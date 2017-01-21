Definitive CNN Gigapixel Image of Crowd During Trump Inauguration Speech Confirms Sean Spicer Correct…

(Interactive Gigapixel Image HERE)
The New York Times and Trump Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, appear to be in an argument over the crowd attending the President Trump inauguration. In the politicized era of jaw-dropping media bias, fake news and constructed Potemkin villages, does this come as a surprise.
Generally speaking, most intellectually honest political followers/researchers already anticipated a massive amount of DC-based hostility in all things related to President Trump. After all, Hillary Clinton won the DC vote with 91%, and only 4% of DC residents supported Donald Trump –LINK–
Pause. Consider the disparity. Think about that for a moment.
WASHINGTON DC VOTE: 282,830 Clinton (91%), 12,723 Trump (4%) Trump. That’s more than a 22:1 ratio of Clinton supporters -vs- Trump supporters amid DC residents.
It’s Washington DC. Political shenanigans should always be anticipated – it is just how DC rolls. Slow-walking TSA screenings under the auspices of “security”, obstruction, annoyance, intentional delays and all manner of historic DC employee behavior is the norm – not the exception. Again, reference the statistical political ideology.
Seriously, have we forgotten the spiteful DC park closings during the “sequester” budget debate when DC authorities closed open space –including war memorials on “Memorial Day weekend- because they wanted to create the optic of impact from budget cuts. To wit, they put barricades around the National Mall, and transmitted warnings to kids in school about the zoo animals no longer being fed. Remember all that nonsense?
The behavior of federal employees in DC is nothing if not predictable. President Donald Trump is an existential threat to their interests; and by extension anyone who supports Donald Trump is antithetical to their interests. That is the correct background for the “optics” of crowd size.
However, all of that said – we can see a Gigapixel Image HERE [we can zoom in/out and drag the image etc.] of much of the area during President Trump’s speech and decide for yourselves.
Explore Interactive HERE
Despite the shenanigans Sean Spicer was correct. The crowd grew significantly just as the event began. Yes, this was mostly due to the crowd being intentionally delayed from attending. Yes, tens of thousands of people could not get through the screenings. Yes, the federal workers and DC Park and Security leadership made attendance more difficult than any previous inauguration.
Yes, every imaginable tool and technique was utilized last week to provide the maximum level of crisis and discomfort….
…and yet, given the history of DC doing this with other events, this somehow surprises people?
SNL showing the same early pic of the inauguration.
There need to be more consequences for systematic public frauds.
We the People probably need to deliver more them economic and legal…
Earlier today I read on Breitbart that marches against Trump were going on all over the world. This is the biggest load of codswallop that I have ever read. No pictures — just a statement that the World is marching against Trump. I think what might be happening is there is a loss of interest in trying to destroy our new President so the media has to double down.
Nothing here in Australia, as if we cared (about the match)! Maybe it was on the day before yesterday, seeing we are 15 hours in front. Most here are glad Trump got up !
Typo— March.
Our new head of the Department of Homeland Security has a lot to take care of. TSA is one of them.
You mean…like shutting them down?
Optics and perceptions. Mr Trump is taking the proper approach by calling out blatant lies and misrepresentations but the time will soon come where a more appropriate response is required. Pull credentials, deny access, and reward the “fair dogs” (they don’t have to be good just fair).
I wish Drudge would take this appeoach. He drives way too many visits to nyt, wapo, bloom berg etc.
I am on the verge or dropping Drudge.
Remove FCC licenses.
…also CNN should be removed from airports by TSA or FAA as a known security risk.
I rarely go to Drudge because of the links galore there. It seemed to me that Drudge really has nothing but links to articles. The only time I went there was during the debates for the polls to vote.
That’s the entire point of Drudge. A news aggregator, so you don’t have to search multiple news outlets for an interesting story. Often, a link to CNN/NYT/WaPo is given another headline by Drudge pointing out the fake news.
Drudge is a massive force in media. He has a great sense for what people want to read.
Plus some active proTrump forces regularly suggest a lot of links 😉
His traffic is staggering. Gateway Post grew a bunch thanks to linked articles.
That picture is not all. More coming. It was very difficult to get a full crowd shot – there was no high vantage point relative to the bowl of the slope in the fenced-in area.
I am surprised some photographers were not allowed into the Washington Monument for an incredible photo!
This set, taken at a distance, illustrates how we were moved around to the North slope bowl. Taken from he Northeast. We were completely isolated from the main crowd, visually.
I was a bit lacking in resoluteness earlier in the day when media were still showing the white-tarp photo comparison, thinking this was a fight that might not need to have been picked.
I should have known better.
I should have known that Trump et al. would not go to war without already having the goods in hand. One of these days I’ll learn for good.
Now, tomorrow’s Sunday shows will be faced with this photo instead of the white one and all the MSM absolute sneering that went on today. And now I know why the Trump team brought the argument out expressly today, precisely to short-circuit those Sunday talking heads.
MAGA – it continues
And they will spend less time reporting those grabbed by the Pelosi in today’s global Soros-organized marches. Funny how they all call each other.
“Grabbed by the Pelosi” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Just repeating it! Has been circulating for a few days!
Repeat after me: Always Trust Trump 😉 Always Trust Trump45😉
You bet, Georgia. Thanks for the reminderer.
My pleasure, just paying forward what I was taught here at the Tree House😉 The more I just Trusted the more I began to discover and ask ok what is our Glorious Bastard up to know…. sorry President Glorious Bastard 😊
up to now
I saw pix of the women’s march and it’s difficult to believe they got that many people. i saw a comment on CTH that someone thought the photos of the women’s march were photoshopped. Any word on this? Also, someone mentioned a group of women flying from Alaska to march, and that would be expensive. It doesn’t make sense to me that Soros would pay for this (unless he couldn’t get enough people from the democrat cities). BTW – the crowd seemed mostly white in the pix I saw. Wouldn’t it have been easy to bus some African-Americans in like they did for Obama’s 2nd inauguration (because enthusiasm was low, and the ones who came left as soon as they could – er, as soon as they got their stipend).
They may have. SD has this posted on that thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, i found the other thread on the women’s march (after i posted my comment here). Sorry for putting it in the wrong place.
No offense taken!
I was reading that this was not just solely a “Womens March” per se for it was billed as that but the protesters signs were the same signs from those protesting Trump during his campaign run. So these protesters were already in DC when unknowing women were sucked up into the March along with these crazy people who were vile.
Many were paid by Soros to attend but many were “unwittingly” pulled into it like the Pro-Lifers who were there and then told not to march. They were protesting maybe losing “unfettered abortion on demand while waiting for their soy lattes.”
One of the women organizers is a Muslim Hamas related person. WHY do they always call for abortion for the West while there is NEVER ABORTIONS done in the Middle East…you will be put to death if you have one! Hmmmmm take down of Western Culture to finish us off for good!
It was a “all hands on deck” event for the Soros trolls. The illusion of “we are legion” must be preserved for the badly beaten leftists. Any little scrap of sunshine they now cling to as if it was the last morsel on earth to be had. Their destruction makes me smile. Trump is a fighter – and they are thoughtless animals. We are winning – and it is only day #2!
The “media”, including Fox, will propagate and promulgate Trump histrionics in perpetuity. Take a deep breath, have a beer (or wine, my lady friends), and watch what unfolds daily! I robustly look forward to the daily debunking of pure crap. I love it!
Yes, I’ve started trolling my liberal friends by telling them that I won’t be able to respond to their objections because leftys will be mounting an incessant white noise of whining and blithering for the next 8 or 16 years or however long conservatives remain in power … and I won’t be able to respond continually to that, nor would I choose to. Better things to do and all that …
I don’t even make mention the possibility of 4 years.
They can if they wish and I’ll just laugh.
I can understand that the violence is all the leftists have but when the Media states that the Marches are going on all over the world — its laughable. Especially when there are no pictures.
No, they are. Do a little keyword searching, you’ll find articles and photos. They’re calling them “sister marches” as in “sister of the Wash DC women’s March”. I saw London, Berlin, Paris, India, South Africa, several more.
Since I was pretty close towards the front, I went looking in that CNN picture to see if I could find myself.
Well, my wife is only five feet, she couldn’t see anything and this camera didn’t catch her. And unfortunately, a tall man is to my left. You can see my phone (since I was taking pictures and video), but alas, no other physical part is visible.
My wife went to the inauguration four years ago, and she felt that there were more people here this time around.
In the end, doesn’t matter. It was a blast to be there and we are excited for the next eight years.
You are absolutely right. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is Trump now carries the full force of the federal government. Soros paid violent mobs? Not going to happen. Public employees failing in their duty to serve their citizens. Not going to last long. Media perpetuating fraud and division. God rest their souls. Watch.
“It’s Washington DC. Political shenanigans should always be anticipated – it is just how DC rolls. Slow-walking TSA screenings under the auspices of “security”, obstruction, annoyance, intentional delays and all manner of historic DC employee behavior is the norm – not the exception.”
Which is why President Trump should pull a President Reagan. Drop their pay and benefits and when they strike, fire the lot of them. Give the jobs to our unemployed veterans. They will be more respectful of both taxpayer money and the citizens they serve.
NPS Mall management should have a size thirteen boot with golf cleats shoved up their backside.
Does anyone believe their lies any more?
noticed they never counted the crowds at Trump rallies, nor the groups that were paid to show up for hillbilly’s staged events. completely missed that eh msm.
Repeat a lie enough, and people, (lemmings), won’t believe they eyes anymore. Project all your faults onto your adversary, and a few will believe for a while, until the new DoJ starts arresting you all for sedition and aiding and abetting the enemy over the last 8 years.
they have nothing to lose, that’s why it’s so overt, so desperate.
Even watching on Fox you could see the crowds were gradually filling in the white parts ,so its obvious to see the earlier pictures were not the true final crowd. Given the threats of extreme violence its surprising such a huge number turned up.
I notice in UK the commentators who were regularly verbally bashing President Trump have taken it to a new level and now sound like deranged babbling idiots.
They are feeling foolish they were so sure he couldn’t win .His speech didnt resort to PC,which would have enabled them to back peddle .They have no where to go with their bile.
Nigel Farage will be President Trump’s go to guy on Britain.
I have the entire thing recorded.
I could go back again and look at the clips but I remember specifically being suspicious about the white and the slow progression of the infill of attendees. But the attendance can only be seen from the aerials at the other side of the Mall, NOT from the Capitol balcony.
I was wondering if the media were showing earlier shots or if the Park Services were sabotaging the attendance. The last live take on Fox showed the first quadrant filled during the event. Fox News, tonight, used an earlier shot prior to Trump’s ceremony to compare with Obama’s inauguration DURING his ceremony. Fox is no different than the others. Brett Baier’s show tonight outright lied. Used the same unequal aerial photos.
Hi, Lou!
Just read the spin in the Daily Mail article about Metro ridership numbers. With all of the hotels pretty much booked in DC for the inauguration, that’s a huge segment that walked everywhere with no need for the Metro. This is another reason that bus numbers were up for those traveling on a weekend into the city with considerably less restrction.
Oh, and as the protestors were basically from the same political alignment, their disruptive impact on any numbers was a factor for one and not the other. The latter had the added bonus of a virtue-signal fest and another free celeb appearance.
CNN is nothing but CIA. Pres. Trump & Gen. Mattis will be effective by reigning in JCS,
(Oops)and restricting military liaison with any public/commercial media, i.e psychological operations, information management ( symantics). I recall some young kids half trained and ran for the money. Half trained….is dead panned, but destructive.
THE ENEMY WITHIN: Earlier today I had to spend time in the car. Normally will listen to talk radio except options limited on weekends. I ended up on NPR ( i know, i know) listening to a piece about all the snowflakes at Dept of Energy who following Trumps election were distraught. In the program it was stated that 99% of Dept of Energy employees do NOT support Trump. Employees were either going to quit, have quit or many of those that stayed had every intention of sabotaging Trump administration agenda. This NPR piece lends credence to Sundance’s post and expands upon it. Think about it. #ColdAnger
CNN Chopped a good bit out of that gigapixel image.
Go to top of buildings height.
Scroll left as far as you can.
Then scroll right as far as you can. It will end right at the CNN tent marked clearly atop one of the office buildings. See it?
Now scroll right again. Not even close.
Gigapixel is a 360 degree image. CNN chopped out the section showing other networks.
Note also the gogapixel image can be stitched. Images taken at different times. Look at the numbers of people not looking at Trump. Well, who did they come to see? Take images during say, Schumer babbling, then merge that bored audience with Trump speaking. Photographers looking elsewhere or fiddling with cameras? During the main speaker’s time? I don’t think so.
Pictures can lie. Even hivh resolution images.
Gigapixel may jave the full image elsewhere. The CNN image is incomplete.
Very interesting onservation. I think team trump will come up with more aerial poc on monday as these msm losers will ask million questions on this thing.
On a broader point, i did not go to work since thursday to watch this historic event. But i am sad that these msm and dems did not give trump even a day to enjoy or reflect on his victory. They are really bad people at the core.
Another picture:
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/melanie-hunter/2017-presidential-inauguration
Why doesn’t someone tell the NY Slimes to publish the exact times of day that both the 2009 & 2017 photos were taken, and how many people were waiting to get into both the 2009 & 2017 events at the exact time the photos were taken? If the exact times the pics were taken is different then tell them they have to produce pics taken at the exact same times of the day, along with the exact number of people waiting to get in to both events at that exact time. Problem solved. Next problem!
Oh, and if the NY Slimes can’t/won’t publish reasonably similar in time pics for comparison then they are guilty of fake newz once again.
