Resist We Much Eh’ – Bambi is Coming To The White House Monday…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

[…] This will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders with radically different approaches to trade, immigration and international relations, although they have had two telephone conversations since Mr. Trump became President.

Global tender sensibility safe-space liberals are urging Bambi, the leader of ‘the resistance‘ or something, to confront the horrible Trump:

[…] The Washington Post has also described Mr. Trudeau as “a leader of the liberal global resistance to President Trump” and said his message of “inclusivity and multiculturalism stands in contrast” to that of the U.S. leader.

Amnesty International picked up on that theme in an open letter to Mr. Trudeau on Thursday, urging him to confront the President about human rights – from the ban on Syrian refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries to his support for torture.

“Prime Minister Trudeau cannot equivocate when he sits down for his first face-to-face meet with President Trump. He must make it clear that Canada needs and expects the President to advance human-rights protections at home and abroad; not set it back,” said Béatrice Vaugrante, director-general of Amnesty International Canada. (read more)