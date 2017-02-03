Look What Has Happened To CNN’s Jake Tapper in Three Short Months…

It has been said that evil thoughts: spite, hate, envy, greed, covet, anger etc. can manifest in actual physical transformations. Without placing too much emphasis on the metaphysical arguments within that claim, a person cannot help but be intellectually honest when evidence surfaces:
(Left) October 15th, 2016 – (Right) January 26th, 2017
There’s only three months between those two screen grabs. Absolutely no photo shopping or optical alteration has been applied to either picture of Jake Tapper other than to place them side by side for comparative purposes.
There’s something to be said for this manifestation theory:
(Left) July 2015 – (Right) October 2015
Weird, right?
Speaking of Liberal Propagandists on #FakeNews media..
Shep Smith not looking happy
And Wolf has a sad too….
Boobs of a feather
LOL!
Shep is from my father’s hometown of Holly Springs, MS. I promise that the rest of Holly Springs does not act like him.
He don’t look at heck look at Hillary (NO! Don’t!)
heck look at Hillary (NO! Don’t!)
One can’t lie and spew venom on a daily basis without it manifesting itself somewhere. Selling one’s soul for fame and fortune at the expense of knowingly telling lies about another person rots the soul away.
That’s what evil oozing from your pores does!
Beauty is only skin deep. Butt ugly goes right to the bone.
Very insightful.
You don’t know how many times I’ve heard my father make that statement and it’s really true. 😉
Jake Yapper is beginning to look like Helen Thomas but on an accelerated time scale.
I meant Tapper. Word Press is becoming self-aware.
Yapper sounds good. That’s what he does yap yap yap so he is a yapper.
Meghan Kelly, I may add is beginning to look like Donatella Versace. Look it up. I don’t want any Treepers to fall from their perch. 😀
They’re all just human ventriloquist dummies…it wears on you after awhile.
Grief and depression can have the same effect. I literally aged twenty years after one of my pets died, and it took two-and-a-half years to overcome my sadness (by adopting a kitten). We don’t know what this man is going through in his private life, and should not leap to conclusions.
Been there, done that. I sincerely hope your, I’m sure beloved kitten, heals you. I miss my beloved dog Nutmeg every single day.
A few more months and they can audition for The Walking Dead.
I noticed a few days ago that Jake Tapper looks depressed. Notice how flat his cheek muscles are. i remember reading that it is a sign of depression…I’m looking for the link. If he is clinically depressed, it might take a lot for him to admit that he needs to step away for awhile.
Who saw Tapper in the Pizzagate related, spirit cooking photos?
What’s in your closet Jake Tapper?
http://sgtreport.com/2016/12/cnns-jake-tapper-whats-in-your-closet/
Video: Jake Tapper makes a joke about attending a Satanic Meeting attacking David Seaman
(I promised photos before I had them located…sorry, sorry, oops.)
Zephyr, I was thinking of this video when I saw the Tapper pics, too. Rumors circulating that it’s supposed to break next week. We’ll see.
With his ashen face, haunted eyes + sagging eye bags, Jake looks like a man who’s seen his signed death warrant, and now shuffles towards the inevitable darkness with a horror of the inevitable impending doom.
Thank you for posting the video, zephyrbreeze! I hadn’t seen it before.
Megyn looks like a Roswell Gray in her after photo.
I have noticed this too. Perhaps their supply of fresh blood transfusions are drying up?
It definitely works that way.
I have an awful uncle, he used to look a lot like my mother, but years of backstabbing, lying, manipulating, and abusing power has turned his blue eyes nearly black, beady and narrow, his face is quite contorted, and he pretty much looks like he’s glaring 24/7.
Like I said, personal experience with people who change through evil behavior.
Jake Tapper has the look on someone who is totally “OWNED” and he knows there is nothing he can do about it. He is caught between a rock and a hard place and his life is ruined. Let them thank Obama, I here is back in town. He can save them all. Stupid people.
Sorry, correction “I hear he is back in town”.
Perhaps they can’t look at themselves in the mirror any more.
I mentioned before I believe the ad revenues are about to take a tumble! Viewers are not impressed or tuning in or believing any longer. Bang for the buck not there.
Just as the Trump supporter is not about to be once again boxed up and made quite
There are more of us than them and are numbers are growing daily!
I am so overjoyed each day to see the exposure of the old systems explode including the GOPe, McCain, Graham with the possibility of Ryan and McConnell jumping off the ledge!
These folks will never recover!
Think not? Look above at, before…….after!
Trump Train growing!
Posted this the other day. He looks terrible.
Perhaps the red tie doesn’t agree with Jake
Possibly Jake is suffering from Trump derangement syndrome or PTSD.
LOL Jake Tapper is aging instead of Pres. Trump. I told my father that the POTUS will be the first one to look younger leaving the White House than when he went in.
Meanwhile we all aged backwards and having fun like kids again 🙂
Maybe he’s frightened. At the link I posted above, it shows him sitting with John Podesta, and their wives. Maybe he’s been running with the wrong crowd doing some things that he thought would never see the light of day. The Distant Thunder rumbles. There’s a storm coming.
How do you live with fear 24/7 and a guilty conscience?
Maybe it’s that kind of look.
Notice how most of us don’t consider this since we are not criminals and don’t think like criminals.
