Resist We Much Eh’ – Bambi is Coming To The White House Monday…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.
[…] This will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders with radically different approaches to trade, immigration and international relations, although they have had two telephone conversations since Mr. Trump became President.
Global tender sensibility safe-space liberals are urging Bambi, the leader of ‘the resistance‘ or something, to confront the horrible Trump:
[…] The Washington Post has also described Mr. Trudeau as “a leader of the liberal global resistance to President Trump” and said his message of “inclusivity and multiculturalism stands in contrast” to that of the U.S. leader.
Amnesty International picked up on that theme in an open letter to Mr. Trudeau on Thursday, urging him to confront the President about human rights – from the ban on Syrian refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries to his support for torture.
“Prime Minister Trudeau cannot equivocate when he sits down for his first face-to-face meet with President Trump. He must make it clear that Canada needs and expects the President to advance human-rights protections at home and abroad; not set it back,” said Béatrice Vaugrante, director-general of Amnesty International Canada. (read more)
Um, yeah… let us know how that works out for ya…. eh’?
He can have all the Muslims he wants. Send them all to Canada. That solves the problem!
As a Canadian Conservative voter I can advise our southern cousins we drew the sort straw last election. His father, Turd 1, ruined Canada with Multi-cultie sheite and now Turd 2 is inviting in the mooselimb horde. WE are currently on a path to be Europe. Trump will spit him out after their meeting.
I understand. We drew short straws too, 2 of them with O. But on further reflection, maybe we got more than that.
President Mr. Trump won’t be the least impressed with pretty boy Trudeau II.
Effete incompetent political hacks are just not Trump’s cup of tea.
If Trudeau starts any spiel trying to shame Trump for his immigration policies, there will not only be a Northern Wall, no NAFTA, but in addition, Canadians will have to present passports, be stopped, frisked, luggage and bags riffled and sniffed by canines, autos inspected at the US borders, but he will put aggressive TSA blue gloved strip searchers at every border crossing.
ADDENDUM – Effete incompetent 2ND GENERATION, LEGACY political hacks are ESPECIALLY not Trump’s cup of tea.
Nix on the blue gloves when Bambi comes across the border: he might like it too much and we would see too muvh of him here.
I resent the complaints of foreign entities and muslims when US citizens have every indignity and inconvenience just to fly within our own borders BECAUSE OF (INSERT LOTS OF EXPLETIVES) MUSLIMS.
I agree with every word.
Bambi: I love it.
Trump, mind manipulation. ” You will side with American ways and values”.
“Yes, I will side with American ways and values”.
Trudeau is weak minded, really he respects Trump and wishes he was like him, they all do.
Well, since AMERICANS have to present their passports to re-enter the U.S. from Canada, I think it makes sense that Canadians have to. AMERICANS are subject to being stopped, frisked, luggage searched, etc. I’m an equal-opportunity border patrol nazi.
Actually, a lot of that happens NOW. I live on the U.S./Canada border (U.S. side) and cross frequently (I can see the border from where I live). It absolutely requires a passport, or enhanced drivers license or NEXUS card — the latter to requiring background checks before they’re issued — for all Americans going into Canada and all Canadians coming into the U.S.
Customs in both countries can, and regularly do, initiate both random and specific searches of vehicles. And when they do, YOU put your own stuff back together after they’ve rifled through it. In the summer, particularly, the U.S. also uses sniffer dogs (haven’t seen the Canadians use them), which patrol up and down the long lines of cars waiting to talk to the customs agent in the booth at the end of each line. If you try to enter either country with stuff that you haven’t declared, and they find it, at best, you’ll pay a fine; depending on what it is, you might also be arrested; and it’s definitely marked down on your record, so they’ll scrutinize you much more carefully if/when you come to the border the next time.
All that being true, I’ve always marveled at the fact that apparently, on our southern border, things are so different. Though I realize that illegals are not trying to cross at Customs points, but are walking/swimming over the border where there are no border crossings. Still, it’s a weird situation. And it’s certainly easily possible for people to walk across the Canada/U.S. border in thousands of remote places where there are no actual crossings or roads. And it does happen, of course. The difference is that most people on the U.S. side aren’t dying to get out the U.S. and into Canada and trying to do it illegally — unless they have some nefarious purpose.
Al Sharpton Pepe
“we much wuz kangs.”
Top kek. Don’t forget them Greek homos livin’ in caves.
In topic, I think Cuckdeau is going to be a lot more conciliatory than cultmarx expect. This guy has a legitimate chance to lose his next election. He allowed Canadians to burn while he spent time and money on pet multicult initiatives. Le Current Year Man isn’t as popular as he was when he got elected.
Ppk, that rates as one of the all time best Pepes!
I am sure President Trump will be more diplomatic than I could be.
As Pres Trump has shown us on other occasions.
I think it is aboot time President Trump spanked Jr’s fanny and sent him north for a time out, ’till he learns how to play nice.
