Sunday Talks – Vice President Mike Pence…

Vice President Mike Pence made the Sunday talk show circuit today with interviews on multiple networks:
NBC Mike Pence
.
CBS Face The Nation
.
ABC This Week
.
Vice President Mike Pence made the Sunday talk show circuit today with interviews on multiple networks:
NBC Mike Pence
.
CBS Face The Nation
.
ABC This Week
.
Snowflakes ❄️ can’t stand having adults in charge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snowflakes want No One to Be in Charge. They are Anarchists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I simply detest “Yes, but” interviews. Always looking to set up the one interviewed so the interviewer can push an agenda under the guise of sincere (barf) interviewing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I detest so-called journalists who don’t have an original thought or scoop among them. As has been their habit since at least the primaries, the so-called journalists of ABC, CBS and NBC asked Pence the exact same questions, in practically the same order. Why? They fear Trump and Twitter will put them where they need to be – in the trash heap of illegitimacy and irrelevance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My liberal friends just keep it up how racist it is to deny countries mostly Muslim no admittance.I just shake my head and go back to a nightmare I once had…I thought someone up the road in San Bernadino had committed the most heinous crime I could imagine…I dreamed the FBI dropped the ball on warnings and that the black widow had entered the country on a sham visa fake marriage scam… It got worse as I knew someone…I dreamed they tried to blame anyone else and not call it Islamic terror…………….That day changed my mind forever……….
LikeLiked by 8 people
So glad we have a Mike pence as VP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish the administration would cease interviews with the NBC interviewer. He is such a fatuous ass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anybody know if chuck todd has a current rabies shot? Might be worth checking.
LikeLike
At about 8:05 you can see one of the cockroaches swarming in chuckie’ s studio in the bottom right hand corner.
LikeLike
I disagree about avoiding them. But once in a while, they need to reply with a “that’s about the dumbest question I’ve ever heard” or a chuckle and then, “really, that’s what you want to waste time discussing? How about we talk important stuff?”.
Just to take them down a notch. But, they’d probably just edit it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why arent they boycotting the partisan hack and liar Cuck Toad?
LikeLike
CNN got the cold shoulder from Trump team again this week. My elderly mother, of her own decision, stopped watching CNN. She said it is too bad they went so blatantly biased.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People encouraging islamic immigration to the US are beyond disgusting human being.
Its the same ignorance that causes the rise of evil throughout history…
They feel good personally, even so its hurting everyone else. Its despicable.
islamophile are criminals by supporting the proliferation of an oppressive totalitarian ideology.
I’m enraged at this level of ignorance from American, specially from Christians.
Their is no excuses . Get educated about the subject before advocating for something as dangerous as islam !!!
ARGH!!!
And no. the danger is NOT islamic terrosim… its simply and solely ISLAM.
I hope Trump cant overcome our broken legal system. Judge obstructing justice, now the court of appeal siding with islam states to have free access to the US … INSANITY
LikeLiked by 6 people
Insanity ? Or just the long term plan of the Muslim Brotherhood and other stealth jihad groups that are well entrenched already throughout the entire system?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will be rooted out and destroyed. Count on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont know why I watch these videos. I always feel like I need to take a shower afterwards…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder WHY TRUMP has his people give these interviews ….. Maybe I’m just clueless, But, really WHY ??
LikeLike
Tellthetruth2016, it’s to tell the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here, M33. Thinking of getting a hazmat suit to watch these kangaroo court agenda pushers, then a detox shower after.
Having trouble even looking at them now, let alone listening to their identical regurgitated talking points from the Mother Ship. Todd looks like Satan, Dickerson like a smarmy snake oil salesman, and Georgie looks more freakishly like a gnome every day. We truly wear the life we live, choices we make and paucity or richness of spirit we embrace.
LikeLike
Re: Putin is a Killer
Todd put up a list of people who he and his network say Putin is suspected of murdering, and asks if is there any American politician who the same could be said about.
Easy: Bill and Hillary Clinton
LikeLiked by 5 people
the same came to my mind
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pence is boring, and many of his answers could be improved, but he always comes prepared and doesn’t make mistakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a new entertainment. Whenever there’s a page about VP Pence I look to see how long it will take for someone to throw a jab at him. Here it is folks!
LikeLike
I’ll start watching these again when I hear someone from Trump’s camp ask a media tool, “have you people lost your minds” or otherwise display total in-your-face contempt. Until then — I’m not interested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, if they would all adapt T.Carlsons pained disbelief look, that would help..:-)
LikeLike
A religion based on the teachings of a mass murderer, what could go wrong? To be a moderate Muslim one must reject the teachings of their prophet. A prophet that Allah says is the best example of a Muslim. Thus Islam cannot be reformed. The best we can hope for is that a significant majority eventually reject it when finally given the freedom to do so. This is a higher form of charity, helping Muslims escape Islam not pandering to the evil it represents to all men of good will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This!^^^^ pray for Divine intervention for mass conversion of Muslims !
