Visa Suspension, NATO and Voices From The Deep State…

The level of absurdity from the official media channel of the U.S. Department of State, CNN, is reaching new levels of Tokyo Rose disinformation and propaganda.
♦ ‘President Trump’s temporary pause and reassessment of visa approvals, combined with the implementation of “extreme vetting” will make our mid-east allies unhappy’… they say.
♦ ‘President Trump’s request for a reevaluation of our relationship and structure with NATO will make our European allies unhappy’…. they say.
Let’s think about this factually and logically. Who are these “mid-east allies” who would be upset? Seriously, think about it.
President Trump has already formed good foreign policy relationships with: Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), Fattah Abdel el-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Salman (Saudi Arabia) and influential agent Vladimir Putin (Russia). OK, so these guys are in the “All Good” column of ongoing discussions etc.
Syria (Bashir Assad) is trying to put a country together from the ashes of a civil war started by Obama’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood. Libya has no central government thanks to Obama/Clinton/Rice/S.Power , and is in a state of total governmental crisis. Yemen is even worse than Libya and Iran is now testing ballistic missiles.
So what ally exactly is going to be “unhappy” with a Trump policy enhanced visa scrutiny? Seriously. Genuine question. Who? Who over there is going to be unhappy?
Turkey? They are not on the restriction list. (though IMHO they should be).
See how quickly the stupidity of all that falls apart.
OK, moving on… NATO.
Brexit is ongoing to remove the U.K. from the European Union (27 member states). Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump are earnestly working on bilateral trade and security. U.S.A and England are on good terms and Winston Churchill looks daily upon President Trump’s desk.
France is attempting to join the U.S. and U.K. amid team freedom with Frexit. Election forthcoming. The non socialist “normies” in France always get along with Americans. Heck, without us they’d be speaking German in The Louvre. Their election is a few months away, and the freedom candidate Marine Le Pen is in the lead.
So that leaves Germany’s Angela Merkel and 25 EU countries (26 if they let in Turkey). And they have been talking for over a decade about putting an EU defense force, and EU military together.
What exactly do they still need NATO for?
If the EU is indeed an assembled group of unity nations, like they claim it to be, then why can’t they form their own version of NATO?
NATO was a cold-war structure to defend a group of nations from attack from any nation; by outlining an attack against one was an attack against all.
Sixty years later the EU formed a united assembly with a set of similar uniting cultural principles. There’s 25, maybe 26, of them all united in Brussels.
What do they need us for?
The U.S. could just as easily create a defense and treaty alliance with the U.K. and France and go from there.
That’s the latest meme. I heard it several times this morning from guests on Fox Business. Oh we should be so worried that other country’s might be upset by our entry and immigration rules. Do the Dems pass out daily talking points or something?
NATO is like welfare for countries other than the US, paid for by the US. Just another example of the America Last policies of the liberals. The Dems don’t need daily talking points, they are always in autopilot America Last mode.
No, the council on foreign relations does the passing out of daily talking points. They are deep state talking points.
Yes they do.
”Do the Dems pass out daily talking points or something?”
In a word, yes.
Yes, since time immemorial.
NATO is the only thing that keeps them from ripping each others throats out..
Like I care about their throats.
The only entity that benefits from the existence of NATO is the same entity that benefits from the ME chaos — the military-industrial complex.
Oh, BTW…..their names are McCain and Linda Graham……
Here’s a new organization I think the U.S. should join. It’s called “Don’t screw with us, else we’ll blow you the h3ll up! K? Now, let’s be friends.”
O/T (or not). How long are we going to keep bombing in Yemen? Why?
There’s still a few Yemenis we haven’t bombed or starved to death.
So, we have to kill them.
Besides, they kicked us out, CIA, Special Forces, CENTCOM.
If the Yemenis live, Saudi Arabia is in trouble.
We have always sent military to save the Kingdom. You know how good they’ve been in return.
And the final reason: because we can’t win anywhere else and maybe, we can get a victory there. How else are we going to justify spending Trillions?
Trump is already getting blamed for the death of a Navy Seal and the 8 year old (American?) daughter of American terrorist Anwar Al Awlaki. http://Www.cnn.com/cnn/2017/01/31/politics/yemen-raid-daughter-al-qaeda-leader/index.html?
Kuwait banned four of the same countries on Trump’s list plus Pakistan back in 2011. I don’t remember there being global protests or Kuwait being called anti-Muslim.
Flash from the past….
Kuwait bans visa issuance to five nationalities
Nationals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan banned from entering Kuwait
http://m.gulfnews.com/news/gulf/kuwait/kuwait-bans-visa-issuance-to-five-nationalities-1.810834
Why do we need any military alliance? We are more than capable of defending ourselves.. most of these alliances are beneficial to the other side freeloading on our soldiers and tax payers..
It does benefit us to prevent smaller countries from being overtaken by Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, or a host of other countries notorious for invasions. But the freeloading has to stop, that’s for sure.
Logically, nothing the media says makes sense. The sooner people realize this, the sooner we can begin advancing as a nation again instead of constantly fighting ourselves over fake news.
Our mid-east allies will gladly take care of themselves if it means the US will stop trying to seed chaos there all the time. It will save us a lot of time, money, and headache over time if we keep the Syrians (and Somalians, Libyans, etc) in the Middle East instead of insisting they come here, fail to assimilate, and try to impose their incompatible values on our society.
The compassionate thing to do isn’t to let them all in, it’s to fix Obama’s and Hillary’s messes and let them stay over there.
As far as NATO goes, frankly why should we give a rat’s ass if Germany is not happy with us? If they don’t like it they can pound dirt.
I was under the assumption that everybody hated us…at least that was what the ‘apology tour’ was for, right?
