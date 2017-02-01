February 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #13

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Your chart is so great – deplorably so 🙂 I don’t watch the MSM (with their million dollar budgets) but I’m guessing the chart is way better than their fake news / graphics.
Thank you for posting this. It’s very helpful.
Judge Napolitano on Lou Dobbs re:Gorsuch
Kudos to Hannity for taking it to these idiots.
President Trump, with his excellent choice for SCOTUS has apparently done three things
1) Continued to uphold BIG TIME his campaign promises (including honoring the late greats Phyllis Schlafly and Antonin Scalia).
2) Checkmated the Opposition.
3) NeverTrump can try to blend in on the Trump train and/or STFU – in eternal humiliation.
#NeverTrumpers …what say you..?
#NeverTrumpers…replied…
This guy gives a great description of todays “Regressive Leftists” and why they are a major turn-off for many Dem Voters:
It’s wonderful how many Dems are waking up to the fact that It’s the Left who are Fascist.
Took a while but…..it’s happening!
I hope the Dems keep this up for the next four years…in 2018 we can bury what is left of their Party!
I love our President. I really do. Bigly.
I know he is all super duper important now and has secret service agents all around him, but I wish I could just meet him and give him a big hug.
Just a totally straight, man to man hug, and thank him for being such a great person and a great American.
Then he would awkwardly push me away because the hug lasted too long.
That’s all! Love him!
ME TOO, ME TOO!!! Love my President sooooo much! BTW the prayer chain Diamond & Silk started is ongoing- I set an alarm so I will not miss a day🙏🏼
ooooh, that’s good to hear, Piper. Yeah, that’s got to continue. The election was just the start. Gotta keep it up.
Amazing how the MSM was so quick to stop any criticism of Obama, and now this constant, non-stop barage of never-ending crap against Trump, isn’t it?
The other day he walked right up to his supporters, probably making secret service very nervous but definitely making a lot of people’s days.
A hug could happen!
What does his protogé David French have to say about that quote.
Good Lord, did Kristol actually say that? He’s joking, right?
Just saw that on citizen817’s tape above. Wow. Just wow.
Immigration Expert: Illegal Immigrants Can Pay for Wall/
by JOHN BINDER 31 Jan 2017 Washington, D.C. 982/
” A plan to have Mexico pay for the not-yet-built border wall has been floated around President Donald Trump’s administration for weeks now.
Trump announced that he may impose a 20 percent tax on all products from Mexico to quickly pay for the wall, without American taxpayers being directly hit with the expected $10 to $14 billion cost.
David North, an immigration expert with the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) says he has a solution that would entail illegal immigrants living in the U.S. actually footing the bill. Under North’s proposal, he argues that by shuttering programs which federally fund illegal immigrants, nearly $1 to $3 billion could be shored annually, paying for the wall in potentially less than a decade.
“Put a 2 percent fee on all outgoing remittances,” North writes. “The rate is low enough to discourage alternative ways of sending money to the homelands, and the paper created will give IRS good leads for collecting unpaid income taxes.”
North also cites terminating the ruling which allows families with illegal immigrant family members obtain food-stamps, getting rid of the Additional Child Tax Credit for children who do not have Social Security numbers, mostly because their parents are illegal immigrants, and charge individuals a going-rate to enter the U.S. from Mexico.
North writes that a small 25 cents fee imposed on individuals entering the country from Mexico, and an additional $1 for a vehicle and $5 for a bus, could create revenue to pay for the southern border wall.
“None of these proposals would depress the Mexican economy, all would help fund the wall, and most would have absolutely no impact on the vast majority of American taxpayers, and all (but the crossing fees) would encourage illegal aliens to return home,” North writes.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/01/31/immigration-expert-illegal-immigrants-can-pay-wall/
Sounds like a plan. I’m betting Bannon ran this by POTUS
Had to go back up and re-read, thought it said John Boehner initially, not John Binder, LOL!
He’s a putz. He beat my friend Jim Rogan in 2000 with the the help of David Geffin.
