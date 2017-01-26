Uniparty Embed Jason Chaffetz: “We Won’t Investigate Voter Fraud”….

We would be failing in our due diligence if we did not point out a history of UniParty affiliations and the subsequent willful blindness. First, today’s UniParty useful headline:
WASHINGTON DC – House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said he has not witnessed any signs of the national voting fraud that President Trump has claimed.
“On the voter fraud issue, that really happens at the county level,” he told reporters Wednesday, according to CNN. “I don’t see any evidence.”
“But the president has 100,000 people at the Department of Justice, and if he wants to have an investigation, have at it,” Chaffetz added at the congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia. “I just don’t see any evidence of it.” (read more)
Ah, yes, there’s Rep Chaffetz coming out of the shadows to protect the swamp – again.
Remember the IRS hearings that went no-where? Remember the House Committee hearings on Clinton’s email use that went no-where?… and more importantly: Remember the 2010 Tea Party led surge against the usurping GOPe agents and the push to have Jason Chaffetz challenge Senator Orrin Hatch?
Oh yes, there’s a history here to track the exact moment when Chaffetz joined the UniParty. That moment when he retracted his challenge to Senator Hatch and took the payoff from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in combination with the McConnell constructed promise of a major House Committee chairmanship if he removed himself from the equation.
That was the decision point, the exact moment, when Representative Jason Chaffetz chose to align with the internal construct of the DC UniParty apparatus.
Everything from that moment seven years ago forward to today has been constitutional patriots pushing the candle of accountability under the horsehair holding up the Sword of Damocles; and hidden in the background Representative Chaffetz sneakily blowing out the flame each time.
Look back. Look closely. Don’t take our word for it….
Look at actions, not words.
You’ll see.
The apparatus and institutional structure sustains itself. It presents the impression of opposition. However, it is an impression – nothing more.
Inasmuch as candidate Donald Trump immediately exposed the “crony conservative” George Will, Bill Kristol, Krauthammer, NRO et al, and the hidden ideology of the media apparatus…. so too does the arrival of President Trump in Washington DC expose the hidden ideology of elected representatives who have advanced a false and self-serving presentation for more than a few election cycles….
…. It’s often disconcerting to accept, but the more dangerous enemy is usually within the wire.
The risk: “The People’s President“…
[…] Yes, there is another government concealed behind the one that is visible at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country according to consistent patterns in season and out, connected to, but only intermittently controlled by, the visible state whose leaders we choose.
[…] The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies: the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department. I also include the Department of the Treasury because of its jurisdiction over financial flows, its enforcement of international sanctions and its organic symbiosis with Wall Street. All these agencies are coordinated by the Executive Office of the President via the National Security Council.
Certain key areas of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, whose actions are mysterious even to most members of Congress. Also included are a handful of vital federal trial courts, such as the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Manhattan, where sensitive proceedings in national security cases are conducted.
The final government component (and possibly last in precedence among the formal branches of government established by the Constitution) is a kind of rump Congress consisting of the congressional leadership and some (but not all) of the members of the defense and intelligence committees. (read more)
I’m fine with them not investigating voter fraud as long as we immediately implement a national voter photo ID card. It’s about protecting future elections anyway.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Chaffetz sounds like he’s not on board with Voter ID cards. i.e. If there’s no fraud anyway, why bother?
Probably is worried he may never win a rigged election again.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You have to wonder what kinds of lies these phonies have to tell themselves to make it through the night.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, who makes up the ID cards? SS numbers should be plenty easy to check.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“plenty easy to check” and sadly, plenty easy to buy. Begin at 4:50 of the video in the link below and listen to illegal immigration advocate Jose Antonio Vargas acknowledge Fox News host statement that his grandfather bought his SS # for him as he debated Laura Wilkerson about the negative impact of illegal citizens on our society as a whole.. Laura made a really simple point that he was brought here by his parents but has had plenty of time to become a legal citizen.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/01/25/immigration-advocate-angel-mom-clash-trump-executive-actions-first-100-days
LikeLiked by 1 person
They buy sleeping pills with their piles of dirty money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody on an earlier thread said citizenship is the key issue. Everybody in Calif has voter ID already – automatically. But there’s no citizenship certification. This is why, based on info from another poster here on another thread, (paraphrasing) it seems the State of Calif is erasing the previous ID tags in the state database identifying illegals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our citizenship card in a Social Security number. Not sure why anything else is needed. We should be able to have a combo of retina scan or finger print and last four digits that universally identify us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That isn’t a citizenship card…it is simply a government ID card.
LikeLike
I have read that illegals are getting Social Security numbers – which I find mind boggling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the article
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/25/california-officials-instruct-state-dmv-programmers-to-remove-undocumented-alien-flags-on-drivers-licenses/
LikeLike
Chances are he is a Mormon returned missionary. If that is the case Utah residents will continue to vote for him just for the fact he is a Mormon.
