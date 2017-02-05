Sunday Talks – Kellyanne Conway Media Buzz Interview…

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Media Buzz with Howard Kurtz to discuss current political events as they relate to the media:
to beat these maggots you have to be a bastardo and go for the kill shot…so to speak.
Everyone is beating Kellyanne to death over her accidental misuse of a word.
No there was not a “Bowling Green Massacre”, however the arrest of two Terriorists in Bowling supposedly lead to Obama’s ban. It also lead to questions of the possibilty of thousand more like them being let in.
Exclusive: US May Have Let ‘Dozens’ of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees(snippet from article).
The discovery in 2009 of two al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky — who later admitted in court that they’d attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq — prompted the bureau to assign hundreds of specialists to an around-the-clock effort aimed at checking its archive of 100,000 improvised explosive devices collected in the war zones, known as IEDs, for other suspected terrorists’ fingerprints.
“We are currently supporting dozens of current counter-terrorism investigations like that,” FBI Agent Gregory Carl, director of the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC), said in an ABC News interview to be broadcast tonight on ABC News’ “World News with Diane Sawyer” and “Nightline”.
http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/al-qaeda-kentucky-us-dozens-terrorists-country-refugees/story?id=20931131
On @hardball @NBCNews @MSNBC I meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" as reported here: https://t.co/nB5SwIEoYI
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
I’ve obviously missed something so can someone please explain to me the hysteria with Bannon? What did he do?
He was on the team that whipped hillary’s ass.
AMEN!
This is probably WHY Bannon doesn’t do interviews with these stupid people, WHY sit there and be bullied with a smile on your face and act as stupid as they are ?? Bannon would tell them all to go to hell …
Exactly. He was at least ten steps or more ahead of those weasels.
He breathes.
Hadn’t you heard? Bannon’s the face of Breitbart News…the alt-right, white nationalist, Nazi, anti-semitic website?
again???!!! i thought that was the spiel back in october, wuddn’t ?
Yeah, it was, but the media are stuck on stupid over Bannon.
I think the press is freaked out that they have no access to him, and thus no clear targets to attack. He hasn’t done any interviews (other than reminding the New York Times last week of their powerlessness), doesn’t go on talk shows, doesn’t do twitter. So in lieu of all that, he gets to live in their heads rent-free.
Oh yeah, the press hates it. They make up garbage though, even if they were aloud to come to the Press rallies. So why let them in? Why waste their time?
He helps Trump to plan winning strategies. His only fault is he is just too good at what he does. Uniparty desperately wants to get rid of him to beat Trump agenda.
Kellyanne does a fantastic job of corralling the obnoxious, obtuse media hounds. I’m really proud of her.
KAC knocked this one out of the park. That last minute or two about “empty calories” and “information underload” was particularly excellent. Well done!
Had to laugh at the typo in the headline… “MerdiaBuzz” LOL was that deliberate?
KAC’s lighting and makeup were excellent! Happy to see that. And so was her delivery of the message. Yes KAC we’re behind you, keep on keeping on. It’s true that the “latte and dry-cleaning bills” of the District of Corruption are more than many of us earn in a year of work. And Trump says what we want to hear and listen to, while the media does not.
Well done KAC.
That lady gave ol’ Howie a whoopin’, Bigly.
Love me some KAC
Did everyone catch what Trump did on Jan. 20 after being sworn in? “Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
https://t.co/gPX3UclcJC
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 5, 2017
Treehouse Poet Laureate
