Zogby: Voters Support President Trump Executive Orders…

Zogby Analytics conducted a survey of voters in an attempt to cut through the chaff and disinformation evident in contradictory media polling.  Here’s their finding:

President Trump Approval

  • Strongly approve 28%
    Somewhat approve 19%  Total Approval 47%
  • Somewhat disapprove 9%
    Strongly disapprove 34%  Total Disapproval 43%
  • Not sure 9%

Agree/Disagree on 90-Day Visa Ban

  • Strongly agree 33%
    Somewhat agree 19%  Total Agree 52%
  • Somewhat disagree 12%
    Strongly disagree 29%  Total Disagree 41%
  • Not sure 7%

Additionally, the Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll has Trump approval at 53%

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.  (LINK)

11 Responses to Zogby: Voters Support President Trump Executive Orders…

  1. ZZZ says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I have never been polled…there would be 4 Strongly Approve for Trump in this house if they would just ask us.

    🙂

  2. The Boss says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    These favorable polls will cause the Vichy Media to double down on the fake news until either they drive all their readers / viewers away or they see Trump’s approval in the toilet where they want it. My sense is the VM goes suicidal. Bye bye Warren Buffett’s and Jeff Bezos’ newspaper investments.

  3. HBD says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    We the people know the truth. That’s why we have a President Trump!

  4. Pam says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I ignore the phone calls because I don’t recognize the majority of the long distance numbers but you have three people in this house that fully support it.

  5. md070264 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    If they are using the same party percentages as the election polls, then it is a much better result for Trump.

  6. BobW462 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I don’t know why Zogby’s “survey” would/should be considered any more reliable or trustworthy than most, but I do like their blackened chicken salad. 😉

  7. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    My household reporting 100% agree bigly.

  8. InvestingforOne says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Haven’t heard from Zogby in ages! I thought they quit polling after getting an election wrong a while ago. Maybe they just lost customers and recently got some back?

  9. Fe says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    if I had my way, the 90 day ban on Muslim countries would be “the permanent ban on Islamic countries”

