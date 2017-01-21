President Trump and Vice-President Pence Attend National Prayer Service (video)…

Posted on January 21, 2017 by

This morning President Trump and Vice-President Pence attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.

trump-national-prayer-service-1

Today begins the first full day in office following Friday’s pageantry and parties.

trump-national-prayer-service-2

Video of President and First Lady entering the National Cathedral:

.

Full Video of the service:

This entry was posted in FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

125 Responses to President Trump and Vice-President Pence Attend National Prayer Service (video)…

  1. james23 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I loved DJT45’s full throated singing of the National Anthem!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. smiley says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    THIS is certainly a breath of fresh air.

    healthy and wholesome and up-lifting.

    🙂 ❤

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Just the Truth says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Does anyone know the name of the young woman who SO exquisitely sang “How Great Thou Art”? She received a standing ovation!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. james23 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    When Pastor Scott walked by as part of the procession, he and P45 fist bumped. Obviously a friendly personal relationship there.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Pres says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Godspeed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I wonder if Obama even knew the National Anthem?

    Like

    Reply
  7. paljoey says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    The LORD does great thing for us and we are filled with joy!!! Thank you Heavenly Father for having mercy & compassion on us.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Jim Rogers says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I do believe DJT has been involved in more Christian prayers and in more Christian churches in two days than his predecessor in eight years as POTUS…..

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Rex says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” – Psalm 33/12.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. quintrillion says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I watched the entire video this am. While it included many denomination the church is lead by Episcopalians. I muted the sound during a couple of the speakers. It is not a church I would ever consider. But then, the true body of Christ’s church is not a building but of the repentant faithful covered by the blood of the Son of Man who is sovereign and can approach and petition the throne of the Father in praise and adoration with holy intent. No fear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • petszmom says:
      January 21, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      well, that’s interesting. i have a neighbor who as a baptist, has parents that wouldn’t vote for jfk cuz he was a catholic. i don’t understand the christian faith, i used to be a christian, no longer. i simply cannot grasp basic concepts, and maybe i’m stupid, but if there is one god or jesus in the faith why do people separate themselves into groups: catholics, baptists, methodists and so on…do christians pick and choose how to interpret the bible? i did not understand the statement: ‘it is not a church i would ever consider’…do they not believe in god/jesus? are some christians better than others?

      Like

      Reply
      • smiley says:
        January 21, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        check out the ecumenical movement, for starters…then the World Council of Churches.

        there are differences in doctrine

        I’ll leave it at that.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • petszmom says:
          January 21, 2017 at 3:06 pm

          velly, velly innersting.

          Like

          Reply
        • BAM says:
          January 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

          The New Testament has several letters of admonitions to early churches. Those letters still apply.

          Like

          Reply
          • Wavetheshales says:
            January 21, 2017 at 8:11 pm

            Most important being the letters to the seven churches in Revelation. We need to humbly pray over tham and consider them. The Church of Laodicea could well represent our “comfortable” society of today;

            Revelation 3:14-22:

            14 And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God;

            15 I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot.

            16 So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.

            17 Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:

            18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.

            19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.

            20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.

            21 To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.

            22 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches

            Like

            Reply
      • TheseTruths says:
        January 21, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        People, being human and imperfect, have their own thoughts, interpretations, and ways of doing things. There are lots of doctrinal differences even among Christian churches. For example, a fellow Christian told me that when she used to attend an Episcopalian church (if I remember right), that particular church didn’t believe that Jesus was God. That is just one example.

        It can be a minefield out there. You can always go back to the simple faith of the Bible and your early experience. Sometimes you have to tune out all the noise and strife, which I have found to be spiritually damaging.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • yy4u says:
        January 21, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        ptezmom — I was born and reared an Episcopalian, but in the 70’s, the Episcopal Church (in my opinion) became not a Church but a liberal political entity. To me, it no longer was the Episcopal Church. A bunch of us left and became the Anglican Catholic Church which kept the old High Church Episcopal services. Our services are beautiful (to me) and I know the mass by heart.