Anyone seen the clown show ol cry me a river chuckie and brain dead from Botox put on?! HILARIOUS!!! 😂🤣🤡 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/must-see-video-pelosi-schumer-hold-protest-disaster-capitol-steps-trump-mocks-mercilessly/
OMG that is truly HILARIOUS. Thank you for posting that.
Oh that was good, and I needed a good laugh before heading off to sleep. Thanks Piper!
I need to do more research on it, but I have been hearing winds of an H1-B reform bill that raises the minimum salary requirement to $130K/yr, but allows unlimited number of them. Not liking what I am hearing so far. Our government has already destroyed tech work for US engineers.
Well, at that salary a foreign worker would really need to knock it out of the park to be worth the hassle of getting a visa over hiring an American for less. Companies abuse H1B’s currently for cheap labor. If that labor isn’t cheap, then the visas will limit themselves.
Well its higher than the current 60,000 or so but if they don’t have to pay taxes, healthcare etc (which I am not 100% sure of but have read elsewhere), will some consider it a bargain? I doubt it but there are plenty of tech workers who make more than that and others who make less but more than H1B’s.
True, but if an American engineer works dutifully hard for a decade and is about to earn >130k, will there be anything to prevent a business from simply letting this worker go and have him or her train a replacement from India?
Step aside, Black Americans, women: Muslims are the new pet group of the Dems:
Just disgraceful and disgusting! This is truly a terrible thing that I am about to write, but I wish one of these head-choppers would get ahold of someone like the slut kardashians or one of the other pop icons that the idiots worship! It would be awesome to see him turn to pee-lousy and remove her stupid smirky head from her body! The blood-thirsty Neanderthals never kill anyone that should be!!
Those people are safe because they have already submitted to Islam. They are the protected class known as Dhimmi.
The Black community woke up & moved their support to Trump. Now the Dems need a new & improved base of voters. “Enter” the Muslims….no pun intended…well, actually a bit of pun there…
Watch for a shift of “support” programs from the historically Black Dems to the “new” minority class of Muslims being created.
This will only further enlighten the Black community to the fact that they have been controlled & used for the last 50 years by the Dems and are now going to be pushed aside for their lack of “loyalty” to the Obama legacy….
Trump’s support will grow expotentionally in the coming years in the Black communities as he forefills his promises.
She introduced him as a Muslim, then told him twice to “say your Muslim”. Of course, he did as he was told because he is not an individual with a free will of his own. He’s just Nancy Pelosi’s pet Muslim.
Well that sure is a dangerous game to play with a muzzy! It’s sort of like those satanist who conjure demons and believe for a short while that they actually can control said demon- then the demon turns on the person and destroys them!
Matt Drudge Takes On Do-Nothing Republicans: They’re “Hanging The Donald Out to Dry”/
Jim Hoft Jan 31st, 2017 6:41 pm 117 Comments/
“Matt Drudge, arguably the most powerful man in news today and founder of The Drudge Report, slammed the Ryan-McConnell Republican Congress for “hanging The Donald out to dry.”
Drudge posted this tweet on Monday:
“Congress hanging The Donald out to dry. Making him do everything alone! Despicable. No tax cuts, no Obamacare repeal. NOTHING,”
Drudge followed up the tweet with this hit on Speaker Paul Ryan:
MATT DRUDGE ✔@DRUDGE
Republicans kept repealing Obamacare while O was in office [knowing would go nowhere]. Now… NOTHING!
10:18 AM – 30 Jan 2017
“Republicans kept repealing Obamacare while O was in office [knowing would go nowhere]. Now… NOTHING!
The GOP elites, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and the rest, are wimps.
Drudge is right. The only Republican in office with any balls is President Trump.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/matt-drudge-takes-nothing-republicans-theyre-hanging-donald-dry/
I DESPISE RYAN-McCONNELL/HOPE THEY BOTH LAND BEHIND BARS/
I hate those guys.
