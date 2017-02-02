T-Rex: “Hi, I’m The New Guy”…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the U.S. State Department today and delivers his first remarks to the entrenched bureaucrats within foggy bottom. In a broad outline speech mostly of introduction, T-Rex begins to lay out a new agenda entirely foreign to the foreign service: honor, truthfulness and respect for mission.
Most of the attending audience has never experienced a person in their professional or personal lives whose compass heading is steadfast, true and unwavering. Greater than 90% of the attending audience considers their political outlook as liberal and globalist; more than half of them come from fractured family backgrounds.
For these people there is an autonomic quivering mechanism triggered when encountering a person of unwavering moral founding and character.
As a towering man of earnest and deliberate influence, T-Rex well understands how organizational changes are best undertaken. This will be the biggest challenge of his entire career.
“Renda and I were ready to head off to the ranch and enjoy our grandchildren. But when I came back from my first meeting with President Trump and he asked me to do this, Renda said, ‘you didn’t know it but you’ve been in a 41-year training program for this job.’
“So despite our own dreams, she said you’re supposed to do this.
Well, my first day is here, I’m on the job.
“Hi, I’m the new guy.”
T-Rex will now deliver on that promise to personally meet each and every person in the building and later in the larger organization.
The personnel within the State Department have never had leadership who extended that much time and valuation to them upon introduction. He will meet each person briefly but personally and deliberately. With humility he will designate other formal ceremony to a position of less importance.
The personnel within the State Department are in for a shock; being led by a person who aspires to no self-indulgent grandiosity is extremely unnerving for those who could always comfortably assess their place by knowing the top of the organizational structure was predictably selfish, self-important.
Now, the Dept of State mission becomes more than words and catch-phrases. Now, they will actually have to live it.
Many know how to talk of the principles behind the purpose of the State Department, but very few have any concept of how to actually deliver on them. For those who buried into the organizational structure, T-Rex is like a random but purposeful Q-Beam to be avoided.
.
Excellent speech by t-rex! Humble, honest, experienced in managing people and processes; what a perfect choice for this truly strategic position. May God give you wisdom, discernment and courage to carry out the mission Mister Secretary Tillerson!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Y’all like the New Guy? I DO.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yep, sure do! ❤ Bigly!
😁 (love that word!)
LikeLiked by 7 people
😉
LikeLike
I would like our Embassies to be protected by very well armed Marines as they were in the past. Our Embassies used to be safe havens.
I’m hoping this will be a priority for Secretary Tillerson considering what he said about waking up in the morning and hoping his people were safe.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exactly, American Embassies used to be places in other countries where no one dare touch you, or else.
Hillary’s Benghazi mess made embassies fair game to all who hate America, with no consequences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Benghazi wasn’t the only embassy attacked….there have been many.
LikeLike
My sentiments also. I truly believe Secretary Tillerson & my beloved President Trump concur!
LikeLike
Hi…I loved that. He is a class act. What a team. MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you, Mr. Secretary.
God bless Renda for her contribution to your decision.
Godspeed to you and your family,
Americans
LikeLiked by 14 people
I was asst to the CEO of a very large int’l oilco and came to know the CEOs of Big Oil including Texaco and Chevron. These guys are statesmen and diplomats of the highest order, better versed at meeting world leaders than any political hack; and more welcome too! T-Rex will do us very well!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Such a relief was felt when Secretary Tillerson was finally voted in. I pray the State Department members will quickly rise up to meet the change necessary to excel.
~MAGA -or get out of the way!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Would love to be invisible in the room where the first snotty underling tells Secretary Tillerson, in a “I know everything, and you are new here” attitude “we have always done it this way: this is how it is done.”
Haha.
(I cannot say I would love to be a “Fly on the wall” ever since I saw flies on the faces of Obama and Hillary. I’ve seen flies on poop in the barnyard, but that didn’t phase me much. Now I feel sorry for the poop knowing where those flies might have been before.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet there was a huge order of depends put in from the State Dept last night.
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
There have been 35 Secretarys of State in my lifetime… I think this man may prove to be one of the best of those. We should give thanks to his wife for her encouragement and support… her belief that he is meant to be here, in this job, in this moment.
On another note, was anyone else surprised to learn that there 75,000 people on staff of State Department? With an average of eleven years of service? My gut tells me they don’t need one half of them. Under Eisenhower, the Department had 7,000 employees.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And all paper in those days! Typewriters, carbon paper, and ditto machines. No computer records or e-mail.
We should only need 3,500 with the cut in paperwork.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that pricked up my ears as well. Let the cutting begin.
I would start by having one US embassy for the EU, close down the rest.
It would seem we do not need an Embassy in Denmark if the ambassador has time to have a reality tv show, shut it down.
I freely admit am not an expert on the history of the State Department/early years of diplomacy everything after Ben Franklin and John Quincy Adams is a blur until my adult lifetime. How about regional embassies? there is simply no need to have 196 sets of China and Flatware to entertain the locals with ( the number of countries at this moment in time ).
