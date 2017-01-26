Uniparty Embed Jason Chaffetz: “We Won’t Investigate Voter Fraud”….

We would be failing in our due diligence if we did not point out a history of UniParty affiliations and the subsequent willful blindness. First, today’s UniParty useful headline:

WASHINGTON DC – House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said he has not witnessed any signs of the national voting fraud that President Trump has claimed.

“On the voter fraud issue, that really happens at the county level,” he told reporters Wednesday, according to CNN. “I don’t see any evidence.”

“But the president has 100,000 people at the Department of Justice, and if he wants to have an investigation, have at it,” Chaffetz added at the congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia. “I just don’t see any evidence of it.” (read more)

Ah, yes, there’s Rep Chaffetz coming out of the shadows to protect the swamp – again.

Remember the IRS hearings that went no-where? Remember the House Committee hearings on Clinton’s email use that went no-where?… and more importantly: Remember the 2010 Tea Party led surge against the usurping GOPe agents and the push to have Jason Chaffetz challenge Senator Orrin Hatch?

Oh yes, there’s a history here to track the exact moment when Chaffetz joined the UniParty. That moment when he retracted his challenge to Senator Hatch and took the payoff from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in combination with the McConnell constructed promise of a major House Committee chairmanship if he removed himself from the equation.

That was the decision point, the exact moment, when Representative Jason Chaffetz chose to align with the internal construct of the DC UniParty apparatus.

Everything from that moment seven years ago forward to today has been constitutional patriots pushing the candle of accountability under the horsehair holding up the Sword of Damocles; and hidden in the background Representative Chaffetz sneakily blowing out the flame each time.

Look back. Look closely. Don’t take our word for it….

Look at actions, not words.

You’ll see.

The apparatus and institutional structure sustains itself. It presents the impression of opposition. However, it is an impression – nothing more.

Inasmuch as candidate Donald Trump immediately exposed the “crony conservative” George Will, Bill Kristol, Krauthammer, NRO et al, and the hidden ideology of the media apparatus…. so too does the arrival of President Trump in Washington DC expose the hidden ideology of elected representatives who have advanced a false and self-serving presentation for more than a few election cycles….

…. It’s often disconcerting to accept, but the more dangerous enemy is usually within the wire.

[…] Yes, there is another government concealed behind the one that is visible at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country according to consistent patterns in season and out, connected to, but only intermittently controlled by, the visible state whose leaders we choose.

[…] The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies: the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department. I also include the Department of the Treasury because of its jurisdiction over financial flows, its enforcement of international sanctions and its organic symbiosis with Wall Street. All these agencies are coordinated by the Executive Office of the President via the National Security Council.

Certain key areas of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, whose actions are mysterious even to most members of Congress. Also included are a handful of vital federal trial courts, such as the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Manhattan, where sensitive proceedings in national security cases are conducted.

The final government component (and possibly last in precedence among the formal branches of government established by the Constitution) is a kind of rump Congress consisting of the congressional leadership and some (but not all) of the members of the defense and intelligence committees. (read more)