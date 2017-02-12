Singer, Songwriter and Wolverine Joy Villa Leads The Counter-Culture Charge…

Defying the jackbooted thugs permeating pop culture, singer and song writer Joy Villa grabbed attention tonight at the Grammy’s red carpet event with a gown that declares “Make America Great Again.”
The back of the red, white and blue dress had “TRUMP” bedazzled on the train.
Meanwhile the majority of the audience was adorned with uniformed footwear:
Here is wikipedia entry on her: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joy_Villa
Here is her website: http://www.princessjoyvilla.com/
It made me happy to see this! Love it!
Definitely like this years dress better!
I think it is awesome and brave for her to come out on the red carpet with that beautiful dress you go girl a Trump deplorable.God Bless You.
Interview on Fox tonight . . . from her hospital bed.
Unfortunately, I think you’re right…
Trump will be naming Joy his Assistant to the President for Celebrity Outreach!
Great to see it! Hope she can stay safe.
She surely learned from the master how to steal the show!!!!
Oh my! That’s going to leave a mark.
Well done, Ms. Villa!
She knows how to handle the bullies. Very impressive.
Wonderful inspiration for kids and grandkids.
The real deal.
ha! I was just gonna post that.
Joy Villa was asked by Chicago Prep School on South side of Chicago to give a talk on how to avoid BULLYING!!!
She’s got this!
Seems to be a very intelligent young lady. She delivers her message effectively without a script,
Mike
I don’t trust her. I fully expect her to walk back the wearing of the gown, citing some kind of lame a&& social experiment or something.
Watch the video above – I needed to see to believe.
The dress was designed by a super Trump supporting Gay designer based out of L.A. . she won’t be walking anything back, she knows exactly what she’s doing.
I guess I take it back, she seems genuine. I just checked out her youtube videos. I love the songs Cold Wind and Vagabond. She seems like the real deal.
Boy, I bet that guy was soooo happy to get the chance to design that dress.
Not a lot of support for gay Trump -supporting designers, I’d bet.
The left built their movement on the 1st Amendment.
How Ironic, that IT, is what they actually Hate.
And Hate, I understood all these years, that was what they were fighting against.
The Sunlight is Blinding them now, and They Don’t Like It!!
The cave opening is still available, Lefties – crawl back under your rocks on the dark side.
The 1st amendment certainly allowed them to press their movement forward, but it is/was built on ignorance, hate and lies. Still is.
Loving this lady
That would be a project.
Great tweet!
Awesome spokesperson for our side!
Key word here, counterculture.
She leads the young Republican/Trump Party.
I am in favor of placing this gown in the Smithsonian~~!!
Love it. The Grammy’s got Trump Trolled!!
Beast and Beauty!
ouch, who is that on the left?
Whoopsie Doo
That’s Whoopi Goldberg
IDK but she appears a melding of Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, kinda scary looking.
Yikes, Whoopi.
Get a new dress designer?
And I’d say get a new brain, but that would imply she has one now,
Mike
That won’t help either! Needs a miracle!
Yes, that’s a very appropriate comparison. 😉
Beat me … whip me … make me write bad checks … I love her and want to have her baby!!!
LOL. Now that’s devotion.
Irregardless (family favorite) of her motives…..just to KNOW that the left is puking all over themselves…FANTASTIC!!
What a dress!!…LOVE the Trump Train!!
Joy Villa is an amazing wolverine.
Brave and beautiful woman.
Anyone got her number?
I’m only half kidding… LOL
she has a twitter account!
Hmm, now I see that she describes herself as a feminist on her Twitter bio.
I wanted to believe!
Nothing wrong with being a Feminist. It’s just a word that’s been coopted by the left. Every woman I’ve ever respected was a Feminist, and hardly any of them were liberals… Margaret Thatcher was a feminist, Sarah Palin is a feminist.
It has been coopted by the left and has a specific connotation nowadays. I don’t mean to speak for Sarah Palin, but I doubt she would call herself a feminist if you asked her today.
Old School Feminists get into it with the Pussy Hat wearing feminists of today all the time.
Ron’s right. IMO.
with a tongue piercing…lol
You’re gonna have some competition from Boogy a few posts up there, sanchez.
One would think the richywoods could afford more than old army boots from two generations ago.
Mama got wheels. She’s a vegan they are usually very confused and brainwashed from animal rights wed sites Soros funds………Keep an eye for tricks but so far looks good. Beyonce got booty bounced.
Musicians are similar to actors & actresses, not very bright & easily manipulated, as their blind allegiance to leftism shows. The only difference between them is musicians have an actual talent
As a touring musician on & off for decades, I know many of them, & had many political discussions with them. They spew platitudes, I shut them down with truisms & common sense, then they go silent
It starts as a from of cowardice, not wanting to rock the boat, then forms into a hollow ideology based on lies
I loved putting them in their place, as it was so easy
The left has control of the “hip” label, & the cowards all follow suite
So when the snowflakes try to attack her physically, I wonder how she’ll handle that…. being a strong, healthy, 25 year old FEMALE BODY BUILDER ????
she is everywhere on twitter!
Designer’s twitter account, full of pro-Trump references because he’s smart, and Gay.
https://twitter.com/andresoriano/with_replies
Thanks 4 that Ron. He’s got a ton of Trump re-tweets on there.
What a day!
joy villa’s statement!
Warning! Bikini body building poses!
Get Your Freedom
God bless Joy! That took guts and a love of country. To top it off she looks so happy and unafraid!
Courageous Lady! Way to Rock!
Ruh Roh….
“The Magic of Scientologist and Singer-Songwriter Joy Villa”
http://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/the-magic-of-scientologist-and-singer-songwriter-joy-villa.html
Just pray for her that she does not get sucked down too far into it.
She’s young.
this guy talks about the communist takeover of the USA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://oneway2day.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/understanding-the-communist-role-in-driving-the-current-chaos-in-america/
Joy Villa, I love you! Meryl Streep was not courageous. YOU are courageous!!
Boy ain’t that the truth. Took NO courage to do what Streep did. NONE.
But this? Holy Smoly!
Love Joy Villa’s dress and thankful to see someone finally stand up and say, ‘Yeah, I’m a Deplorable and not ashamed of our new President!’ Yippee, thank you Joy!
Have been meaning to post a picture of the Trump skirt I made and wore to an Inauguration party, but I am so far behind in everything these days. So I threw something onto my blog and am posting it here. Hopefully it will come through!
http://hearsparkles.blogspot.com/
Designer of Pro-Trump Grammys Dress Is an Immigrant
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/designer-pro-trump-dress-is-an-immigrant-975226
read the article on gateway pundit very interesting one and he and joy are big trump supporters.
