Yes Hillary, and Democrats, Our Children Are Watching…

Horrible people…
Without a clue…
LikeLiked by 3 people
#BANALLWOMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait….
Banbanalfeminahtzees
LikeLiked by 4 people
Women should have Trigger Locks!
No, wait.
I’d rather hang out with my gun any day than the likes of these “women”.
This times a thousand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concealed carry would definitely have advantages…
Except for Ladies.
I’m gonna say the electorate made a wise decision at the very last opportunity to slow down the decline of our country. If Hillary and the moon bats had continued to guide the nosedive, we would’ve soon been living in a country no America patriot could’ve recognized.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump is basically the “fumigate and renovate” option for our government. If Hillary had gotten in we’d have ultimately gone with the “demolish it and start over” option.
We would have resorted to a bloody revolution…and am not sure we are out of the woods yet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At the very least since Trump is doing all his stuff so quickly it’ll take the pressure off and give us some breathing room to fix this stuff. I’m of the opinion that once Trump gets most of his policies implemented and people’s quality of life improves the only opposition he’ll have left will be from the Uniparty and from the extreme far left….which is rapidly showing itself to be a dwindling minority as they keep alienating everyone that isn’t extreme left from their ranks…which includes centrist Democrats like myself.
I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the SJW element of the DNC has been decisively crushed and isn’t going to recover. It’s just a question of whether the DNC can purge them and the corruption out of the party to become relevant again. That has yet to be seen.
Really repulsive display.
They don’t speak for me…they disgust me.
Great video, hope it goes viral.
They should be ashamed. But they have no shame.
LikeLiked by 10 people
On the other side, in NY we have been seeing prime time commercials to urge our lawmakers to confirm Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Woah, really? That’s cool.
LikeLike
Texas too! We have Conryn here and Cruz.
Right on, Wheatie. I wouldn’t want to be associated with anyone of these pathetic wenches.
“Liberal” scanners at airports so we can fly safe from verbal abuse.
That would be fun to design!
She is the magnum version
Heh. You mean the sign holder?
I don’t know what she’s going on about…she is exercising her right to bare arms!
I haven’t watched television for something like twenty years…what little pop culture means to me is negative…
I can’t imagine raising kids in todays culture.
I hope America can be saved….
C’mon! She probably didn’t write that sign or even read it. It looks like one of those SEIU “home-made” signs that get handed out at every lefty temper tantrum. She can’t be held responsible for a sign just because she’s holding it, can she?
And we have probably had a laugh at this, but what sort of example does their fallen feminist martyr model with this type of behavior?
I see a woman who compromises her self-worth and integrity by keeping up the charade of an equal partnership with a man who treats women like meat, and who clearly has no respect or affection for her personally. Their relationship is the total antithesis of the brand of feminism these people claim to believe in.
How can I get Billy in my poker game ?
That is a reliable, 100% effective form of birth control that doesn’t even require a prescription!
Liberals: “You can’t have an opinion about this without a vagina.”
Also liberals: “You can be a woman without a vagina.”
Um, what?
#WomensMarch
I am trying to avoid this subject because it really makes me RAGE
These people are deranged. I was never a feminist. I do believe in equal pay for equal work. I wanted to choose if I stayed home or worked outside the home. I wanted men to open doors for me and pump my gasoline. I was never a ball buster. I believe it’s people like the ones above who over the years contributed to the decline in the moral fiber of a family and who have continued to emasculate men.
I have noticed since the inauguration chivalry is back. Maybe Melania had something to do with it. I have had men open doors for me lately and I always thank them so much. Women like those above make men want to run and hide.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 35,596 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Horrible people…
Without a clue…
LikeLiked by 3 people
#BANALLWOMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Banbanalfeminahtzees
LikeLiked by 4 people
Women should have Trigger Locks!
No, wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather hang out with my gun any day than the likes of these “women”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This times a thousand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concealed carry would definitely have advantages…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except for Ladies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m gonna say the electorate made a wise decision at the very last opportunity to slow down the decline of our country. If Hillary and the moon bats had continued to guide the nosedive, we would’ve soon been living in a country no America patriot could’ve recognized.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump is basically the “fumigate and renovate” option for our government. If Hillary had gotten in we’d have ultimately gone with the “demolish it and start over” option.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We would have resorted to a bloody revolution…and am not sure we are out of the woods yet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At the very least since Trump is doing all his stuff so quickly it’ll take the pressure off and give us some breathing room to fix this stuff. I’m of the opinion that once Trump gets most of his policies implemented and people’s quality of life improves the only opposition he’ll have left will be from the Uniparty and from the extreme far left….which is rapidly showing itself to be a dwindling minority as they keep alienating everyone that isn’t extreme left from their ranks…which includes centrist Democrats like myself.
I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the SJW element of the DNC has been decisively crushed and isn’t going to recover. It’s just a question of whether the DNC can purge them and the corruption out of the party to become relevant again. That has yet to be seen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really repulsive display.
They don’t speak for me…they disgust me.
Great video, hope it goes viral.
They should be ashamed. But they have no shame.
LikeLiked by 10 people
On the other side, in NY we have been seeing prime time commercials to urge our lawmakers to confirm Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Woah, really? That’s cool.
LikeLike
Texas too! We have Conryn here and Cruz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right on, Wheatie. I wouldn’t want to be associated with anyone of these pathetic wenches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Liberal” scanners at airports so we can fly safe from verbal abuse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be fun to design!
LikeLike
She is the magnum version
LikeLike
Heh. You mean the sign holder?
I don’t know what she’s going on about…she is exercising her right to bare arms!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t watched television for something like twenty years…what little pop culture means to me is negative…
I can’t imagine raising kids in todays culture.
I hope America can be saved….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
C’mon! She probably didn’t write that sign or even read it. It looks like one of those SEIU “home-made” signs that get handed out at every lefty temper tantrum. She can’t be held responsible for a sign just because she’s holding it, can she?
And we have probably had a laugh at this, but what sort of example does their fallen feminist martyr model with this type of behavior?
I see a woman who compromises her self-worth and integrity by keeping up the charade of an equal partnership with a man who treats women like meat, and who clearly has no respect or affection for her personally. Their relationship is the total antithesis of the brand of feminism these people claim to believe in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can I get Billy in my poker game ?
LikeLike
That is a reliable, 100% effective form of birth control that doesn’t even require a prescription!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberals: “You can’t have an opinion about this without a vagina.”
Also liberals: “You can be a woman without a vagina.”
Um, what?
#WomensMarch
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am trying to avoid this subject because it really makes me RAGE
LikeLike
These people are deranged. I was never a feminist. I do believe in equal pay for equal work. I wanted to choose if I stayed home or worked outside the home. I wanted men to open doors for me and pump my gasoline. I was never a ball buster. I believe it’s people like the ones above who over the years contributed to the decline in the moral fiber of a family and who have continued to emasculate men.
I have noticed since the inauguration chivalry is back. Maybe Melania had something to do with it. I have had men open doors for me lately and I always thank them so much. Women like those above make men want to run and hide.
LikeLike