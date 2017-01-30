Obama Appointee, Interim DOJ Head Refuses To Defend President Trump Executive Order…

And now we see why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was so willing to drag his UniParty feet and not get AG Jeff Sessions confirmed…

doj-sally-yatesWASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she’s directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump’s order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department’s obligation to “always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.

doj-letter-anti-trump

Her directive will be in place until she leaves the department, which will happen once the Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general. (read more)

mcconnell ryan

  1. truthandjustice says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Both Dobbs and John Bolton says she needs to be fired also!

  2. muffyroberts says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    After Dobbs on FNB there is Kennedy.

    Before Tucker, on Fox News, there is Oreilly.

    Fox is going to make us watch crap, between the good stuff.

  3. wyntre says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Dobbs has been like a raging dog with a bone over the Yates treason. He’s letting her, Mitch, McCain, Lindsey, Schumer, Congress have it with both barrels.

    I hope his message gets through to Team Trump ASAP.

    OTOH, Trump is always several steps ahead of the treachery and may be baiting them.

  4. littleflower481 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Can he fire her? How do we get rid of these people. You cannot call McConnell busy signal all day. Have to leave messages on Senators phones…not answering…so sick of these people..

  5. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    The posts here are great, but if you guys and gals REALLY want to help, call McConnell’s office tomorrow.

  6. furtive says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    John Bolton: The internal general counsel at DOJ reviewed the EO & confirmed its legality OVERRIDING HACK YATES AKA HOLDER’s poodle ( lover?)
    Something is in this for Yates. ( 7 figure salary job at Holder’s law firm? ) I am sure she doesn’t want a bar complaint.

    • wyntre says:
      January 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Do you have a link?

      • furtive says:
        January 30, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        He was on Lou Dobbs. Repeats in 3 hrs.

        Dershowitz on CNN NOW

        JUST SAID THE SAME THING.
        Dershowitz said Sally Yates made a grave mistake mucking up with politics.
        He said: “The People are entitled to counsel in court one way or another.
        Dershowitz: When someone refuses to enforce the laws based upon “bad policy”. she is violating her oath. POTUS has authority to deny entry to anyone. EO ARE SEVERABLE & parts can be enforced by the Court.”

  7. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

  8. Pam says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

  9. John Galt says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    They’re just pissing people off. Support for Trump will be greater than ever before.

    • woohoowee says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      I can confirm. A few who didn’t even vote in November just had the scales fall from their eyes. Now President Trump is looking like a great man to them.

  10. Dale says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Perhaps Comey can investigate whether or not she’s receiving some sort of payoff… lock’er up.

    • Aparition42 says:
      January 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      The “payoff” will be in-kind and not delivered until her inevitable removal from office. The important thing to remember is that these people are not actually as stupid as they first appear.

      When they run out of timeouts on the Sessions confirmation, she’ll quietly be given a six figure salary for a no-show consultancy gig while she prepares her candidacy in some carefully selected “safe” district where her lawless obstructionism will be a selling point.

    • furtive says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      ORAL S-e- x from Holder ( big dick) & a big raise at his law firm. Did you read his salary when he left DOJ

  12. don welch says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    obviously this chick wasn’t properly vetted for even this short gig. ‘someone’ has the authority to shit can her. tomorrow would be good timing….perhaps about 30 minutes before spicmeister’s presser.

  13. Pam says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    What a nerve!

  14. Mark Dietzler says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    8 USC § 1182 a (10) f Allows Trump to do this, it is right there in black and white.
    “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1182

  15. SpanglishKC says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Those smug looks on McConnell and Ryan remind me of “The Clapper” or as Sundance wrote earlier this month “duping delight”. Gode willing these evil bastards will pay one day

  16. Dale says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Have the U.S. Marshals remove her from the building… she can keep her coat, I guess.

  17. missmarple2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    While I am willing to hear “You’re fired!” I think it important to remember that this woman is looking to be the new poster gal for the democrats, who, as you know, have a weak bench of obnoxious and older candidates for 2020. If, as was said up above, she was hanging with Madonna at that march, then she is obviously hoping she can play her “brave social justice warrior standing athwart tyranny” role to at least get a Senate seat or maybe even a VP nomination. What to do?

    First of all, I would ignore her. Tell McConnell he wants Sessions confirmed stat. If McConnell is dragging his feet, then we should know this. (I am reluctant to assume foot-dragging as I think right now Sessions’ delay was due to that one-week delay in the rules that the dems invoked.)

    If McConnell IS dragging his feet, then his constituents and the American people as a whole need to know.

    Right now, let’s see if McConnell can move the Sessions vote forward. That is normal procedure and would avoid giving her the martyr role or making Trump look like a bully or tyrant. (He would be within his rights but we know how it would be portrayed.)

    However, as someone said above, I am not the 5d chessmaster, so will wait and see what President Trump and his team decide.

  18. azcatsclaw says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    So one complaint from our LEAKY Congress is they were not told much detail in advance (reference LEAKY in reasoning why).

  19. emet says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    The DOS stops issuing visas in the specified countries, air carriers continue to refuse to board certain passengers until CBP assures them that said passengers will not be refused entry and that the carrier will not be fined. So, President Trump still holds the hammer.

