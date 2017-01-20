President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Inaugural Balls – Live Stream…

Posted on January 20, 2017 by

trump-inaug-a-47 pm to 11 pm – President Trump, Vice-President Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls.

Two balls are being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum.

A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.

The official live stream of the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee is the first embed link.

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2

  1. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    We’ve waited so long for this evening. Knock em dead, Melania ! You’re gorgeous !

  2. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    That’s a beautiful graphic at the top Sundance! 🙂

  3. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:22 pm

  4. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:24 pm

  5. NHVoter says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I can’t wait to see what Melania wears!

  6. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:28 pm

  7. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:31 pm

  8. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    This is the first time in my life that I’ve watched, or even thought to watch a whole schedule of Ignauration Festivities.

    What. A. Blast. !!!!!!!

    I’m actually looking forward to an “Ignauguration Ball” with glee!! Hoowoodathunkit!?!

  9. jstanley01 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    CNN HEADLINE, SAT, JAN 11, 2017: “PRESIDENT TRUMP EVICTS BLACK FAMILY FROM PUBLIC HOUSING IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER”

  10. Joe says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    America has spoken.

    Ain’t it beautiful?

  11. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:38 pm

  12. Finalage says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:39 pm

  13. Trumped1 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Trump signed:
    “An executive order minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal.”
    Media going crazy over it, him not declaring what it exactly is. lol

  14. ZZZ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Trump has 3 balls…that sounds about right.

    !!! 🙂 !!!

    (not mine, I stole it, after I rofl)

  15. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:43 pm

  16. tuskyou says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Mattis and Kelly sworn in by Pence.
    Trump train keeps rolling.

  17. Joe says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I live in CA.

    I am actually going to live long enough to see a wall built.

    The invasion is OVER.

    CA is next. Believe me my fellow Americans, CA is worth reclaiming.

  18. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Nigel Farage is on Lou Dobbs…!

  19. muffyroberts says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Nigel is on Dobbs. Can this day get any better?

  20. labrat says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    They are going to have to drag him out of that office to go to that ball.

    What time tomorrow morning do you think he’ll be back at work?

  21. janc1955 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Dobbs called Farage a new Fox News contributor, so sounds like he’ll be on more often! 🙂

  22. 3x1 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Trump is in da House!!!

  23. NJF says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Lol

    Epic. And they wonder why we call them snowflakes.

  24. muffyroberts says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    The live stream for the balls are up. We are just waiting for the balls.

  25. Michelle says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    How cute are the singers Chrisette Michele and Travis Green?!

  26. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Trish Regan is at one of the Balls right now. On FBN

  27. psadie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Ha I love it!

  28. Michelle says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I’ve decided we don’t need celebrities at these events. These singers are great!

  29. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Dang! Missed the start of the Liberty Ball. This music is good at this one!

  30. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    I have to admit I was a bit taken back by a Fox News anchorette who said they have cameras on all the balls in DC. My first thought was…that’s a lot of cameras……badda boom!

  31. fred5678 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    First ball led off with ,,,WAIT — Call Hollywood lefties — sound the alarm — a stage full of black entertainers!!! Quick – BLACKLIST THEM!!

  32. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Not this again. They cut away from the Freedom Ball. Oh nooooooes! Is there another link?

  33. littleflower481 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    The Fox 10 link above is broadcasting the Freedom Ball now, but had to take a break because song that is coming up is copyrighted.

  34. JAS says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Flipping channels again and FOX cast of the bollards with Juan Williams as captain. That network is unwatchable for the anti-trump nonsense.

  35. fred5678 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    CSPAN 2 for live ball with no ignorant talking head chatter.

  36. Andrew J Falsinator says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:14 pm

  38. psadie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Hey folks all the balls are being covered on C-Span2 right now! They had FANTASTIC COVERAGE all day!

  39. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Ok. Here’s one. Not the one I wanna see but….

  40. muffyroberts says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I wish Taco Bell delivered.

  41. dizzymissl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Rockettes were great!

  42. littleflower481 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Fox 10 link above is back in action…that’s a good station, thanks for the link, sundance..wouldn’t have found it on my own.

  43. petszmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    was that the rockettes that just performed?…weren’t they squawking about trump being a racist, mysogynist…excuse me but that is a definite lack of diversity in that bunch. only one AA?

  44. Newman says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Oh Happy Days!!!

  45. fred5678 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Wait .. where is Jay zee, Jay low, Bee ONzee and all them twerkers??

  46. fedback says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Rockettes, wow, that was spectacular

  47. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    What an incredible day! Left from my mom’s house in the Bronx at 2:30am with my 2 brothers and 3 cousins to attend the Swearing In Ceremony. We got to D.C. around 6:45am even after stopping to eat. After getting out of the car, we see hundreds and hundreds of HS students from all over the country with their chaperones heading towards the Capital. We decided to walk with them. Three and a half miles later, we go through a security checkpoint and enter the grounds in between the Washington Memorial and the Capital Building. It was about 8:45am when we finally stopped as close as we could get to the Capital but making sure we were by a Jumbotron so we could see the entire Swearing In.

    I attended a rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA and can honestly say that the two and a half hours prior to the ceremony commencing was no comparison to what it was like waiting inside the arena for the rally to start. We pretty much kept to ourselves without any chants. Maybe because of the magnitude of the day. Regardless it made me feel so happy that I did attend a rally.

    It was awesome to boo the Obamas whenever they were shown on the Jumbotron. The place did go crazy booing HRC every time they showed her. It brought back great memories of the Lock Her Up chants at the rallies. Being there listening to that epic speech was truly breathtaking. We listened to it on the drive home and realized it wasn’t the same as seeing it live.

    We actually parked on Avenue M and thankfully didn’t bump into those thugs on Avenue K. I was so pumped up that I truly don’t know what I might have done. I felt like I was ready to run through a brick wall thinking about that speech the whole time I walked the three and a half miles back to the car.

    We left at 2:30pm to drive back home. I walked into my house at 7:30pm even after stopping for dinner at Cracker Barrel. My family in NY never ate at a Cracker Barrel. They absolutely loved it! I will carry the memories from today with me until my final breathe.

