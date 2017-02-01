MUST WATCH – Official Swearing In Ceremony for Secretary Rex Tillerson Held in the Oval Office (Video)…

Posted on February 1, 2017 by

Folks you just gotta watch this.  President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence participate in an Oval Office swearing in ceremony for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Prior to the swearing in, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, delivers deliberate and personal remarks of congratulations and appreciation for Secretary Tillerson and his wonderful wife Renda St. Clair.

This remarkable, decent, strong and yet humble man will now be the representative face of the United States, and the Trump administration, to the rest of the world.  Secretary Rex Tillerson a guiding light and a servants heart. How intensely blessed and fortunate we are.  WATCH:

.

This is such a powerful moment in our nation’s history, bearing witness brings forth a deep and emotional pride.

.

father-and-son-4

…”And we knew; everyone would be safer – and we were so very thankful”..

rex-tillerson-5

This entry was posted in Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2016, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Secretary of State, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

115 Responses to MUST WATCH – Official Swearing In Ceremony for Secretary Rex Tillerson Held in the Oval Office (Video)…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    A fantastic ceremony to cap off a terrific day.

    We got a winner in State, Deplorables!

    Thanks for posting the video, Sundance.

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  2. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    One consequence of the Dimms (Lou Dobbs word for them) stalling confirmations is that now each confirmation is now publicly seen as another election win for the Republicans. Each one is getting more attention and each win an important and positive event for Republicans and another public loss for the Dimms.

    In the past they were confirmed and moved on quickly to business to get out of the “election win” news cycle narrative.

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
    • A.D. Everard says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

      That’s an excellent point. Very true. Still winning! 😀

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Rebnstx says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      Seeker, that is such a great perspective. Each nominee has the spot light & appreciated. Thank you Sundance for posting this. I went to u tube trying to look it up, but thinking Sundance will feature it soon. There is such warmth & beautiful words that President Trump uses with such sincerity. Hard to think others do not recognize something good. Thank you Lord for answering our prayers. Moving forward with a shout of victory for today and the many others to follow. Peace & safety to our world.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Wow, great point!!!! Hehehe, they can’t get anything right can they? The Pres is throwing so many combo punches they can’t get off the ropes. Love it

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • remuda2016 says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      Yessir! And that visibility increases daily as Donald celebrates his appointees (please excuse this comparison–unlike Barry, who held on to the spotlight with an iron fist). These appointments become so very personal to all of us as though we are actually there…with them…standing next to them…shaking their hands. Kinda maudlin but this whole election and passage is beyond personal friendship…it feels like “family”. And Sundance, our cousin…our big brother…now of long standing, is still here with us to share our growing “FAMILY”! Can hardly wait for the next day’s reunion.

      Like

      Reply
  3. fedback says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    President Trump talks about forming new alliances. Seeking new solutions.
    Exactly why T Rex is the man for the job

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2017 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    “This remarkable, decent, strong and yet humble man …”

    He was the same way during this Confirmation hearings, even when the Dems were being obnoxious and rude with their ridiculous questions. The same with Rubio’s stupid questions as well. He took it all in stride and gave clear and thoughtful answers.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. argustheboxer says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Our Secretary of State is “T-Rex”
    Our Secretary of Defense is “Mad Dog”
    I can’t wipe this grin off my face!

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  7. sherryhigdon says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    What a surreal moment to be able to share this moment with our new President. The sincerity in his voice. He says it over and over may God Bless you and may God Bless our very special nation.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • A.D. Everard says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      The whole world needs a strong America. I am so grateful to be able to watch it happening.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      Trump, Pence, Mattis, Carson, and Tillerson seem to share a common characteristic. They are good listeners. They are not so full of themselves that they don’t have room for the thoughts of others.

      Secretary of State Tillerson was, indded, so sincere when he expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he had received all over the country. And, they would remain uppermost in his mind as he served the President on their behalf.

      Wisdom comes to Washington, D.C. Who knew?!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Sharon says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        It’s refreshing to watch powerful people move quietly and humbly through ceremony – there’s an almost slightly shy and awkward desire to be courteous of one another, aware of the other’s place…..no role-play, no photo-op mentality, no grinning for the cameras…just deep and serious awareness.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • gettherejustassoon says:
          February 1, 2017 at 8:50 pm

          Refreshing. Indeed. Heartwarming and thought-provoking. We keep them in our prayers.

          Like

          Reply
        • yakmaster2 says:
          February 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

          I agree, Sharon. These people feel honored to serve—none of the usual calculations about what their new government position will do for their careers. How many decades since we’ve seen that?!? It makes me angry the Dems pretend not to know it!