LikeLike
No. It must be investigated.
Here’s why:
Too many people, for too long, have said “There is no Voter Fraud”….while in fact, there has been massive amounts of voter fraud going on.
The fraudsters need to be prosecuted and put in jail.
It’s a part of “restoring law and order”.
The illegals who voted, should be prosecuted publicly…and then deported.
An example must be made, to show all others what the consequences are for voting illegally.
All of this will serve as a big illustration as to ‘Why’ we need to have Voter ID.
So, sorry to disagree…but we need to investigate, bigtime.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yes, with sunlight comes power and ultimately strength in numbers to stand up to the corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brian Kilmeade (Fox radio/TV guy) takes lots of calls from people all over the US citing personal experience with a variety of frauds and potential frauds. He thanks them and returns to his regular programming, “There is no evidence …..” Grrrr
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally agree. Vote fraud is criminal act and needs to be prosecuted. The only way to restore the American people’s confidence is to have national voter I.D. laws. These people have to have I.D. to apply for welfare so make them have to have it to vote, no exceptions, every state.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I oppose National election laws. This is a responsibility for States to handle. However, our wonderful President has all kinds of leverage to apply to encourage legislatures to adopt “model voter database” and election procedure laws.
Oh, and also how many people know that Louisiana elections were run by the Feds for YEARS after the Civil Rights protests. Louisiana took the prize for election fraud! I bet our posters here could give hilarious and not-so-hilarious examples they know of!
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, it is the States’ responsibility. I am happy that my state requires photo I.D. and the signature is compared to the one you sign at the poll. That being said one county had voter fraud with absentee ballots this election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Broward County, with their “here’s a ballot, fill it out, send it. back; whoopsie, we left off a part, here’s another one, send it back, too” scheme.
Remember the excuse, moisture caused the machine to not print right. She lied her ass off to make us think her clowns are running off ballots to be sent outv on the office xerox machine. Ballot language is checked many times and by county, city, Sup of Elec attorney for accuracy and legality. Ballot language is sent to vendor for print, who also checks ballot. If they goof, they eat the cost to redo them for the customer (Sup of Elec). The ballots are then sent back to SoE to be mailed (another chance to review if it was done properly. Bottom line, Broward knowingly sent bad ballots out. Waited several weeks after returns started coming in, and then sent out a second round to be filled out.
Nothing was made of it. Black, female Sup of Elec gets to check multiple victim boxes if confronted and forced to prove silly moisture claim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, that’s the county I was referring too. Nothing was done to that supervisor of elections because that would be raciiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiist.
LikeLike
Federal law can mandate anti voter laws in federal elections, that is every election where a federal,office is on the ballot.
LikeLike
Yes, because Federal elections impact us all. If one state only requires a utility bill to vote, and fraud gives us a John McCain or Obama because of it, it impacts us all. Enough!
LikeLike
Chaffetz saying ‘NO PROOF’ is a JOKE/ it’s RAMPANT/
Chaffetz/Utah Mormon cabal/knee deep in the SWAMP/
LikeLiked by 1 person
From WIkipedia:
“Chaffetz was born in Los Gatos, California, and was raised in California,[1] Arizona[2] and Colorado with his younger brother Alex.[citation needed] His father, John A. Chaffetz (1935–2012),[3] was a Jewish businessman,[4] and his mother, Margaret “Peggy”[5] A. Wood,[6] was a Christian Scientist who later became a Mormon, and ran a photography business.[4][7] In the late 1970s, his father became involved with the ownership group of the Los Angeles Aztecs.[8][9] He later wrote Gay Reality: The Team Guido Story, a book about gay couple Bill Bartek and Joe Baldassare, who competed on The Amazing Race.[10]
Chaffetz’s paternal grandfather was Maxwell (Max) Chaffetz (1909–1986), who, despite both parents being Russian, became an FBI Special Agent.[11] His elder half-brother John Dukakis (born John A. Chaffetz)[12] was adopted by his mother’s second husband Michael Dukakis, future Massachusetts Governor and 1988 Democratic presidential nominee.[13] Dukakis’ wife, Kitty Dukakis (née Dickson), was the first wife of Chaffetz’s father. Their relationship lasted four years.[14]
Chaffetz attended high school in California[1] as well as Middle Park High School in Granby, Colorado,[15] followed by Brigham Young University (BYU) on an athletic scholarship, and was the starting placekicker on the BYU football team in 1988 and 1989.[citation needed] As of 2011, he still held the school’s individual records for most extra points attempted in a game, most extra points made in a game, and most consecutive extra points made in a game.[16] Chaffetz graduated from the BYU College of Fine Arts and Communications in 1989, with a B.A. in communications.[17]
In 1989, Chaffetz met his future wife Julie Johnson at a wedding in Arizona when Chaffetz was a senior and Julie was a junior at Brigham Young University. They married in February 1991.[18] He converted from Judaism to Mormonism during his last year of college.[19]
While in college, Chaffetz worked as a Utah co-chairman of Michael Dukakis’ 1988 presidential campaign. Dukakis’ wife, Kitty Dukakis (née Dickson), was Chaffetz’s father’s first wife.[20] As reported in 2009, Chaffetz remains close to his half-brother and the Dukakis family.[21]
Chaffetz became a Republican after meeting Ronald Reagan, in 1990, when Reagan visited Chaffetz’s employer, Nu Skin, as a motivational speaker. However, his political views had been drifting more to the right even while working for Dukakis.[24]
In 2003, Chaffetz applied to be an agent in the United States Secret Service but was not accepted because “better qualified applicants existed.”[25]
In 2004, Chaffetz was the campaign manager for Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman. Huntsman won the race, and when he took office in January 2005, Chaffetz became Huntsman’s chief of staff.[26] In 2005, Chaffetz started Maxtera Utah Inc., a corporate communications and marketing company.[27][28]
In 2006, Chaffetz was appointed by Huntsman as a trustee for Utah Valley State College.[29] Chaffetz has also served as a member of the Highland City planning commission and as chairman for the Utah National Guard adjutant general review.”