When the time comes there will be a coming together of white nationalist from Canada and the USA.
Take a hike, troll
You know how Pepe’s presence “triggers” these people! Resist we much the Trolls!
Why do you assume “nationalists” are only white? Are you denying people of color the right to love their country and want their gov’t to put its first?
Please show me where I made that assumption. Malcolm X is actually someone I admire and study. Be careful when YOU make assumptions. Tx
Trudeau could not lead a group of Boy Scouts into a Hooters. He will meet with President Trump, say flowery things and then go back to Canada and trash mouth POTUS. Just watch. Enough said.
Here’s Kevin O’Leary, a very successful businessman and TV personality, (sound familiar?) and one of the candidates running for leader of the Conservative Party in Canada right now with his recent take on Trudeau. He may have been the first to coin the well-deserved “Bambi” title for the Zoolander PM.
That was awesome
You beat me to it. I never forgot that scene when I first saw. Hilarious. I so hope the WaPo keeps selling Bambi as the leader of the global resistance to Trump. Pepare to get eaten alive. LOL
I went to a Canadian University in Montreal in the seventies and saw first hand some of the civil insurrection. Trudeau senior called out the army at one point after Separatist terrorists kidnapped and killed the British ambassador. I still remember driving past an armory on my way to school watching truckloads of soldiers grimly getting into position. The entire Separatist movement is another ugly story best saved to discuss at another time. But I was never happier than to leave the province of Quebec.
The Canadian MSM make the American media look like conservatives. Liberal governments have dominated Canadian politics for a century, with very few exceptions. Harper was one, and came to power after a Liberal scandal that was so deep and pervasive that change was almost inevitable. But the media demonized every step of the way. It was a testament to his skill that he won multiple elections despite the unending media attacks. But ten years is a lifetime in politics and the low information voters chose hair and sentiment (son of a former Liberal icon) last year.
Mark Steyn had an epic battle against the government’s so-called “human rights” commission that he eventually won. And blogger and former conservative activist Howard Galganov was driven into bankruptcy by an even more radical Marxist court system. If you think the Tea Party was harassed by the government then you can imagine what it’s like being a conservative activist in Canada. Sun media, which controls what pass as ‘conservative’ resources (mostly newspapers) is struggling financially. Their flagship, the National Post, would look pretty tame, but compared to the Globe and Mail, the CBC the Torstar entities etc. it is positively conservative.
Their swamp is also unbelievably worse than in the U.S. The multi-party system is dominated by two radical leftist parties, with the Conservatives fighting them both each election. And by necessity, even Canadian conservatism is more watered down to have any chance whatsoever to win. It will take probably a huge Trudeau Jr. implosion to break the spell he has now with his adoring public. And that probably will happen, giving his disastrous policies and personality. But sadly, the Conservative Party is now in their own crisis of identity, looking for a new leader. It will take some years for them to recover. And the third option, the NDP ( New Democratic Party) are pure socialists, making the Liberals look modest. They were on the verge of becoming the majority party with charismatic leader Jack Layton about five or so years ago before his unexpected illness and subsequent death took their momentum away.
My hopes are that Trump is diplomatic but uncompromising. And please, no phony smiling photo ops. These men are as polar opposite as can humanly be imagined. Business is business, but even implying friendship will never be believable. Trudeau needs to be put on notice and realize there will be no more free rides. But egomaniac Trudeau is now being pumped up by a world of desperate globalists who will chew him up and spit him out when he serves their purpose. And he’s too stupid to realize it.
That is an outstanding assessment. You know even before they meet how it will play out quite apart from any photo op. DJT has ALL the leverage in this negotiation. We’ve already witnessed his negotiating skills and what we’ve seen is the tip of the iceberg.
It looks like Trudeau needs to lay off the Grecian Formula. His hair looks ridiculous.
HAHA!
Its hard enough to take Trudeau, serious as PM, let alone some fantasy ‘Resistance’ the Global-Left have invested him to be.
Err, and I know what the Global-Lefts goal is, but I’m not so sure their idiot foot soldiers, your average SJW has thought through this whole ‘Resistance’ thing very well. Unless of course they think President Pence, or Tillerson is somehow more to their liking, which they won’t be.
In fact, though VP Pence is soft-spoken, Its clear to me, he’s been umm fully Trumped…
Be careful what you wish for. SJWs, President Trump, is not the evil Emperor (He’s actually the real resistance fighter…), and you, the angry paid for (or agitated) mob, are not noble rebels fighting for freedom, but are rather in the service of tyranny that has disguised its evil as justice.
Whitehouse to hold banquet in honor of the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister. The main course: Justin Trudeau served with foi gras.
Trudeau prepares himself for what his meeting with Trump will be like:
Trudeau should be whipped through the streets with a cat o’ nine- tails
What a waste of time for Trump.
But my prediction: this pretty boy prat pulls some childish attention-getting stunt.
The lion is going to eat the young.
SQUISH. LIKE BUG.