          Like

          Reply
      • rsanchez1990 says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        They don’t need to prove anything or owe anything to anyone. They serve with a deep love for their country and a sincere desire to Make America Great Again.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      YES! This surreal moment (THE good kind) trumps another horrible surreal moment involving the former S of S who brought James Taylor to France to sing “You’ve Got a Friend”! OMG that was so ridiculous and embarrassing to our country. I can’t imagine T REX handling any official business in such a silly manor.

      Like

      Reply
  8. A.D. Everard says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    That was GREAT to watch. Huge congratulations all around! 😀

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    This is a very humbling video to watch. Mr. Tillerson and his wife seem like a lovely couple. With his business background, he is perfect for this position.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Kay Emig says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      True dat. Somehow, ceremonies like these seem to call for a bouquet given to the spouse when finishing up to recognize the sacrifices they will be making in supporting the respective office holder. But in this day, when a comedian friend of Carrie Fisher had to backtrack his comment that she was beautiful to placate the harridans, simple acts of grace become lightning rods for progs. The families of our incoming administration deserve our thanks and prayers for what they will face.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  10. ZZZ says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The contrast to the last 2 SoS’s is beyond striking.

    I feel such a sense of relief.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  11. Bruce says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    How sweet it is.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. sandraopines says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I really need some tissues right now…… that was BEAUTIFUL!!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  13. David says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Mr. Tillerson is the caliber of a President himself. This adds a lot of power to the Administration!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  14. petszmom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    absolutely beautiful and what makes it even more beautiful? that texas drawl that i adore…can’t get enough of all these cabinet winners! mrs. tillerson sure is a beauty, too!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  15. beaujest says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    i am filled with Pride watching this President and his cabinet take over !

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  16. sandandsea2015 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Our cups runneth over!!! The blessings that are being poured down on us are the answers to many patriot’s prayers. God bless Sundance and all of you here that have been through the emotional ups and downs to reach this point. It was worth it! MAGA!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. woohoowee says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    The great state of Texas sends forth another of its sons to serve these United States. God bless and God speed, Secretary of State Tillerson.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  18. fedback says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    When Tillerson makes his statement, notice how the President gently guides Tillerson’s wife closer to her husband.
    Found that very touching how attentive the President is.
    A very, very good man

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  19. joanfoster says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    When Sec. Tillerson spoke of letters of encouragement, I could only imagine that many were from the Treehouse. Congratulations on this great nomination.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. DOC says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Every swearing in I come to appreciate Pence even more and more. I went from uncertainty about him to being amazed at watching him respond to the job put before him. It’s not easy to be 2nd in command to a guy as GREAT as Trump is, and yet he does the job with such gravitas that you’d think he has been VP for the last 20 years. Trump sure knows how to pick the best PERSON for the job.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. nebraskafilly says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Excellent – now they can really get to work. Truly awe inspiring.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. NHVoter says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I like Rex. I think he’ll be a good, competent Secretary of State. I also like that he gets along with Putin.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you SoS Tillerson for your sacrifice in serving to put your country first and to help Make America Great Again in your worldwide service.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. LP says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    ‘…a world too often trapped, and right now it’s trapped in violence and in war’.
    How true. We need vision, solutions and leadership.
    Thank you Mr President for finding this good servant.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. billarysserverroom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    It sounded like they were under attack during the swearing in. HDR camera’s or something?

    Lovely intro by POTUS and very nice to hear a SOS that doesn’t sound entitled or pompous in any way. Sign of good things to come.

    So long Scary Kerry. Which brings up a good point. Why the long face John?

    I’m terrible.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. frogstamper says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Oh, how our nation has needed a “manly” man in this position. What a blessing!
    I join so many here who pray for the safety of these men and women and their families.
    If I was young, I would take myself to DC and get some kind of job working for President Trump’s team. This experience will be the highlight of their lives.
    God bless all those who serve and God Bless the United States of America!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Lanna says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    It was evident that President Trump was deeply affected by his visit with the family of fallen SEAL Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens when he went to Dover for the return of the remains.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Michelle says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I loved everything about this swearing-in, but I especially loved how Rex acknowledged and was grateful for the amount of support he received from people that he had never met.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Sam says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    This is such a welcome change from the frivolousness and insincerity of the previous administration. President Trump is nominating men who have a proven track record of success. I like the videos of each swearing in and the grace and generosity with which Trump and Pence conduct them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Joshua2415 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    God speed, Mr. Secretary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. MrE says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    T-Rex’s speech was simple, yet genuine, and perfectly delivered. I’m sure he spent some time deciding what he wanted to say, but – no teleprompter, no notes, no earpiece, no stuttering, no talking down to us from on high.

