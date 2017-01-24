Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – January 24th (Video)…

Tuesday January 24th White House Press Secretary full briefing:

trump-communications-team-hope-dan-sean

Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, Sean Spicer

9 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – January 24th (Video)…

  1. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Oh the insufferable press! Although Spicer is new to this job, he’s learning and he’s getting better at it. After eight years of Obama and dealing with Josh Earnest, the press is clearly not used to someone who is not going to be their doormat.

  2. don welch says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    i like that he pushes the pace. bring in the internet people. soon.

  3. abstain says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    To all the press people who asked about vote fraud – there is nothing stopping them from investigating it.

  4. E C says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Bless you Sean. I hope you loves your job. I caught the tail end and they kept asking about illegals voting. I used to be patient but one of my pet peeves is being asked the same thing over and over and over…I doubt if I would make it through the rest of January in that job.

  5. coveyouthband says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Getting better every day.

  6. freeperjim says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Imam Obamatollah’s first Press Secy, Jay Carney (and wife Claire Shipman), had pro-Communist posters in their home as exposed in a magazine interview.

  7. daystarminsite says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Thank you SD!🙆☕

  8. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Both Sean and Kellyanne might appreciate hearing from you–if you’re so inclined. I’m sure they could use all the encouragment they can get. Kellyanne, after all, has been receiving death threats and suspicious packages, and Sean is (according to one false news story) on the brink of being fired for his “poor” performance yesterday!

    Postcards anyone?

