Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Confirmed 56-43…

President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has been confirmed by the full Senate Vote.  Democrats Mark Warner (VA), Heidi Heitkamp (ND) and Joe Manchin (WVA) joined with all senate republicans for the 56-43 vote.

WASHINGTONRex W. Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a 56 to 43 vote to become the nation’s 69th secretary of state. (read more – NYT)

Suffice to say, anyone who has followed DC politics for any substantive amount of time is aware of the inherent ideological issues within The U.S. State Department.  Filled with bureaucrats whose career has been at the epicenter of left-wing globalist advocacy.

If you go back to rethinking the larger State Dept. challenge, Rex Tillerson will essentially be in charge of a U.S. Department that is comprised almost exclusively of Kerry/Clinton/Obama/Bush/UniParty/GOPe big “G” Globalists.

These entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government:

When you accept the scope of the challenge, and recognize their best interests will involve working earnestly and diligently to undermine the structure of a Trump administration at every opportunity; perhaps only then can we identify the specific challenge and how Tillerson is uniquely skilled to deliver results.

Leaders who know how to operate complex global organizations, mega scale corporations, which, by their very nature, may contain hostile agents to the larger corporate mission – ie. Exxon/Mobil – are not commonplace. Hence, the jaw-dropping compensation those elite titans of industry command.

Deconstruction and realignment while simultaneously managing/controlling the amount of damage internal agents can do toward larger administration objectives is a tenuous undertaking. Taking the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cutting out the cancerous rust is going to be an epic battle with few Washington DC supporters as Trump endeavors through the restoration phase.

It can be anticipated the leadership within both wings of the UniParty (Democrat and Republican) will actually prefer to impede such an effort:

“There is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new order of things. … Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans, while the others defend him sluggishly so that the innovator and his party alike are vulnerable.”

~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Additionally, the potential economic battle -brought about by foreign nations who take exception to the pending trade realignments- can also be predicted to be waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy (dollars as global trade currency). A looming Tillerson brings another unique attribute into the necessary America-First defense armory.

  1. Pam says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

  2. ginaswo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    TRex for mooore winning 😎😎😎😎😎
    I look forward to more votes for our #MAGA agenda from Manchin and Heitkamp

  3. John Doe says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Claire McGaskill in the process of kissing her Senate career goodbye. In other news, President Trump and Ivanka just boarded helicopter to go greet the body of theslain military man at Dover AFB. God bless the USA.

  4. Nationalist says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Let’s get this party started by immediately firing everyone in the State Department who signed this internal dissent cable:

    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3438487/Dissent-Memo.pdf

  5. Smith says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Let them all go. Thanks them for their service and send them on their way. If they were appointed by these other losers, then Trump can appoint his own. 900 of them I believe..

  6. NHVoter says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Independent Angus King also voted to confirm Tillerson.

  7. Pam says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:49 pm

  8. Disgusted says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    John, Thank you for this explanation of his unexplained trip. How wonderful.

  9. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    This is what, day 11? I think President Trump needs some more goals – he seems like he is on track to meet all his campaign promises under the 100 day window… All kidding aside, the mark of a master… He makes it look simple and easy. ..

    • petszmom says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      yep, we won’t have anything to do by summer! /s

      • darnhardworker says:
        February 1, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        I’m afraid, that by summer the moonbats will have riled up the citizens in the inner cities to the point of rioting…..It’s the card that the left plays best and they have enough useful idiots to go along with the rioting…..not to mention those people that actually want to stay on the welfare rolls and not gain self-respect and independence….I fear it will be a long hot bloody summer; I sure hope I’m wrong. I hope president Trump has a plan in place to shut down these uprisings before they spin out of control….the icing on the cake would be that the former guy in office gets caught up in a riot and suffers loss. One might say, hoisted by his own petard. I think that would be a fitting end to a real POS

        • petszmom says:
          February 1, 2017 at 5:17 pm

          you could be right but let’s not forget we will now have LEO that will not be told to back down.

        • BAM says:
          February 1, 2017 at 5:18 pm

          If the hardcore leftists instigate rioting, they may find themselves being prosecuted, and the moonbats will disappear then. Think about the D.C. rioters – how upset they were when they found out they could be fined and jailed.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Come to think of it/ by day 100 any remnant
      of the last 8 Obummer years will be negligible/

    • SteveInCO says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      It will take over 100 days to drain the swamp….especially when prosecutions are warranted.

