T-Rex: “Hi, I’m The New Guy”…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the U.S. State Department today and delivers his first remarks to the entrenched bureaucrats within foggy bottom. In a broad outline speech mostly of introduction, T-Rex begins to lay out a new agenda entirely foreign to the foreign service: honor, truthfulness and respect for mission.

Most of the attending audience has never experienced a person in their professional or personal lives whose compass heading is steadfast, true and unwavering. Greater than 90% of the attending audience considers their political outlook as liberal and globalist; more than half of them come from fractured family backgrounds.

For these people there is an autonomic quivering mechanism triggered when encountering a person of unwavering moral founding and character.

As a towering man of earnest and deliberate influence, T-Rex well understands how organizational changes are best undertaken. This will be the biggest challenge of his entire career.

“Renda and I were ready to head off to the ranch and enjoy our grandchildren. But when I came back from my first meeting with President Trump and he asked me to do this, Renda said, ‘you didn’t know it but you’ve been in a 41-year training program for this job.’ “So despite our own dreams, she said you’re supposed to do this. Well, my first day is here, I’m on the job. “Hi, I’m the new guy.”

T-Rex will now deliver on that promise to personally meet each and every person in the building and later in the larger organization.

The personnel within the State Department have never had leadership who extended that much time and valuation to them upon introduction. He will meet each person briefly but personally and deliberately. With humility he will designate other formal ceremony to a position of less importance.

The personnel within the State Department are in for a shock; being led by a person who aspires to no self-indulgent grandiosity is extremely unnerving for those who could always comfortably assess their place by knowing the top of the organizational structure was predictably selfish, self-important.

Now, the Dept of State mission becomes more than words and catch-phrases. Now, they will actually have to live it.

Many know how to talk of the principles behind the purpose of the State Department, but very few have any concept of how to actually deliver on them. For those who buried into the organizational structure, T-Rex is like a random but purposeful Q-Beam to be avoided.

