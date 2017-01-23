The Peoples’ Inauguration – Commemorative Video Recapping President Trump Inauguration…

Posted on January 23, 2017 by

A powerful commemorative video highlighting the inauguration of President Donald J Trump, the “People’s President”.

.

trump-banner-9-melania

trump-banner-12-lincoln-memorial

trump-banner-10-family

trump-banner-11-signatories

…And so, the work begins…

94 Responses to The Peoples’ Inauguration – Commemorative Video Recapping President Trump Inauguration…

  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    FIRST!
    That’s who we are.
    Again!

    Reply
  2. petszmom says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    i want a yearbook, something i can hold in my hands and remember when i’m old and feeble.

    Reply
  3. Red says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Ok….weepy eyed again, I just can’t believe WE really did this!! After all of the rallys on RSBN, reading and absorbing all of Sundance’s information, the primary, the general. WE WON, I just can’t believe it😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  4. Alleycats says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Oh gosh, I cried all over again.

    Reply
  5. Fe says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Seeing that beautiful family makes my heart swell with pride.

    Liked by 8 people

  6. Reality Wins says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I wonder what fault the press will find with this?

    I am so happy the press still haven’t figured out that if they had been half as critical of Obama over the last eight years as they have been to President Trump over the last three days they may have actually gotten Clinton elected.

    Reply
  7. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Looking at the true images of all Deplorables who were there at Trump45’s Inauguration, isnt it funny how the media is turning this into a “why are you (Sean Spicer) and Trump45 so concerned about something as un-noteworthy as attendance” …..ummmmmmm enemedia, didnt you make it a topic of “concern” when you denigrated our President Trump with images purporting the lack of attendance??

    You cannot have it both ways, fools! Throw down the insult, Spicer, Trump45 and his people (yes, us Deplorables) will a have his six and throw down the gauntlet in your face. You dont like it?? Well cowboy up, your gonna throw muck, we will throw it back twice as much!

    Reply
    • mtatina says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Love your reply.

      Reply
    • Reality Wins says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      In the press briefing today when the CNN idiot kept on and on about crowd size I was hoping Sean would say to him:
      “Word of advice: when you are standing in this deep of a hole, quit digging!”
      And then put his hand above his eyes like he is seaching the press crowd and add: “Yep, you are so deep I can barely see you anymore so let me take a question over here on the other side of the room.” Everyone in that room would have been laughing except for the CNN idiot. Ridicule – the best weapon to defeat morons.

      Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:15 pm

      You can rest assured that President Trump (we can finally say that, thanks be to God!) is distracting the press with this nonsense about numbers. The press is taking the bait, and we’ll all be the better for it. I wonder what he’s up to…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        January 23, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        Love your astute perception…and here I was thinking I had Trump moves down pat… he is the master maneuverer of all things and though I trust him, here I have learned I lost sight of his Jedi mind tricks. Thank you realgaryseven for pointing this out.

        Yes indeed, what is he up to? As other Treepers have stated it is like Christmas Eve all the time waiting to see what Trump45 present we get to open next!

        Reply
  8. BillRiser says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Were is a crazy look at election night. You will giggle.

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    The look on Melania’s face when she was watching him being sworn it…that just chokes me up every time!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Reality Wins says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:45 pm

      That was the look of love!

      It would be great if someone took just the clip of him taking the oath, colored all the Trump women’s outfits different than in the original clip and dated it 2021. We could taunt the Democrats online every day between now and when President Trump takes the oath again. 😀

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      If CNN, MSNBC, or the Washington Post had existed in 1776, they would have classified Thomas Paine as a terrorist, exposing his failed business ventures, failed marriages, and revealing him to be too pugnacious and nasty to be taken seriously. They couldn’t demand that he release his tax returns, since the individual income tax didn’t get enacted until 137 years later in the dreadful year of 1913. They would have glorified King George III as a benevolent father figure and boldly predicted a landslide victory for the British Army against Washington’s ragtag army of farmers.

      Liked by 3 people

      • A.D. Everard says:
        January 23, 2017 at 10:55 pm

        And gloated about it.