LOL, I like your style. And hate all the same guys that you do….with the passion of 1000 burning suns.
Winning…now, even with eyes closed —>
I hope Ford stock tanked today too after Mark Fields statement today! FWIW, my father worked for and retired from Ford Motor Company.
Trump causing Homeland Security officials to break down in tears
Hey, did you know that a major function of the Department ofHomeland Security is to provide immigration services in foreign countries? Officials are understandably upset that they cannot complete their chartered mission and may even be redirected to what they would surely see as unrelated tasks, such as homeland security.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/trump_causing_homeland_security_officials_to_break_down_in_tears.html
The Democrats are such an embarrassing mess I almost feel sorry for them… almost. 😛
Stephen Crowley of NYT thinks Garland should have the seat…
Neil Gorsuch, the Nominee for a Stolen Seat
https://nytimes.com/2017/01/31/opinion/neil-gorsuch-the-nominee-for-a-stolen-seat.html
Firing list:
http://www.businessinsider.com/roughly-900-state-department-officials-sign-letter-of-dissent-to-trumps-immigration-order-2017-1
Apparently the union sent an email out on how to dissent without getting fired:
“What You Need To Know When You Disagree With U.S. Policy
AFSA has been flooded in recent days with questions from our members about what is and is not allowed regarding the expression of disagreement with a USG policy. While many elements of this issue require complex legal research and analysis, there are some basic facts that are not in question which we wish to bring to your attention right now:
Hatch Act: The Hatch Act continues to apply even though the election is over. Activity supporting or opposing policies, values, or current officeholders would not constitute “partisan political activity” as defined in the Hatch Act unless it supports or opposes the electoral success of a political party, partisan political group (such as a PAC), or an announced candidate for office. The Hatch Act does NOT prohibit federal employees from engaging in non-partisan political activities. (Please read the next bullet on blogs and social media, though.)
Blogs and Social Media: In addition to following the Hatch Act, employees are required to clear personal communication, including blogs and social media postings, through Public Affairs if said communication pertains to current U.S. foreign policy. 3 FAM 4173, 3 FAM 4174, and 3 FAM 4176 go into much greater detail on this requirement. The bottom line, though, is that if you wish to post something pertaining to current U.S. foreign policy (such as the January 27, 2017 Executive Order titled “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States”) on your personal social media account or blog, then you must have the post cleared. The appropriate reviewing office then has two business days to get back to you with any objections regarding a social media post or five days for a blog post. If the Department has no objections or does not respond within the allotted time, you can publish the post but still must ensure that it contains no classified material and that it does not claim to represent the official position of the Department or the USG.
Dissent Channel: The State Department’s internal dissent channel, covered in 2 FAM 070, states that the State Department may not punish an employee who uses the dissent channel. It also prohibits raters and reviewers from negatively mentioning an employee’s use of the dissent channel when writing said employee’s EER. The Foreign Service promotion precepts explicitly recognize appropriate dissent as a positive factor to be considered when reviewing employees for promotion.
Walk-outs: Walking out in protest of a USG policy, even just temporarily, would be considered a strike and is prohibited by the Foreign Service Act. Such action can result in separation for cause (read: being fired).
What AFSA Can Do: As with any issue, we will defend your rights under the Foreign Service Act, the First Amendment, the FAM, and any other applicable laws and regulations. That said, AFSA assistance and representation does not always guarantee that an employee ends up with the result that s/he wants.
What You Should Keep In Mind: We would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that we continue to recommend that employees purchase professional liability insurance, as well as to remind you that you need to be an AFSA member in order for AFSA to assist or represent you in a discipline or legal case.
What Next? Many of the more nuanced questions surrounding these issues are not spelled out in the regs and would be up to interpretation by the Department and the courts, and it would be irresponsible for us to predict how they would play out. Our legal team continues to research and discuss the details of these issues, and we hope to provide additional guidance as it becomes clear, but for now we wanted to address the most common concerns: the dissent channel, social media, and walk-outs.”
