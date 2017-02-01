Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Confirmed 56-43…

President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has been confirmed by the full Senate Vote. Democrats Mark Warner (VA), Heidi Heitkamp (ND) and Joe Manchin (WVA) joined with all senate republicans for the 56-43 vote.
WASHINGTON — Rex W. Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a 56 to 43 vote to become the nation’s 69th secretary of state. (read more – NYT)
Suffice to say, anyone who has followed DC politics for any substantive amount of time is aware of the inherent ideological issues within The U.S. State Department. Filled with bureaucrats whose career has been at the epicenter of left-wing globalist advocacy.
If you go back to rethinking the larger State Dept. challenge, Rex Tillerson will essentially be in charge of a U.S. Department that is comprised almost exclusively of Kerry/Clinton/Obama/Bush/UniParty/GOPe big “G” Globalists.
These entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:
When you accept the scope of the challenge, and recognize their best interests will involve working earnestly and diligently to undermine the structure of a Trump administration at every opportunity; perhaps only then can we identify the specific challenge and how Tillerson is uniquely skilled to deliver results.
Leaders who know how to operate complex global organizations, mega scale corporations, which, by their very nature, may contain hostile agents to the larger corporate mission – ie. Exxon/Mobil – are not commonplace. Hence, the jaw-dropping compensation those elite titans of industry command.
Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage internal agents can do toward larger administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking. Taking the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust is going to be an epic battle with few Washington DC supporters as Trump endeavors through the restoration phase.
It can be anticipated the leadership within both wings of the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) will actually prefer to impede such an effort:
“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.”
Additionally, the potential economic battle -brought about by foreign nations who take exception to the pending trade realignments- can also be predicted to be waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy (dollars as global trade currency). A looming Tillerson brings another unique attribute into the necessary America-First defense armory.
Love that enthusiasm!!
Happy Day!
Got my goggles on and welding torch primed.
Let’s get to work.
Welcome, SecretaryTillerson. May the Lord grant you infinite wisdom and keep you safe in your travels. Congratulations.
Amen!
“SWEET”
TRex for mooore winning 😎😎😎😎😎
I look forward to more votes for our #MAGA agenda from Manchin and Heitkamp
Kudos to the American democrats who voted for Rex !
Claire McGaskill in the process of kissing her Senate career goodbye. In other news, President Trump and Ivanka just boarded helicopter to go greet the body of theslain military man at Dover AFB. God bless the USA.
Another American hero lost. So sad.
If someone leaked the plan they must be brought up on charges.
Those two rino dirtbags murkowski and collins need to be voted out! They define humn garbage!
…and the people voting them in… especially Collins. She’s like a bad rash-just won’t go away
Ivanka? Really? That will revive the nasty “Ivanka is gonna play the role of the FLOTUS” (and worse) narrative.
Nobody cares. It’s a stupid narrative.
I read someplace that Ivanka said she would not function as First Lady.
Personally I do not like it because I have much respect for Melania.
I do like Ivanka but her stepmother Melania who is the First Lady should not be sidelinend out.
Melania has other obligations. Look a little deeper.
It may take time for many to realize what all Melania has sacrificed for the rest of us.
singsoul, that’s been debunked.
singsoul, I misread your comment. My apologies. Originally, there was a rumor (SwampMedia) that Ivanka would take an office in the White House. Melania is our First Lady, and will be there when needed.
Ivanka is totally appropriate for this trip — I’m sure the parents of this hero will appreciate her presence with her father honoring & comforting them in this loss.
Claire McNumbskull is one of the “in big trouble” category —
12 Senate Democrats are being targeted by Republicans in 2018:
Ten of these Democrats are from strong Trump Republican states:
Florida Bill Nelson (D)
Indiana Joe Donnelly (D)
Michigan Debbie Stabenow (D)
Missouri CLAIRE McCASKIL (D)
Montana Jon Tester (D)
New Jersey Bob Menendez (D)
North Dakota Heidi Heitkamp (D)
Ohio Sherrod Brown (D)
Pennsylvania Bob Casey (D)
Virginia Tim Kaine (D)
West Virginia Joe Manchin (D)
Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin (D)
May God bless our President and give comfort to the families of these heros.
LikeLike
Let’s get this party started by immediately firing everyone in the State Department who signed this internal dissent cable:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3438487/Dissent-Memo.pdf
I hope that TRex is a take no prisoners kind of guy like Trump and takes out the trash!
