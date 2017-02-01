MUST WATCH – Official Swearing In Ceremony for Secretary Rex Tillerson Held in the Oval Office (Video)…

Folks you just gotta watch this. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence participate in an Oval Office swearing in ceremony for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Prior to the swearing in, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, delivers deliberate and personal remarks of congratulations and appreciation for Secretary Tillerson and his wonderful wife Renda St. Clair.

This remarkable, decent, strong and yet humble man will now be the representative face of the United States, and the Trump administration, to the rest of the world. Secretary Rex Tillerson a guiding light and a servants heart. How intensely blessed and fortunate we are. WATCH:

This is such a powerful moment in our nation’s history, bearing witness brings forth a deep and emotional pride.

…”And we knew; everyone would be safer – and we were so very thankful”..