DHS Secretary: Border Wall Begins In Few Months, Will Be Complete In Two Years…

Catherine Herridge files a report for Fox News from Texas where she is traveling with DHS Secretary John Kelly.
TEXAS – In his first television interview as Homeland Security secretary, retired four-star Marine Gen. John F. Kelly told Fox News he wants the U.S.-Mexico border wall finished in two years – setting an ambitious schedule for the project ordered last week by President Trump.
“The wall will be built where it’s needed first, and then it will be filled in. That’s the way I look at it,” Kelly said. “I really hope to have it done within the next two years.”
Fox News traveled with Kelly in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday where he saw first-hand the challenges for Border Patrol agents. The Rio Grande Valley, known as the “RGV sector,” is among the busiest. On any given day, Border Patrol agents pick up at least 600 people who have crossed the Mexican border, entering the U.S. illegally.
Those personnel, he explained, are all part of the broader plan for securing the border.
“Any discussion about the protection of our southwest border involves discussion of physical barriers but also of technological sensors, things like that,” he said. “But it’s a layered approach, and it’s got to be backed up by great men and women who are going to make sure that the wall is intact.”
But first, the department faces the tough task of funding – and then building – what would be the largest-ever construction project undertaken by the president who made his name in real estate.
Kelly, who was tasked by the president’s executive order with overseeing the planning and construction of the wall, echoed Trump in saying they already “have the authority” under existing law.
“We’re looking at the money aspect,” he acknowledged. But he said the White House is working with Congress on the timetable. (read more)
Fast way to build temporary wall while building the Big Beautiful Wall…
Shipping Containers are stacked miles long in Long Beach.
Truck them to the Border for instant wall.
Convert some of them into housing for Crew then detention housing for Illegals.
That’s a good way to get a shanty town.
These are way too flimsy for a wall. The illegals would cut holes in them in no time, and then they would be living in them–not to mention using them to hide the entrace to tunnels into the U.S. Not a good alternative, in my opinion! No, it would be much better to build a real wall with concrete and steel–buried several yards deep, if possible.
Temporarily I believe I said… 🙂
We used CONNEX’s all the time in Iraq – AFG as suggested both as storage (detainment in this case) and many troops used them for their hooches.
Lived in them myself!
I was in Tucson on Monday, I have not seen so many border patrol since 9/11, they were every 1/2 mile. Trump effect!
Don’t forget Obama moved the BP away from the Border into the state. Everytime i would go down to Puerto Pensasco the check stations would be moved further in and away from the border itself.
The primary weapon utilized by the left against the building of the border wall will be the courts. Expect baseless “environmental” suits filed in both state and federal courts. We need a quick, clean repudiation of these efforts with all hands on deck. That’s the real fight, as I see it.
There’s been numerous environmental studies done over the years of the damage done by the heavy foot and vehicle traffic by illegals in those drlicate desert zones, especilly given all the trash left behind and disruption of animal migration patterns. Then there is all the environmental/eco footprint cost of adding tens of millons to our high-consumption population from regions where they had much lower consumption. They learn to be high consumers of resources here, including precious water. So we can play that environmental game too.
LikeLiked by 20 people
You re right about that soozword.
The environmental damage caused by the drug cartels and the illegals is huge, huge.
The US Government will push back on this one and win.
Any one living near the border can attest to that one, no problem.
The environmentalist will wish they had never started on this one.
“Playing that environmental game” will take years tied up in court if we allow the project to get mired down initially. The legal game is to avoid any sort of TRO in the first instance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep
Not much is going to get tied up in the judiciary. Trump has over 100 appointments to make to Federal Courts. There is also going to be a trickle down effect every time lower courts get slapped down.
New sheriff in town…
It’s like windmills. They do much more damage killing birds than adding dirty current to the grid…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t get me started. I despise the so-called environmentalists who “care” about the environment. Burning (solar panels) and dismembering birds (windmills) has caused the death of thousands of birds, including endangered raptor species. That’s the dirty story no one will talk about…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read where thousands of birds have been killed by those windmills, including bald eagles. ….. yet, you can be convicted for killing a bald eagle But not if they are killed by the windmills. .. Really ??