Chaffetz is a convert to Mormonism, a guy without a real degree (Communications), a guy who wrote about two frootloops in a reality show, a Dukakis pal and shirttail relative (after Kitty left his Dad for Dukakis, a guy so bereft of macho he makes Donny Osmond look like Tom Jones), and a Jon Huntsman buttboy. Truly sad, Utah voters.
Placekicking and Mormon missions instead of military service didn’t prepare him for tacking, beating down, or shooting bad guys enough to make him a credible Secret Service candidate. (Not that their standards are high. They admitted Kerry O’ Grady aka Kerry Doneladies, the barkchewer in Colorado who would violate her oath and let a scumbag murder President Trump. When they can her, Kerry can change her name to Carrie No Firearms.)
Like Kerry, Chaffetz is strange fruit indeed.
Maybe Deep State operatives branded him with the “I BAR ZERO” iron on each of his rump cheeks when he said, :”Thank you sir! May I have another?” during his House initiation. This explains his approach to illegal aliens and other criminals voting illegally.
Maybe Trump investigating voter fraud might crimp those who presumably provide Chaffetz and other GOPers in the House with young boys and young girls. Chaffetz’s pose is false and harmful to the people of the Republic. He needs to be driven from office like a poison troll. Utahns can get a real rep and Chaffetz can go groupie on Donny Osmond.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This has to be the nuttiest thing I have ever heard!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chaffetz is A typical gop establishment open borders amnesty utah dirtbag.
LikeLike
Chaffetz is a Jew turned Mormon. Reminds me of Egg McMuffin’s VP pick, Mindy “Mickey” Finn, a Jew turned atheist. Chaffetz is about as Mormon as Harry Reid.
LikeLike
Krikies!
LikeLike
No, it is very important to go back and investigate, because people need to be held accountable and go to jail! Including people like the Clintons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In France, the derided France, not only they have voter ID requirements, but they have a voter registration card. And you have to get that by Dec. 31st of the year prior to the election. If you don’t have it, you don’t vote, period.
In Europe, they would nullify any election similar to what’s happening in the US (110% voting in Philly, empty/stuffed ballot boxes in Michigan, etc).
LikeLike
They won’t make any changes unless we prove their is a problem.
LikeLike
That would be the simplest way to do it. We had voter ID here in NC for a short time until the NAACP started screaming racism and once Eric Holder got involved, that was the beginning of the end of protecting the integrity of our voting system in this state. The idea behind voter ID is to protect the rights of the voter so that certain individuals aren’t coming in with several fake aliases and voting multiple times but it’s of course the ones committing the fraud who don’t want these safeguards in place.
LikeLike
We won’t investigate voter fraud…
Because there is no evidence of voter fraud…
Because we won’t investigate voter fraud…
Because there is no evidence of voter fraud…
Because we won’t investigate voter fraud…
Sickening.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Reminds me of my oft-told story of NOAA telling commercial fishermen there was no evidence of fish out in the Pacific. Fishermen finally convinced NOAA to let fishermen ride along as observers and fish finders. To the total surprise of NOAA, they found fish!
LikeLike
Well, we can give him evidence. But that’s ok, let’s just do voter ID next time so we never have to have this discussion again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never liked this guy. His face reminds me of a weasel.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Please don’t insult the poor weasels.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s Utah. There is a certain brand of darkness that they breed there. Very swampy.
LikeLike
Hopefully DJTS people will make public the evidence, and completely bypass the media and the Uniparty.
Thank You
LikeLiked by 9 people
What’s the matter Chaffetz? Are your Globalist handlers leaning on you again. Ahh give em their money’s worth! Spit.
LikeLiked by 13 people
“What’s the matter Chaffetz?”