        Reply
      • Give it Time says:
        January 23, 2017 at 11:15 pm

        Go back and read the articles from that time… it was almost as bad. Same thing occurred during the time of Lincoln too. The press throughout our history has been used as the tool of the elite to sway public opinion one way or the other. Only now, with the internet are we able to fight back (and that is on a dangerous thread right now).

        Heck the “elite” of that time wanted Washington to be king! It was he who was able to stand up against them. Trump displays all the signs of being an amazing historical figure.

        Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      but an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men, can make an impact during the most crucial period of this Fourth Turning Crisis.

      Reply
  11. Kay Emig says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I’ll give the video a thumbs-up for completeness: it had the ponies, it had the Scotsmen Bagpiping, it had the kids marching bands, it had the Cadets. Good job.

    Reply
    • SteveInCO says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      It caught the best line of the speech too. “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”

      That’ll be remembered long after our current struggle with the uniparty and deep state are over and forgotten.

      Reply
  12. Keln says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Excellent video.

    This whole thing has been so bizarre (and wonderful). For all my years as a politics junkie and even a political writer/satirist, I have never been so glued to the goings on of a certain candidate. I have never watched more of an inauguration than just the swearing in. I have never spent the entire day watching every moment of an inauguration day, the parade, the balls, all of it.

    And I’ve never been this excited about a President. Even all the while a tiny voice within my cynical self telling me I’m being suckered into a cult-like following, I am able to ignore it because the source of my strong belief in this man is my love of my country, something I established years ago now I would do anything for.

    Today was particularly sweet because I was able to tell that little voice to shut up after watching this President get to work immediately on the things he promised.

    No other candidate in any office has done that in my recollection. None has ever been so aggressive and so completely aligned with what he campaigned on. I laughed so much during the Spicer press conference when certain media fools seemed to almost be questioning why Trump didn’t do literally everything he promised in one day, realizing how much he actually did in his first work day.

    Obama was a joke. W was a joke. Clinton was a joke. Bush 41 was a joke. Even Reagan, as great a man as he was, and as great a President as he was, in comparison to Trump was less than was needed due to surrounding himself with many of the wrong people.

    Trump surrounded himself with precisely who he wanted, and he has a powerful vision and an unshakeable resolve to make that vision a reality.

    This country has never had a leader like this. We are in Terra Incognita. We have had some leaders who could have been as strong and effective as Trump, but didn’t have his vision. And we’ve had leaders who had a vision like him, but were ineffective, whether due to their own limitations or limiting factors beyond their control. We now have both in Trump.

    And most importantly, he is beholden to nobody except the people. His reelection depends entirely on results, not campaign contributions. If he does even half of what he promised in his first term, he won’t even need to bother campaigning. This is a first.

    Day 1 has convinced me beyond any shadow of a doubt that all he said is exactly what he meant. And his continued success in the face of incredible odds and opposition convinced me back in November that he has the ability to make it happen.

    I don’t even know what America will look like 4 years from now. But it will certainly be much greater than it has become. The potential is unlimited.

    I can’t wait to see it.

    Reply
    • james23 says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      well said (and typed)

      Reply
      • darnhardworker says:
        January 23, 2017 at 10:33 pm

        You write and convey your feelings as well as you paint…..if a picture is worth a thousand words keep on painting, typing, conveying because it lifts our spirits and we can so dearly associate with your works/words. You sir are both an artist and a wordsmith.

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      You’re not alone, Keln….I can’t get enough either.

      And don’t worry about this being a ‘cult’.
      In a cult, the cult leader encourages his followers to put him/her above all else…to forsake family & friends and keep solely unto him/her.

      Donald Trump has never done this.
      Quite the opposite, really.

      This is not a cult…it’s a movement.
      There is a big difference.

      Reply
    • Fe says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      You’re definitely not alone. I took the day off from work so I could watch every single minute all the way to the end of the night. I avoided politics when Obama got elected, I was so depressd, just divorced myself from the whole thing including tv. It is the complete opposite now. I hang out here and on twitter, it’s a great time to be alive.

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      On T Day I was nervous. I could not believe it was really happening. But, it did.

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      So well put, Keln. The essay equivalent of your celebrated poster!

