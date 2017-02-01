National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn Iran is “On Notice”…

During the White House Press Briefing earlier today National Security Advisor Michael Flynn discussed the various recent provocations from the Iranian regime.

In the past several days Iran has been probing U.S. policy with various provocations and testing the Trump administration’s reaction. Testing ballistic missiles and a Houthi rebel suicide bomb attack against a Saudi military vessel. The Houthi group are financed by the regime within Iraq.

Throughout the campaign and early presidency Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he would not give specifics about any potential response toward any hostile action. However, that said – any response, if determined, from a Trump administration, would likely be unannounced and significant.

Last weekend President Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke on the telephone. Additionally, Trump has formed the early stages of a working relationship with King Abdullah III of Jordan, and Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi. President Trump has also spoken with Vladimir Putin (Russia) who holds economic leverage over Iran.