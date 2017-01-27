National March for Life Today in Washington DC…

January 27th, 2017 – March For Life rally starts at 11:45am ET – The March for Life starts around 1:00pm ET (directly after the Rally concludes) The March for Life and the Rally will begin on the grounds of the National Mall and the MFL will end in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

March for Life Website HERE – Facebook LINK HERE

Key Speakers: • Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump. • Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. • Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). • Rep. Mia Love (R-UT). • Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). • Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens. • Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”. • Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star. • Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show. • Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions. • Surprise VIP Guest TBA.