      Reply
    • GAPTOG says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Me either!!! Me either!

      Reply
    • petszmom says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      i so agree with your essay, keln. i was a lifelong democrat until 2010. i detested anything political. the most i carried around in my head was the first prez was washington, he chopped down a cherry tree. lincoln had a crazy wife. chris columbus infected the indians with small pox. that was it. in comes 2015 and since then i have become a walking encyclopedia of history, economics, politics, finance, am media savvy as far as the evil they do. i can recite the names of most of the cabinet picks and why they were chosen and can tell you almost all of trump’s policies. AND ALL OF IT is due to this website! without it and sundance i could never do daily battle with the libtards on social media. it isn’t easy but trump said it wouldn’t be. i will fight with all my will, strength, and breath for this administration for as long as it takes.

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      So we’ll said keln.
      As many other of your post.
      The lesDeplorables pic, well…Historic!
      But I also remember your disappointment over a college football loss.
      I do Not remind to hurt you.
      I have a Very Good Friend, who was just as devastated over a FSU loss.
      I only bring it up, because my friend has still not recovered, from a disappointing Sports Season.
      He cannot reconcile, that it’s a bunch of teenagers, for the most part, playing a game.
      So much of our culture focuses on things that are really unimportant.
      This #WAR!, is Far from over, and
      We Need You.
      Please do not take this the wrong way!
      My almost Four Decade Buddy, had very little interest in Our trip to the #bestinaugurationever!
      It hurts my heart.
      Please keep Contributing in the Continuing Struggle, to MAGA!
      We will need you more than ever…

      Reply
      • Keln says:
        January 23, 2017 at 11:25 pm

        I’m not as upset because Ohio State beat Michigan, and for a buckeye, that is the most important thing. Championships are nice, but only icing on the cake if we beat Michigan.

        And beating Michigan is war. You can’t understand if you aren’t a Buckeye or a Wolverine 😀

        And don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. All this winning is just too good to abandon.

        Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Question…I’ve been wondering about this since it happened:

    At 4:32 in the video that Sundance has posted, a group of military personnel walk up behind President Trump as he is giving his speech.
    What happened there?
    Why did they do that?

    Does anyone know?

    The group walks up…stands there for a bit…one of them departs, the others close in and stand there for a minute, then they leave.
    What was that about?

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      Dunno. I thought they were bringing umbrellas.

      Reply
    • Dixie says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      Been wondering the same thing but haven’t seen an explanation yet.

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 23, 2017 at 10:17 pm

        Thanks.
        It was a cool thing to see…looked like it was significant in some way, though.
        Like they were doing some official function.

        Reply
        • Dixie says:
          January 23, 2017 at 10:23 pm

          My retired Marine colonel neighbor across the street said he thought it was probably a team with umbrellas. He told me that on Saturday as we happened to meet at the mailbox while he was doing double back flips in the street. 🙂

          Reply
        • Dr T says:
          January 23, 2017 at 11:15 pm

          I thought it meant that the military branches (all of them) were acknowledging their new commander in chief . But that was my guess since I don’t know and also wondered what its significance was .

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            January 23, 2017 at 11:18 pm

            Thanks, yes it looked to me like the uniforms reflected the various branches.
            But I am no expert on uniforms, so I didn’t know for sure.

            Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Sprinkles started, then stopped. God was weeping with joy.

      Reply
    • MW says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      So, upon seeing it a second time in this video, I listened carefully to the words Trump was saying. They come behind me, perhaps as a show of force, when he says the power is going back to the people. Is this a message, to Uniparty, Deep State, the whole sleazy crowd, that law enforcement/the military has his back?

      Reply
    • Zennalou says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      I wondered also, but then noticed a few drops of rain on President Trump. I think they were there to bring umbrellas, then the rain stopped and they decided it was not necessary.

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 23, 2017 at 10:43 pm

        So…they had umbrellas?

        Reply
        • Jason says:
          January 23, 2017 at 10:51 pm

          I wondered the same, didn’t see them with umbrellas but did see another military individual come down the steps after this group left with umbrella in here hand and hand it to audience member and then leave so suspect the original group did something similar just didn’t notice/look for umbrellas when they first came out.

