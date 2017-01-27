National March for Life Today in Washington DC…

January 27th, 2017 – March For Life rally starts at 11:45am ET – The March for Life starts around 1:00pm ET (directly after the Rally concludes) The March for Life and the Rally will begin on the grounds of the National Mall and the MFL will end in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Coexist anti-abortion poster

March for Life Website HERE – Facebook LINK HERE

Key Speakers: • Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump. • Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. • Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). • Rep. Mia Love (R-UT). • Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). • Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens. • Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”. • Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star. • Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show. • Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions. • Surprise VIP Guest TBA.

  1. justfactsplz says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    This march will be a respectful and classy event in comparison to the vile previous Women’s March with star lineup.

  2. rd says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Is US Vice President Mike Pence going to be speaking?

  3. JoeS says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I am dying to know who the “surprise guest” is going to be.

  4. rd says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    You know, for someone that didn’t support the Pro Life cause for many years, President Trump seems to be making all the right moves.

    I think he does listen to his advisers. He has some very Pro Life Advisers close to him, like Kellyanne Conway.

    • Menagerie says:
      January 27, 2017 at 12:42 am

      I wasn’t pro life until I met the man I later married. He and his family taught me what abortion was, and to value life.

      Not all of us start on the right side of things every time. It is a mistake to judge people who have had a change of heart as insincere. Maybe they are. Or maybe they were given the grace to see their own errors.

    • Trumppin says:
      January 27, 2017 at 1:19 am

      he leaned to choice but he didn’t like the idea of abortion .. so he didn’t really have far to move in his stance. I still think he’s probably still for choice but doesn’t want tax money spent for it.

  5. solomonpal says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Quite an improvement in posters over the vagina march.

  6. Oldschool says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    May God lead, surround, uplift and protect these marchers and all life.

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Our Walk for Life in SF was last Saturday, hugely attended (no exact numbers yet, but 10’s of thousands–the walk itself stretched for almost two miles down Market Street). I so wish I could go to DC!

    http://www.walkforlifewc.com/

  8. AndrewJackson says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I don’t want to hijack this thread but thought this posting on /The_Donald was very appropriate for the hypocrisy of the women’s march last week: “If women are so outraged by Trumps use of naughty words, then who the **** bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Grey?” hahahaha lol. So true. And how ironic is it that 50 shades of grey’s main character is a billionaire. Perhaps those women’s marchers were projecting their inner fealings.

  9. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:54 am

    When I heard Trump was running for President 1 1/2 years ago I knew he would be the most pro-life President we ever had. It was difficult for the Pro-Trump people because except for Phyllis Schlafly we had no support form the pro-life movement. It is my hope the Pro-Life movement stays independent of the GOP.

  10. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:20 am

    You can watch it live on EWTN both on cable and streaming.

  11. Deb says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:22 am

    My two oldest sons are attending this event with a group of high schoolers from our parish. We are blessed to have a very holy priest as our pastor.

    Please pray for the safety of the marchers. Last year there were some nasty pro-choice protesters, but the police did a decent job keeping them contained. Let’s hope this year is the same.

  12. Apfelcobbler says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Masterful artwork and message appropriation, on so many levels. I hope Fox picks it up.

  13. Rox says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:18 am

    I was so blessed to be able to attend this event in 1989.

    It is maddening how many promises have been made over the years about undoing this travesty called “choice” by the GOP and yet here we are still fighting this battle.

    Praying for all the marchers, the organizers, and for our country which needs to understand that this national blight affects us all.

  14. dodo says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Does this nanny state issue belong in politics? I know several women who have had abortions at terrible times in their lives

    • M. Mueller says:
      January 27, 2017 at 2:53 am

      Yes, it does belong in politics. It is mass murder of babies and unleashes untold evil upon the whole world. Would you think it was OK if the Supreme Court said it was OK to murder any woman who was inconvenient?

  15. realgaryseven says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:45 am

    Abortion is national and ethnic suicide. Let’s pray to God for the strength to fight back and prevail.

  16. M. Mueller says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Let’s give them all the prayer cover we can tomorrow. It’s one we we all can participate.

  17. LP says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:49 am

    March on, march on. Get your marching boots on. Glorious. It is for life!

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:54 am

  19. History teaches says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:18 am

    The sanctity of life must be defended and promoted wherever possible. The cynical, secular depersonalized mindset is ethically challenged and biologically perverted. As usual, the leftist indoctrination/education system has distorted and misrepresented the facts and trivialized the moral depths of the discussion. So sad that everything is reduced to simplistic terms without honest dialogue instead of cliches and slogans.

    I have relatives active via their church with the right to life cause, and it’s very thorough work trying to deprogram the younger generations from the narrative they’ve been fed via pop culture and public education. Teaching individuals to think for themselves, understand that there are values beyond ego gratification and mysteries not easily dismissed by atheistic science are the real challenge.

    Thankfully Trump and his agenda are not shirking from taking a moral stand, even though it will be mocked by the jaded leftists. This is still his first week at work. Over time he will use his ‘bully pulpit’ to constantly reinforce a more traditional value system. He won’t back down, defer to the junk scientists or fashionable memes about the latest trends and indulgences. And it will make a difference over time.