  20. missmarple2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Opening shot, to let people know what is going on, and that HE knows:

    Donald J. Trump Verified account
    ‏@realDonaldTrump

    The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.

  21. James23 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Fire her now.

  22. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:57 pm

  23. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    @realDonaldTrump: The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.

  24. TONYA PARNELL says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    MCCONNELL AND HIS JERKS NEED THE NUCLEAR OPTION NOW OR STEP DOWN

  25. Kristi Ann says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Kick all Obama-Nations Appointee’s Our of Office NOW, they’re All Anti-USA Capitalism and Everything!!

    United We Stand with the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation USA, Divided We FALL!!

    Please Pray for the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation USA Everyday!! “Pray Without Ceasing.” ( 1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV)!!

    May Our ONE True GOD the FATHER who art in HEAVEN ABOVE and HIS SON Jesus-Yeshua Christ Bless All my Sisters and Brothers and Your Families and Friends!!

    Happy Shavua Tov ( Good Week ) Everyone!!

    Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/

    Kristi Ann

  26. Illegal says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I do not think this really matters. The State Department has stopped issuing visas to nationals in the seven countries. I have also read where airlines are not allowing passengers from these seven countries to board flights to the US. The airlines are also reviewing their cabin crew staffing to ensure they do not have problems.

  27. bertdilbert says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Did she take an oath when she took office?

  28. Grace Anne says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Depressing, but not for long. Everything that can be shaken is being shaken. Faith is not easy One step at a time.

  29. Summer says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    One manufactured crisis after another. Will be much easier after Sessions and the rest are confirmed. The State and the DOJ will be purged and the real work begins.
    Notice that the “Intel community” freak show is not playing in the media circus any longer. Haven’t heard anything about “Putin hacked muh election” since Brennan was booted.

  30. tuskyou says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I’m at work now and cnn is on. Dershowitz is blasting Yates.

  31. jan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The big lie is there is something to defend. The President is a co-equal to the judiciary and has specific authority spelled out in the Constitution and laws on the books.

    This country has been conditioned to accept judicial over-reach on every subject.

  32. SamSteel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    To drain the swamp effectively, you need to shine a light on all of the areas that you are setting your pumps so that they will not topple. Herein is one such light being shone; the obstructionist in Government employ.

    Soon and very soon, we shall prevail.

  33. Mike diamond says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    We need Jeff sessions right now! We are tired of the Obama doj !!!!

  34. ed357 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    If 0bama appointed her without Senate confirmation………

    Trump45 can fire her and appoint an “Interim DOJ Head” without Senate confirmation……

    Fire her tonight.

  35. Newman says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Get that bitch out of there!!! But we all knew Trump would have to deal with a bunch of spineless worthless Uniparty GOPe no good lying bastards!

  36. George says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    As Sundance says in the White Hat, Black Hat posts, “elevate your thinking.” Trump is “Draining The Swamp.” If they buy terrorism, they own terrorism. GOP now must show their cards to the American People. Win or lose this is how Trump rolls from day one. I trust Trump! Wait for it! Tweet, Tweet, Tweet.

  38. wyntre says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    And here is Sally Yates yammering adoringly at Eric Holder during his official portrait unveiling ceremony.

    Tells you all you need to know. (Begins at about the 4 minute mark).

    • wyntre says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      Even the Trump-hating professor at Legal Insurrection gets it.

      “While Sessions may be in place soon, in the meantime there is litigation pending. Judicial decisions in the next few days could prove important. Trump needs to remove her immediately.

      This is something I’ve worried about, that anti-Trump bureaucrats would attempt to undermine his administration for political reasons, thereby overruling the election.”

  39. Paco Loco says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    The Senate is holding back on the cabinet confirmations to send the message to Trump that they are more powerful than he is. It’s time for POTUS to go Machiavellian and take down the Uniparty opposition using the broad sword of the bully pulpit. We need a direct address by Trump to the people outlining who the enemy and obstructionists are, what their game is, and what he’s going to do to fix it.

  40. georgiafl says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Regarding all the yelling, posturing, posing and crocodile tears since Trump’s election, Shakespeare’s words in several plays to mind:

    “sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

    “Lord, what fools these mortals be.”

  41. MaineCoon says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    “Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she’s directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.”

    P45 always makes lemonade out of lemons. Good opportunity to clean out DoJ — after Sessions Arrives. Anyone that can be let go, should be.

  42. E C says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    In the meantime, do we have any ideas to replace these tools in 2018? Any good likely candidates we can start doing our homework on?

  43. SharonKinDC says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Check this out… Obama basically set it up to have three of his pics from States to be acting DoJ… There’s a model to use here: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/13/executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice

    That said, since she went full partisan, I think he might gain by not canning her v drop kick out of DoJ. Interesting to contemplate.

  44. Joe says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Trump can fire her. They may need Sessions in the Senate voting for the Sec. Of State and/or other key appointments. Remember the administration only needs 51 votes, but the Dems can stall for quite awhile.

  45. Concerned says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    wikipedia implies that the Trump administration put Yates in that spot. Is that true? If so it seems they can replace her.

    In January 2017, according to a Justice Department spokesman, Yates accepted a request from the incoming administration to serve as Acting Attorney General, beginning on January 20, 2017, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sally_Yates

