about the sanctions slapped on Russia, but not an in depth conversation by any means. The problem with the above interview with Kelly-Anne is that the interviewer did not listen to a single thing she said and did not do anything but phrase the same question seven times to Sunday, which means they have nothing but a talking point, supplied by some unknown source, un-named individual that probably only exists in the msm imagination.
The person that has spilled private conversations between a citizen and the Ambassador of Russia must have been running an illegal wiretap and I am surprised that Russia has not escalated this to an international incident due to the spying on their Embassy, which as far as I know is illegal due to the sovereignty of the Russian embassy. That is the story that needs to be investigated not a conversation that is being taken out of context.
Agee this is just much adoo about nothing. General Flynn please pay no attention to the swamp dwellers.
He won’t for defense.
He WILL for offense.
I’d like to hear George’s “for the record you’ve not provided any evidence for your assertion” played endlessly every time a source is claimed by these narrative engineers.
It is indeed a nothing burger. Even if Gen Flynn did speak with Putin, as National Security Director that seems to me to be an integral part of his job. And, no, the press is not entitled to be briefed on it. Period.
Edit: Russian ambassador, not Putin. But same point.
Metaphor alternative:
Trump has dropped a Crab Trap into the Swirling Swamp.
We eagerly await the Creatures he’s Caught!
It’s not going to be pretty
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, grasshopper.
I wonder if this might be bait put out by both President Trump and Gen. Flynn to see who would bite and leak both media and internally.
We already see who is being attacked and who isn’t. This feels like the markings of a counter intelligence op to flush out those in Intelligence, the State, the media, and internally who are trying to damage the administration.
Excellent points, Athena. There’s no doubt in my mind that our President Trump is on top of this situation. We’ll know soon enough what’s going on and what the truth is. Let Trump be Trump.
“To manipulate public opinion no falsehood is out-of-bounds; no attack too severe; no rules of decency or diplomacy are considered; the ends justify all means as the war of attrition begins.”
Great sentence. This has always been the case, but it was so very much easier to hide this mad-dog attack when the establishment elites were in charge and they were just going after some poor soul that offended them. Now there is no way for anyone paying attention to miss the nature of the foul best that is the Corporate Media now that they are fighting a populist reformer in the White House and all of his appointees.
We have not seen the media this rabid since the early 80s when an actor got in the White House.
It all makes one smile with satisfaction at their pain and anguish.
“The media created controversy of General Michael Flynn is a nothing-burger.”
That’s exactly what it is and nothing more.
Just more desperate gaslighting.
Agreed. There is nothing here at all, apart from media malfeasance and swamp people that need to be drained.
As far as media sources I have no doubt they serve as each others’ sources. They look over the cubicle and ask “I’ll be your source if you’ll be mine”. “Sure no problem what narrative have you been assigned?”
I don’t know enough about what transitional administrations can or can’t do, but if Flynn lied to Pence about what he did, that’s not good. As the saying goes…it isn’t the crime, it’s the cover up.
There is nothing, even remotely, that evidences the basic underline of your premise. That’s how you know it’s completely manufactured.
Stir the pot. There was no lie & no cover up, just a desperate left MSM that wants to hurt Trump. There was a conversation about setting up meetings Flynn expressed optimism about the future of US/Russian relations in a general sense. I would hope he would be optimistic.
And WHY would Pence say Flynn lied to him ????? But yet, Pence would not come to the defence of an honorable man like Sessions when he was being attacked or Miller, or Ivanka .. something is not right and never criticism for TRUMPS Chief of staff Priebus…. I wonder why he is Never criticized ……
When did Pence say that?
House Intel Chairman Nunes said it very well: ‘Leaks appear to be from people who want the swamp to remain and they know that Flynn is not going to let the swamp remain’
FOX just reported that the administration will put out a statement about this. Bret Bair just said there are lots of rumors that Flynn will be gone by week’s end. And Krauthammer said there’s nothing wrong w/ Flynn having discussed sanctions w/ the Russian ambassador, but said Trump needs to fire him for lying about it.
