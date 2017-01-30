Obama Appointee, Interim DOJ Head Refuses To Defend President Trump Executive Order…

And now we see why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was so willing to drag his UniParty feet and not get AG Jeff Sessions confirmed…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she’s directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.
Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump’s order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department’s obligation to “always seek justice and stand for what is right.”
Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.
Her directive will be in place until she leaves the department, which will happen once the Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general. (read more)
Both Dobbs and John Bolton says she needs to be fired also!
After Dobbs on FNB there is Kennedy.
Before Tucker, on Fox News, there is Oreilly.
Fox is going to make us watch crap, between the good stuff.
Nobody is making you watch anything. Stop supporting the enemy and cut the cord already!
No I like TV, and cable. Even if I don’t watch most stations.
I like having access to everything, especially the music channels.
You cut the cord, that is your problem.
I use the TV for music, too. Most of the day AAMAF.
Actually there are a few good shows on Fox and Fox Business. Dobbs, Varney, Carlson. I see no reason to stop watching TV altogether unless it’s for financial reasons (e.g., you refuse to be a victim of Comcast). My condo building buys cable in bulk, I’m paying for it whether or not I watch it, so I might as well watch it. 🙂
Dobbs has been like a raging dog with a bone over the Yates treason. He’s letting her, Mitch, McCain, Lindsey, Schumer, Congress have it with both barrels.
I hope his message gets through to Team Trump ASAP.
OTOH, Trump is always several steps ahead of the treachery and may be baiting them.
Here is the tweet Trump just released:
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/826229971584708608
Can he fire her? How do we get rid of these people. You cannot call McConnell busy signal all day. Have to leave messages on Senators phones…not answering…so sick of these people..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. Google “Saturday night massacre”
What about Monday? The night is still young!
In time.
The posts here are great, but if you guys and gals REALLY want to help, call McConnell’s office tomorrow.
He blocks all calls . He has his own reasons…badguy
Full list of local offices and phone #’s on previous page.
We need to start a campaign to kick him out as majority leader. Start hammering your senators now. If they support McConnell, they get replaced, preferably in the primaries. General if need be.
Can’t get through. By design. /s
Do we need to go to Washington?
“Even out of office, I can still count on Mitch (my bitch) McConnell” – Barry O
We need the real phone number. The one they answer.
WikiLeaks?
You know like the one President had for Lindsay Graham that he gave out. Those numbers.
Waste of time, blocks.
I just sent him a nastygram on his.gov website. Reminded him that we all know about Operation Zero Footprint.
Also, he has different offices where people will pick up. We can call all of them:
http://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/officelocations
John Bolton: The internal general counsel at DOJ reviewed the EO & confirmed its legality OVERRIDING HACK YATES AKA HOLDER’s poodle ( lover?)
Something is in this for Yates. ( 7 figure salary job at Holder’s law firm? ) I am sure she doesn’t want a bar complaint.
Do you have a link?
He was on Lou Dobbs. Repeats in 3 hrs.
Dershowitz on CNN NOW
JUST SAID THE SAME THING.
Dershowitz said Sally Yates made a grave mistake mucking up with politics.
He said: “The People are entitled to counsel in court one way or another.
Dershowitz: When someone refuses to enforce the laws based upon “bad policy”. she is violating her oath. POTUS has authority to deny entry to anyone. EO ARE SEVERABLE & parts can be enforced by the Court.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent! TY.
So he IS watching Dobbs!
🙂
So, Mr. President, what do you suggest we do about this????? I’m all ears!
Get the BAR complaints rolling.
That’s what I want to know. Is this grounds for disbarment of Ms. Yates?
They’re just pissing people off. Support for Trump will be greater than ever before.
I can confirm. A few who didn’t even vote in November just had the scales fall from their eyes. Now President Trump is looking like a great man to them.
Perhaps Comey can investigate whether or not she’s receiving some sort of payoff… lock’er up.
The “payoff” will be in-kind and not delivered until her inevitable removal from office. The important thing to remember is that these people are not actually as stupid as they first appear.
When they run out of timeouts on the Sessions confirmation, she’ll quietly be given a six figure salary for a no-show consultancy gig while she prepares her candidacy in some carefully selected “safe” district where her lawless obstructionism will be a selling point.
Sinc Yates is technically an appointment working in the Trump Administration, does she need to adhere to Trump’s EO about lobbying?
LOL Good one
ORAL S-e- x from Holder ( big dick) & a big raise at his law firm. Did you read his salary when he left DOJ
furtive, that is truly inappropriate commentary. Use a bit of discretion rather than locker room talk. Thanks!
