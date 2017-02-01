National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn Iran is “On Notice”…

Posted on February 1, 2017 by

During the White House Press Briefing earlier today National Security Advisor Michael Flynn discussed the various recent provocations from the Iranian regime.

In the past several days Iran has been probing U.S. policy with various provocations and testing the Trump administration’s reaction. Testing ballistic missiles and a Houthi rebel suicide bomb attack against a Saudi military vessel. The Houthi group are financed by the regime within Iraq.

Throughout the campaign and early presidency Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he would not give specifics about any potential response toward any hostile action. However, that said – any response, if determined, from a Trump administration, would likely be unannounced and significant.

.

Last weekend President Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke on the telephone.  Additionally, Trump has formed the early stages of a working relationship with King Abdullah III of Jordan, and Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi.  President Trump has also spoken with Vladimir Putin (Russia) who holds economic leverage over Iran.

trump-eagle-bannertrump eagle 8

This entry was posted in Iran, Islam, Israel, media bias, Military, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn Iran is “On Notice”…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    ‘Bout time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Trumped1 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Note that he didnt call Erdogan of turkey who is moving towards the islamist side yet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Ziiggii says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Watch for Israeli intervention in Iran in the coming weeks!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      February 1, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      Not so sure about that, unless Iran does something in Syria or Lebanon that threatens Israel directly. What might be more likely is a confrontation between Iran and the US, an incident with one of our Navy vessels for example. I think that would likely be met with force and that can lead to quickly bringing the situation to a head. Remains to be seen what putting Iran “on notice” really means.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Trumped1 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Riots and violence at berkely vs. conservatives and Milo:

    https://sendvid.com/xm1k6s4a

    Girls pepper sprayed:

    Socialist “Antifa” NAZIS.
    Police let them riot and moved to the 2nd floor while they trashed the building downstairs.
    Too bad Reagan isnt CA governor anymore.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. SpanglishKC says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    You get the feeling this Administration won’t be playing around. They do not want to be perceived as weak and all bluster and indecidesive like 44. None of the leaders he has in the cabinet have any interest in America being seen as week. If Iran has not figured this out yet they will be in for rude awakening

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. justfactsplz says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Iran will live to regret the day they tested President Trump’s resolve to protect America and her interests. Thanks to Obama Iran is more dangerous than ever. I like that President Trump holds his military and national security close to his vest. We don’t need to know until after the fact. No media floodlights in the desert please.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Kathy Brown says:
      February 1, 2017 at 11:59 pm

      Exactly Just.

      I don’t ‘need to know’ a darn thing, except that now Pres. Trump has killed them all.

      Having heard that, I will eat a hearty dinner, enjoy the scenes of muslim death and destruction on Fox News that night, then sleep like a baby. But not before hitting my knees and thanking God for the USA, our magnificent Military, and Donald Trump.

      Speed the day.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. Keln says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Just playing around with this idea…if Russia will side with the US when it comes to Iran, the US will side with Russia on Syria and work with them to defeat ISIS and other militants trying to remove Assad.

    That’s a fair deal I think, and one I believe Russia might agree to.

    Thoughts?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:00 am

      I thought Russia was selling a lot of arms to Iran…

      Like

      Reply
      • Dale says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:02 am

        Agreed. As I recall, Iran is taking Obama’s money and buying an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Keln says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:09 am

        That is likely.

        But I am sure Russia would prefer to get out of Syria as quickly as possible, and the US siding with them would make that happen.

        Russia can’t actually be happy about Iran testing ballistic missiles either. Russia doesn’t want nuclear proliferation anymore than the US does.

        The more nations that have usable nuclear weapons, the more dangerous they become.

        I get that Russia has a (inadvisable at this point) somewhat de facto alliance with Iran. But I doubt it would take much to convince them to help us rein Iran in without conflict.

        Russia has leverage over Iran, and that has more teeth to it than UN sanctions.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:12 am

      Trump will need Putin to play along if we want to impose sanctions on Iran again. The previous round of sanctions did put the hurt on Iran, but then Obama and Kerry agreed to a terrible deal where we received nothing and Iran got economic recovery and military development. It’s like General Flynn said, instead of being thankful for these very generous concessions, Iran is refusing to hold up their end of the deal.

      A new round of sanctions won’t do much if Russia doesn’t agree to it and leaves Iran with an export partner. I think Russia would require not only that the US starts helping to defeat ISIS instead of trying to depose Assad, but also that Trump lifts any sanctions placed on Russia by Obama. That would still be a fair deal for us.

      Like

      Reply
  8. NJF says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Loved watching this live.

    Walked in, dropped the truth bomb & left.

    And then this….Lyin’ Jake wanted to just move right past that question.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. hugofitch1 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Do not ruffle the feathers of The Golden Eagle.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Imagine a joint strike including resources, technology, airspace, deployment locations involving the collective effort of US, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia.

    That would be Trumpian.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Fe says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Iran will learn the hard way not to poke the Lion. One of the things I love about Trumps approach to military action is the element of surprise. I do not want to know the details that could put our brave men and women at greater risk.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. decisiontime16 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:06 am

    By now, everyone here and abroad, should know that President Trump is man of action and not just idle words. He has demonstrated this clearly for all to see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. billarysserverroom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:07 am

    That was a brilliant statement on so many levels. Been in news for days. But when Flynn walked into Press Rm Breifing it became real news. And not per Spicer on behalf of him. Boo-ya.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. freepetta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Iran is run by savages!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. NC PATRIOT says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Didn’t Sec, Mattis leave today on his first overseas trip ?

    Like

    Reply
  16. The Devilbat says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    How about the US goes into Iran with the Russians and takes out the Ayatollah and his staff of murdering pigs? The US and Russia could then share the oil. sounds like a deal to me.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s