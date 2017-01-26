Vice President Mike Pence Speech – Philadelphia Republican Conference…

Vice President Mike Pence Speaks at GOP Retreat in Philadelphia Pennsylvania:
This was a fine speech by Mr. Pence. I love his dry midwestern humor. He will be an excellent VP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and potus 46.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fabulous man Mike Pence makes America proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot even imagine a better VP than Mike Pence. Outstanding!
Pence is great.
Handsome, too.
LikeLike
I believe Vice President Pence is a very loyal and honorable man
Another Common Sense Conservative and truth-teller.
Was also a good JOBS Governor in Indiana.
Very refreshing listening to speeches by straight forward people like VP Pence and President Trump…intelligent, honorable men who don’t need a teleprompter to talk to us. Obviously patriotic and proud to be Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To all who posted above me: Likes all around!
(Could not say it better).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the fact that VP Pence is so often at President Trump’s side. So many VP’s are never seen or heard from very often.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 35,619 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
This was a fine speech by Mr. Pence. I love his dry midwestern humor. He will be an excellent VP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and potus 46.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fabulous man Mike Pence makes America proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot even imagine a better VP than Mike Pence. Outstanding!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pence is great.
Handsome, too.
LikeLike
I believe Vice President Pence is a very loyal and honorable man
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another Common Sense Conservative and truth-teller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was also a good JOBS Governor in Indiana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very refreshing listening to speeches by straight forward people like VP Pence and President Trump…intelligent, honorable men who don’t need a teleprompter to talk to us. Obviously patriotic and proud to be Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To all who posted above me: Likes all around!
(Could not say it better).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the fact that VP Pence is so often at President Trump’s side. So many VP’s are never seen or heard from very often.
LikeLike