        So when someone on this board says it is not a Church s/he would consider, I take it that s/he is talking about the ECUSA as a political party that holds opposing views to him/her.

        I have attended the Secular Episcopal Church a few times since I left 40 years ago and it is now as unfamiliar to me as would be a mosque or a synagogue. I do not belong there.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • petszmom says:
          January 21, 2017 at 3:04 pm

          wow…kind of like that baptist church that boycotts our military funerals. didn’t know that as i grew up with fine episcopalians in our community. sad to hear the subversion.

          Like

          Reply
        • ladypenquin says:
          January 21, 2017 at 3:37 pm

          As a Catholic, who has attended Anglican Catholic Church services when a Catholic Church wasn’t around, I believe they’re actually more “Catholic” than the Catholics. 🙂

          Something some folks may not know is that the Episcopal Church of America was the original church of the Founding Fathers. Most government figures were associated with that church. It has long since changed and essentially is almost a secular church, no offense to anyone intended. One reason why the presidential folks and other dignitary services are held at the National Cathedral, is because it considered to be the more “neutral” of churches – meaning the Episcopal Church.

          Like

          Reply
      • Octavian says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        Read “The great controversy”, free kindle version on Amazon. It provides ample explanation for the schism.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mossback says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        Short answer……..Faith and Repentance is of Jesus and the Holy Father…….Religion is of man……..

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Eleanor Baldwin says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        Matthew 7: 13 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:

        14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.

        Emphasis on FEW THERE BE THAT FIND IT.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        Petzmom – you have the Bible, the Holy Spirit, and should have a supportive community. For most of us, the community is a church plus our Bible study class, plus others we meet in other church activities. You can study the Bible to test whether principles and practices of the church line up with the Bible.

        After that, don’t worry too much. It merely is a matter of living a life in which you acknowledge that there is a God, and that we know a lot about God by lessons and principles that have been recorded for us for this purpose, that you are imperfect but are forgiven, and like any great parent, your Father wants only the best for you.
        -Most people that break with Christianity break because individuals or a community are insensitive, or are unloving at some point. Sorry – we are all just flawed humans.
        If you cannot tolerate a church, just move on to the next church.
        The differences and skirmishes between denominations grow less relevant if you are regularly living a life of prayer and Bible reading.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • petszmom says:
          January 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

          not a christian any longer…i began reading on buddhism and i found it to be more in line with my personality and character…IOW, if there is a problem, we/I fix it…praying was not working for me, but that is just MHO.

          Like

          Reply
          • jeans2nd says:
            January 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

            The difference, petszmom, is this – all the other world religions require you to do something – perform an act, achieve this goal, do this for this reason. With Christianity, there is only only One thing required – Faith. Not, “Just Breathe…” but, “Just Believe.” That is the difference. All the rest is just noise. If one has Faith, all the rest comes natural.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • BlackKnightRides says:
              January 21, 2017 at 4:37 pm

              America is going to need to adopt a clear definition of “religion” that applies to our First Amendment freedom and that excludes Radical Islam and any other groups that intend to undermine our country, our freedoms or our security.

              Like

              Reply
          • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
            January 21, 2017 at 4:53 pm

            I encourage you to continue studying Buddism. I do and have learned much about myself. In fact it is very similar in many respects to Christianity.

            And here is the kicker…….Buddhism is not in itself, a religion. There are many agnostics and atheists within that label…..Yet also many believers such as myself…..

            I have no trouble at all in following the middle path of Buddhism while also believing in the deity of Christ Jesus……

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Octavian says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        Link to the one I’m talking about

        Like

        Reply
        • musicdoc2020 says:
          January 21, 2017 at 4:32 pm

          7th day Adventist? Not quite what most refer to as the Christian church. More like a weird offshoot. Mrs. White had more than her share of problems. Stick to the Bible.

          Like

          Reply
          • Octavian says:
            January 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

            Instead of throwing stones, look at the doctrines.

