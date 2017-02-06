Zogby: Voters Support President Trump Executive Orders…

Zogby Analytics conducted a survey of voters in an attempt to cut through the chaff and disinformation evident in contradictory media polling. Here’s their finding:

President Trump Approval

Strongly approve 28%

Somewhat approve 19% Total Approval 47%

Somewhat approve 19% Somewhat disapprove 9%

Strongly disapprove 34% Total Disapproval 43%

Strongly disapprove 34% Not sure 9%

Agree/Disagree on 90-Day Visa Ban

Strongly agree 33%

Somewhat agree 19% Total Agree 52%

Somewhat agree 19% Somewhat disagree 12%

Strongly disagree 29% Total Disagree 41%

Strongly disagree 29% Not sure 7%

(LINK for DATA)

Additionally, the Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll has Trump approval at 53%

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.