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s even illegal to own an bald eagle feather. Fish and Game wardens will come after you. You can’t even touch an injured raptor until you notify wildlife rescue and they do something… But these solar/windmill companies are in the pocket of government per lobbyists – get waivers – allowed so many birds killed. Not only inhumane, but a travesty against Nature. So the bleeding heart tree huggers and environmentalists prove they can be bought. Innocent animal life has no chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The once beautiful souther Arizona hiking trails are now trashed and dangerous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Militarize it as a matter of national security and all that BS will defenestrate! Ever see a catalytic converter on a F15?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Do not underestimate the enemy. They have succeeded in stopping, or at least interfering with, Navy sonar experiments, as just one example, based upon alleged damage to sea life. All you need is a malleable federal judge and commie lawyer. Under Obama, no one would even fight, as DOJ was absolutely compromised and would roll over on these suits. Now, they must contend with Jeff Sessions, so we will prevail, but lawfare is alive and well and must be resisted with every single tool available. It’s a new day.
Congress should pass the law that fed employees can get easily fired.
If only we had a President that has a lifetime’s experience building things despite regulatory opposition
LikeLiked by 19 people
^^^This! my favorite line of the article was:
But first, the department faces the tough task of funding – and then building – what would be the largest-ever construction project undertaken by the president who made his name in real estate.
Confirming, once again, that we elected the best man for the job.
But wait…
Trump has power of EO and power to arrest and charge . If he lets any court order stop him he mak s himself out to be a liar. I don’t figure he will do this. The border wall is a national security issue . I watched contractors hire an illegal then two next thing the contractors had entire Ganga of Mexicans next thing honest contractors could not compete so there you go. There are entire communities in California with illegals even their local politicians. I’ve seen Mexican truck drivers hauling navel oranges meet up on side roads and off load truck loads of fruit into small pic ups . Ever wonder where all the oranges offered for sale on off ramps came from ? It’s the same way crossing border from tiajuna sales of crap . They have done the same thing on streets in many areas . Just think of all the honest businesses forced out and these people are not paying income tax . There is no way an honest person can compete in business with illegal business that is just wrong . If I want fruit I buy at farmers market or super market/ support your local businessses . If you buy stolen property your as bad as the one who steals it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is exactly why I don’t have a business in CA. …….Well, not one with any employees anyway.
Any law suites no matter how baseless take time to resolve. Trump should take a page from a tactic Obama used….a federal takeover of state land by various means. That eliminates the state’s ability to file environmental suites since they no longer have jurisdiction. Generally I hate the feds being heavy handed like that…but in this case, fight fire with fire.
The wall isn’t just a construction project.
I’m glad a General is in charge of it. He will see how to construct it in sections that will work strategically. This is a battle not to just keep out illegals but the drug cartels.
Unfortunately, I expect there will be some bloodshed before it is finished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing like a headshot to let them know you’re serious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are right about that Sloth1963.
This is a battle the cartels will wish they had never started.
We have not yet really tried to protect our southern border.
I can not wait.
Make America Great Again!
while the wall is great we could easily launch in the meantime a drone army along the border that could easily spot any crossing and alert the border patrol to confiscate these people. Illegal immigration is sort of like graffiti, if you return the people quickly and catch almost all of them the overall movement will stop. People dont like to waste their time for something with no lasting effect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would certainly slow things down!
A drone army is alright, but we need more real Border Patrol agents also.
I think President Trump has a lot of good ideas and some surprises in mind for the illegals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I said a long time ago that they should set up cameras all along the border, put the feeds online, and let regular people get involved with spotting illegals. Hey, it works for car thieves and such. Why not along the border, too??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting idea.
I don’t know about cameras but I know they have blimps flying up along the border for something.
I think they have cameras on the blimps but don’t know where they feed to.
I think our resources have just not been put where they should have been.
Catching illegals and sending them back.
