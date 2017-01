Canadian Terrorists Shout “Allahu Akbar” During Slaughter Inside Canadian Mosque – Six Killed, Eight Injured…

Two suspects shouted “Allahu Akbar” and opened fire inside the The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, which is also known as the grand mosque of Quebec. At least 6 people were killed, 8 injured / 6 in very serious condition. 39 potential victims escaped (link).

[CBC.CA] A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.

“It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.

“There were even kids. There was even a three-year-old who was with his father.” (link)

(TVAnouvelles) One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.

One of the two suspects would be 27 years old, according to TVA News.

The two men, detained by the police, are to be questioned shortly. The suspects entered the mosque in Sainte-Foy shortly after 7:30 pm, at which time the prayer began.

One of the two men was arrested at the Center culturel Islamique de Québec. The other individual was arrested by the police near the Ile d’Orléans bridge.

Six people were killed Sunday night in the mosque and eight others were injured (link w/ Google Translate)



Canadian PM says mosque shooting a 'terrorist attack on Muslims' https://t.co/OKI607DEha — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) January 30, 2017