          Reply
        • Zennalou says:
          January 23, 2017 at 11:00 pm

          I didn’t see umbrellas, and couldn’t understand why so many to hold an umbrella, but still think it had something to do with the rain. With that many could they have had perhaps an 8×12 plastic sheeting they were going to hold above the President and the teleprompters?

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            January 23, 2017 at 11:05 pm

            A plastic tarp?
            That would’ve created a huge distraction from his speech…pulling that over his head.

            I’ve been looking at other videos — still haven’t seen an umbrella in any of their hands.

            Reply
            • Zennalou says:
              January 23, 2017 at 11:17 pm

              Yes, it would have created a huge distraction, but perhaps less of a distraction then what would have happened if the sky had just opened up and started pouring buckets of rain. Perhaps, they were going to use only in case of extreme rain, but were in place and ready, if the situation called for it.
              I don’t know, it is just the only thing I can come up with.

              Reply
    • Deb says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      They were passing out umbrellas but also plastic bags, like the one Bush got stuck in, lol.

      Reply
    • TheseTruths says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      On this C-SPAN video, at 3:35 one military man comes down the stairs behind Pres. Trump and lays an umbrella down (can’t see where). Right after that in his speech Trump thanks Obama, and the cameras switch to Obama’s face. Then at about 3:57 you can see all those military men coming down behind Trump. One of them immediately turns around and goes off screen. The others stand there from about 4:14 to 4:33, when he returns. They do not look at anyone or put anything down. At about 4:38, the returnee says something to them, and they all turn around and leave. It seems unlikely to me that so many people would be sent with umbrellas. I’ve seen a single member of the military hold an umbrella over Obama in the Rose Garden.

      Reply
  15. justfactsplz says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    What a beautiful tribute. Here I am dabbing my eyes again.

    Reply
  16. Howie says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    President Trump will be one of the greatest presidents. I am saving this and others in a folder. In the future CTH and SDC will be studied by historians. All our posts will be left behind for citizens a hundred or two years from now. Imagine that. CTH is like a time capsule that people will be able to open showing the everyday thoughts and opinions of us regular folks. Amazing.

    Reply
    • Alleycats says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:21 pm

      I have dozens of posts and articles saved. Also, campaign materials and my newly acquired inauguration memorabilia are stored in my cedar chest. I’m saving them for my grandbabies as pieces of living history they will one day read about in books.

      Reply
    • kenmar1965 says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      I do hope this siteam is archived offline somewhere. It would be a shame to lose this important piece of history.

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      Howie…I hope they recognize how we almost lost you.
      “He left, paddling a boat to the Bahamas”, it would have read.
      SO happy it will not.

      Reply
  17. furtive says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    He did it his way:

    “But his critics, especially those whose heads are exploding over his election, should also remember this: His upside is enormous. His fierce determination to succeed now stands to benefit the nation.”

    http://nypost.com/2017/01/22/trump-defied-the-polls-press-and-pundits-to-win-white-house/

    Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I think it was Lindsey Graham that actually said ” I do not know what Trump means when he says America first” I thought to myself that fact that you don’t means you need to get a new job….

    Reply
  19. Southern Son says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I have much of it on my video.
    But trying to get it, with watermelon heads in the way, was very difficult.
    Plus, I could only get what was on the first large monitor.
    But I would go back tommorrow, and try again.
    The looks on the faces of the Elites, would be my focus.
    God Bless President Trump, his Family, and All of the American Patriots that are part of OUR Movement!
    Pinch me!

    Reply
  20. Bob Thoms says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    produced by the ny times…..nice of them to make it available.

    Reply
  21. 18CatsInOH says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Well, Bruce Broughton. He was the piano player at my wedding in 1975. His dad was the minister who married us. He and his brother Bill were avid musicians and composers even way back then. Interesting.

    Reply
    • 18CatsInOH says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      Aha. I wrote the above before I actually watched the vid. Now I understand. They just used existing music clips. Silverado, one of my favorite movies…and the name of one of my gray cats… 😉

      Reply
  22. ledeplorable says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Sundance…..Thank You.

    Reply