MfM,
I too am relieved we have a general in charge, especially this one. I’m thinking there will be a number of rotten people who will do everything they can to slow or stop (in their eyes) the completion of the Wall.
I’m sure we will have round the clock security, so they don’t mess with our materials or equipment. We know from their past behavior they are more than likely already in their planning stages to disrupt any way possible. These people are dangerous and will do anything to stop the construction. I will pray for all of the workers and the people living close to the areas where they are building. I think the general has this though, and it’s why I’m not surprised we have a general in this capacity.
God Bless Trump and all who work for him.
When President Trump took over the Wollman Rink project in NYC from the city, he had concrete trucks lined up clear to the Bronx so they could do a continuous 24 hour pour of the floor on the skating rink. If he decides they need to do a 24 hour build, it will be done. Can’t stump the Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Creates more jobs.
Protesting (rioting) within 100 miles of project 10 ys in jail
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also human trafficking must be stopped.
Well then he should meet with the security forces protecting Area 51 because they somehow always catch those hippie’s crossing on foot trespassing rather quickly. Out of nowhere a security truck shows up to intimidate them or arrest them. I doubt a desert rabbit or snake goes buy without them knowing about it. Must be one hell of a sensor net for many miles around the base in multiple perimeter layers as the borders were pushed back recently. Apparently, it was popular to hike a nearby mountain range and take pictures and whatnot. So the border around the restricted area was expanded to include the entire mountain range.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Let’s start a campaign: release the space aliens there in exchange for their help in keeping illegal aliens out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your exactly right about area 51
JBrickley,
What you said is correct.
Which proves the government never wanted the southern border secured. The government wants the illegals in the country. Citizens be damned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Area 51: using retro-engineered space alien technology.
(There is the cute story that the transistor was discovered by retro-engineering alien technology.)
Hey check your privilege and stop being Technist. You need to respect someones right to be trans-istor in today’s environment, If you are Res-istor, Bi-istor, Cis-istor or trans-istor is ok with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It probably has some of those ground sensors the general is talking about. Works pretty well it seems.
Wackenhut and EG&G
LOL The Left was saying “he won’t do it”, then it changed to “he can’t do it” and now it will be “he can’t do it in 2 years.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
You’re so right. I wonder if they reach a point where they realize they sound stupid continually moving the bar and giving up on their hope that Trump will be an abject failure. 🙂
After Mexico pays for it, they’ll say: Yeah, but they made you sweat it out.
“There’s no voter fraud”
became
“Voter fraud is so rare is doesn’t affect anything”
became
“The Republicans are doing it far more.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s not forget we don’t have the money to pay for it. Hehe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOLOLOL Oh, of course! 😀
I am THRILLED!!!! The wall was my #1 wish! Without the wall we cannot control the flow of illegals, terrorists, and drugs.
Why is Varney jumping on the Dem talking point bandwagon and obsessing about tax cuts? He claims that the Trump supporters will be disappointed if it doesn’t happen quickly. I won’t be disappointed at all! My priorities were such that the tax cut was not near the top. I am much more concerned about the wall, jobs, and Obamacare than the tax cut. I wish Varney would knock it off. I expect that from the Dems and anti-Trump loser RINOs, not Varney.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes. It’s the old Republican talking point. Cut taxes and run up the deficit. Clever way of doing the bidding of the Uniparty and no different than the Democrats. And then tie themselves into a pretzel trying to explain that it isn’t what it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh it’s a RINO obsession then. The anti-Trump loser RINOs. Are tax cuts high on your wish list? Anyone else? I would love to have a tax cut but my other wishes are way more important to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Anyone else? I would love to have a tax cut but my other wishes are way more important to me.”
A – Constitution Originalist SC Justices
ii – Reduce regulatory burden & corporate taxes
iia – Wall
iib – Drain The Swamp at DOS, DOJ, EPA, HHS, etc.