Maybe Tillerson has to amend the Foreign Affairs Manual before they get fired.
https://fam.state.gov/fam/02fam/02fam0070.html
It’s possible. Bureaucrats are too lazy to do the work required, that’s all.
Another method to shake things up is to reassign the troublemakers to positions they have no particular “expertise” in, ideally on separate floors from each other. Bring in new blood to fill their spots and get solid ambassadors loyal to Trump and T-Rex.
Reassign them to the coldest, most remote parts of the country! The resignations will pile up.
A 10% across the board staff cut would provide all the justification Tillerson needs to fire these traitors.
Bloated, rotten, and throwing open the doors so the stench is reaching more of the American public. Good.
Bravo, nationalist, now let’s find the pages with the NAMES
Nationalist – i don’t see any signatures — was this just a draft?
It is a draft but all names were redacted.
Source: https://lawfareblog.com/breaking-news-full-text-draft-dissent-channel-memo-trump-refugee-and-visa-order
Send them all to one of our stations in Libya.
Let them all go. Thanks them for their service and send them on their way. If they were appointed by these other losers, then Trump can appoint his own. 900 of them I believe..
If they’re appointed they’re easy to get rid of, they serve at the pleasure of POTUS. If they are career civil servants then it is a little more challenging, but completely doable.
They can be among those whose annual salary is reduced to $1. That will push them out.
Independent Angus King also voted to confirm Tillerson.
So did Manchin, and Heitkamp
…which bodes well for his voting for cloture (not filibustering) on Gorsuch.
John, Thank you for this explanation of his unexplained trip. How wonderful.
This is what, day 11? I think President Trump needs some more goals – he seems like he is on track to meet all his campaign promises under the 100 day window… All kidding aside, the mark of a master… He makes it look simple and easy. ..
yep, we won’t have anything to do by summer! /s
I’m afraid, that by summer the moonbats will have riled up the citizens in the inner cities to the point of rioting…..It’s the card that the left plays best and they have enough useful idiots to go along with the rioting…..not to mention those people that actually want to stay on the welfare rolls and not gain self-respect and independence….I fear it will be a long hot bloody summer; I sure hope I’m wrong. I hope president Trump has a plan in place to shut down these uprisings before they spin out of control….the icing on the cake would be that the former guy in office gets caught up in a riot and suffers loss. One might say, hoisted by his own petard. I think that would be a fitting end to a real POS
you could be right but let’s not forget we will now have LEO that will not be told to back down.
If the hardcore leftists instigate rioting, they may find themselves being prosecuted, and the moonbats will disappear then. Think about the D.C. rioters – how upset they were when they found out they could be fined and jailed.
Come to think of it/ by day 100 any remnant
of the last 8 Obummer years will be negligible/
It will take over 100 days to drain the swamp….especially when prosecutions are warranted.
But he’s undeniably off to a roaring start. A coworker told me he would vote for Trump today. Back on Nov 8 he voted against you-know-who-and-I-cravenly-beg-pardon-for-reminding-you, not for Trump.
Steve, that’s good to hear, actually. I hope that when this big ship of ours can get set back on it’s correct path…..that many, who may not even have lived long enough yet to see what America can be, will correct themselves.
Mama: my 86 year old mother kinda held her nose and voted for Trump. Talking to her this morning, she is over the moon about Judge Gor such and knows he has now saved the country.
Well this gives us an indication which Dems will be voting for “Gorbuch resist we much”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until the end, it looked like Trump was winning VA.
175,386 more votes were cast in 2016 over 2012. (VA)
Johnson votes almost quadrupled this cycle. (VA)
I have a BIL that voted McMuffin – I was thrilled when he didn’t come to Christmas. VA GOP has always been GOPe
Wow!!! Great news!!! This was the nomination that I thought was at the greatest risk (because of the love triangle between McCain, Graham and Rubio)
That Love triangle Is A Many Splintered Thing.
I had to read your post twice. I thought you said A Many Sphinctered Thing…
TFT
Cleaning monitor now….
💩🙈🙉🙊💩😷
Same here. Now I’ve got the 60s version of the soap opera’s theme song refusing to go out of my head, with that image….. gotta. have. bleach-brain, stat….
(Or maybe bleach brine, Habanero sauerkraut…..).
Excellent. I’m so looking forward to see the leadership of the new Secretary of State in action. He will have a firm, steady, and wise hand on the wheel, of this I have no doubt.
