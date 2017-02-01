National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn Iran is “On Notice”…

During the White House Press Briefing earlier today National Security Advisor Michael Flynn discussed the various recent provocations from the Iranian regime.
In the past several days Iran has been probing U.S. policy with various provocations and testing the Trump administration’s reaction. Testing ballistic missiles and a Houthi rebel suicide bomb attack against a Saudi military vessel. The Houthi group are financed by the regime within Iraq.
Throughout the campaign and early presidency Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he would not give specifics about any potential response toward any hostile action. However, that said – any response, if determined, from a Trump administration, would likely be unannounced and significant.
.
Last weekend President Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke on the telephone. Additionally, Trump has formed the early stages of a working relationship with King Abdullah III of Jordan, and Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi. President Trump has also spoken with Vladimir Putin (Russia) who holds economic leverage over Iran.
‘Bout time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which you can take either way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No way you can take it either way. The Law f
h
LikeLike
Cut off.. The Law has been laid down!!!!
T
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Law has been laid down
Of course it was. No argument from me.
My comment was a pun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss you and all the other rascals in the back room Mary!
LikeLike
Note that he didnt call Erdogan of turkey who is moving towards the islamist side yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an understatement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wouldnt give the Turks one minute of my time.
They are full blown muzz and have been for years, they just get to lie about that fact cuz, you know, taqqiya and all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, Turkey is an enemy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch for Israeli intervention in Iran in the coming weeks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not so sure about that, unless Iran does something in Syria or Lebanon that threatens Israel directly. What might be more likely is a confrontation between Iran and the US, an incident with one of our Navy vessels for example. I think that would likely be met with force and that can lead to quickly bringing the situation to a head. Remains to be seen what putting Iran “on notice” really means.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Israel already wanted to do a military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites – long ago! I wouldn’t put down an Israeli intervention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Riots and violence at berkely vs. conservatives and Milo:
https://sendvid.com/xm1k6s4a
Girls pepper sprayed:
Socialist “Antifa” NAZIS.
Police let them riot and moved to the 2nd floor while they trashed the building downstairs.
Too bad Reagan isnt CA governor anymore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘Girls pepper sprayed’. Those are girls?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at their hats. Trump supporters.
So, the event was cancelled, Milo spoke on Fox News; and more people got to see how vicious the Leftists are, up close and real personal. Stay frosty, folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need Sergeant Krupke, because those kids in Bezerkely have a social disease…..
LikeLike
Go back and look at the video of the girl in the beanie getting viciously spray point blank by a protestor while she was giving an interview. She looks like a sweet girl, much cuter when her face is not swollen.
Again, this is a civil rights violation on the part of the attackers, the university, the city and the state for implicitly allowing it. Just like the Trump rally in San Jose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly ^^^^^^ put it in the Daily thread until SD makes an article
LikeLiked by 1 person
You get the feeling this Administration won’t be playing around. They do not want to be perceived as weak and all bluster and indecidesive like 44. None of the leaders he has in the cabinet have any interest in America being seen as week. If Iran has not figured this out yet they will be in for rude awakening
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah they will Spang. And it’ll be a thing of beauty to see.
The only thing better will be the day when Pres. Trump announces: ‘Today I unleashed the mighty forces of the USA to annihilate ISIS and other muslim terrorist strongholds’.
That’ll be as great as Election Day. Forward Pres. Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this will awake a selective coalition.
LikeLike
Iran will live to regret the day they tested President Trump’s resolve to protect America and her interests. Thanks to Obama Iran is more dangerous than ever. I like that President Trump holds his military and national security close to his vest. We don’t need to know until after the fact. No media floodlights in the desert please.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly Just.
I don’t ‘need to know’ a darn thing, except that now Pres. Trump has killed them all.
Having heard that, I will eat a hearty dinner, enjoy the scenes of muslim death and destruction on Fox News that night, then sleep like a baby. But not before hitting my knees and thanking God for the USA, our magnificent Military, and Donald Trump.
Speed the day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just playing around with this idea…if Russia will side with the US when it comes to Iran, the US will side with Russia on Syria and work with them to defeat ISIS and other militants trying to remove Assad.
That’s a fair deal I think, and one I believe Russia might agree to.
Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Russia was selling a lot of arms to Iran…
LikeLike
Agreed. As I recall, Iran is taking Obama’s money and buying an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is likely.
But I am sure Russia would prefer to get out of Syria as quickly as possible, and the US siding with them would make that happen.
Russia can’t actually be happy about Iran testing ballistic missiles either. Russia doesn’t want nuclear proliferation anymore than the US does.
The more nations that have usable nuclear weapons, the more dangerous they become.
I get that Russia has a (inadvisable at this point) somewhat de facto alliance with Iran. But I doubt it would take much to convince them to help us rein Iran in without conflict.
Russia has leverage over Iran, and that has more teeth to it than UN sanctions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where does the Russian gas/oil pipeline run?
That’s the only thing Putin cares about re: the ME.
LikeLike
Agree 100%
LikeLike
Trump will need Putin to play along if we want to impose sanctions on Iran again. The previous round of sanctions did put the hurt on Iran, but then Obama and Kerry agreed to a terrible deal where we received nothing and Iran got economic recovery and military development. It’s like General Flynn said, instead of being thankful for these very generous concessions, Iran is refusing to hold up their end of the deal.
A new round of sanctions won’t do much if Russia doesn’t agree to it and leaves Iran with an export partner. I think Russia would require not only that the US starts helping to defeat ISIS instead of trying to depose Assad, but also that Trump lifts any sanctions placed on Russia by Obama. That would still be a fair deal for us.
LikeLike
Loved watching this live.
Walked in, dropped the truth bomb & left.
And then this….Lyin’ Jake wanted to just move right past that question.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gorka is so great, I love the fact he made it personal for stupid Tapper.
The media ALWAYS makes an issue personal, usually to tug at heartstrings, so right back atcha Jakie boy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Dr. Gorka looked me in the eye and said that to me in his scary voice, I think I’d probably end the interview and call home immediately to make sure my family was ok.
LikeLike
B
T
F
O
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not ruffle the feathers of The Golden Eagle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He, he. Saw this earlier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine a joint strike including resources, technology, airspace, deployment locations involving the collective effort of US, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia.
That would be Trumpian.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be the ultimate message to EVERY wannabe ‘player’ in the middle east.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I believe is happening behind the scenes. The phone call list says it all.
LikeLike
Iran will learn the hard way not to poke the Lion. One of the things I love about Trumps approach to military action is the element of surprise. I do not want to know the details that could put our brave men and women at greater risk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. Don’t tell us what you’re going to do. Tell us what you did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By now, everyone here and abroad, should know that President Trump is man of action and not just idle words. He has demonstrated this clearly for all to see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a brilliant statement on so many levels. Been in news for days. But when Flynn walked into Press Rm Breifing it became real news. And not per Spicer on behalf of him. Boo-ya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presstitutes were stunned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presser’s only love you when you’re Pressin
LikeLike
Iran is run by savages!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Sec, Mattis leave today on his first overseas trip ?
LikeLike
How about the US goes into Iran with the Russians and takes out the Ayatollah and his staff of murdering pigs? The US and Russia could then share the oil. sounds like a deal to me.
LikeLike