Interesting. Thanks for posting this.
obviously this chick wasn’t properly vetted for even this short gig. ‘someone’ has the authority to shit can her. tomorrow would be good timing….perhaps about 30 minutes before spicmeister’s presser.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And take her coat!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Especially the coat! 😀
Oh she was by Holder!
What a nerve!
This coming from the clown that gave us the Iran Deal hence the Corker Bill. What a joke he is isn’t he.
But he was right. They fumbled that a bit. They will get better.
Say whah?
They needed just a touch more coordination
Making America safe again is not going to be pretty. But for us it will be beautiful.
If we have to pave the road over a bunch of political corpses, so be it. I will enjoy watching this Yates person become a screaming libtard commentator on MSNBC, after losing everything else.
Oh they learned a great deal, all right, and the names will not be forgotten either.
8 USC § 1182 a (10) f Allows Trump to do this, it is right there in black and white.
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1182
Levin, believe it or not, is defending Trump on this 110%.
For now, but he will eventually twist it into an anti-Trump screed. He always does. You can count on it, that’s why I quit listening to him.
Levin is fighting for survival. The nevertrumpers have left him in droves so he’s desparate to win some Trumpers to offset massive loses. He’s twisting himself into a pretzel. What a horrible way to have to make money. He msut hate himself every morning.
Nothing is black and white to an attorney.
one thing…the bill they send you.
There is definitely black and white issues for the awesome attorney that I’ve been married to for the past forty years.
Those smug looks on McConnell and Ryan remind me of “The Clapper” or as Sundance wrote earlier this month “duping delight”. Gode willing these evil bastards will pay one day
I cannot abide either Crush-the-Tea-Party McConnell nor Spineless-let-Biden-play-the-fool-during-a-VP-debate Ryan.
Maybe it is time for some “finance guys” to really dig into McConnell’s and Ryan’s personal finances, taxes, business dealings, stocks, etc. Got to be something there.
Have the U.S. Marshals remove her from the building… she can keep her coat, I guess.
No coat. She can reclaim it in the heat of August.
No! Take her coat! She never deserved a coat to begin with!
While I am willing to hear “You’re fired!” I think it important to remember that this woman is looking to be the new poster gal for the democrats, who, as you know, have a weak bench of obnoxious and older candidates for 2020. If, as was said up above, she was hanging with Madonna at that march, then she is obviously hoping she can play her “brave social justice warrior standing athwart tyranny” role to at least get a Senate seat or maybe even a VP nomination. What to do?
First of all, I would ignore her. Tell McConnell he wants Sessions confirmed stat. If McConnell is dragging his feet, then we should know this. (I am reluctant to assume foot-dragging as I think right now Sessions’ delay was due to that one-week delay in the rules that the dems invoked.)
If McConnell IS dragging his feet, then his constituents and the American people as a whole need to know.
Right now, let’s see if McConnell can move the Sessions vote forward. That is normal procedure and would avoid giving her the martyr role or making Trump look like a bully or tyrant. (He would be within his rights but we know how it would be portrayed.)
However, as someone said above, I am not the 5d chessmaster, so will wait and see what President Trump and his team decide.
McConnell, Schumer, Ryan and Pelosi have been colluding since Nov 9th (but probably earlier) in case their candidates (ImWithHer / Jeb!) lost. Anytime McConnell or Ryan were around Trump or media they could not hide “The Clapper.” I use to think it was smugness, maybe a little bit. There’s no doubt everything you see happening, the protests, the laserfast lawsuits, the delays in confirming Sessions, et al, Obaman appointment this wench, ALL OF IT has been in the works. This is the SWAMP colluding. There are trillions at stake. IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM UNIPARTY TO AMERICA: “EFF YEW!!!”
Senate just approved Tillerson for SoS, in the first of two votes, next vote maybe Wed or sooner. Vote was 56 to 43 – four dems voting for T-Rex. Haven’t found out their names yet.
That is great news – but I have not seen that on any news site.
I watched for a few on C-span know Manchin was one who voted Yes
Warner was one, but I am not sure if there is more than one Warner…VA maybe?
McConnell is a dirty rat.
So one complaint from our LEAKY Congress is they were not told much detail in advance (reference LEAKY in reasoning why).
The DOS stops issuing visas in the specified countries, air carriers continue to refuse to board certain passengers until CBP assures them that said passengers will not be refused entry and that the carrier will not be fined. So, President Trump still holds the hammer.
Opening shot, to let people know what is going on, and that HE knows:
Donald J. Trump Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.
Fire her now.