            Like

            Reply
          • Ted Oplinger says:
            January 21, 2017 at 8:01 pm

            Actually, the SDA church has been regarded as a Christian faith for several decades now. The major SDA points differing from other Christian denominations’ teachings are on the Sabbath and diet reform – and neither of these have ever been refuted using the Bible and the Bible alone. All the other major tenets of faith – the Trinity, salvation by faith alone in Jesus, His vicarious sacrifice, living the life of Christian obedience and temperance – are all there.

            The Bible is where the SDA denomination gets their teachings….including their stance on the issues of prophecy, both pertaining to the gift as well as how it is used and interpreted.

            Yes, there is a very large body of misinformation out there concerning the SDA church and Mrs. White. Ferreting out the truth to both, however, requires a willingness to engage the truth honestly, a willingness to address one’s own prejudices concerning what is truth (and what is not), and having the courage to make the decisions to change one’s mind once the truth is known.

            Unfortunately, all of these are currently in very short supply in many faith circles in the present day. It is much easier to stick with innuendos and throwing stones at that which one does not understand.

            Just like in politics.

            And we see how far that gets the Left, right?

            Like

            Reply
  11. petszmom says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    my favorite was at the beginning from the rabbi: and i paraphrase…there has never been anyone else like you and there never will be another one like you.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Patriot1783 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    After the young female soloist finished and was given a nice round of applause, who was the first one that almost immediately stood up to start the standing ovation?
    The First Lady

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. tinamina49blog says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I liked the blessing. I learned this week that the blessing is from Numbers 6 24-26 and that the Lord told Aaron that this is the way He wanted His people blessed, and this would put the Lord’s name upon them.
    The Lord bless you and keep you and make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.
    It was also said by the last pastor at the inauguration

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Disgusted says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I’m STILL waiting for somebody, somewhere to give some attention and credit to all those gorgeous, dedicated, dependable, well-prepared American kids and soldiers/cadets who sacrificed quite a bit to march in the parade, because the press chose to ignore them while they wanted to promote the antics taking place out on other streets in D.C. by other kids with their faces covered. I guess they wouldn’t want to be recognised for what they were mindlessly doing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Lucille says:
    January 21, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Speaking of prayer…

    Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies

    http://truthfeed.com/trump-sets-record-for-most-prayers-in-inaugural-ceremonies/47706/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. yy4u says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    May I add I was confirmed in the National Cathedral back in the dark ages.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      January 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Yes, of course you may. Don’t worry the dark ages have been upon for several decades. There is an author, Louise Penny, who writes detective stories, but the plots are always about the characters and life. Recently, one of her characters discovered that always in “dark, there is a crack and that’s how the light gets in…”

      Anyway, read that a couple of months ago and immediately thought of Donald Trump and what our country had been going through. Hubby and I had never felt such darkness as the past decade, and we’ve lived several… but somehow, a crack in darkness occurred – the people helped make it – and Donald Trump brought light in.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. psadie says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I think everything hit Melania at how “surreal” the moment and all that has happened to them just came together…she was trying to keep from crying but that didn’t happen. She is a true spirit…how about that to those who are in the Womens March.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      There is a Women’s March? I wasn’t invited – anybody else invited?

      Like

      Reply
      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        January 21, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        Women’s March – early on they had wanted to exemplify “intersectional” feminism by including pro-life women’s groups, but then the allegiance to Marxism reared its ugly head, and they disinvited those women’s groups.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • KitKat says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      I’ve been thinking more and more that she’s his quiet tower of strength, a matriarch who will develop even more strength as time goes on. She wisely kept a low public profile, but I believe that without her, he could never have done it.

      For a short while I thought she was being upstaged by Ivanka, but I realize that was wrong. Melania is the strong center, imo.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • psadie says:
        January 21, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        I agree and I think you will see a more spiritual President Trump. Did you notice after she stood to “appreciate” the blind singer and sat down she wiped her eyes and the President tenderly patted her leg as if to say, “It’s OK, honey.”
        Ivanka was ALWAYS at the front of everything while the other children hung back…she needs to take a breath and when there are State Dinners I want to see the First Lady and no one else!

