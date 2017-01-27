National March for Life Today in Washington DC…

January 27th, 2017 – March For Life rally starts at 11:45am ET – The March for Life starts around 1:00pm ET (directly after the Rally concludes) The March for Life and the Rally will begin on the grounds of the National Mall and the MFL will end in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Key Speakers: • Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump. • Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. • Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). • Rep. Mia Love (R-UT). • Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). • Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens. • Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”. • Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star. • Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show. • Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions. • Surprise VIP Guest TBA.
This march will be a respectful and classy event in comparison to the vile previous Women’s March with star lineup.
And thus it won’t get 30 seconds of coverage on fake news…. sad
That is sad but you are probably right.
I could be wrong, it will be hard for the fake news media to ignore VP Pence speaking there .. so maybe they’ll give exactly 30 seconds
Oh, I don’t know about that–they have WH PR!
President Trump Bashes Media: “March for Life Will Have 600,000 People and You Won’t Even Read About It”
People want to see a freak show! Sad
Is US Vice President Mike Pence going to be speaking?
Vice President Mike Pence Will Speak at March for Life, First VP Ever to Address Pro-Life Event
I saw a report that President Trump is going to phone in.
I am dying to know who the “surprise guest” is going to be.
VP Pence? Forget where, but I was reading today that he was going to be participating in the MFL.
GMTA, Timmy (see above, exact same moment).
Thanks, Timmy and Mary!
Hope there are a million people participating in this wonderful march. God bless them!
You know, for someone that didn’t support the Pro Life cause for many years, President Trump seems to be making all the right moves.
I think he does listen to his advisers. He has some very Pro Life Advisers close to him, like Kellyanne Conway.
I wasn’t pro life until I met the man I later married. He and his family taught me what abortion was, and to value life.
Not all of us start on the right side of things every time. It is a mistake to judge people who have had a change of heart as insincere. Maybe they are. Or maybe they were given the grace to see their own errors.
he leaned to choice but he didn’t like the idea of abortion .. so he didn’t really have far to move in his stance. I still think he’s probably still for choice but doesn’t want tax money spent for it.
Quite an improvement in posters over the vagina march.
May God lead, surround, uplift and protect these marchers and all life.
Amen!
Our Walk for Life in SF was last Saturday, hugely attended (no exact numbers yet, but 10’s of thousands–the walk itself stretched for almost two miles down Market Street). I so wish I could go to DC!
I don’t want to hijack this thread but thought this posting on /The_Donald was very appropriate for the hypocrisy of the women’s march last week: “If women are so outraged by Trumps use of naughty words, then who the **** bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Grey?” hahahaha lol. So true. And how ironic is it that 50 shades of grey’s main character is a billionaire. Perhaps those women’s marchers were projecting their inner fealings.
When I heard Trump was running for President 1 1/2 years ago I knew he would be the most pro-life President we ever had. It was difficult for the Pro-Trump people because except for Phyllis Schlafly we had no support form the pro-life movement. It is my hope the Pro-Life movement stays independent of the GOP.
Trump was endorsed by other pro-life groups and individuals. Fr. Pavone is one example of a pro-life voice who was adamant that we must vote Trump.
You can watch it live on EWTN both on cable and streaming.
My two oldest sons are attending this event with a group of high schoolers from our parish. We are blessed to have a very holy priest as our pastor.
Please pray for the safety of the marchers. Last year there were some nasty pro-choice protesters, but the police did a decent job keeping them contained. Let’s hope this year is the same.
Masterful artwork and message appropriation, on so many levels. I hope Fox picks it up.
Yes. it’s brilliant. Taking the leftist narrative “coexist” and turning it 180 degrees in the opposite direction. Here is is again:
I LOVE that poster!
I was so blessed to be able to attend this event in 1989.
It is maddening how many promises have been made over the years about undoing this travesty called “choice” by the GOP and yet here we are still fighting this battle.
Praying for all the marchers, the organizers, and for our country which needs to understand that this national blight affects us all.
They should at least be able to get a ban on late term abortions. That makes me ill to think about it.
Does this nanny state issue belong in politics? I know several women who have had abortions at terrible times in their lives
Yes, it does belong in politics. It is mass murder of babies and unleashes untold evil upon the whole world. Would you think it was OK if the Supreme Court said it was OK to murder any woman who was inconvenient?
Abortion is national and ethnic suicide. Let’s pray to God for the strength to fight back and prevail.
Let’s give them all the prayer cover we can tomorrow. It’s one we we all can participate.
Sorry, it is late. Should be “it’s one way we….”
March on, march on. Get your marching boots on. Glorious. It is for life!
The sanctity of life must be defended and promoted wherever possible. The cynical, secular depersonalized mindset is ethically challenged and biologically perverted. As usual, the leftist indoctrination/education system has distorted and misrepresented the facts and trivialized the moral depths of the discussion. So sad that everything is reduced to simplistic terms without honest dialogue instead of cliches and slogans.
I have relatives active via their church with the right to life cause, and it’s very thorough work trying to deprogram the younger generations from the narrative they’ve been fed via pop culture and public education. Teaching individuals to think for themselves, understand that there are values beyond ego gratification and mysteries not easily dismissed by atheistic science are the real challenge.
Thankfully Trump and his agenda are not shirking from taking a moral stand, even though it will be mocked by the jaded leftists. This is still his first week at work. Over time he will use his ‘bully pulpit’ to constantly reinforce a more traditional value system. He won’t back down, defer to the junk scientists or fashionable memes about the latest trends and indulgences. And it will make a difference over time.