    A true leader. What a contrast to Cankles and Lurch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Sol says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    It’s time for us all to embrace that we have an entrepreneur as President of the United States and he is constantly testing and attempting to find success in the unrelenting fashion that we all deserve in Commander in Chief. Go Rex!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Tonawanda says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    So beautiful, so wonderful.

    I am in love with Renda, who seems to me to be the great woman behind the man. She bursts with loveliness.

    What did we ever do to deserve this?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  34. flyingtigercomics says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Trump, beholden to no one, is appointing an A+ 180 team. SoS is a man who is qualified, not someone who wants to be president / has the dirt on the president / controls a faction in Washington.

    That simple yet revolutionary approach of appointing on merit will make Trump beloved by all of those, yes even some of his enemies, who currently doubt him.

    Tillerson will be a giant in a court of giants, equal to the task.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. Charlie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Concerned… POTUS breathing not right. Helicopter trip with Ivanka meeting the family of the navy seal may have brought him down. He appears distraught.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      Humanity and humility, willingness to be touched by the depth of another’s grief. I can see where it would impact him. That would be my thought.

      He is “willing to be touched” at heart.

      This was the man who walked down the side of the freeway, climbed through a construction fence and went in the back way of an auditorium because he wasn’t going to disappoint the people who were waiting for him.

      Both the campaign and these opening days are personally costing him because he does not hold himself aloof from the task or think of himself separate-from the nation for which he has accepted leadership responsibility.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:50 pm

        Hi also might be tired. What is most tiering I believe if one does the best and it is never enough . Maybe he also misses Melania who seems to be a strong woman . Someone he can trust and it goes no place.
        The Cabinet nominations go so slow and he needs his cabinet to do all the things he said he would. I really do not know how he does it with leaks and critique and feeling his way around DC and the backstabieng GOP, lying media and the heavy weight of his responsibility. Obama made the mess GW did worse and Trump is trying to clean it up.
        We are Presidents support. Maybe we need to send card…?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  36. frogstamper says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    PS. Secretary Tillerson – can you send Samantha Bee back to Canada, please?
    (The husband still watches TV – the commercials for her show step all over my last nerve.)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. bofh says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    When you consider the enormity of the problems that must be resolved, the depth of the entrenched progressive-bureaucratic shadow government that will fight tooth-and-nail, and the sheer size and complexity of the federal government, it seems clear that the organizational and management skills of men like Trump and Tillerson are absolutely required. This task is clearly beyond the skill set of a “politician”. This is our last, and best, shot at restoring the country, and we are blessed to have some of the big kids on our side.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. lisaginnz says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Is there a site besides here or WhiteHouse.gov that shows the status of the cabinet nominations? I was wondering what the status of others are. Anyone? thanks

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Charlie says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Apologies… Navy SEALs

    Like

    Reply
  40. The Boss says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    TRex is left-handed. That’s a good thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. cheekymeeky says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    I had to stop midway for kleenex. It’s overwhelming what these men are doing for us.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. Ghostrider says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Watched the video as asked; my take: powerful, impactful, genuine and real. Adults are now in charge of the US Government.

    (Full disclosure: I am an XOM shareholder 😎)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. Beenthere says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Trump is really great at creating some wonderful visuals by directing /placing people in their positions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  44. Tonawanda says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Another comment: S. Miller (IMHO) writes the gorgeous words which perfectly capture Trump’s sentiments. I could be wrong. Miller is the rare young man who exceeds his years in understanding.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  45. flair1239 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    These are real men. The type I was raised by and taught to admire. They are quick thinkers and courageous doers. They are serious men who brook no nonsense, but are also fair. Fair in the sense that they will judge you based upon your value.

    These are leaders of men. The type of whom following and and receiving direction from creates no resentment, because their authority is evident merely by the way they carry themselves and the way competence radiates from like a beacon.

    I don’t want to go negative. But the contrast between these men and OBama, Pelosi, Kerry, The Clintons, Schumer, Graham, and McCain is just so stark.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. Papoose says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Wow. Now the lights are on and the “Fake News” meme will come into play as the treachery will be revealed. Yellow journalism and propaganda is what we have been dealing with all these years. The term “Fake News” was invented for this moment, merely a decoy to condition us. It is nothing more than a preemptive strike as the Truth becomes known to the Cabinet. Remember when you hear the term “fake news” its just more of the same, yellow journalism and unadulterated propaganda. Looking forward to Jeff Sessions to come on board.

    God bless America and have no pity on the Domestic Enemies as they are revealed in the days to come.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. MK Wood says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    So refreshing. These people are so genuine and sincere. I am so grateful for Trump and the people he has chosen to MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  48. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Dear God, what a good feeling to be watching ADULTS in the room!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s