3 – Government “Right-sizing” & fraud reduction
iv – End direct subsidies and loan guarantees – if it doesn’t get done without subsidies, it doesn’t need doing
E – Tax Reform including cuts – easily doable if the above is done
Oopsie! Forgot iic – Repeal and replace the ACA
Other than the wall, at the rate President Trump is going, he will probably have that list knocked out by the Summer recess :o)
I disagree. The KEY to EVERYTHING that President Trump wants to accomplish is economic prosperity. HIS tax cuts are CENTRAL to getting these corporations to INVEST IN AMERICAN JOBS.
The American people who voted for him in the election who usually vote Democratic will be the FIRST ONES to abandon ship if the economy doesn’t provide good jobs in the Midwest. Varney is NOT faulting Trump (except urging him to push the GOPe harder) but rather Congressional inaction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But Varney is promoting this notion that tax cuts are Trump supporters #1 priority and that we’ll be disappointed if they are pushed out til 2018. I won’t be disappointed at all. I realize that Congress will need to approve them. I am beyond satisfied that Trump is getting the wall going and dealing with lax immigration, plus putting sanctuary cities on notice and so much else. Are you satisfied? Would you be disappointed if tax cuts don’t occur until 2018?
LikeLike
I watch him religiously and Varney is a business reporter talking about Trump’s BUSINESS supporters. And he has NEVER said that tax cuts are ALL of Trump’s supporters number 1 priority. My NUMBER 1 priority is stopping abortion. Trump has support from a BROAD section of America and building the wall, which is vastly important to MOST of us, is not the ONLY number 1 priority among the several such priorities that typical Trump supporters would list.
LikeLike
He actually said this morning that Trump supporters are going to be upset if the tax cuts don’t happen this year. And I believe he, or one of the other people on his show, said Trump was “backtracking” on campaign promises. I was a bit shocked because Varney has been very Trump friendly but this all seems to be changing now. And later on Cavuto had a breaking news banner that tax cuts wouldn’t happen until 2018. I believe this is a case of fake news and I’m unhappy that it’s happening on Fox Business because that was the only news channel I could stomach. But several times this week alone I’ve found myself turning away from it because they are spewing anti-Trump garbage, not just discussing his policies or actions but literally promoting garage fake news crap we would expect to see on CNN or MSNBC.
LikeLike
Wrong, wrong, wrong.
NEVER announce a tax cut in the future.
That just leads to people delaying hiring, earning money, or whatever until the tax cut takes effect. In the meantime, economic activity slows to a crawl.
LikeLike
What irks me is that the GOPe, Dimms, and even Rand Paul, ask..how do we pay for tax cuts. Tax cuts cost zero…it is the spending that costs…cut the friggen spending. Start by the elimination of the Dept of Ed…then MerCOWski and Collins will have nothing to bitch about
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep! But that makes too much sense.
Cavuto is doing the same thing. At the end of the day, most of the “business” talking heads are Wall Street shills. They keep banging on about how “The markets don’t like uncertainty.” Lots of angst about when, if ever, we’ll see those tax cuts, instead of talking about “this stuff” (illegal aliens), which Cavuto labels “a distraction.” 1) Trump hasn’t even been in office two weeks, and 2) Wall Street and America are not synonymous. I happen to think that most Americans are much more interested in immediate action on The Wall and extreme vetting than they are in immediate action on tax cuts
Can we have a pool and when it’s completed and how much it costs? Put me down for 18 months and $7 Billion dollars. Ahead of schedule and under budget!
The argument will be over the definition of “completed”. Some sections of the border will not have a wall as part of the plan… also, it depends on what type of wall… some sections are complete now, but not with a concrete and steel wall… more like a fence…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the fence that Trump used to joke, early in his campaign, the illegals could get over with a ladder from Home Depot? He used to crack me up so much with that line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those are that now contain a fence or wall are useless, and will have to be redone..but leave them for last. What is going to be tricky is in Texas along the Rio Grande (border goes down the center of river, and those big lakes that the border goes across. We don’t want to loose our water rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree, booger.
Gun boats all along the Rio Grande makes the most sense.
That is what Rick Perry was calling for, for years…he put some gun boats on the river himself, but didn’t have the money for very many.
We have the Coast Guard and the Navy — I’ll bet they would be happy to get involved in manning gun boats along the Rio Grande.