Sundance, I suspect part of the reason for a lingering NATO is US/UK & likely FR (plus some others) DON’T want Germany in charge of an Army ever again. As the largest economy in Europe, they’ll run the show, just like they do w/i the EU framework.
That said, I’d be willing to take a look at something different. Do feel for Poland, Czech Rep, Hungary, etc, who will ALWAYS fear the Bear…and the Krauts.
New alliance with Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Rep, Hungary)?
Maybe we should take all of those young male Syrian “refugees”, send them to boot camp, and then ship them back to Syria where they can defend their own country.
No, not good to train them to be any more aggressive here. Good fences make good neighbors.
but makes bad movies
Make our mideast allies unhappy? The ones who haven’t taken in any refugees?
allies, as in Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas
The US has been a Hegemon to Europe since the Marshall Plan. It is the word’s Hegemon since 1991. Alliances are devices to give dominant nations (USA) bases and proliferation of its military equipment to allies. That drives down cost per unit if you make more than you need and have someone who has to buy it.
We get political control over the allies. We get economic influence over the allies.
Elites, corporations and military all benefit from alliances. The US doesn’t, but the top echelon does.
Of course, with NATO, it must have a very dangerous enemy to justify its existence. Not to fight the enemy, just to point to and shout about. NATO big wigs want a war, but not most of the military who have to fight that very dangerous enemy.
Now, there is a real enemy for NATO. ISIS/AQ. But NATO is built and armed to fight that very dangerous enemy (which it really can’t fight but talks like it can easily fight).
So, with a real very dangerous enemy it is not built to fight and a very dangerous enemy it points to and shouts about, NATO is in a bind. It really can’t fight either enemy. The very real one taking over Europe and the very fake one it points to and shouts about are actually the worst nightmare for NATO. They can’t do what they are expected to do.
This alliance is an invitation to a war the US shows it has no conception how to win. The war against ISIS/AQ has been going on since 1993. NY, Blind Sheik, WTC garage bombing.
We haven’t fought the very dangerous enemy NATO is built to fight because Russia, that enemy, would destroy NATO in 3-6 days across Baltic, Ukraine, Black Sea and Balkans if NATO attacked.
US has ISIS/AQ to deal with. Russia is not going to attack any part of Europe/NATO.
The best ally for the fight to destroy ISIS/AQ is Russia.
NATO should devolve into many regional anti-terror forces that can deal with ISIS/AQ inside the European cities.
Anyone who continues to insist there is a need for NATO to confront Russia has the burden of describing what that war would look like. I say it would be a nuclear war in minutes, ratcheted from tactical nukes to strategic ICBMs in less than twenty minutes. There is no scenario of a different war.
Thus, NATO is useless. It protects nothing. It can win no war. It worked when there was a Warsaw Pact of USSR and Eastern Europe nations. It should be ended and an anti-terror should be its goal as it is disassembled.
Trump is in the process of literally scaring the pee out of The Left and The Deep State. He’s doing this because for the first time in a very long time, recent history perhaps, we have a president who not only recognizes what the problem is, but also knows how to deal with it. The UniParty, The Deep State, and the rest of the DC/NYC apparat has always prided itself on being impervious to meaningful change. The reason it could do this is because most elected officials quickly became co-opted by either being invited inside the culture of corruption or, rarely, being so intimidated by it they were persuaded to live and let live. This latter happens more often than you might imagine. American politics is sprinkled with high-minded people who refused to join in the corruption but who reached an accommodation with the apparat: so long as they didn’t make too much trouble, they’d be allowed to hang aground and have what passes for a real political career. If you’ve ever wondered why your politicians were reluctant to make obvious changes in keeping with their campaign promises, one of these two reasons is why.
There are a lot of these sorts of people in DC. Right now they are as terrified of what Trump is about to do as their hard left and globalist neighbors. A good analogy of what they’re experiencing can be taken from the theory of codependency. A common characteristic of abused people is that they often identity so strongly with their abuser that they come to see their abuse as something they deserve. The RINOs in congress are a lot like this. Imagine basing your entire political career on maintaining the lie that you are a legitimate representative of your constituency when, in fact, you have cut a deal with the people you’re supposed to oppose and so, over time, your very survival has come to depend on the goodwill of rank scumbags. For many in congress this kind of humiliation has gone on for decades.
No wonder so many elected officials spend so much time with their noses in bottles. But, while they’ve gotten used to the abuse, perhaps even accepted it in a way as right and just, what they are completely unprepared for is having their entire reason and justification for existing removed by Trump. Like an abused codependent spouse, the prospect of freedom—the thought that their formidable abusers are going to be stripped of their power over others is often more terrifying than continuing to put up with life with a abuser. They may not like the abuse but have become used to it. even understand it in a way. But what they are absolutely terrified of, what they’ll actually work to undermine Trump for, is being forced to publicly recognize, publicly admit what their political lives were really like. Being shown that their pretenses of “governing” of “reaching across the aisles” were nothing more than lame excuses to hide the reality of their grovelling subservience is too much for the Quisling class to bear. Like many corrupted people, they probably never thought it would come to this. Yet, this is exactly what Trump proposes to do. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!
Whatever Trump does he HAS to keep rolling these out about every 36 hours to keep the ‘splody heads, ‘splodying! I figure within 6 months of near daily ‘splodying heads and associated protests/riots, Joe and Marge Six Pack are going to be so sick of hearing about them, not even the dinosaur media will bother covering them anymore.
they need the USA to pay for NATO
Bureaucracies are hard to change or get rid of once they are entrenched even if their original goal is no longer valid. The only way to change them is to coopt their mission. Trump is correct that NATO needs to be transformed. Maybe they could be rebranded as a force to assist with natural disaster assistance. Downsize their budget and manpower.
