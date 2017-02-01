Visa Suspension, NATO and Voices From The Deep State…

The level of absurdity from the official media channel of the U.S. Department of State, CNN, is reaching new levels of Tokyo Rose disinformation and propaganda.

♦ ‘President Trump’s temporary pause and reassessment of visa approvals, combined with the implementation of “extreme vetting” will make our mid-east allies unhappy’… they say.

♦ ‘President Trump’s request for a reevaluation of our relationship and structure with NATO will make our European allies unhappy’…. they say.

Let’s think about this factually and logically. Who are these “mid-east allies” who would be upset? Seriously, think about it.

President Trump has already formed good foreign policy relationships with: Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), Fattah Abdel el-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Salman (Saudi Arabia) and influential agent Vladimir Putin (Russia). OK, so these guys are in the “All Good” column of ongoing discussions etc.

Syria (Bashir Assad) is trying to put a country together from the ashes of a civil war started by Obama’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood. Libya has no central government thanks to Obama/Clinton/Rice/S.Power , and is in a state of total governmental crisis. Yemen is even worse than Libya and Iran is now testing ballistic missiles.

So what ally exactly is going to be “unhappy” with a Trump policy enhanced visa scrutiny? Seriously. Genuine question. Who? Who over there is going to be unhappy?

Turkey? They are not on the restriction list. (though IMHO they should be).

See how quickly the stupidity of all that falls apart.

OK, moving on… NATO.

Brexit is ongoing to remove the U.K. from the European Union (27 member states). Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump are earnestly working on bilateral trade and security. U.S.A and England are on good terms and Winston Churchill looks daily upon President Trump’s desk.

France is attempting to join the U.S. and U.K. amid team freedom with Frexit. Election forthcoming. The non socialist “normies” in France always get along with Americans. Heck, without us they’d be speaking German in The Louvre. Their election is a few months away, and the freedom candidate Marine Le Pen is in the lead.

So that leaves Germany’s Angela Merkel and 25 EU countries (26 if they let in Turkey). And they have been talking for over a decade about putting an EU defense force, and EU military together.

What exactly do they still need NATO for?

If the EU is indeed an assembled group of unity nations, like they claim it to be, then why can’t they form their own version of NATO?

NATO was a cold-war structure to defend a group of nations from attack from any nation; by outlining an attack against one was an attack against all.

Sixty years later the EU formed a united assembly with a set of similar uniting cultural principles. There’s 25, maybe 26, of them all united in Brussels.

What do they need us for?

The U.S. could just as easily create a defense and treaty alliance with the U.K. and France and go from there.