LikeLike
Thank you for taking this difficult task on of Making America Great Again
Secretary Tillerson and Mrs Tillerson.
It is your destiny that the stars aligned to bring the United States President Trump and his Cabinet choices. It was meant to be that you and others were in the right place at the right time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was the carrot. Can’t wait for him to show them the stick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great speech. Short, sincere, friendly, to the point but not abrupt. For most in State, T-Rex is the first real American they will have met since high school. After the crook Hillary and the phony Kerry, one expects his very humanity will make a big difference in how this buildingful of liberals sees their job, mission and country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are fired will sound friendly with is great accent 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah he has that hot Texan thing going on.
LikeLike
Even good people resist change, so Secy Tillerson’s job will be very difficult given the un-American culture at State. One strike and they’re out, there’s no other way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fire their useless butts!!
LikeLike
I love T-Rex. I love that he isn’t a politician and therefore does not sound like one bull of sound bites and faux allegiance to vague ideologies.
Listening to him is witnessing a game-winning home run. I love winning. Not tired yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all TRex needs to sift out all the unpatriotic America hating libs. Fire them and rehire real Americans. No wonder the state dept is a useless bunch of lazy bureaucrats looking at porn, losing billions of dollars. I see how Hillie Clinton fit in so well.
So T-Rex let’s straighten out this lousy State Dept and hire the people who love our country! Let’s get to work!!!
LikeLike
Rex is an engineer! A great engineer from what I read of him, did a lot of the pioneering work on fracking.
It’s time for the US to use Energy as part of our diplomacy… no more warmongering, no more nation building, no more Poltiical Springs and Red Lines…. time to be smart and apply energy independence as an integral block of our diplomacy.
Go T-Rex.
PS- I can’t imagine how much money this guy walked away from!!!!! I mean, he was likely making in a year what the entire US Congress makes in two, three, four?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As he stated he had just retired when TRUMP called.
LikeLike
I wonder if T Rex would be on our Hot Men of Trump Administration calendar?
Someone ask him, I’m not going to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is kind of scary
LikeLike
Wow! What an inspirational speech from “the new guy”.
LikeLike
Thanks, T-Rex! Woo hoo!
https://veneremurcernui.wordpress.com/2017/01/31/the-moral-collapse-of-the-boy-scouts-appears-complete/
LikeLike
I, once again, would urge anyone who has the time to spare (watch it in parts if you must) Stefan Molyneux’s Truth about McCartyism. This is important and relevant stuff. We all know after the KGB files were released just how far the USSR’s agent worked their way into the US government and especially within US government and the hub of infiltration was the state department… and it still is.
LikeLike
The man, 100 years from now, said to his son, as he points at the lion cloud;” and then, he appointed the best, bravest, and most honest Secretary of State ever.”
LikeLike
Amen. And amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who here who have worked for Fortune 100 corporations or have been through any major corporate restructuring you recognized this speech. It can only be given by someone with experience, confidence, determination, decency and a clear eyed view of where he wants to take the DOS and what it takes. His message was clear to those who were REALLY listening:
Achieving goals and executing matters.
You will be held accountable for your results or lack there of
Change your behavior if you want to keep a job at DOS whatever that may be.
Everyones job will be looked at and a determination made to see if it aligns with the goals of the DOS and if you are the right person for the job.
If you have skills we can use we will keep you as long as your behavior warrants it.
Get with the program or get out
He said much more diplomatically and with skill. He is a decent human being who knows he is not doing America or the people in the DOS if they are in the wrong jobs. The DOS. Will have significantly change 12 months from now. In 24 months we won’t recognize it. In 36 months we wil be amazed by how good an agency it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, I have a corporate background. You are quite right on his messaging. He’s letting them know job cuts are coming. I wonder if the employees got it? Doubtful, unless they’ve ever worked in the real world.
LikeLike
My wish was that he would publicly fire them all right then and there. Guess I’ll have to bide my time. So many snakes and traitors in the State Department, I hope he lasts long enough to weed them all out.
LikeLike
Anyone else think someone in this department is ‘leaking’ private White House discussions? (Canada…. Mexico…) …. I wonder…….
LikeLike
Extending a kind, humbling, loving arm to all yet touches on some key issues. An olive branch that goodhearted people will embrace. Totally their choice. If rejected, Secretary Tillerson has clear guidance and capability.
Thank God for giving us Secretary Tillerson. May He protect him and his family and all under his command.
LikeLike
What a beautiful speech, full of humility, simplicity, and substance. This being the State Department, I was surprised that the applause seemed sincere and was more sustained than just politeness would dictate. I can’t help but feel that the contrast between this genuine leader and Hillary/Kerry must have been a real shock to their system, how could they not respect this man? What a privilege to have these amazing, competent leaders in place. President Trump, thank you!
LikeLike
Having served in the military I always will remember the new chief or commander that showed up to take over. I’ll never forget those who were warm and humble to those who were cold and hard.
It’s a new day at the State Department. Praying for Tillerson’s success.
LikeLike