LikeLike
Mr. Hodges can be a bit of an alarmist IMO- been following him for years. He is an article with a little more info into the muslum/commie inflitration of the SS
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/02/05/a-major-purge-is-happening-in-the-secret-service-trump-is-firing-traitors-muslim-brotherhood-and-communist-party-supporters/
LikeLike
The fired individuals apparently were not Secret Service agents, but rather were contractors working for the Secret Service. I would bet, though, that the story behind this is interesting. Could it be related to the Congressional IT guys who were caught doing all sorts of nefarious things? It would be nice to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump team needs to rethink how to take on the media. They are going against leftist media, and they have to come out in a way that defends Trump, Mike P thinks Trump says “stupid” things, and you can tell how he answers the question, he though Trump was “stupid” for saying the thing about we aren’t as saintly as a nation either.
Trump tells it like it is, and Trump needs someone who sits down with Trump to find out “exactly what Trump means”, and then put it words that make it sound like it’s the right thing.
The USA has done questionable things throughout it’s history. That is a fact. We were acting in our “self-interest” as a country, and the CIA’s job is to do secret stuff to make sure our country comes out on top. Mike is a pussy, but I understand Trump needed someone like that to soften the lumps. 🙂
I like Mike but he back-peddles Trump statements and it must frustrate Trump, it would frustrate me.
Go Trump Go!
LikeLike
People only do what you Allow them to do to you, And IMO, Pence ALLOWS the MSM to bully and make fun of TRUMP and his people instead of telling them to ” go to hell”……
LikeLike
well said
LikeLike
I think it would be great if President Trump addressed the nation from the oval office tonight. I would start with a short silent film recap of 911, including the poor souls who jumped from the heat to their deaths. Hopefully, the film will state, “Never Forget!” at the end. Then I would ask, “How could ( the democrats, the judge, whomever, I’m not sure what word would be best here) forget 911?”. I would read my EO and explain what those words mean and importantly, what they don’t mean.. I would tell the country exactly why he issued the order and what he is hoping to achieve.
I know he’ll be criticized for using the 911tragedy to achieve his political agenda. Who cares? Unfortunately, 911 will forever be tied to national security. It is connected. The left and globalists are using emotions to state their case, ie. the poor children, the downtrodden who are being affected. No emotion is stronger than what was felt by the citizens of this country on 911.
REMIND THEM !
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is not returning to Washington, D.C. until tomorrow morning.
LikeLike
He is visiting CENTCOM & SOCOM (both operate out of MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL) Monday morning.
LikeLike
Ask yourself, would you go sit down and talk to someone who hates you ? Who wants you to fail, who wants to make you look foolish, would you ? I would not.
Media 96% LIB dems. They hate us and DJT.
LikeLike
The Trump Team should come out in a way that turns the tables on MSM. Go on the offensive, and ask the different stations, “why do you dislead the american people about this or that?”
Say I’ll come to the interview if it is LIVE and not “edited”, and if you ask me a question, I get to ask you a question too about your reporting of this”.
And Trump Team needs to come to these MSM interviews ready for GAME! To show the American Public what losers MSM really are. To show the American Public what slimballs the MSM are.
Trump Team need to learn from the New England Pats, they come prepared for the game, practice for the game, and have some good plays ready to take down the other side.
The Trump Team needs to protect the quarterback Trump, and realize this the most important game of their life.
And then Trump can do a very prepared statement from oval office, maybe with video or slide-show, explaining the corrupt MSM media.
Mike Pence is positioning himself as “Nice Guy” , so when congress tries to replace Trump because of rep backstabbers.
We are only 2 weeks in, and already Mike is back-peddling Trumps statements. I sure hope Prebius is not part of the Trump takedown , and a spy for Ryan.
Go Trump Go
And watch your back! Mr. President
LikeLike
It is amazing to see pink hatted people in the Northeast wearing a Brady jersey.
People are fervent in their support of Brady. Why?
He wins.
So, my advice to those who call our President and his supporters racist for wanting to enforce our laws, and those of us who want to ban most Muslim immigrants (I do not personally discriminate as to country of origin, having researched the religion) is to obtain pictures of the slaughtered Christians of Africa and of the Middle East and display them while firmly demanding respect for both our President and our opinions and perhaps suggesting that they do their own research.
I do not believe these victims of terrorism are predominately white…perhaps that is why the left does not share our anguish about what has happened to them. President Trump does.
LikeLike
Huh. Who knew? A male offspring.
Wonder if Jack a chip off the whoremonger’s block?
LikeLike
Wrong thread. Sorry!
LikeLike
Pence is going to school, Trump training school. In eight years, Pence will be the next POTUS.
LikeLike
VP Pence is a good and patient man for putting up with people trying to talk over him while he is trying to answer the “questions”. What the heck? All this outrage over President Trump trying to do something for this country, and not a peep when Obysmal consistently acted against the country. I cannot wait for the legacy media to wither on the vine and blow away… I look forward to when civility and respect is restored instead of sniveling and contempt is the view held.
LikeLike