How does Rogers fit into all of this? I haven’t heard of Trump having any meetings with him, but he certainly has to know quite a bit, particularly on any leaks which were truly based on phone calls, transcriptions, etc.
Is he a swamp-creature or another kind of organism?
He’s been so out of the picture it’s almost eerie.
Machiavelli was correct, but along with the “lukewarm defenders” there are also a few of us who value honour and what’s right above our own personal interests.
Flynn could have said he doesn’t discuss private conversations in the first place. Rookie response that NeoCons bookmarked for future exploitation if need be. Apparently, need be.
Exactly. We also know Flynn’s call was bugged.
As my old grandma used to say ” he’s trying to make a silk purse out of a sows ear”. Give it rest, dude, Kelly Ann answered the question. Try and remember every detail in a conversation that you have when you take 20 phone calls a day.
The DC mob are scared of General Flynn. He’s like the cat that they thought was a gonner, but the cat came back. Look out ole Mikey is back!
Speaking of manufactured BS:
Hmm…
1) Dangerous immigration from 7 terror countries poses threat to US.
2) President Trump tenporarily stops it with an EO.
3) Democrats and the MSM falsely attack President Trump.
4) Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism.
5) Flynn puts Iran “on notice”.
6) Democrats and the MSM falsely attack Flynn.
Boy those Democrats and MSM pundits sure do love their terrorism don’t they? Just imagine their freak out when the Muslim Brotherhood is declared a terror organization! Get your popcorn ready! 😛
Bunch of BS jesse jackson talked to Iran as a private citizen, Logan act is never enforced, all MSM hype as usual
When is Trump truly going to fight back against Fake News MSM? What does it take?
How about this: every day or at least once a week, a Fake News Update from White House. Spicer comes out and delineates the fake stories, exaggerated stories, misreported stories and unreported stories. Remind the American people at every step that their MSM are corrupt liars. #War. Drip by drip, enrage and humiliate and destroy the media. Or just do everything the same and expect a different result.
My first thought is that Flynn and Trump are trying to figure out who the leakers are. Also, the media is trying to go after Flynn, KAC, Bannon, Priebus, Spicer, and Miller and are trying to get them all removed. Why? Because they know they are all effective in what they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^^ THIS ^^^^
Trump is loyal. Gen. Flynn must be very effective to generate this kind of opposition.
They’ve attacked Bannon, Conway, Spicer, Miller, and today there is a rumor that Priebus is being replaced as CoS. This is a tempest in a teapot and they are aiming buckshot.
I support General Flynn.
We must think alike. I just posted the same thing above.
There were two people in that clip. The one on the left is part of that group that is 97% Lib Dems and they hate you , me, and DJT. They are also LIARS. The other person was KAC…… Love me some KAC…..
And the root of all this is a farce – Sanctions put in place not to bother Russia, so much as derail President Trump. My mind now automatically dismisses of a topic being pushed by the Media when I hear the word ‘Russians’ attached to it.
And I blame President Obama, and Hillary Clinton for literally crying wolf. Oh it goes without saying the Media is to blame as well. They way overplayed their hand on this topic. It would have been the better part of valor to simply drop it and move on, but no, the Media is myopic and deranged, so they can’t.
I get a kick out of how KAC smirks at the libtard and flops off an answer like a schoolgirl taunting a horny little boy. Too funny!
As the swamp drains the water will congregate in low lieing puddles. The denizens will be forced in to the puddles. Once in the piddles we will have easy pickings to scoop the lowliars up in our nets.
They must be real scared of Flynn.
They are. Also, Flynn worked under Obama, so he knows an awful lot.
The irony is of course that the people acting anti American are the press and swamp dwellers who have declared war against the elected US President
Oh there’s a distinct probability there are no ‘leakers’ at all and the Media simply creates these things out of thin air. When you’re citing unnamed sources, it amounts to the same thing unless they show their work…