      But he’s undeniably off to a roaring start. A coworker told me he would vote for Trump today. Back on Nov 8 he voted against you-know-who-and-I-cravenly-beg-pardon-for-reminding-you, not for Trump.

      • BigMamaTEA says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:55 pm

        Steve, that’s good to hear, actually. I hope that when this big ship of ours can get set back on it’s correct path…..that many, who may not even have lived long enough yet to see what America can be, will correct themselves.

        • webgirlpdx says:
          February 1, 2017 at 5:17 pm

          Mama: my 86 year old mother kinda held her nose and voted for Trump. Talking to her this morning, she is over the moon about Judge Gor such and knows he has now saved the country.

  10. SpanglishKC says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Well this gives us an indication which Dems will be voting for “Gorbuch resist we much”.
    West VA no suprise. Warner…Trump won Virginia if you take out the illegal votes and ND is Red. Need 4 more

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      McMuffin took a TON of votes in Va. At one point anyway, the numbers looked like Trump lost VA. because of McMuffin, no other reason.

      • webgirlpdx says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        McMuffin wears that as a badge of honor, Sunny.

      • JohnPaulJohnes says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:55 pm

        Trump lost VA by 212,030 votes, more than Johnson & McMuffin combined.
        Until the end, it looked like Trump was winning VA.

        175,386 more votes were cast in 2016 over 2012. (VA)
        Johnson votes almost quadrupled this cycle. (VA)

      • Lulu says:
        February 1, 2017 at 5:01 pm

        I have a BIL that voted McMuffin – I was thrilled when he didn’t come to Christmas. VA GOP has always been GOPe

      • India Maria says:
        February 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        Laura Ingram is doing exploratory right now to challenge the Virginia Tim PAIN seat:

        12 Senate Democrats are being targeted by Republicans in 2018:
        Ten of these Democrats are from strong Trump Republican states:

        Florida Bill Nelson (D)
        Indiana Joe Donnelly (D)
        Michigan Debbie Stabenow (D)
        Missouri Claire McCaskill (D)
        Montana Jon Tester (D)
        New Jersey Bob Menendez (D)
        North Dakota Heidi Heitkamp (D)
        Ohio Sherrod Brown (D)
        Pennsylvania Bob Casey (D)
        Virginia TIM KAINE (D)
        West Virginia Joe Manchin (D)
        Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin (D)

  11. Newman says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Wow!!! Great news!!! This was the nomination that I thought was at the greatest risk (because of the love triangle between McCain, Graham and Rubio)

  12. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Excellent. I’m so looking forward to see the leadership of the new Secretary of State in action. He will have a firm, steady, and wise hand on the wheel, of this I have no doubt.

    He, as well as all the Trump Administration, is deserving of our most earnest support and prayers.

  13. Glenn Stehle says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Additionally, the potential economic battle…can also be predicted to be waged on the destabilizing battlefield of global oil and energy….

    ExxonMobil just made a huge purchase in the Permian Basin, buying the holdings of the Bass family in New Mexico:

    Deal Of The Month: ExxonMobil Doubles Permian Acreage in $5.6B Deal
    http://www.rigzone.com/news/article.asp?hpf=1&a_id=148307&utm_source=DailyNewsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=2017-01-31&utm_content=&utm_campaign=feature_1

    But as Rigzone explains, making ExxonMobil’s new acreage productive will depend on its ability to defang regulatory agencies like the EPA:

    [T]he move into the New Mexico side of the Delaware basin was unexpected.

    “But I think there’s something to be said for that,” he explained. “It speaks volumes in terms of a company with the scalability that Exxon has to make New Mexico work. There are challenges in terms of dealing with federal lands permitting and regulatory and … Exxon is going to be more well-equipped to deal with that than a lot of these smaller companies.”….

    “The upside to that is it’s also an area that’s got a lot of stacked play potential and you’re going to have a tremendous amount of drilling inventory for decades to come,” Shattuck said.

    From what I saw on the Lou Dobbs show last night, if Trump can get his supreme court pick through by April that will go a long way in defanging the EPA.

    • Linda says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      I just read that Trump told Mitchie to use the nuclear option to get his SC pick in if the dems try to block it.

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      If we could get a Vote of Scott Pruett for EPA Dir., that too would help de-fang the EPA!
      He’s my state Attorney General, and he is a rock star! And guess what, not only do we have an oil and gas economy; but we also have and love clean air, and water!!