Mormon
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad to say, there’s that too. The Mormon cabal is going to bring increasing disrepute to the followers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They almost got one of their own in the big chair four years ago. If he hadn’t said f##k the car companies, he might have won. Think about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold on there, John Galt. Just because the Mormons believed blacks to be inferior and denied them the “priesthood” from 1849 until 1978 and fought the 1964 Civil Rights Act for 14 years, doesn’t mean they all believe everything that Joseph Smith preached. Chaffetz is most likely a Mormon for political reasons only. LOL!
LikeLike
Chaffetz, just like so many others, has the people in his district hypnotized into thinking he actually cares and accomplishes great deeds. He’s got a big mouth, makes for some decent Youtube clips, but not much more than that. He’s had 8 years to hide behind obama and reid. He doesn’t have that cover anymore. If Trump really starts turning this country in a positive direction, guys like Chaffetz are either going to get in line or get run the F over. I doubt Trump, with people like Bannon and Conway at his side, those that continue to support the Deep State and the Uniparty will be gone in 2018.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well said. He and the rest of the uniparty globalist-supporting hacks will be destroyed by President Trump. They are being exposed on a daily basis now by the disinfecting sunlight oa a real American leader.
Too bad Utah produces pols like Hatch, Lee, and Chafitz.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. But what excuse do we have here in AZ, home of looney and loonier McCain and Flake?
LikeLike
We might be on to Chaffetz. Do you think Trump is?
LikeLike
Thank you for confirming my gut instincts? I may be only 51 years of age, but my fear of snakes is strong.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Whenever we see one (or more) of these Uniparty agents rise to “defend” anything, we can be absolutely sure that President Trump is right on target.
LikeLiked by 20 people
We had a tone of voter fraud / intimidation reports from Philadelphia alone.
But at least Putin picking the winner was investigated!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Chaffetz and Gowdy are not the right people to ever give power of hearings. They are kabuki boys and do the dance for their masters. This is good if he is not in on anything. He’s a Romney McMullen boy…..Anyway it should be easy to get a warrant or writ or whatever to backcheck the CA. ballots and reg cards against the DMV data base as to who voted that had a green flag on their ID…That is easy and takes no time……….After that this clown may see there are thousands of cases illegals voted………. Sessions is the guy……….Chaffetz is RINO Utah. Bad news…..
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gowdy was just named to the House Select Committee on Intellegence. Gues now he has something to hide.
LikeLike
Is have at it a challenge? Maybe the chief executive could have an entity from outside of the government commissioned to do an audit and return recommendations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True the Vote is already ramping up to do a national, independent audit irregardless of federal assistance/federal approval. There was a letter someone posted under the daily thread today which also regretfully asked for donations to help with the project.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly…True the Vote, The Heritage Foundation and Judicial Watch all have voluminous files regarding voter fraud.
“I just don’t see any evidence of it,” is the meme of the NeverTrump crowd. They will hold onto that because they dislike President Trump as much as the Democrats/libs/lefties do. They will work with the left toward preventing our President from fulfilling what he promised to the American people…drain the swamp. And they will work on this more than anything else they take on for the next four years in hopes that President Trump will be defeated in 2020.
LikeLike
Check out True The Vote………………..they were savaged by the IRS……
LikeLiked by 2 people
REALLY don’t understand why they cannot seem to at least get their acts together enough to clear the voter rolls of people who are dead or have moved to another state.
That SERIOUSLY needs to be fixed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because then there would be fewer variables with which to maneuver and fix.
They want as much fog as possible, makes it easier for them.
And you know our congress, they do NOT like to have to work at anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those type frauds exist but amount to less than a hill of beans. It’s the illegal vote that must be attacked..CA. is what happens when it’s allowed to happen. We all know a simple check of records would deliver thousands of inconsistencies. Once that has proof then go into the corrupt cities and check them all. I bet you millions…………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freddy, I actually know one person who was going to vote Hillary in TWO states. And this person is not an illegal, has a job, kids, the whole works. She’s supposedly “respectable”.
The only thing that stopped her was being informed that it was a Federal Crime and she could land in prison and never vote again (except in VA. now I guess?).
I’m thinking that if this particular was intending to do it, then others certainly have.
LikeLike
hate to disagree, freddy, but the Michigan recount requested by moonbat Stein showed us that institutional fraud is probably more prevalent. Having a mechanical tally of 300 votes from a box that had just 50 ballots in it is the sign of a YUGE problem, showing workers probably passed ballots through the vote counting machine over and over again whenever they had a spare minute.
IMO, this kind of thing likely dwarfs the illegal voter problem. But we’d need to have evidence for that, wouldn’t we? Investigation should start in Michigan cities. Also, Pres. Trump Admin should put out a call for people who can give verifiable examples of fraud they have personally witnessed. This may be happening already, given the tendencies of our 4D Chessmaster in Chief.