Walling off the river would be a bad idea.
We would be giving away our rights to use that river, and would be ceding that territory over to Mexico.
Our farmers and ranchers along the Rio Grande depend on it for irrigation and for watering their livestock.
They would be in a world of hurt if the river were walled off.
In maximum security prisons they have high fences, double fences, with razor wire on top.
Excellent point. Those are pretty simple fences too, nothing fancy, and they are VERY effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The evaluation criteria dhould be based on effectiveness in keeping illegal traffic out of the U.S., not the type of construction. In fact, some very rugged areas may not get any traditional construction at all but rely on other methods of surveillance and interception.
To paraphrase an old saying (with a twist)…..Just build it and they WON”T come…..
It is going to happen despite whomever disagrees. I suspect the final objection will be that it will “block” sunlight and kill off native species of plants….
How to win at walling: declare a national monument to all of the people ever harmed by America. For example, those fallen in the civil rights struggles, suffrage movement, and gay rights. Add the names of everyone felled by HIV. Add the names of every Native American killed by US expansionism. Every person ever harmed by America, we want their names on a huge, 2000 mile long monument that will be permanently installed from California to Texas. We’ll have concerts there. Families will picnic there. And anyone who ever tries to take down the monument will feel the full fury of the ACLU and snowflake brigade for these are fallen Americans and we love them as our brothers and sisters. The monument will be a source of pride for our country to acknowledge our struggles and challenges and will be a permanent record of our strength, solidarity, and love. And then taser anyone who tries to climb on, dig under, knock down, or graffiti this national monument.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know you are joking EWSoCal, but how about a monument for all of the American citizens kill by illegals.
If not by The Wall perhaps in DC.
After all I believe this invasion from Mexico to be something similar to war and the citizens killed by illegals, casualties of war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Add the names of the people killed by illegals. I just want it to be something that unites the country and our snowflakes will fight to protect. If President Trump built a monument 30 feet tall and 2,000 miles long from Pacific Ocean to Gulf Coast I wouldn’t even care if Mexico paid for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And add names of any illegals who died at hands of smugglers or the unrelenting desert heat…..
1,000,000,000,000 Likes
I think making the wall a national monument is a magnificent idea. Please forward your idea to the President Trump team. He can start branding the wall starting now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The General stated, “..it’s got to be backed up by great men and women who are going to make sure that the wall is intact.”.. We have lots of those kind of people in Texas. I’ll go. I’ll make damn sure it is intact. Where do I apply?
LikeLiked by 6 people
If they are catching 600 a day how many are getting across? Two or three thousand? The Mexicans are trying to cross in that area because it works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Mexicans caught at the border can be turned back without much delay. The OTM’s (other than Mexicans) cannot due to Wilderforce law (?). They have to be given due process and Obama appointed MANY immigration judges which will have to be dealt with. This is a costly process in itself.
There need to be laws changed, judges changed, etc., without comprehensive immigration reform. Once they say “comprehensive”, all I hear is AMNESTY!
Asylum seekers and refugees are scamming the US taxpayer.
Keeping drugs out is important, but we cannot continue unfettered illegal immigration.
How will they deal with folks (OTMs) on the south side of the wall, but still on USA territory? Gonna be a long fight folks!
Easy: “don’t ask, don’t tell”!!!!!
Easy…Mobile court rooms in double wides next to a fenced prison yard. Move em in, move em out.
Yes, the left commie scum will use every thing to stop the wall – environmental issues in courts – and they will use violence. Soros will bus the thugs to the border.
I lived on the border my entire life. The damage the illegals do to the land, plants, and animals is irreversible. It takes decades for the desert to repair itself due to low rainfall. I have seen the damage first hand. And the illegals interfere with animal migration, migration that has been going on for hundreds of years, and animals have used the exact same pathways for migrating for hundreds of years.
The illegals leave trash, trample and destroy plants, kill animals, pollute creeks and other water sources for animals. Illegals destroy private property and kill citizens as well as terrorize.