Fire or reassign them to Detroit.
Does this mean Trump tied everyone who opposes him in knots by filing those papers on Inauguration Day? Is it illegal to protest him? Please let it be so!😼
“…The Hatch Act does NOT prohibit federal employees from engaging in non-partisan political activities.”
‘Non-partisan political activities’?
What would that be?
I don’t think there is such a thing as “non-partisan political activities”.
All political activity is partisan in one way or another.
Caught some of Nancy Pelosi’s Town Hall on CNN – she did not do herself any good in doing that nor did Jake Tapper in being her co-host, enabling her – and they did that all to themselves, President Trump had nothing to do with it. On the part of CNN, I think you could call it an “unforced error” – purely self-inflicted!
OMG! I caught a few minutes of that debacle before flipping back to Fox.
A female refugee from Yemen was handed a mic so she could panhandle her sob story around the globe and she had Pelosi so upset that she was unable to form a complete sentence.
The woman said her father died in Yemen a few months ago and her mother has been living in a house that was destroyed in an attack……and of course the mother was supposed to come here, but because of President Trump’s “ban” she cannot travel to America.
Hold on a sec – I’m wiping away my fake tears.
Pelosi gave the woman her condolences and then said “Your family has suffered a tragedy because of Donald Trump”.
Because of Donald Trump????
Give Me A Break!
Can you believe those words actually came out of her mouth?
I cannot wait to see what President Trump has to say about this.
It is time to call your House Reps and DEMAND they work on Obamacare to repeal/replace for they are frustrated with Paul Ryan! They need to “stand up” and BOEHNER this dirtbag Traitor once and for all! He wants it done much later this year and taxes done next year an election year! I am so tired of the BS politics already. He cares nothing of the American people.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-01-31/slow-pace-of-obamacare-repeal-leaves-house-conservatives-fuming
It’s a part of the UniParty Plan…to slow, delay and obstruct Pres Trump from getting anything done, and then say that he hasn’t gotten any “results”.
I just emailed both of mine and will call in the am! I am no longer polite when I call or email these buttholes! They are just lazy, selfish, do nothing employees that I can’t fire. They have done nothing to earn or deserve my respect so I don’t give it.
It seems our President decided to take it easy on us on Tuesday after that whirlwind Monday to give us a chance to catch our breaths before we get tired of winning.
Funny, isn’t it, rsanchez, that meeting with Small Business peeps, Pharma peeps and announcing SC nominee is considered “taking it easy”?
And I’m sure I forgot a couple of other things he did today!
He held a Reception for members of congress, for an hour before the SCOTUS announcement.
Now on CNN PIG 🐷 LOSI “Townhall”
Pelosi dug her own grave 2nite. 🤥 liar flailing her arms is a tell.
She forgot her talking points stuttering & stammering uh uh uh continuously, slandered trump over & over:
on “feeling sorry for him” on voter fraud;
“recklessness” on country immigrant suspension;
“his incompetence” & his lie that Mexico 🇲🇽 will pay 💰 for the wall .
Time for him to punch 🤛 her! Expose her grubby hands in the till enriching herself on insider trading ( MasterCard) & passing contracts to her husband.
She is lowlife SCUM.
when presented with an immigration horror story one after the other couldn’t keep up: “I thought I was here to talk about the affordable care act!” An airhead extraordinaire.
I’m sure she took the purple pill…just sayin
Glad to see someone ❤️ emoj as much as I do👍🏻💕💜
Now the BILLIONAIRES are joining George Soros…these are hateful globalists!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-31/dalio-says-trump-s-populism-may-overpower-pro-business-policies
900 pink slips coming up ASAP, I hope. From the deep, dark Foggy Bottom.
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/900-state-department-officials-sign-dissent-memo-source-204236825.html
Nothing is as stupid as actually telling your Boss that you don’t support him….LOL
900 Self identified requests for severence…..happly accepted & being processed….
U.S. Envoy To UN Says Iran Missile Test ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
LikeLike
There is a Democrat counterpart to Marco Rubio. Rep. Swalwell (D-Ca) has the same “boyish” looks and mannerisms and is also a major DB. He was on Tucker tonight. I think they would make a nice couple.
