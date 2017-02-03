Look What Has Happened To CNN’s Jake Tapper in Three Short Months…

Posted on February 3, 2017 by

It has been said that evil thoughts: spite, hate, envy, greed, covet, anger etc. can manifest in actual physical transformations.  Without placing too much emphasis on the metaphysical arguments within that claim, a person cannot help but be intellectually honest when evidence surfaces:

tapper-vs-tapper

(Left) October 15th, 2016 – (Right) January 26th, 2017

 

There’s only three months between those two screen grabs. Absolutely no photo shopping or optical alteration has been applied to either picture of Jake Tapper other than to place them side by side for comparative purposes.

tapper-bob-tapper-evil-2

There’s something to be said for this manifestation theory:

 

megyn kelly faces of meth

(Left) July 2015 – (Right) October 2015

Weird, right?

This entry was posted in Election 2016, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

154 Responses to Look What Has Happened To CNN’s Jake Tapper in Three Short Months…

Older Comments
  1. rumpole2 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Speaking of Liberal Propagandists on #FakeNews media..

    Shep Smith not looking happy

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. ensitue says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    He don’t look at heck look at Hillary (NO! Don’t!)

    Like

    Reply
  3. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    One can’t lie and spew venom on a daily basis without it manifesting itself somewhere. Selling one’s soul for fame and fortune at the expense of knowingly telling lies about another person rots the soul away.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. OmaMAGA says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    That’s what evil oozing from your pores does!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. waltherppk says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Beauty is only skin deep. Butt ugly goes right to the bone.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. LP says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Jake Yapper is beginning to look like Helen Thomas but on an accelerated time scale.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Harry Lime says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    They’re all just human ventriloquist dummies…it wears on you after awhile.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Anton says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Grief and depression can have the same effect. I literally aged twenty years after one of my pets died, and it took two-and-a-half years to overcome my sadness (by adopting a kitten). We don’t know what this man is going through in his private life, and should not leap to conclusions.

    Like

    Reply
    • stan stendera says:
      February 3, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Been there, done that. I sincerely hope your, I’m sure beloved kitten, heals you. I miss my beloved dog Nutmeg every single day.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Madmax110 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    A few more months and they can audition for The Walking Dead.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I noticed a few days ago that Jake Tapper looks depressed. Notice how flat his cheek muscles are. i remember reading that it is a sign of depression…I’m looking for the link. If he is clinically depressed, it might take a lot for him to admit that he needs to step away for awhile.

    Who saw Tapper in the Pizzagate related, spirit cooking photos?

    What’s in your closet Jake Tapper?
    http://sgtreport.com/2016/12/cnns-jake-tapper-whats-in-your-closet/

    Video: Jake Tapper makes a joke about attending a Satanic Meeting attacking David Seaman

    Like

    Reply
    • zephyrbreeze says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      (I promised photos before I had them located…sorry, sorry, oops.)

      Like

      Reply
    • Stinky-Inky says:
      February 3, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      Zephyr, I was thinking of this video when I saw the Tapper pics, too. Rumors circulating that it’s supposed to break next week. We’ll see.

      Like

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 3, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      With his ashen face, haunted eyes + sagging eye bags, Jake looks like a man who’s seen his signed death warrant, and now shuffles towards the inevitable darkness with a horror of the inevitable impending doom.

      Thank you for posting the video, zephyrbreeze! I hadn’t seen it before.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Brian L says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Megyn looks like a Roswell Gray in her after photo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Libertyvibe says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    I have noticed this too. Perhaps their supply of fresh blood transfusions are drying up?

    Like

    Reply
  13. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    It definitely works that way.
    I have an awful uncle, he used to look a lot like my mother, but years of backstabbing, lying, manipulating, and abusing power has turned his blue eyes nearly black, beady and narrow, his face is quite contorted, and he pretty much looks like he’s glaring 24/7.

    Like I said, personal experience with people who change through evil behavior.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Blue Moon says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Jake Tapper has the look on someone who is totally “OWNED” and he knows there is nothing he can do about it. He is caught between a rock and a hard place and his life is ruined. Let them thank Obama, I here is back in town. He can save them all. Stupid people.

    Like

    Reply
  15. tinkerthinker2 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Perhaps they can’t look at themselves in the mirror any more.

    Like

    Reply
  16. litlbit2 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I mentioned before I believe the ad revenues are about to take a tumble! Viewers are not impressed or tuning in or believing any longer. Bang for the buck not there.
    Just as the Trump supporter is not about to be once again boxed up and made quite
    There are more of us than them and are numbers are growing daily!
    I am so overjoyed each day to see the exposure of the old systems explode including the GOPe, McCain, Graham with the possibility of Ryan and McConnell jumping off the ledge!
    These folks will never recover!
    Think not? Look above at, before…….after!
    Trump Train growing!

    Like

    Reply
  17. paulinohio says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Posted this the other day. He looks terrible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. 70scarrestoguy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Perhaps the red tie doesn’t agree with Jake

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ellie says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Possibly Jake is suffering from Trump derangement syndrome or PTSD.

    Like

    Reply
  20. indiana08 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    LOL Jake Tapper is aging instead of Pres. Trump. I told my father that the POTUS will be the first one to look younger leaving the White House than when he went in.

    Like

    Reply
  21. jefcool64 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Meanwhile we all aged backwards and having fun like kids again 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  22. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 3, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Maybe he’s frightened. At the link I posted above, it shows him sitting with John Podesta, and their wives. Maybe he’s been running with the wrong crowd doing some things that he thought would never see the light of day. The Distant Thunder rumbles. There’s a storm coming.

    How do you live with fear 24/7 and a guilty conscience?

    Maybe it’s that kind of look.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s