LikeLike
Honor System.
The whole thing has been reliant on the ‘honor system’…and for a long time, that worked.
Most States don’t even have much of any resources allocated to monitor the Voter Rolls.
In my state, OK, it is handled by the county.
This is why it is so easily abused.
President Trump said something about a “National Voter ID Card”…which sounds like the way we’re going to have to go.
LikeLike
All elections in the US are handled by the counties to the best of my knowledge. Some Secretaries of State are beginning to take over – a continuance of removing power from the base and moving it toward the top.
IMO, moving responsibility for elections to the Feds is going in the wrong direction. This is how it has been done on the East and West Coasts, I think, though I’m only familiar with Oregon. But what do those states where control is at the top have in common???
Right! All controlled by Dems. Hmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know what you mean about moving responsibility to the Feds.
I don’t like it either.
But I am at a loss as to offering a solution.
We are going to have to have a way to ensure that only citizens are voting.
And voting only once.
LikeLike
Yep there are congress persons who sound wonderful until you realize they have made the noises you wanted to hear and stopped the results you were expecting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s fine by me!
The last thing we need is another PHONY Congressional investigation by the UniParty running the Swamp. Like Benghazi, the IRS, Hillary’s missing emails, you name it, all designed to fail.
What we do need is a REAL Voter Fraud investigation run by AG Jeff Sessions once confirmed. Straight up, no lies, and no pulling punches. Then let the chips fall where they may.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And please, let’s continue to call it what it is: election fraud. that covers illegals voting, but also dead voting, local worker cheating, etc.
So: Election Fraud.
LikeLike
Pence thinks otherwise
Pence: Admin will do a FULL EVALUATION of the voting rolls in the country
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/26/trump-administration-voter-fraud-investigation-mike-pence
LikeLiked by 7 people
it’s for 2020 peeps. go for it . we have 4 years to scratch the dead and the illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two years, beni. Two years for US House of Reps. Think there’s no fraud in these off-year elections? Think again!
LikeLike
Yep.
People are going to be horrified at the massive extent of the lies, fraud, and abuse of our voting system by the Leftwing. It’s huge, folks. And anyone who waves it off has NO IDEA how massive it is.
The swamp ain’t only in Washington.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am retired from the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE. I have arrested many people who had voter registration cards. It was quite common to run across them. I have had resident aliens admit that they vote. I would be shocked if fewer than 5 million votes were cast in 2016 by persons who do not have the right to vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schrodinger’s Election. How convenient, huh Mr. Chaffetz?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the same Jason Chaffetz who needed Reddit to preserve records for him regarding Hillary’s IT guy asking for help for his “very special VIP.” Chaffetz is a low level Uniparty stooge happy to belong to the club.
LikeLiked by 5 people
he has proven himself worthless
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG Sessions and DOJ can conduct it. Enjoy your retreat Chaffetz
LikeLiked by 4 people
This
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I heard that Trump was pushing forward with the voter fraud investigation, it reminded me of the last debate when Trump invited James O’Keefe to be one of his guests. At the time, I was curious about why he invited O’Keefe because Trump didn’t campaign on the Project Veritas videos.
I remember one of the Project Veritas videos had a segment where Foval(?) was talking about how the Democrtbussing in voters for 50 years
LikeLiked by 6 people
O’Keffe is calling out all the major networks bc they won’t cover his videos. He has stated on twitter that FOX in particular have booked him for segments, and then canceled at the last minute. This happened with the voter fraud vids as well as the recent DisruptJ20 vids.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry my tablet acted up. To finish my thought, Democrats had been bussing in people for 50 years, but had to fond new ways to do it now. Is it possible Trump has some evidence from O’Keefe he was saving just in case the Democrats rigged the election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the guy who was forced to resign for telling the truth?
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
I love it. This is all pure madness. I watched a video of Obama telling the nation that there was no such thing as voter fraud. “Voter fraud, whats that” spouted Obama. The next video I saw of him he was carrying on about the Russians committing massive voter fraud. Now the RINO’s are off and running saying there is no voter fraud. I guess that the only kind of voter fraud that is recognized is when the republicans or the Russians are committing it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good call. How far we have come from the mere “seriousness of the charge” being sufficient grounds for investigation, if not conviction. In two weeks’ time we went from widespread outrage over possible election fraud to “I just don’t see any evidence of it.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
What good is “voter ID” when anyone–illegal or not–has the ability to simply check the box “register to vote,” on numerous government applications?
Including:
DMV
Welfare in all its forms
The ACA
They are all frauds, but hopefully there are enough white hats behind our POTUS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. Bingo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Chaffetz ever checked California or New York?
LikeLike
“…the McConnell constructed promise of a major House Committee chairmanship if he (Chaffetz) removed himself from the equation.”