He, as well as all the Trump Administration, is deserving of our most earnest support and prayers.
ExxonMobil just made a huge purchase in the Permian Basin, buying the holdings of the Bass family in New Mexico:
Deal Of The Month: ExxonMobil Doubles Permian Acreage in $5.6B Deal
http://www.rigzone.com/news/article.asp?hpf=1&a_id=148307&utm_source=DailyNewsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=2017-01-31&utm_content=&utm_campaign=feature_1
But as Rigzone explains, making ExxonMobil’s new acreage productive will depend on its ability to defang regulatory agencies like the EPA:
From what I saw on the Lou Dobbs show last night, if Trump can get his supreme court pick through by April that will go a long way in defanging the EPA.
I just read that Trump told Mitchie to use the nuclear option to get his SC pick in if the dems try to block it.
If we could get a Vote of Scott Pruett for EPA Dir., that too would help de-fang the EPA!
He’s my state Attorney General, and he is a rock star! And guess what, not only do we have an oil and gas economy; but we also have and love clean air, and water!!
Congratulations to Secretary Tillerson and may G-d bless him with good health, skill, and Heavenly protections.
And, thank G-d, he is one public servant who knows, loves, and fears G-d . . . unlike the evildoers whom he is tasked to find out and remove.
Amen, now pass the ammunition.
It’s about time they did something constructive. I have been calling my Senator’s offices and I can tell you they are not answering the phones and the mailboxes are full. So I resort to calling my House Rep where they ALWAYS answer the phone and ask them to forward my message to the Senator. Then I tell them I want Paul Ryan “boehnered” sooner than later for he is a Traitor to the country! Now maybe they should think about this come 2018 so we can plan their “elimination.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send e-mails. Here’s the contacts.
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials
Oh and Sir, can you work on getting back that 221M Heinz and Stompy Feet sent of to Palestine last week?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stompy feet in all MSM newzrooms.
Time to clean House…
I know this poll is from May 2016 but if anything, the percentage would be hire if done today. 60% of voters favor Foreign Policy that puts America First.
Rex Tillerson will play an incredible role in Draining the Swamp in the State Department.
He knows how to balance a budget.
I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that Rex Tillerson has finally been confirmed! Now if we can just get Jeff Sessions through, it will be perfect. They were my top two people.
NCPatrick I totally agree with you. Cleaning out the Deep State is essential for our country to be able to move forward in years to come (post our President after 2024). What Jeff Sessions will get done will be earth shattering in so many ways. CNN last night was still hoping they could peel off a couple of Republicans to stop Sessions from being nominated. That tells me all I need to know about the importance of Mr. Sessions. If they are scared to death like that, wow what he will get done! Especially around immigration!
So, how did the McLame-Grahamnesty-Lil Marco trio vote today? And how fast did they find a microphone to talk about their vote?
They all voted for our new Secretary of State.
The Three Amigos voted for TRex.
A very daunting task ahead for Secretary Tillerson. Praying wisdom, protection and divine guidance in his new role. Seems like a God has raised up a whole bunch of people for a time such is this. So much to be thankful for.
I sure would like to see the State Dept run with a skeleton crew. Only approved-essential employees.
Something motivated Warner of VA to vote in favor of Tillerson. Perhaps he sees weakness throughout his party…Cry-baby Schumer, Crooked Hillary, Stompy Feet Hussein, Fauxcahontas, Jihadist Ellison, etc. etc. etc. I think he’s positioning to make a move. Eyes open on this guy folks!
Agreed. Warner/VA got reelected in 2014, so he still has til 2020, election wise.
Mr. Tillerson is the definition of an adult. He will get State cleaned up, for sure.
Yay!
No more State Department Karaoke-Style!
o.O
No more Marie Barf’s or Jen Piss-saki’s.
Like this one? or the mean one above?
This one for sure,BigMama .. he’s a cutie pie.
And now for the State chaff…
“Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans”
Boy there is a mouthful. Anyone that has ever tried to sell a new patent to a corporation will find out sooner AND later how many were against you from day one. They couldn’t innovate anything but after they stab you in the back they act like they did you a favor and that saved you from yourself. Been there, done it and I ain’t doing it again.
Congratulations Sec Tillerson!!!!
Pull that plug.
I strongly urge Secy Tillerson to embrace the position of Sen Obamatollah….
That’s going to leave a mark!
When does Session get approved..?
LikeLike
Exactly! Getting real tired of this BS.
