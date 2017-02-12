Singer, Songwriter and Wolverine Joy Villa Leads The Counter-Culture Charge…

Defying the jackbooted thugs permeating pop culture, singer and song writer Joy Villa grabbed attention tonight at the Grammy’s red carpet event with a gown that declares “Make America Great Again.”

counter-culture-3

The back of the red, white and blue dress had “TRUMP” bedazzled on the train.

counter-culture-1counter-culture-2

Meanwhile the majority of the audience was adorned with uniformed footwear:

jackboots“Jackboots”

  1. littleflower481 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Here is wikipedia entry on her: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joy_Villa

    Here is her website: http://www.princessjoyvilla.com/

    It made me happy to see this! Love it!

  2. BakoCarl says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Interview on Fox tonight . . . from her hospital bed.

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Trump will be naming Joy his Assistant to the President for Celebrity Outreach!

  4. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Great to see it! Hope she can stay safe.

  5. drsipmac says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    She surely learned from the master how to steal the show!!!!

  6. NewOrleans says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Oh my! That’s going to leave a mark.

    Well done, Ms. Villa!

  7. Curry Worsham says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    She knows how to handle the bullies. Very impressive.

  8. blazingnash says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I don’t trust her. I fully expect her to walk back the wearing of the gown, citing some kind of lame a&& social experiment or something.

  9. Southern Son says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    The left built their movement on the 1st Amendment.
    How Ironic, that IT, is what they actually Hate.
    And Hate, I understood all these years, that was what they were fighting against.
    The Sunlight is Blinding them now, and They Don’t Like It!!

  11. dizzymissl says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Loving this lady

  12. muffyroberts says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Key word here, counterculture.

    She leads the young Republican/Trump Party.

  13. pluffmudgirl says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I am in favor of placing this gown in the Smithsonian~~!!

    Love it. The Grammy’s got Trump Trolled!!

  14. codasouthtexas says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Beast and Beauty!

  15. boogywstew says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Beat me … whip me … make me write bad checks … I love her and want to have her baby!!!

  16. JoD says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Irregardless (family favorite) of her motives…..just to KNOW that the left is puking all over themselves…FANTASTIC!!
    What a dress!!…LOVE the Trump Train!!

  17. greenvalleygal says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Joy Villa is an amazing wolverine.

  18. OmegaManBlue says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Brave and beautiful woman.

  19. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Anyone got her number?

    I’m only half kidding… LOL

  20. feralcatsblog says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    One would think the richywoods could afford more than old army boots from two generations ago.

  21. fred says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Mama got wheels. She’s a vegan they are usually very confused and brainwashed from animal rights wed sites Soros funds………Keep an eye for tricks but so far looks good. Beyonce got booty bounced.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Musicians are similar to actors & actresses, not very bright & easily manipulated, as their blind allegiance to leftism shows. The only difference between them is musicians have an actual talent

    As a touring musician on & off for decades, I know many of them, & had many political discussions with them. They spew platitudes, I shut them down with truisms & common sense, then they go silent

    It starts as a from of cowardice, not wanting to rock the boat, then forms into a hollow ideology based on lies

    I loved putting them in their place, as it was so easy

    The left has control of the “hip” label, & the cowards all follow suite

  23. Ron says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    So when the snowflakes try to attack her physically, I wonder how she’ll handle that…. being a strong, healthy, 25 year old FEMALE BODY BUILDER ????

  24. codasouthtexas says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    she is everywhere on twitter!

  25. Ron says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Designer’s twitter account, full of pro-Trump references because he’s smart, and Gay.

    https://twitter.com/andresoriano/with_replies

  26. codasouthtexas says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    joy villa’s statement!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Curry Worsham says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm

  28. Curry Worsham says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Warning! Bikini body building poses!

  29. facebkwallflower says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Get Your Freedom

  30. LKA in LA says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    God bless Joy! That took guts and a love of country. To top it off she looks so happy and unafraid!

  31. Attorney says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Courageous Lady! Way to Rock!

  32. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Ruh Roh….

    “The Magic of Scientologist and Singer-Songwriter Joy Villa”

    http://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/the-magic-of-scientologist-and-singer-songwriter-joy-villa.html

  34. Sandra says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Joy Villa, I love you! Meryl Streep was not courageous. YOU are courageous!!

  35. Raven says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Love Joy Villa’s dress and thankful to see someone finally stand up and say, ‘Yeah, I’m a Deplorable and not ashamed of our new President!’ Yippee, thank you Joy!

    Have been meaning to post a picture of the Trump skirt I made and wore to an Inauguration party, but I am so far behind in everything these days. So I threw something onto my blog and am posting it here. Hopefully it will come through!

    http://hearsparkles.blogspot.com/

  37. Nettles18 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:06 pm