??? McConnell is Leader in the Senate. How could he make a “promise of a major House Committee chairmanship”? Was it Boehner that made the promise of a chairmanship or simply the collusion of the House-Senate GOPe leadership working together? (I think I may have answered my own question)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The head of the Senate, and the Head of the House are together the Head of the Funding mechanism for the UniParty. Same/Same.
In party politics there is no House/Senate distinction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the reply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For years I’ve heard something about some “consent decree” (I think it’s called) where the GOP agreed – in the ’80’s I think – not to raise charges of voter fraud. Supposedly the GOP had been caught in some fraud and agreed perpetuity to relinquish the ability to raise questions. Anyone ever hear anything like that ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, in fact I heard about it again just this election cycle. I believe the GOP can’t challenge the results of an election due to this agreement also. That agreement needs to be revisited.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An agreement suggests an exchange of equal consideration, which begs the question, what has the GOP been receiving in exchange for such a long standing agreement with the democrats?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely nothing.
LikeLike
Sessions needs to find a way to get rid of this,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s long over due. The Uniparty didn’t care about changing it obviously.
LikeLike
Yes. This is factual.
http://www.wnd.com/2012/11/gop-legally-barred-from-fighting-vote-fraud/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Sundance!
That is an outrageous decree.
I wonder if it can be nullified by Presidential executive action?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can nothing be done to void that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The judge, “Debevoise said that since most minority voters support Democrats, the RNC still has an incentive to suppress minority votes. He dismissed the idea of voter fraud and extended his own supervision of the case until 2017.”
Looks like after 2017, he’s gone from the case.
Also, the article states:
The decision requires the RNC – but not the DNC – to “refrain from undertaking any ballot security activities in polling places or election districts where the racial or ethnic composition of such districts is a factor in the decision to conduct, or the actual conduct of, such activities there and where a purpose or significant effect of such activities is to deter qualified voters from voting; and the conduct of such activities disproportionately in or directed toward districts that have a substantial proportion of racial or ethnic populations shall be considered relevant evidence of the existence of such a factor and purpose.”
http://www.wnd.com/2012/11/gop-legally-barred-from-fighting-vote-fraud/#Bd3vvQEv75IuXdVV.99
Since (conservatives, patriots, or whatever you want to call us that are concerned about ballot integrity) we have no desire “to deter qualified voters from voting”, it seems to me this case would not apply. We are only concerned to deter “UNQUALIFIED” voters from voting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From your link:
Well, the 2016 election season is over and there is no immediate concern that officials will be standing in a courtroom on Election Day now. Time to revisit this travesty of justice. Either we citizens of these United States are each equal under the law or there is no equality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely criminal. Not only is the decree criminal, but obviously the Rs would have been caught being criminal and instead of getting “caught” they decided upon “F the voters.”
Again.
Well this doesn’t stop outside investigations like the one currently underway that was posted yesterday. Am I right?
Also, what about the state level??? This seemed to be directed at Federal R leadership?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How convenient for the Uniparty/
Looks like another ‘RIGGED’ cog in the system/
LikeLike
Yes!
It was something that happened in New Jersey…I remember that much.
And I think you’re right about it happening in the 80s.
Maybe someone else remembers enough details for us to research it.
But I know what you’re referring to.
LikeLike
The RNC is legally barred from challenges. The Executive Office is not the RNC. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
It always sounded fabricated to me…
LikeLike
The lawsuit is between the DNC and the RNC. I don’t see anything in there that would apply to Independents or any other individual or groups not affiliated with the RNC.
LikeLike
Man, the state of Utah elected some of the stinkiest swamp critters. BLEAH! 😖
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh and by the way Congressman, keep poking the Lion. Very soon you will be sorry you did, you pompous PITA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congressional “investigations” are dog-and-pony shows.
I don’t want any more of them with this current group.
Let Justice do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of you need to watch this: it will make your hair stand on end. Do you want to know how the dark forces rigged the 2008 election for Obama?
Watch this: an account by the DEMOCRATS who got run over by the Obama juggernaut, and the illegal, storm trooper tactics they used. THIS is who we’re up against, people. They are evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the way, the “We Will Not Be Silenced” documentary is an excellent one to send to any millennials you know who voted for the Dems. It’s by Dems, about Dems, zero Repub involvement. And it may just drive a truth wedge between them and their unquestioning loyalty to their party and to the big BO.
LikeLike
Republicans did the same thing during caucuses and primaries in Wash State when Ron Paul was running for Pres and had lots of local support. My daughter personally experienced the tactics.
LikeLike
Wrong response, Jason. You should say, we’ll investigate voter fraud, when evidence is presented… And you will investigate, like it or not… or else!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He doesn’t see any evidence. Sounds like he’s asking us to send him some evidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘We, we’ Mr Chaffetz? I didn’t know you are a ventriloquist; or is there a mouse in your pocket?
‘We’ the people beg to differ. You are excused. Here’s a hall pass for the lav.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
How sweet…they got a Republican into office!