  14. Ploni says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Congratulations to Secretary Tillerson and may G-d bless him with good health, skill, and Heavenly protections.

    And, thank G-d, he is one public servant who knows, loves, and fears G-d . . . unlike the evildoers whom he is tasked to find out and remove.

  15. psadie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    It’s about time they did something constructive. I have been calling my Senator’s offices and I can tell you they are not answering the phones and the mailboxes are full. So I resort to calling my House Rep where they ALWAYS answer the phone and ask them to forward my message to the Senator. Then I tell them I want Paul Ryan “boehnered” sooner than later for he is a Traitor to the country! Now maybe they should think about this come 2018 so we can plan their “elimination.”

  16. webgirlpdx says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Oh and Sir, can you work on getting back that 221M Heinz and Stompy Feet sent of to Palestine last week?

  17. Howie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Stompy feet in all MSM newzrooms.

  18. saywhat64 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Time to clean House…

  20. furtive says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Ivanka us way overdressed on marine1 to pay respects to the fallen SEAL.
    (I read that Melania may niot move into the White House 🏡 Ermsnrntkynexcept in the summers.)

    Barron might be in special classes., which if relocated, are disruptive ..the only logical reason.

    I read in 2011 (sge5) he had vaccinations & his behavior & personality changed.
    While campaigning he discussed his “friend’s son ” who exerienced that.

    (Remember Trump appointed Robert Kennedy jr. to investigate the CDC vaccine-autism fraud.)

  21. fleporeblog says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Reading the NYT article SD linked makes one think that the 7th floor and Deep State see Rex Tillerson as the guy that can get our President to tow the company line. Boy are they sh….ting their pants about the direction we are going in with foreign policy.

    I know this poll is from May 2016 but if anything, the percentage would be hire if done today. 60% of voters favor Foreign Policy that puts America First.

    http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/may_2016/60_favor_foreign_policy_that_puts_america_first

    Rex Tillerson will play an incredible role in Draining the Swamp in the State Department.

    • furtive says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      He knows how to balance a budget.

    • NCPatrick says:
      February 1, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      I can’t tell you how happy I am to hear that Rex Tillerson has finally been confirmed! Now if we can just get Jeff Sessions through, it will be perfect. They were my top two people.

      • fleporeblog says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        NCPatrick I totally agree with you. Cleaning out the Deep State is essential for our country to be able to move forward in years to come (post our President after 2024). What Jeff Sessions will get done will be earth shattering in so many ways. CNN last night was still hoping they could peel off a couple of Republicans to stop Sessions from being nominated. That tells me all I need to know about the importance of Mr. Sessions. If they are scared to death like that, wow what he will get done! Especially around immigration!

  22. Summer says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    So, how did the McLame-Grahamnesty-Lil Marco trio vote today? And how fast did they find a microphone to talk about their vote?

  23. Grace Anne says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    A very daunting task ahead for Secretary Tillerson. Praying wisdom, protection and divine guidance in his new role. Seems like a God has raised up a whole bunch of people for a time such is this. So much to be thankful for.

  24. Grace Anne says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I sure would like to see the State Dept run with a skeleton crew. Only approved-essential employees.

  25. The Boss says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Something motivated Warner of VA to vote in favor of Tillerson. Perhaps he sees weakness throughout his party…Cry-baby Schumer, Crooked Hillary, Stompy Feet Hussein, Fauxcahontas, Jihadist Ellison, etc. etc. etc. I think he’s positioning to make a move. Eyes open on this guy folks!

  26. Joan says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Mr. Tillerson is the definition of an adult. He will get State cleaned up, for sure.

  27. BigMamaTEA says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Like this one? or the mean one above?

  28. grlangworth says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    And now for the State chaff…

  29. RedBallExpress says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    “Whenever his enemies have occasion to attack the innovator they do so with the passion of partisans”

    Boy there is a mouthful. Anyone that has ever tried to sell a new patent to a corporation will find out sooner AND later how many were against you from day one. They couldn’t innovate anything but after they stab you in the back they act like they did you a favor and that saved you from yourself. Been there, done it and I ain’t doing it again.

  30. NJF says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Congratulations Sec Tillerson!!!!

    Pull that plug.

  31. freeperjim says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I strongly urge Secy Tillerson to embrace the position of Sen Obamatollah….