Horrors: Putting America First! – Anti-American left having a meltdown
LIBERALS ALWAYS SCREAM “BIGOTRY” WHEN AMERICANS WANT TO PUT AMERICA FIRST
Excerpt:
The radical leftists believe that the U.S. should put every other nation first when making decisions that affect the U.S. Of course, they don’t expect any other nation to do such a stupid thing but America must never follow policies, practices, and programs that have our best interest as primary!
http://www.capitolhilloutsider.com/horrors-putting-america-first-anti-american-left-having-a-meltdown/
Not sure this could happen in California but I am extremely worried about California. We have lawless people running this state and now with the addition of the corrupt commie Kamala Harris there is no telling what will happen here now that she is rearing her head every chance she gets.
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/01/27/california-could-cut-off-feds-in-response-to-trump-threats/
I’m convinced they’ve been rigging the vote here for decades. Now we have a banana republic.
Perhaps its an artifact of age, but I”m increasingly less tolerant of our elected representatives ( aka our statehouse and Washington, D.C. elites set al ) gaslighting their oath of office in order to further their purile political objectives and careers ! To express it more bluntly, I’d forgo an opportunity to urinate on them if they were afire lest it save them or offer solace !
Doggone it…I was waiting for the Open Thread to share an article I came across which showcased liberal incompetence in the face of the Trump juggernaut…but I misplaced the link, and can’t find it now.
Oh, well. I suppose it can be said that any one of a dozen articles out there would fit perfectly as a surrogate. Sorry, y’all.
But, I just came across this one, which will do nicely:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/900-state-department-officials-sign-dissent-memo-source-204236825.html
Get that! A ‘dissent memo’, signed by 900 USG employees, to protest THE BOSS. (In my circles, they call this a “Letter of Resignation”…)
Here’s the playbook http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/01/31/soros-two-pronged-attack-upon-the-american-people/. Someone please explain to me why we dont riot and/or rally to have soros strung up on the town square?!!! They can’t arrest us all!!!
Get ready cause here we come…
I’m looking for a little encouragement and some advice from you wonderful Treepers. Anyone else suffering the fools in their life who are so butthurt that you don’t agree with their politics? I have “friends” who knew all along I supported Trump but it was fine to be friends with me then….now, not so much. Guess they thought I was just too wrong to win, but now in their minds I am the embodiment of “every bad decision” that Trump makes.
My husband is part of an amateur theatre group and while he’s never hidden his political views he’s never been in their face or rude to anyone because he/they disagree. We’ve gone with the philosophy that we should be ambassadors for conservative thought, perhaps opening the lines of communication on a personal level.
But it has now turned into a situation where one person has called him out and asked why he hangs with them, when he knows that they have such differing views; why would he want to be part of their group because they are liberals and he actually said this – it is the LIBERAL arts after all, so why are you here? WTF??? I am so angry that they seem to be trying to purge him from their midst, that anyone would be so stupid and hateful….and so many more emotions that I cannot even explain at the moment.
We’ve made every effort to be welcoming, helpful, kind and respectful but we’ve experienced at least 4 other serious “attacks” with long term consequences to several relationships in the last 3 days. I am appalled that people who supposedly know and like me personally can throw all that aside and now label you “the enemy.”
I really am okay with letting go of people who obviously weren’t true friends anyway, but I am not willing to simply forfeit the right to participate in activities we enjoy because the other people involved don’t want us there.
Any tips, ideas on how to simply tell them we aren’t going anywhere? They are currently working to find plays in the theatre group that are strictly man-hating, liberal loving so that my husband won’t want to participate. How can you fight being blackballed from a volunteer group?
I am in fight mode and not willing to simply give up because it will be more trouble than it is worth. I want to thrash these people for their closed minded hate. What are your thoughts and experiences?