LikeLike
This is one of those so in front of your nose you can’t see it situations.
Why else not investigate so much obvious voter fraud – see Project Veritas – because complicity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a Utahn, I can give a little back story on Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz was quite well politically connected before running for Congress. He was the campaign manager and Chief of Staff for our former governor Jon Huntsman – the same No Labels UniParty activist that ran for President. Jon Huntsman is Mitt Romney lite except that Romney at least was more faithful to GOP establishment causes. Huntsman is more of a progressive politically.
Chaffetz primaried GOPe RINO Utah 3rd district rep Chris Cannon in 2008 and won. Chris Cannon was the last of the canaries to die in the UniParty coal mine before the 2010 Tea Party massacre of the UniParty. At the time, Chaffetz was an anti-establishmentarian who was running against government spending and corruption, notably promising to end earmarks, which were a big reason why the GOPe lost congress in 2006.
I think Chaffetz lost his way around the time he was offered committee positions when the GOP took power in 2010.
Utah is interesting in that there’s intense, blind loyalty to the GOP here. The party has immense control over politics here. It’s not generally a problem because for the most part the Mormon community holds politicians to a high standard of ethics, but the level of GOP control is definitely concerning all the same. The problems of this were definitely evidenced when outsider Donald Trump ran into significant trouble with the party here in Utah.
In 2014 an initiative called “Count My Vote” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Count_My_Vote) was passed into law which would replace the caucus system with direct primaries. The Utah GOP are strongly opposed to this and are challenging the constitutionality of the law. It just goes to show how much the party wants to retain power, even when the minority party has such pathetically little representation in the state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh hmmm. Jason Chaffetz was also a Democrat and worked for Mike Dukakis. Dukakis wife Kitty, was also Jason’s daddy first wife. Weird connection but it exists. Jason Chaffetz is steeped deep with political ties within the Uniparty.
LikeLike
Who the hello does he think he is…tricks are for kids you silly rabbit, We are grown adults here, Jason Chaffetz is an insult to our intelligence and he tried to give this election to Clinton. That would make a traitor to begin with. Yeah least get 100s to investigate, let’s start with you Jason and Utah.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-08/voting-machine-irregularities-reported-utah-tennessee-pennsylvania-north-carolina
LikeLiked by 1 person
Touch-screen voting machines need to be banned. Much as I’d like to leave it to the states, there should probably be federal law dictating standards: voter ID, paper ballots with optical scanning machines, etc. Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I definitely want voter ID everywhere, I am highly suspicious of voter machines, I’d prefer a hard copy, a print out, a paper ballot or something like that.. something that could be traced for accuracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New York we had the huge, classic voting booths: with that big mechanical arm that went Ka-CHUNK! to register your vote, after you’d flipped all the little levers. Very Impressive, and Very Safe.
So, Mayor Bloomerpants, the Beantown Lib Dem, decided (I’m sure a crony had a big contract) to replace our machines, which were working Just Fine, thank you! with new, wimpy, no-privacy electronically scanned ballots that could be monkeyed around with. Oh, the privacy is no longer a big booth with a curtain: it’s standing at a table with everyone else and a three-panel thing the size of a notebook that you’re supposed to prop in front of yourself. A five-year-old can see around it.
/spit
LikeLike
Good lord, Chaffetz, you can’t be that thick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thick as thieves with the Crooks.
LikeLike
Who the hello does he think he is…tricks are for kids you silly rabbit, We are grown adults here, Jason Chaffetz is an insult to our intelligence and he tried to give this election to Clinton. That would make a traitor to begin with. Yeah let’s get 100s to investigate, let’s start with you Jason and Utah.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-08/voting-machine-irregularities-reported-utah-tennessee-pennsylvania-north-carolina
LikeLike
That’s funny. I seem to remember reading that Detroit found some ballot boxes stuffed with fraudulent votes. Don’t those count?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC, 75% of their “votes” were in boxes that had huge problems with their tallies, ergo, the state couldn’t do a recount.
“Move along, move along; nothing to see here!” says Quisling Chaffetz. [Jon Huntsman’s guy? man, that explains a few things.]
LikeLike
Folks all of this is just noise from the Uniparty hoping to plant a seed in the mind of Americans. They and the LSM have approval ratings in the low teens. The fact that OUR President has made this an issue and that our Vice President and soon to be AG are going to back him and get to the bottom of this mess tells me that the good guys will win out in the end.
I have shared in previous comments that one of the most important things I want OUR President to do was take care of the voting process in our country. I imagined it wouldn’t have happened until a few years down the road. The fact that it will begin before the end of the first week that President DJT has been sworn in, truly is a gift from God.
President Trump will win in 2020 by 400+ electoral votes. He isn’t doing this for him. He is doing it for the future of this country and his legacy. Steve Bannon has said if we get this right, Trumpism can be around for 50+ years. Mike Pence will be the biggest beneficiary of this. It will give him every possible chance to win in 2024. Our President knows that if he and his VP were to get 12 and possibly 16 years consecutively in office, the SC will be 8 to 1 in our favor. That will take us through 2 generations and all the wrongs will be whipped out.
