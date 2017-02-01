Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Confirmed 56-43…

President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has been confirmed by the full Senate Vote. Democrats Mark Warner (VA), Heidi Heitkamp (ND) and Joe Manchin (WVA) joined with all senate republicans for the 56-43 vote.

WASHINGTON — Rex W. Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a 56 to 43 vote to become the nation’s 69th secretary of state. (read more – NYT)

Suffice to say, anyone who has followed DC politics for any substantive amount of time is aware of the inherent ideological issues within The U.S. State Department. Filled with bureaucrats whose career has been at the epicenter of left-wing globalist advocacy.

If you go back to rethinking the larger State Dept. challenge, Rex Tillerson will essentially be in charge of a U.S. Department that is comprised almost exclusively of Kerry/Clinton/Obama/Bush/UniParty/GOPe big “G” Globalists.

These entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:

When you accept the scope of the challenge, and recognize their best interests will involve working earnestly and diligently to undermine the structure of a Trump administration at every opportunity; perhaps only then can we identify the specific challenge and how Tillerson is uniquely skilled to deliver results.

Leaders who know how to operate complex global organizations, mega scale corporations, which, by their very nature, may contain hostile agents to the larger corporate mission – ie. Exxon/Mobil – are not commonplace. Hence, the jaw-dropping compensation those elite titans of industry command.

Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage internal agents can do toward larger administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking. Taking the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust is going to be an epic battle with few Washington DC supporters as Trump endeavors through the restoration phase.

It can be anticipated the leadership within both wings of the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) will actually prefer to impede such an effort:

“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Additionally, the potential economic battle -brought about by foreign nations who take exception to the pending trade realignments- can also be predicted to be waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy (dollars as global trade currency). A looming Tillerson brings another unique attribute into the necessary America-First defense armory.