They cut fences and when cattle go into Mexico the ranchers CAN NOT go get their cattle.
State and government parks near the border are dangerous for tourists.
Drug cartels have taken over our forests to hide their growing plants that are used to make illegal drugs.
Where I live several acres of farmland were being used to hide the growing of Marijuana plants. A farmer accidentally discovered the operation by accident. I have no doubt this goes on all over the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot: the illegals start fires to distract the Border Patrol. Millions of acres are damaged from these man made fires, just to get across the border. And there is a huge loss of wildlife, wild life food, and sometimes the loss of wild land firefighters lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In AZ:. You are right about the growing of marijuana going on across the country….years ago (well before the legalization of pot in my state (CO), my family and I stumbled across a large pot field deep in the forest. We quickly retreated because of the danger of that discovery. Very scary.
We need to “bus” Soros to Moscow!
The term “Wall” doesn’t necessarily mean an actual enormous unbroken wall. Even the Great Wall of China isn’t one continuous wall, it’s many walls and many layers in spots. It’s a defensive structure that makes it harder to get past without being spotted. The Wall can very well include layered fencing, surveillance and sensors, some sections of concrete wall and maybe a virtual wall being just a sensor network that would detect someone crossed. Heck, Chile has actual freaking minefields on their borders which are secured with no one living there and there are clear signs about the mines. The mines have only been there for about 40 years and they are working to remove them. Yet no one in decades was ever killed by one of these mines. You’d have to be some kind of stupid to cross a minefield.
Military leadership knows these things, they handle perimeter security and defense all the time. It’s about a whole lot more than a wall. There’s layer upon layer of security and ultimately it depends on the human Border Patrol to protect the border. No obstacle will hold back a determined individual for long. It will only deter some.
Planting some danger minefield signs just beyond the border in multiple languages might send a strong psyops message. With Trump in power they might believe it. Darpa had a proposal for a robotic mine field that would close a gap in the field as the mines would undig themselves and reposition themselves. Put some sensors beyond the signs and if someone tries to cross and trips a sensor launch a bouncing betty landmine at a great distance six feet into the air and go BOOM. That will send them running back for dang sure.
LEF is the cheapest. Lethal Electric Fence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even the minefield signs with no mines would work wonders. That’s why in war armies always used signs identifying the minefields: Surprise isn’t the intention or tactic involved.
First order of business is to take back our own land. It will take the military. The cartels own our land 30 miles in and they have the high ground with snipers and electronics… The BP is way out gunned………Trump is right bring in some teams to clear those hills…Thats where they run their operations from…….
Do not be surprised if the wall is finished early and under-budget. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing that may play a role in the environmental challenge is that much or most of the wall may actually be a fence, which shouldn’t be much of a wildlife barrier. Although I am 100% on board with an actual physical barrier, solid walls aren’t always the best way to go. Sometimes they are, sometimes not. If you haven’t already, check out the Wikipedia page for “Israeli West Bank barrier,” and see what you think. Done right, a security fence can be superior to a wall in many situations.
Does anyone recall Mike Royko, the Chicago curmudgeonly columnist who broke the P.C. border twenty-five years ago with his columns about Mexico?
Here’s a look back at one of his columns from that period. The more things change . . .
The ugly truth seems to anger Mexican envoy
October 27, 1993 By MIKE ROYKO
Fairness requires that I print key parts of an indignant letter sent to my boss by the Mexican consul general in Chicago. Boy, is he mad at me.
Consul General Oliver A. Farres says my recent columns about Mexico’s refusal to extradite criminals to this country “not only foster further misunderstandings between the governments and people of the United States and Mexico, but they are also based upon non-corroborated and superficial evidence.
“I was appalled, as any normal human being would be, by the criminal acts allegedly committed by Mr. Serapio Zuniga Rios, a Mexican citizen.
“But I was just as disturbed by Mr. Royko’s unprofessional use of sources.
“He characterizes all Mexicans as criminals for no other reason than their nationality. Rapists and murderers are not an exclusive product of Mexico. To suggest all Mexicans are criminals and that the authorities are responsible for all of their criminal acts is outrageous.”