This is huge and will get done because the evidence will be so overwhelming that the country will demand it get fixed. I read an article that said over 70+ percent of blacks think that an ID should be used in order to vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell us something we don’t already know, Jason. We know Congress won’t investigate but Justice will and then you will be forced to act. You are not going to intimidate us or Trump you chump!
LikeLike
Chaffetz is a bit lost here….
When the DOJ was under Obola’s control, Chaffetz had ample space to show boat, engage in political kabuki and beat his chest like a silver back gorilla.
Now, however, if he investigates, he must do something about it. No more DC Opera, no more Gilbert and Sullivan, we’re talking about the Fat Lady Singing loud for real.
In any event, Chaffetz probably figured out that with Sessions at the helm, the DOJ is going to do all the dirty work for him, thus, so long as he’s clean enough, he will survive the purge.
Besides, this way he doesn’t have to deal with Elija Cummings… someone that looks like a perfect POS to deal with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in Ohio, as you know the big cities and there counties in Ohio go Democratic and the rural areas go Republican. I am retired and have worked as a poll worker (one day thing) and as a seasonal employee (work like one month before the election and one month after or early voting). for years. Ok this is what I see, when I work as a poll worker we used to be all the old folk Republicans and Democrats. As people have gotten older and sickly they stopped working and now we get younger replacements. Now as soon as it comes up all the Democrat spots are taken, but they never can fill the Republican spots, they even advertise and we are still short most times. People that work every time are placed in the same area, but the older ones that are sick or can’t work have to be replaced. We have new workers come into work, are you an R or D, answer, I don’t know, I am here for the money. Your listed in the book as so and so, so you need to watch your co-workers and double sign everything and double check everything, take the oath- so ok, he was an R in case your wondering, but we had to tell him, then he says, gotta go work at the carry out in the morning when do I get my 140 dollars. Now remember, I’m in the suburb of this Democratic county, the inner city is more challenging. Now I’ve worked early voting in the inner city with several people and knew they were Democrats, one on SSDI and one on SSI, trying to make an extra dollar. Ok, I ask the one and he says, I am working as a Republican because that is the only openings they had but you know I’m a Democrat – same thing with the other one. They can’t get enough Republicans. What you have is Democrats working as Republicans which I have complained and complained to the county Board of Elections. Note to Republican party, you want to win elections, get strong willed and muscled people to come work in these inner city, because I know my 4th largest city/county in Ohio is like this, just imagine what the big cities are like. Ship Republicans in by bus if you have to, but don’t let the local Board Elections beg for Republican workers at the job center and the local paper and the mission and the one on SSDI yelling out at a bar, if you need a job, just say your Republican and you can work. It seemed to me that we had a whole lot of retired city, county, state and teachers at one time and I didn’t worry, we were all old on both sides and we had a fair and balanced election. These seasonal I don’t what I am and poll workers, I’m here for the money is what you have counting your absentee ballots, sending them out, adjusting the voting records and every other job associated with the election. .My grandmother, grandfather, aunts and uncles worked the election after they retired, I guess that is what you do when you get old, but seems to me we are not getting as many retired folks.
LikeLike
Oh my! 😀 Watching how our Glorious Lord and Savior works, and smiling. Praise His Holy Name!
(Clinton’s anarchists are #TheResistance group. They are weakening. They shortened their hashtag. LOL! Now it is just #Resist.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likely Rep. “JC” will have his position on this topic changed for him anon ! The “uniparty” can’t afford open defiance of public will at this stage.
LikeLike
As President Trump so eloquently coined the phrase at his rallies, “Get ’em out. Get ’em outta here.”
LikeLike
President Trump probably knows more about voter fraud than anyone in Congress. I often wondered how people like McCain, Graham, McConnell, Ryan and other in the UniParty keep getting re-elected. My opinion is that they knew the voting machines would be rigged for them. They know an investigation will uncover just how it is they keep getting elected. This investigation will be conclusive, is long over due and will bring integrity back to our election process.
LikeLike
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwinuemHxuHRAhVM32MKHeMFBNkQjRwIBw&url=http%3A%2F%2Fupdateartists.blogspot.com%2F2013_05_19_archive.html&bvm=bv.145063293,d.cGc&psig=AFQjCNEStQrqryz2gWEyypwovmMWjKD9iA&ust=1485579724353289
LikeLike
Sorry about the link…meant to put a picture of a star wars character who is the spitting image of Chaffetz.
I’ll try again here using the website link when posting.
LikeLike
Jason chaffetz, I’d like you to meet Catherine.
CatherIne Engelbrecht, I’d like you to meet Jason Chaffetz, he doesn’t think there is any such thing as voter fraud.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike