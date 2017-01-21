President Trump and Vice-President Pence Attend National Prayer Service (video)…

This morning President Trump and Vice-President Pence attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.
Today begins the first full day in office following Friday’s pageantry and parties.
Video of President and First Lady entering the National Cathedral:
.
Full Video of the service:
I loved DJT45’s full throated singing of the National Anthem!
—-and he gently pats his heart as he does so. (Did that in hi rallies,too.)
THIS is certainly a breath of fresh air.
healthy and wholesome and up-lifting.
🙂 ❤
Does anyone know the name of the young woman who SO exquisitely sang “How Great Thou Art”? She received a standing ovation!
Marlana VanHoose singing How Great thou Art
First lady Melania Trump led a standing ovation at the National Prayer Service Saturday morning, following a performance by 20-year-old Marlana VanHoose.
That’s another favorite of mine. Enjoy 🙂
: )
I love the Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill version. Always makes me cry.
Me, too. I just listened to it.
May President Trump hear How Great Thou Artt.
First Lady Melania Trump is an inspiration.
She knew every word of our National Anthem too!
Beautiful, smart, stylish…
Not to spoil the moment but she did not lead the standing O. Ovation well deserved in any case.
At least not according to the above video. The split screen may be fooling me – if so, my humble apologies. I should have even mentioned it, as I and all of us are still savoring our moment. It’s a great time to be alive!
i may be wrong but the screens are not syncronized. one leads the other by a few seconds,
Still, it was a beautiful song by a precious soul, and Melaniia’s responce is still a wonderful show of a great heart.
No, it doesn’t look like she did. I tried to spot her in the righthand screen by keeping an eye on Trump’s shining blond head. Let’s stay close to the truth in our enthusiasm. But on the other hand, both of them led by going to an inclusive prayer service and being interested, and that is more important than who was first on their feet.
pause at the 48 sec mark. the right screen shows one person standing. the left scren will catch up on the 52 sec mark. the single person standing at 48sec is Melania.
but my eyes are not so good, and still could be wrong.
I think the side section started the Standing-O but Melania definitely led the main section. She was certainly moved to tears when this girl sang. It was beautiful.
Good old CNN had the camera one on the right in delayed time. Anything to steal Melania’s thunder.
CNN DISHONESTY extends into the CHURCH at the EXPENSE of the HANDICAPPED!
CNN deliberately delayed the left-hand video to imply that Melania and the rest of the Presidential party were “LATE” to recognize Marlana, when in fact Melania was the FIRST person in the church to stand and applaud.
Watch the Presidential row carefully (in the distance of the right-hand split) and note when Melania stands – a FULL 5 SECONDS before the left-hand split shows her stand.
CNN went so far as to DISHONER this HANDICAPPED SINGER by CROPPING HER OUT of the right-hand split to prevent us from recognizing when the performance visually ended, which would have made it obvious that the left-hand split applause was delayed for 5 seconds.
CNN KNEW that the viewer would key in on the moment when large numbers stood up in close-to-the-camera proximity within the right-hand split, and that Melania’s image was so distantly small in a dark dress as to be indiscernible when she stood up.
CNN is the most Anti-American, Anti-Religious, Mysogenistically Vindictive network imaginable!
Message to Fox News: Cover this dishonesty in your Sunday Shows and set your network apart from CNN FAKE NEWS!
Personal Bet: Fox News will join in the cover-up and prove themselves to be as FAKE as CNN.
Here’s a YouTube clip of the entire service with Marlana’s uncropped performance beginning at the 2:25:00 mark. You can actually appreciate who she is as she sings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! The First Lady Melania did lead the standing ovation. CNN once again lies big league. It’s concerning that the imam at the service, Mohammed Magid, is closely associated with terrorism through his ties with the MB and Hamas. He must have been invited by some Uniparty elitist/globalist.
https://counterjihadreport.com/tag/imam-mohamed-magid/
Dang!!! Why did they have a practitioner of the religion of hate and rape there?
Others may have stood first, but when First Lady stood everyone else appeared to follow suit…..
Yes she did; I watched the live stream on c-span and she stood first.
That was just beautiful. I didn’t realize she was so young!
Marlana’s personal story is amazing! Just google her name and you will find much info.
Here is a brief
People were captivated by not only her voice, but her ability to overcome. Vanhoose was born blind in both eyes. Doctors said she wouldn’t live past one year old.
and her website where you can read her story and listen to more of her music
http://www.littlemarlana.com/my-story.html
When Melania started to cry…….I could not hold back either……Melania was the first to give a standing ovation……….
Try “Amazing Grace” on her website (bottom video):
You’ll no doubt need a box of tissues.
http://www.littlemarlana.com/videos.html
Such a beautiful gift – thank you.
When Pastor Scott walked by as part of the procession, he and P45 fist bumped. Obviously a friendly personal relationship there.
Godspeed.
I wonder if Obama even knew the National Anthem?
Who?
L’Internationale
He sang it yesterday along with Evancho at the Inauguration. As to whether he believed in the words is another question.
Yes—over 8 years they both finally learned to put their hands over their hearts—–after early public criticism.
but notice of course michelle had a scowl on her face the whole time & did not move her lips at all.
The only thing Michelle is famous for is screwing up our school lunches…..A funny note: my girl is a lunch lady, and yesterday about the time Trump was being sworn in, she started steering the kids to the good stuff. She told them, you don’t have to eat this crap anymore…..She’s gone…… LOL, that’s my girl…….
He did it for the camera.
Of which nation?
Obama knew the Koran. What more is there? /s
The LORD does great thing for us and we are filled with joy!!! Thank you Heavenly Father for having mercy & compassion on us.
I do believe DJT has been involved in more Christian prayers and in more Christian churches in two days than his predecessor in eight years as POTUS…..
Which means he has good insight and understanding as to the ideas and principles that shaped the thinking of the Founding Fathers, and thus understands their intent for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s way ahead of you on that, Tonto……
I agree; I think he knows that his mission has been divinely appointed, just like George Washington knew his was.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” – Psalm 33/12.
Great Is Thy Faithfulness – what a recessional hymn!
Amen, Rex!
I watched the entire video this am. While it included many denomination the church is lead by Episcopalians. I muted the sound during a couple of the speakers. It is not a church I would ever consider. But then, the true body of Christ’s church is not a building but of the repentant faithful covered by the blood of the Son of Man who is sovereign and can approach and petition the throne of the Father in praise and adoration with holy intent. No fear.
well, that’s interesting. i have a neighbor who as a baptist, has parents that wouldn’t vote for jfk cuz he was a catholic. i don’t understand the christian faith, i used to be a christian, no longer. i simply cannot grasp basic concepts, and maybe i’m stupid, but if there is one god or jesus in the faith why do people separate themselves into groups: catholics, baptists, methodists and so on…do christians pick and choose how to interpret the bible? i did not understand the statement: ‘it is not a church i would ever consider’…do they not believe in god/jesus? are some christians better than others?
check out the ecumenical movement, for starters…then the World Council of Churches.
there are differences in doctrine
I’ll leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
velly, velly innersting.
The New Testament has several letters of admonitions to early churches. Those letters still apply.
Most important being the letters to the seven churches in Revelation. We need to humbly pray over tham and consider them. The Church of Laodicea could well represent our “comfortable” society of today;
Revelation 3:14-22:
People, being human and imperfect, have their own thoughts, interpretations, and ways of doing things. There are lots of doctrinal differences even among Christian churches. For example, a fellow Christian told me that when she used to attend an Episcopalian church (if I remember right), that particular church didn’t believe that Jesus was God. That is just one example.
It can be a minefield out there. You can always go back to the simple faith of the Bible and your early experience. Sometimes you have to tune out all the noise and strife, which I have found to be spiritually damaging.
yy4u did a good job of explaining some differences…good to know IT IS a minefield. won’t even get into scientology.
ptezmom — I was born and reared an Episcopalian, but in the 70’s, the Episcopal Church (in my opinion) became not a Church but a liberal political entity. To me, it no longer was the Episcopal Church. A bunch of us left and became the Anglican Catholic Church which kept the old High Church Episcopal services. Our services are beautiful (to me) and I know the mass by heart.
So when someone on this board says it is not a Church s/he would consider, I take it that s/he is talking about the ECUSA as a political party that holds opposing views to him/her.
I have attended the Secular Episcopal Church a few times since I left 40 years ago and it is now as unfamiliar to me as would be a mosque or a synagogue. I do not belong there.
wow…kind of like that baptist church that boycotts our military funerals. didn’t know that as i grew up with fine episcopalians in our community. sad to hear the subversion.
As a Catholic, who has attended Anglican Catholic Church services when a Catholic Church wasn’t around, I believe they’re actually more “Catholic” than the Catholics. 🙂
Something some folks may not know is that the Episcopal Church of America was the original church of the Founding Fathers. Most government figures were associated with that church. It has long since changed and essentially is almost a secular church, no offense to anyone intended. One reason why the presidential folks and other dignitary services are held at the National Cathedral, is because it considered to be the more “neutral” of churches – meaning the Episcopal Church.
The more apostate of the so-called Christian churches, IMO.
Read “The great controversy”, free kindle version on Amazon. It provides ample explanation for the schism.
i kept it simple for myself, i started reading passages about buddhism…surprisingly it seemed to be much more to my liking, very simple.
Short answer……..Faith and Repentance is of Jesus and the Holy Father…….Religion is of man……..
Matthew 7: 13 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:
14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.
Emphasis on FEW THERE BE THAT FIND IT.
Petzmom – you have the Bible, the Holy Spirit, and should have a supportive community. For most of us, the community is a church plus our Bible study class, plus others we meet in other church activities. You can study the Bible to test whether principles and practices of the church line up with the Bible.
After that, don’t worry too much. It merely is a matter of living a life in which you acknowledge that there is a God, and that we know a lot about God by lessons and principles that have been recorded for us for this purpose, that you are imperfect but are forgiven, and like any great parent, your Father wants only the best for you.
-Most people that break with Christianity break because individuals or a community are insensitive, or are unloving at some point. Sorry – we are all just flawed humans.
If you cannot tolerate a church, just move on to the next church.
The differences and skirmishes between denominations grow less relevant if you are regularly living a life of prayer and Bible reading.
not a christian any longer…i began reading on buddhism and i found it to be more in line with my personality and character…IOW, if there is a problem, we/I fix it…praying was not working for me, but that is just MHO.
The difference, petszmom, is this – all the other world religions require you to do something – perform an act, achieve this goal, do this for this reason. With Christianity, there is only only One thing required – Faith. Not, “Just Breathe…” but, “Just Believe.” That is the difference. All the rest is just noise. If one has Faith, all the rest comes natural.
America is going to need to adopt a clear definition of “religion” that applies to our First Amendment freedom and that excludes Radical Islam and any other groups that intend to undermine our country, our freedoms or our security.
I encourage you to continue studying Buddism. I do and have learned much about myself. In fact it is very similar in many respects to Christianity.
And here is the kicker…….Buddhism is not in itself, a religion. There are many agnostics and atheists within that label…..Yet also many believers such as myself…..
I have no trouble at all in following the middle path of Buddhism while also believing in the deity of Christ Jesus……
yep, it’s a philosophy…i like its simplicity and have avoided much suffering and teeth gnashing because of it. christianity (to me) was like an ill fitting pair of shoes. funny, it was doing yoga that put me in touch with it…that namaste got me curious…lol
Me too…..and Namaste……I started by moving to a Monastery and ended up today a Reike teacher at the Master level…..LOL
oh, wow, that’s cool…i live in hicksville, here downwind from the tx hill country…we’re short on buddhist temples around here. namaste!
Link to the one I’m talking about
7th day Adventist? Not quite what most refer to as the Christian church. More like a weird offshoot. Mrs. White had more than her share of problems. Stick to the Bible.
Instead of throwing stones, look at the doctrines.
Actually, the SDA church has been regarded as a Christian faith for several decades now. The major SDA points differing from other Christian denominations’ teachings are on the Sabbath and diet reform – and neither of these have ever been refuted using the Bible and the Bible alone. All the other major tenets of faith – the Trinity, salvation by faith alone in Jesus, His vicarious sacrifice, living the life of Christian obedience and temperance – are all there.
The Bible is where the SDA denomination gets their teachings….including their stance on the issues of prophecy, both pertaining to the gift as well as how it is used and interpreted.
Yes, there is a very large body of misinformation out there concerning the SDA church and Mrs. White. Ferreting out the truth to both, however, requires a willingness to engage the truth honestly, a willingness to address one’s own prejudices concerning what is truth (and what is not), and having the courage to make the decisions to change one’s mind once the truth is known.
Unfortunately, all of these are currently in very short supply in many faith circles in the present day. It is much easier to stick with innuendos and throwing stones at that which one does not understand.
Just like in politics.
And we see how far that gets the Left, right?
my favorite was at the beginning from the rabbi: and i paraphrase…there has never been anyone else like you and there never will be another one like you.
said of young king solomon
ON the way to run errands today, the radio played “My Way”. I have always liked the words to that song, but since hearing it last night for President and Mrs. Trump’s first dance, the words suddenly resonated in a way they never have before. I felt myself tearing up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can assure you that you are not alone……There is not one Tree Dweller that has made it the last 3 days with dry eyes……
Unique.
After the young female soloist finished and was given a nice round of applause, who was the first one that almost immediately stood up to start the standing ovation?
The First Lady
I liked the blessing. I learned this week that the blessing is from Numbers 6 24-26 and that the Lord told Aaron that this is the way He wanted His people blessed, and this would put the Lord’s name upon them.
The Lord bless you and keep you and make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.
It was also said by the last pastor at the inauguration
I’m STILL waiting for somebody, somewhere to give some attention and credit to all those gorgeous, dedicated, dependable, well-prepared American kids and soldiers/cadets who sacrificed quite a bit to march in the parade, because the press chose to ignore them while they wanted to promote the antics taking place out on other streets in D.C. by other kids with their faces covered. I guess they wouldn’t want to be recognised for what they were mindlessly doing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Also, there were many small groups in the parade, saying a lot about patriotism.
As President Trump said, (paraphrasing), patriotism binds us, and there is nothing we can’t accomplish together.?
The question mark was a typo. It was meant to be !
Speaking of prayer…
Trump sets record for most prayers in inaugural ceremonies
http://truthfeed.com/trump-sets-record-for-most-prayers-in-inaugural-ceremonies/47706/
. . . and ZERO filthy rap “artists” or twirk freaks liked by the former occupier of the WH.
May I add I was confirmed in the National Cathedral back in the dark ages.
Yes, of course you may. Don’t worry the dark ages have been upon for several decades. There is an author, Louise Penny, who writes detective stories, but the plots are always about the characters and life. Recently, one of her characters discovered that always in “dark, there is a crack and that’s how the light gets in…”
Anyway, read that a couple of months ago and immediately thought of Donald Trump and what our country had been going through. Hubby and I had never felt such darkness as the past decade, and we’ve lived several… but somehow, a crack in darkness occurred – the people helped make it – and Donald Trump brought light in.
I love that… what you said about the crack in the darkness.
That’s, to me, is inspirational! It implies to so much more! I won’t ever forget that!
My friend I have felt this way for almost 30 years……A crack has developed and rays of light are seeping through……I find this entire scenario almost surreal…….
I think everything hit Melania at how “surreal” the moment and all that has happened to them just came together…she was trying to keep from crying but that didn’t happen. She is a true spirit…how about that to those who are in the Womens March.
There is a Women’s March? I wasn’t invited – anybody else invited?
Women’s March – early on they had wanted to exemplify “intersectional” feminism by including pro-life women’s groups, but then the allegiance to Marxism reared its ugly head, and they disinvited those women’s groups.
Wow, Last! So, initially, it was all inclusive until they decided it was not?
I’ve been thinking more and more that she’s his quiet tower of strength, a matriarch who will develop even more strength as time goes on. She wisely kept a low public profile, but I believe that without her, he could never have done it.
For a short while I thought she was being upstaged by Ivanka, but I realize that was wrong. Melania is the strong center, imo.
I agree and I think you will see a more spiritual President Trump. Did you notice after she stood to “appreciate” the blind singer and sat down she wiped her eyes and the President tenderly patted her leg as if to say, “It’s OK, honey.”
Ivanka was ALWAYS at the front of everything while the other children hung back…she needs to take a breath and when there are State Dinners I want to see the First Lady and no one else!
You are spot on…….Behind most alpha males there is a strong woman supporting him. Most of us could not function without our feminin side…..which just happens to reside in another person……
Michelle the Silverback never shed a tear prior to eviction. No more multi million $ vacations on the taxpayers.
http://www.littlemarlana.com/my-story.html
Marlana Van Hoose is an amazing young woman from our great state of Kentucky. She is blind. Look what this woman has achieved. Please read her story.
Certainly a refreshing change of pace from the Marxists and other filth ruling… um… governing this country for the last 8 years…
What a wonderful Prayer Service! All Honor and Glory Be to God! May God continue to bless America – protect President Trump and Vice-President Pence and their families – and lend His helping hand to ‘Make America Great Again’ – in the Precious and Holy Name of Jesus – I pray –
Whaaaat? He’s working? On a Saturday? He must be a racist trying to make ‘former forty-four’ look bad. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry to reply to my own post, but I meant to conclude that it’s a good thing! Also I am becoming more comfortable with my theory that Obama was chosen by the progs to do away with Christ (for prog purposes) but actually used the vacuum for Radical Islamic reasons.
Very true!
Interesting observation, El! The only thing I would add is – when a society becomes complacent, they are not paying attention to what is going on behind the scenes – before, they know it, they are out in the cold and dependent upon government for everything – this is the Marxist/Socialist/Communist ideal – We the People rejected that ideal – but, we needed a Leader to rise up among us and be put into a position of authority – Trump not only spoke what we were thinking, but he offered solutions – many complain, but have no solutions – this is the candidacy of the politician – we needed an ‘outsider’ – and ‘Along Came Trump’ – Thank God!
Amen to your every word duchess01! Indeed, we should be thankful to God, Donald Trump for making himself available, and to “we the people,” for the courage to “SEND” DJT to do our bidding. It is still surreal to me. The last time I was this thankful to God was when my fiancee met me at the alter and said “I do” 24 and a half years ago.
Wow, El! Two of the happiest events in your life – that’s wonderful and amazing!
A president who again loves this country and the Lord. It’s been a long 8 years.
Its been a long, almost 3o years for me……..
I am curious to find an accurate translation of President Trump National Prayer Service: Imam Mohamed Magid Muslim Call to Prayer
Recent experience suggests what this imam stated in plain English did not in any way correspond with the Arabic. If confirmed, it should be brought to President Trump’s attention and this imam – any imam should be prohibited from further attempts at interfaith deception.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4650633/national-prayer-service-2017
Lovely Service except for the Imam. We must continue to pray for the First Lady and the First Family. Satan will attack the President thru his family just as much as thru his political adversaries.
Glad to hear the loud applause from the CIA during President Trump’s speech to the rank and file today. He’s got their back. Should be interesting what they get done now that they can MAGA.
Did I hear somebody say radical islamic terrorists will be eradicated from the earth?
Sounds like a plan to me and long overdue.