        Like

        Reply
      • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
        January 21, 2017 at 6:20 pm

        You are spot on…….Behind most alpha males there is a strong woman supporting him. Most of us could not function without our feminin side…..which just happens to reside in another person……

        Like

        Reply
    • El Torito says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Michelle the Silverback never shed a tear prior to eviction. No more multi million $ vacations on the taxpayers.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Blue Moon says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    http://www.littlemarlana.com/my-story.html
    Marlana Van Hoose is an amazing young woman from our great state of Kentucky. She is blind. Look what this woman has achieved. Please read her story.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Gov Jay says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Certainly a refreshing change of pace from the Marxists and other filth ruling… um… governing this country for the last 8 years…

    Like

    Reply
  20. duchess01 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    What a wonderful Prayer Service! All Honor and Glory Be to God! May God continue to bless America – protect President Trump and Vice-President Pence and their families – and lend His helping hand to ‘Make America Great Again’ – in the Precious and Holy Name of Jesus – I pray –

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 21, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Whaaaat? He’s working? On a Saturday? He must be a racist trying to make ‘former forty-four’ look bad. /s

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. El Torito says:
    January 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I’ve been thinking about the amount of prayers during the inauguration today. It reminds me of the phrase “Nature abhors a vacuum.” This phrase is often interpreted to mean that “evil loves a vacuum.” You could substitute “Radical Islam” for “evil” in this instance. Looking back, I think that the intention of the Libs/Dems/Progs originally was to get Christ out of government and everywhere else they could in order to prepare for a society that would be dependent on the government and not God. Not only that, but people were willing to die for “God and Country.” My theory is that when you take away God, there is less will to fight – especially against the government that is stealing your country and your freedoms and rights. The Lib/Dem/Prog cabal moved too slow after they created the Godless, lawless situation and Radical Islam, in the form of Obama stole the vacuum. My theory – call me insane if you like, but I suspect this is why Trump is going full tilt on bringing back God and Christianity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • El Torito says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Sorry to reply to my own post, but I meant to conclude that it’s a good thing! Also I am becoming more comfortable with my theory that Obama was chosen by the progs to do away with Christ (for prog purposes) but actually used the vacuum for Radical Islamic reasons.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JEM says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Very true!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Interesting observation, El! The only thing I would add is – when a society becomes complacent, they are not paying attention to what is going on behind the scenes – before, they know it, they are out in the cold and dependent upon government for everything – this is the Marxist/Socialist/Communist ideal – We the People rejected that ideal – but, we needed a Leader to rise up among us and be put into a position of authority – Trump not only spoke what we were thinking, but he offered solutions – many complain, but have no solutions – this is the candidacy of the politician – we needed an ‘outsider’ – and ‘Along Came Trump’ – Thank God!

      Like

      Reply
      • El Torito says:
        January 21, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        Amen to your every word duchess01! Indeed, we should be thankful to God, Donald Trump for making himself available, and to “we the people,” for the courage to “SEND” DJT to do our bidding. It is still surreal to me. The last time I was this thankful to God was when my fiancee met me at the alter and said “I do” 24 and a half years ago.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  23. Bonitabaycane says:
    January 21, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    A president who again loves this country and the Lord. It’s been a long 8 years.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. whuptdue says:
    January 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I am curious to find an accurate translation of President Trump National Prayer Service: Imam Mohamed Magid Muslim Call to Prayer
    Recent experience suggests what this imam stated in plain English did not in any way correspond with the Arabic. If confirmed, it should be brought to President Trump’s attention and this imam – any imam should be prohibited from further attempts at interfaith deception.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Lovely Service except for the Imam. We must continue to pray for the First Lady and the First Family. Satan will attack the President thru his family just as much as thru his political adversaries.

    Like

    Reply
  27. big bad mike says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Glad to hear the loud applause from the CIA during President Trump’s speech to the rank and file today. He’s got their back. Should be interesting what they get done now that they can MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Did I hear somebody say radical islamic terrorists will be eradicated from the earth?
      Sounds like a plan to me and long overdue.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s