DHS Secretary James Kelly Outlines “Extreme Vetting” and XO Visa Restrictions…

DHS Secretary James Kelly explains that DHS is still researching alternatives to enhance the background screening processes for “extreme vetting”, which will likely include research into foreign national applicant activity with websites, social media and phone records.

WASHINGTON DC – “We have to be convinced that people who come here, there is a reasonable expectation that we know who they are, and what they’re coming here for, and what their backgrounds are,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told reporters Tuesday. [video of press conference below]

General Kelly reiterated that Trump’s order — which suspended most travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen — is “not a ban on Muslims,” contrary to Democratic characterizations of the order. “Religious liberty is one of our most fundamental and treasured values,” he said. (Article from Washington Examiner)