I agree. It would be outrageous for me or anyone else to characterize all Mexicans as criminals.
But I don’t understand what Farres is huffing and puffing about, since I didn’t characterize “all Mexicans as criminals.” I wrote about Mr. Rios, accused of raping a child, and other specific fugitives.
And I don’t understand what he means by “Mr. Royko’s unprofessional use of sources.”
I wrote two columns about Mexican immigrants — legal and illegal — who commit crimes in this country, then go back to Mexico.
They’re safe because Mexico won’t ship Mexicans to this country to stand trial.
My sources included two congressmen, who are furious about )) Mexico’s sheltering criminals, and frustrated law enforcement officials.
True, I didn’t interview the accused criminals, since they are hiding in Mexico. But if Farres wants to bring those creeps around to my office, I’ll be glad to talk to them, too.
These were not Mexican-bashing columns. Their point was that Mexico ignores its extradition treaty with the U.S.
And what does Consul General Farres have to say about that?
In what appears to be almost an afterthought, he writes:
“While it is true that Mexico has had a long-standing policy of not allowing its own nationals to be extradited, it is not true that the extradition of its nationals is illegal or unconstitutional under Mexican law, as Mr. Royko claims.”
So he finally gets around to admitting that what I said was true: “Mexico has had a long-standing policy of not allowing its own nationals to be extradited . . .”
Then what are we quarreling about? I said Mexico won’t extradite accused criminals. Now Farres says, yes, his country won’t extradite accused criminals.
Obviously we agree. So why is he writing angry letters to my boss?
I don’t know. Maybe writing such letters is how Mexican diplomats justify their existence and paycheck.
As for his squawk that it’s not true that extradition is illegal or unconstitutional under Mexican law, I never said it was. A congressional aide said that might be the case. If he was wrong, it’s no big deal. The point is, the Mexican government has a rigid non-extradition policy.
That’s why police, prosecutors and congressmen are justifiably angry that accused killers and sex criminals can hop back home to Mexico without fear of being shipped here for prosecution.
But what obviously bothers the consul general is that I suggested that before this country agrees to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which some people believe will ship American jobs to Mexico, it would be fair if Mexico agrees to ship accused fiends to this country.
He wrote: “We must consider NAFTA on its own merit and not allow unrelated facts to cloud our judgment.”
My judgment isn’t clouded. What I’m saying is, you want the jobs and the increased prosperity, OK; then send us the accused criminals. That seems like more than a fair deal.
The consul general has an answer to that. He says that Mexican authorities have another policy: If we provide the evidence, the accused criminals will be tried in Mexican courts for the crimes they committed in the United States.
There are several things wrong with that policy.
First: There is the bribe factor. Mexican cops and other officials are notorious for being on the take. Their justice system can’t be trusted.
Second: Why should all the U.S. witnesses and police have to troop to Mexico for a trial? It’s much easier to send the accused criminal here.
Third: So far, Mexico hasn’t shown much enthusiasm for arresting and trying these fugitives.
So let us review this dispute:
The consul general accuses me of characterizing all Mexicans as criminals. I say he should learn to read.
The consul general says Mexico has a policy against extraditing Mexicans. Which is exactly what I said.
The consul general says this policy has nothing to do with NAFTA. I say that if the Mexican government is going to protect murderers and rapists, why should we trust them in a business deal?
The consul general says, don’t worry, his country will prosecute the criminals. Sure. And Chicago aldermen can be trusted in zoning deals.
I’ll end this by asking the consul general to send me a list of the criminals Mexico has prosecuted for crimes in this country.
That list shouldn’t take long to compile. He can use a postcard.
