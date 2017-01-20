President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Inaugural Balls – Live Stream…

♦ 7 pm to 11 pm – President Trump, Vice-President Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls.
Two balls are being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum.
A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.
The official live stream of the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee is the first embed link.
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2 –
We’ve waited so long for this evening. Knock em dead, Melania ! You’re gorgeous !
LikeLiked by 14 people
The press will need smelling salts, after Melania walks by.
LikeLiked by 8 people
will tingles be able to contain himself this time?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d be more worried about Clenis crashing the party…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dayaamm, but she’s good lookin’ . . . 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The gold gown is from last night’s dinner. Can’t air to see the whole Trump family tonight.
LikeLike
But remember that the media has already declared Michael (oops, Michelle) Obama as the most stylish First Lady in history. No one will ever top that (in their minds).
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is definitely the best outside linebacker of any First Lady in history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol that’s what trending FB right now
LikeLike
That’s a beautiful graphic at the top Sundance! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
there is a still of this scene flashing across the fox10 youtube live stream feed. it shows a pensive trump sitting at the desk with his two hands touching at the fingertips…while mike pence and jared look on from his right. it is very moving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, I’ll. Heck it out.
LikeLike
Check it out. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am just seeing it on FOX. When the scene came up my mouth just automatically went into a big ol’ smile. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
the look on pence’s face…he loves trump, i know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think so, too.
LikeLike
Pence is a loyal one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you have a link? I don’t see it
LikeLiked by 1 person
they have settled down to just the ballroom feed…it was while we were waiting around for them to download the entire signing scene, it kept loading and glitching. i’m sure SD will find it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s looking for the lever that drains the swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol…good one…i think he was feeling around with his foot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing him in the oval office, I’m like, is this real? Gonna take some time to sink in. I’m in shock, a good kind of shock. In 2007, 2008 I lost hope and it’s been downhill from there. And now, we’re on the mountaintop! We have a President!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Slap yourself around, catch up already.👌
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a Verry Big Grin, today I unblocked Whitehouse.gov today and put it’s bookmark right next to CTH. 2007 & 8 I had to learn about trolls & Alinsky. Now I just “Block”. Thats why it was so good to unblock and to hear I can go to whitehouse.gov without being bombed in the “Global War On Global Warming”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, the obama stench has dissippated from wh.gov, they had a gorgeous feed of the parade with only commentary.
LikeLike
Seems so surreal, yet, that day is finally here!
LikeLike
What a beautiful sight…! So happy to see it. 🙂
LikeLike
Happy to see that the “Churchill Bust” made it’s way back into the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Already?? Holy cow! 🙂
LikeLike
Finally the bust is back in its place.
LikeLike
Red curtains are now yellow gold and the bust of Churchill is back 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s President Trump, Jennifer!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Give it a few days and Pres. Trump will start tweeting who is holding things up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Haha, great answer!
LikeLike
Are we really suprised that the Dems would slow walk it, and that Sen. McConnell doesn’t have the backbone to call them on it, close the hearings, and bring the nominees to the floor for a vote?
I’m not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s President Trump, Chad!!
LikeLike
Yep. The Turtle let us down again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait to see what Melania wears!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know, we girls are so shallow.
Princess Kate has some completion now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“competition” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been wondering what her gown will look like since the election!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
i heard reince said the last one was ‘economic protection’ against the repeal of the ACA…does that mean they aren’t going to pick our pockets with the fine at tax time?
LikeLiked by 7 people
No specifics yet. I like your theory though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is exactly what it does 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did he change desks?
This one looks as if it has an open front.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe it was bill clinton’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooooohhhhhhh, nooooooo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exciting for Mike Pence and the two Generals
LikeLike
Working, even though he’s attending three different inaugural balls tonight. Got to love that energy!
LikeLike
This is the first time in my life that I’ve watched, or even thought to watch a whole schedule of Ignauration Festivities.
What. A. Blast. !!!!!!!
I’m actually looking forward to an “Ignauguration Ball” with glee!! Hoowoodathunkit!?!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I know! It’s madness! I feel all fancy for some reason too, lol. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
same goes for the republican convention…and 200 plus rallies and pressers and policy speeches and and and…sigh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
uhuh! Forgot about that…All TRUE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN HEADLINE, SAT, JAN 11, 2017: “PRESIDENT TRUMP EVICTS BLACK FAMILY FROM PUBLIC HOUSING IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER”
LikeLiked by 4 people
But they needed a vacay so badly … their off to Palm Springs CA. You do realize the Obama’s only had vacation in HI and only spent $100M on vacations in the last eight years.
LikeLike
America has spoken.
Ain’t it beautiful?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that about sums it up. Simple is good 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump greets PM May beside the Churchill bust:
“You’ve got a lot to live up to, Teresa. How can I help?”
“TrumpAction” in the making!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most be Gen. Kelly’s wife. Pence acknowledges that it’s a proud, special moment for her and her husband. Classy VP
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anybody get the idea that Trump is ready for them to get to work…………….now? LOL
LikeLike
Trump signed:
“An executive order minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal.”
Media going crazy over it, him not declaring what it exactly is. lol
LikeLiked by 7 people
OBAMACARE IS GOING DOWN !!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
YAY!
LikeLike
But, what does that mean? How did it make Obama care less of a burden?
LikeLike
Trump has 3 balls…that sounds about right.
!!! 🙂 !!!
(not mine, I stole it, after I rofl)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, my GOD. My younger brother literally just made this joke 4 minutes ago. You guys are so immature, lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your younger brother sounds fun.
How old is he.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s sweet as pie, but also a typical little brother with comments like that. Hah. I told him that it was a sick thing to say, and he said, ‘well, I bet it’s true though!’ 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mattis and Kelly sworn in by Pence.
