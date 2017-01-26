Yes Hillary, and Democrats, Our Children Are Watching…

Posted on January 26, 2017 by

A juxtaposition:

womens-march-9

Yea, Support Modern Feminism:

♦ Women Free Zones !

♦ No Women Allowed in Airports !

♦ All Women Must Be Registered !

♦ Women Banned From New York City !

humor-in-nature8

 

 

 

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Culture, Dem Hypocrisy, Desperately Seeking Hillary, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Yes Hillary, and Democrats, Our Children Are Watching…

  1. NyanCat says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Horrible people…

    Without a clue…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. HBD says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I’m gonna say the electorate made a wise decision at the very last opportunity to slow down the decline of our country. If Hillary and the moon bats had continued to guide the nosedive, we would’ve soon been living in a country no America patriot could’ve recognized.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      January 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Trump is basically the “fumigate and renovate” option for our government. If Hillary had gotten in we’d have ultimately gone with the “demolish it and start over” option.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

      We would have resorted to a bloody revolution…and am not sure we are out of the woods yet.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • BobBoxBody says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:47 am

        At the very least since Trump is doing all his stuff so quickly it’ll take the pressure off and give us some breathing room to fix this stuff. I’m of the opinion that once Trump gets most of his policies implemented and people’s quality of life improves the only opposition he’ll have left will be from the Uniparty and from the extreme far left….which is rapidly showing itself to be a dwindling minority as they keep alienating everyone that isn’t extreme left from their ranks…which includes centrist Democrats like myself.

        I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the SJW element of the DNC has been decisively crushed and isn’t going to recover. It’s just a question of whether the DNC can purge them and the corruption out of the party to become relevant again. That has yet to be seen.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Really repulsive display.
    They don’t speak for me…they disgust me.

    Great video, hope it goes viral.
    They should be ashamed. But they have no shame.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. OmaMAGA says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    “Liberal” scanners at airports so we can fly safe from verbal abuse.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. emet says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:37 am

    She is the magnum version

    Like

    Reply
  7. Kent says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I haven’t watched television for something like twenty years…what little pop culture means to me is negative…

    I can’t imagine raising kids in todays culture.

    I hope America can be saved….

    Like

    Reply
  9. keeler says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:46 am

    C’mon! She probably didn’t write that sign or even read it. It looks like one of those SEIU “home-made” signs that get handed out at every lefty temper tantrum. She can’t be held responsible for a sign just because she’s holding it, can she?

    And we have probably had a laugh at this, but what sort of example does their fallen feminist martyr model with this type of behavior?

    I see a woman who compromises her self-worth and integrity by keeping up the charade of an equal partnership with a man who treats women like meat, and who clearly has no respect or affection for her personally. Their relationship is the total antithesis of the brand of feminism these people claim to believe in.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:49 am

    That is a reliable, 100% effective form of birth control that doesn’t even require a prescription!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. mazziflol says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Liberals: “You can’t have an opinion about this without a vagina.”

    Also liberals: “You can be a woman without a vagina.”

    Um, what?
    #WomensMarch

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I am trying to avoid this subject because it really makes me RAGE

    Like

    Reply
  13. justfactsplz says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:03 am

    These people are deranged. I was never a feminist. I do believe in equal pay for equal work. I wanted to choose if I stayed home or worked outside the home. I wanted men to open doors for me and pump my gasoline. I was never a ball buster. I believe it’s people like the ones above who over the years contributed to the decline in the moral fiber of a family and who have continued to emasculate men.

    I have noticed since the inauguration chivalry is back. Maybe Melania had something to do with it. I have had men open doors for me lately and I always thank them so much. Women like those above make men want to run and hide.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s