Buy Wall Bonds… which will be repaid by tariffs on Mexican imports and money transfers out of the US. Simple.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s not a bad idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next enemy…La Raza radicals paying for mobs and riots by the cartel guys. A few million will buy a lot of unemployed vatos with prison experience and a love of violence..Get ready it’s in the pipeline. Trump needs a minister of the lefts violent actions. I mean tree huggers are violent marxist organizations as well as animal liberation. They all love violence and destruction…Trump get a handle quick……..Obama is instigating………
You are quite right. The left cannot win arguments on the merits, so resort to the courts and raw political power. Deprived of that, we see that they are quite comfortable to use violence and intimidation. The administration cannot simply sit back and react, but needs a comprehensive plan to quell violence in the streets and on university the university campus. We’ve taken our lumps long enough. Time to hit back.
There will be no problem with environmentalists for Trump’s Wall.
Recall Tellico Dam, late 70’s, President Carter, and Howard Baker.
Snail Darter was endangered (has since been found in 7 other rivers thriving), and the activists wanted to tear down a project that was 95% completed.
Enter the God Committee, a group of agency heads who decide whether to proceed with a project, thus, perhaps, wiping out a specie. In 1978, the EPA finally recommended NOT to proceed with the project. President Carter, however, overruled the God Committee facing the mid-terms of ’78.
We have the means to get this done.
If the rioters are being paid then the owe CA state income taxes on that money… beating people and destroying property is Ok, but if they don’t pay their taxes… now that is serious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll be ready, just in time for the midterm elections! Brilliant!
I heard Nancy Pelosi the other night on a CNN town hall say something to the effect that a fence would cost “10 … 40 billion dollars.” She, like her lying Democratic colleagues are trying to inflate the cost of a fence as a way of discouraging it. The fence in Israel cost $2-3 million per mile. At that rate, a fence here would cost $4-6 billion tops. At that rate, I am sure Republicans could get private contributions to do the work bypassing both the Democrats and the Mexicans. We can get payback later.
LikeLike
LikeLike
In my state of New Mexico our legislators are introducing a bill to prohibit the wall based on mineral rights on state owned land within 600 feet of border. Groan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention national security.
I saw that in the Albuquerque Journal this morning. The Democrats are trying to stop it.
The Republicans control the House though, and we have a Republican Govenor, it’s just the Democrat Senate.
Trump built in Chicago what is currently the 4th tallest building in the US. He built it on a very very small footprint. I don’t think there was 600 feet of space on any side, probably 50.
Just find an excuse to have the Federal government confiscate the land. Obama did it when it suited his purpose.
Make sure to also include the alligator infested moats in front of the wall.
$10 billion for the wall is a bargain compared to the cost of NOT building it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m surprised Californians don’t complain more. With their sky high housing costs, do they really want to foot the largest bill for illegals too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do but we are not heard — federal funding for everything “nasty” (foreign funding, too), voter fraud, state education funded (also with mucho federal funding) to brain wash children and college age kids with no jobs for them to get an education in reality, and crony corporations (Silicon Valley, e.g.). Thems powerful fogs/bogs to fight through — to even get a breath of fresh air. Just wait. Those golden gooses have laid their last eggs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is fantastic news!
Also General Kelly…yum! 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Radio host, Michael Savage, is losing his mind… again.
I’m pretty sure that there is an easement that encompass the entire borderline. Maybe wide enough without taking any more land.
I think he mentioned eminent domain for a pipeline, I’m sure he feels a wall is also eminent domain-worthy. And so do I.
No wall is going to be built
Just the environmental and eminent domain litigation alone will delay any construction for years if not decades.
This is just the reality of things
No that’s not the reality of things. That’s you trolling. Nice try.
I agree, concerned….. David is on the wrong site and in the wrong tree…
Right, like one year ago “the reality of things” was that DJT could not be President!!
We could paint pretty pictures on them as well! Just call them “Trump d’Ole”!
people should mention enforce immigration laws to lower cost of living, medical could expand/restore affordable quality coverage to all citizens,clean air water but less bureaucracy, tax breaks will lower the operating cost. we could have better everything as economy shore up. example the wall can be multiple purpose like harness excessive rainfall from storm prone places and act as hydro electric plant/purifier.
democrats bribing illegals to create dreamers(living voter fraud) enables foreign governments to throw long terms negative burdens/interfere on USA election. democrats/UN give less climate change regulations for TPP