Trump train keeps rolling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in CA.
I am actually going to live long enough to see a wall built.
The invasion is OVER.
CA is next. Believe me my fellow Americans, CA is worth reclaiming.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I agree.
LikeLike
Yes it is Joe.
California is a keeper.
LikeLike
Living in SoCal, I agree. What we need is to find a Franciscan priest to establish some Missions so the natives can be cured of their pagan ways. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Joe, the weather is wonderful. LOL
LikeLike
Nigel Farage is on Lou Dobbs…!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nigel is on Dobbs. Can this day get any better?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are going to have to drag him out of that office to go to that ball.
What time tomorrow morning do you think he’ll be back at work?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does not drink, so between, 7:00 to 7:30 am
LikeLike
00:01 There’s too much to do before his enemies rally.
LikeLike
Dobbs called Farage a new Fox News contributor, so sounds like he’ll be on more often! 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is the jobs President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
haven’t caught lou since yesterday, watch on youtube but LOVE his exuberance…he has been beside himself with glee that trump won…love that toothy grin! is he all giddy and happy?
LikeLike
He absolutely is. Can’t wipe the smile off his face!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is in da House!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol
Epic. And they wonder why we call them snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops wanted to post clip.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuckled heartily at that.
Wish i woulda been there to do a happy dance to her/his wailing
LikeLike
The live stream for the balls are up. We are just waiting for the balls.
LikeLike
How cute are the singers Chrisette Michele and Travis Green?!
LikeLike
I must have missed then.
LikeLike
Them
LikeLike
I missed it too. It’s the bottom vid up there.
LikeLike
They were wonderful. And great choir. Such positive vibes
LikeLike
Trish Regan is at one of the Balls right now. On FBN
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a knockout, too. Classy.
LikeLike
Ha I love it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pasadie, that was a totally good one
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
LMAOB(igly)!!
LikeLike
I’ve decided we don’t need celebrities at these events. These singers are great!
LikeLike
Dang! Missed the start of the Liberty Ball. This music is good at this one!
LikeLike
I have to admit I was a bit taken back by a Fox News anchorette who said they have cameras on all the balls in DC. My first thought was…that’s a lot of cameras……badda boom!
LikeLike
First ball led off with ,,,WAIT — Call Hollywood lefties — sound the alarm — a stage full of black entertainers!!! Quick – BLACKLIST THEM!!
LikeLike
Spike Lee already did.
LikeLike
Not this again. They cut away from the Freedom Ball. Oh nooooooes! Is there another link?
LikeLike
The Fox 10 link above is broadcasting the Freedom Ball now, but had to take a break because song that is coming up is copyrighted.
LikeLike
Flipping channels again and FOX cast of the bollards with Juan Williams as captain. That network is unwatchable for the anti-trump nonsense.
LikeLike
CSPAN 2 for live ball with no ignorant talking head chatter.
LikeLike
LikeLike
C-span has liberty ball now:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?422126-101/president-vice-president-attend-liberty-inaugural-ball
LikeLike
Thankyou. Link below is for same, I think. Wish we could find the “Freedom Ball” too.
But this one’s good. I’ll take it.
LikeLike
Hey folks all the balls are being covered on C-Span2 right now! They had FANTASTIC COVERAGE all day!
LikeLike
Ok. Here’s one. Not the one I wanna see but….
LikeLike
I wish Taco Bell delivered.
LikeLike
Rockettes were great!
LikeLike
Fox 10 link above is back in action…that’s a good station, thanks for the link, sundance..wouldn’t have found it on my own.
LikeLike
was that the rockettes that just performed?…weren’t they squawking about trump being a racist, mysogynist…excuse me but that is a definite lack of diversity in that bunch. only one AA?
LikeLike
Oh Happy Days!!!
LikeLike
Wait .. where is Jay zee, Jay low, Bee ONzee and all them twerkers??
LikeLike
Rockettes, wow, that was spectacular
LikeLike
What an incredible day! Left from my mom’s house in the Bronx at 2:30am with my 2 brothers and 3 cousins to attend the Swearing In Ceremony. We got to D.C. around 6:45am even after stopping to eat. After getting out of the car, we see hundreds and hundreds of HS students from all over the country with their chaperones heading towards the Capital. We decided to walk with them. Three and a half miles later, we go through a security checkpoint and enter the grounds in between the Washington Memorial and the Capital Building. It was about 8:45am when we finally stopped as close as we could get to the Capital but making sure we were by a Jumbotron so we could see the entire Swearing In.
I attended a rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA and can honestly say that the two and a half hours prior to the ceremony commencing was no comparison to what it was like waiting inside the arena for the rally to start. We pretty much kept to ourselves without any chants. Maybe because of the magnitude of the day. Regardless it made me feel so happy that I did attend a rally.
It was awesome to boo the Obamas whenever they were shown on the Jumbotron. The place did go crazy booing HRC every time they showed her. It brought back great memories of the Lock Her Up chants at the rallies. Being there listening to that epic speech was truly breathtaking. We listened to it on the drive home and realized it wasn’t the same as seeing it live.
We actually parked on Avenue M and thankfully didn’t bump into those thugs on Avenue K. I was so pumped up that I truly don’t know what I might have done. I felt like I was ready to run through a brick wall thinking about that speech the whole time I walked the three and a half miles back to the car.
We left at 2:30pm to drive back home. I walked into my house at 7:30pm even after stopping for dinner at Cracker Barrel. My family in NY never ate at a Cracker Barrel. They absolutely loved it! I will carry the memories from today with me until my final breathe.
LikeLike
LikeLike