Canadian Terrorists Shout “Allahu Akbar” During Slaughter Inside Canadian Mosque – Six Killed, Eight Injured…

Two suspects shouted “Allahu Akbar” and opened fire inside the The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, which is also known as the grand mosque of Quebec. At least 6 people were killed, 8 injured / 6 in very serious condition. 39 potential victims escaped (link).
[CBC.CA] A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.
“It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” said the witness.
“There were even kids. There was even a three-year-old who was with his father.” (link)
(TVAnouvelles) One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.
One of the two suspects would be 27 years old, according to TVA News.
The two men, detained by the police, are to be questioned shortly. The suspects entered the mosque in Sainte-Foy shortly after 7:30 pm, at which time the prayer began.
One of the two men was arrested at the Center culturel Islamique de Québec. The other individual was arrested by the police near the Ile d’Orléans bridge.
Six people were killed Sunday night in the mosque and eight others were injured (link w/ Google Translate)
Possible motive explained Via GoV
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/salafists-gun-down-murtadeen-at-a-quebec-city-mosque/
The following video sheds some light on what may actually have happened in Quebec City tonight. It’s taken from the Facebook page of the mosque that was attacked. In it you’ll hear the imam of the mosque discuss the enmity of former members of the congregation who were unhappy with the blasphemous “moderation” of this mosque — that is, the shot-up mosque was full of murtadeen, or apostates.
Tonight’s attack may well have been an execution of Islamic justice against murtadeen by Salafist zealots.
Many thanks to Sandra Solomon for the translation, and to Vlad Tepes for the subtitling::
So just hours one day AFTER Trudeau made his “let’s clutch the islamic-snake to our bosoms” tweet, an Islamic attack murdering 6 Canadians occurred?
CBC News Posted: Jan 29, 2017 9:25 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 30, 2017 1:26 AM ET
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-city-mosque-gun-shots-1.3957686
This Trudeau doesn’t have very good insight. O he was feeling the islamic pulse, coming through loud and clear on his radar, but he misread the signal because he lacks discernment. He is dangerous for his people in Canada because he lacks discernment.
Trump vision is much better, he has discernment. One thing to pick up the frequency, quite another to have the wisdom and discernment to know the meaning.