And tell McConnell to get everybody including sessions confirmed with in 24 hours, or the nomination of his wife gets withdrawn. Enough of the BS
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I like Stephen Miller more every time I hear him speak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
@realDonaldTrump: The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.
MCCONNELL AND HIS JERKS NEED THE NUCLEAR OPTION NOW OR STEP DOWN
I do not think this really matters. The State Department has stopped issuing visas to nationals in the seven countries. I have also read where airlines are not allowing passengers from these seven countries to board flights to the US. The airlines are also reviewing their cabin crew staffing to ensure they do not have problems.
That will change the minute a district court enters another order barring application of the EO.
The EO is easily defended, so long as someone on trumps side shows up to defend it. No defense, you lose. What a tragedy that would be
In order to bring a case to the court you would need an affected party. That might be hard to do since the person affected is a foreign national
They’ll find one don’t worry.
Did she take an oath when she took office?
Does it matter? Oaths, rules, the law don’t matter to Left-types.
If she did, she will probably practice Taqiyya.
Depressing, but not for long. Everything that can be shaken is being shaken. Faith is not easy One step at a time.
One manufactured crisis after another. Will be much easier after Sessions and the rest are confirmed. The State and the DOJ will be purged and the real work begins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to remind myself it is only week 2. 🙂 And I’m sure you’re right.
I’m at work now and cnn is on. Dershowitz is blasting Yates.
The big lie is there is something to defend. The President is a co-equal to the judiciary and has specific authority spelled out in the Constitution and laws on the books.
This country has been conditioned to accept judicial over-reach on every subject.
.I smell a Kenyan hiding in the bushes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
To drain the swamp effectively, you need to shine a light on all of the areas that you are setting your pumps so that they will not topple. Herein is one such light being shone; the obstructionist in Government employ.
Soon and very soon, we shall prevail.
We need Jeff sessions right now! We are tired of the Obama doj !!!!
If 0bama appointed her without Senate confirmation………
Trump45 can fire her and appoint an “Interim DOJ Head” without Senate confirmation……
Fire her tonight.
Get that bitch out of there!!! But we all knew Trump would have to deal with a bunch of spineless worthless Uniparty GOPe no good lying bastards!
As Sundance says in the White Hat, Black Hat posts, “elevate your thinking.” Trump is “Draining The Swamp.” If they buy terrorism, they own terrorism. GOP now must show their cards to the American People. Win or lose this is how Trump rolls from day one. I trust Trump! Wait for it! Tweet, Tweet, Tweet.
The law stands behind OUR President Trump 100%
He is the BEST! I have a crush on his intellect. Don’t mess with Stephen! He will take you out with facts and truth.
And here is Sally Yates yammering adoringly at Eric Holder during his official portrait unveiling ceremony.
Tells you all you need to know. (Begins at about the 4 minute mark).
Even the Trump-hating professor at Legal Insurrection gets it.
“While Sessions may be in place soon, in the meantime there is litigation pending. Judicial decisions in the next few days could prove important. Trump needs to remove her immediately.
This is something I’ve worried about, that anti-Trump bureaucrats would attempt to undermine his administration for political reasons, thereby overruling the election.”
The Senate is holding back on the cabinet confirmations to send the message to Trump that they are more powerful than he is. It’s time for POTUS to go Machiavellian and take down the Uniparty opposition using the broad sword of the bully pulpit. We need a direct address by Trump to the people outlining who the enemy and obstructionists are, what their game is, and what he’s going to do to fix it.
Regarding all the yelling, posturing, posing and crocodile tears since Trump’s election, Shakespeare’s words in several plays to mind:
“sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
“Lord, what fools these mortals be.”
“Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she’s directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.”
P45 always makes lemonade out of lemons. Good opportunity to clean out DoJ — after Sessions Arrives. Anyone that can be let go, should be.
In the meantime, do we have any ideas to replace these tools in 2018? Any good likely candidates we can start doing our homework on?
Check this out… Obama basically set it up to have three of his pics from States to be acting DoJ… There’s a model to use here: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/13/executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice
That said, since she went full partisan, I think he might gain by not canning her v drop kick out of DoJ. Interesting to contemplate.
Trump can fire her. They may need Sessions in the Senate voting for the Sec. Of State and/or other key appointments. Remember the administration only needs 51 votes, but the Dems can stall for quite awhile.
wikipedia implies that the Trump administration put Yates in that spot. Is that true? If so it seems they can replace her.
In January 2017, according to a Justice Department spokesman, Yates accepted a request from the incoming administration to serve as Acting Attorney General, beginning on January 20, 2017, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sally_Yates
