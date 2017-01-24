Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – January 24th (Video)…

Tuesday January 24th White House Press Secretary full briefing:
Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, Sean Spicer
Oh the insufferable press! Although Spicer is new to this job, he’s learning and he’s getting better at it. After eight years of Obama and dealing with Josh Earnest, the press is clearly not used to someone who is not going to be their doormat.
i like that he pushes the pace. bring in the internet people. soon.
To all the press people who asked about vote fraud – there is nothing stopping them from investigating it.
Democrats worry lots about vote fraud,
‘Cuz it’s the only thing that keeps them in office…
Bless you Sean. I hope you loves your job. I caught the tail end and they kept asking about illegals voting. I used to be patient but one of my pet peeves is being asked the same thing over and over and over…I doubt if I would make it through the rest of January in that job.
Getting better every day.
Imam Obamatollah’s first Press Secy, Jay Carney (and wife Claire Shipman), had pro-Communist posters in their home as exposed in a magazine interview.
Thank you SD!🙆☕
Both Sean and Kellyanne might appreciate hearing from you–if you’re so inclined. I’m sure they could use all the encouragment they can get. Kellyanne, after all, has been receiving death threats and suspicious packages, and Sean is (according to one false news story) on the brink of being fired for his “poor” performance yesterday!
Postcards anyone?
Treehouse Poet Laureate
