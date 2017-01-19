President-Elect Donald Trump Closing Remarks During Inaugural Opening Celebration (video)…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

President-elect Donald Trump was introduced by Chairman of the Inauguration Committee Thomas Barrack Jr.

.

Immediately following President elect Trump’s remarks he was joined by most of his family for a celebratory fireworks display.

trump-inaug-12
trump-inaug-13trump-inaug-15
trump-inaug-16

.

Video with Closing Fireworks included:

  1. teajr says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Bravo! Absolutely Beautiful 🙂 pinch me

  2. lastinillinois says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    WOW what a picture!

    That 2nd photo, Lincoln Memorial – WOW!

  3. crossthread42 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Treepers, Honestly, I’d , Or.. I’ve though Never thought to see this in My lifetime.. I now have hope for My Daughters & My Grandson(s) future.. As well As Mine & the Misses. Even though We may have a short time Left on this Earth.
    I was Conceived & born in 1963. A youngin, to most of ya’ll I’m sure.. We have seen Presidents come & Go..
    Nothing, I repeat NOTHING like this..
    This Is HISTORY, savor it, relish it.. I’m certain, to a fault, that We maynot see anything this Historic ever again in our Lives…
    Taking Back OUR Country…
    We the People & Law & Order
    We Have our Chosen One by GOD
    Let’s not muck this up… It’s in Our hands… We need to Support OUR PRESIDENT..
    Starting, Monday, We need to start calling & writing Our congress critters & Senators & Representatives, DEMANDING they go & get along with OUR ELECTED PRESIDENT!
    Or this is all for naught.. NOW, More than EVER, Mr. President Trump needs our SUPPORT..
    The Battle has just begun

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      January 19, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Cross, right there beside you.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 19, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      I’ve got you by 3 years and I agree, I’ve never seen anything like this.

      If there is only one single takeaway I hope my kids – and others’ kids – pick up on it is this:
      You can do it!

      No matter the odds, no matter the opponent, no matter the time and place – anything, EVERYTHING is attainable if you want it bad enough and you prepare for it.

      Surreal.

      • Bob says:
        January 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        1959 model here. This decides if we are a country or if we aren’t. The battle starts tomorrow. Stay strong and beat your Congress people and Senators with a stick.

        • Fe says:
          January 19, 2017 at 8:04 pm

          Yep, I’m a 1959 model myself, Dec. 15. I was telling a friend at work on the way out the door that Trump is going to stun the country with his winning and maybe just maybe some of the indoctrinated brainwashed liberals will wake up. My friend said her daughter is finally starting to see it. Thank God my two kids never fell for the liberal baloney when they went to college … besides they had me to straighten them out, not that they needed it.

      • seeingeye2 says:
        January 19, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        I think I got you all beat. I was born in 1939 and I’ve never seen anything like this in America. I’ve never seen our country go so low as it was in Obama’s administration, and I’ve never before seen anyone with so much hope for our country as our new president, Donald J. Trump! I believe he’ll take us out of that swamp and dry us off!!

        • Political Reviewer says:
          January 19, 2017 at 8:01 pm

          1949, birthday today #68 as I previously posted. Like you, Cross, for the first time in way too many years…especially the last 8…I despaired that my son, D-I-L, and their five children would have any kind of a future left after what THAT. WICKED. MAN. and his evil cohorts had done to our beloved country.

          And to think, but for Donald J. Trump in June 2015, tomorrow could very well have been the day HRC would be celebrating {{{{ shudder }}}}.

          From this day forward, with every accomplishment of President Donald J. Trump, I am going to say, “But for President Trump…”

          May God bless you all, and God bless you Sundance and crew for all your hard work.

    • TheTorch says:
      January 19, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Great comments cross.

      This is indeed history in the making and I agree this is a once in a lifetime event – we won’t see this again.

      This is the moment that American’s take back their country and Briton’s take back theirs. MAGA and BREXIT have the hand of GOD, no question about it. The world was on a precipice and was facing disaster, economically and morally. This is a turning point. This is IT. So as Cross says full support all the way. No time for slouching. This is a reckoning and it is time for GOOD to prevail and the evil of globalism to be defeated.

      All aboard the Trump Train! 🙂

    • OmaMAGA says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      Vintage 44 model here. Young or old there have been tears of joy flowing today with even more to come tomorrow. So much patriotism on display.

  4. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Mr. Trump, we love you!!!

    Bigly goosebumps

  5. sevenepsilonseven says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    These celebs have less than a week to pack their bags and leave the U.S. as they promised. Kindly RT to remind them!
    https://ello.co/velos/post/eakgbxvxr5qnxqjmzd1f0w

    • petszmom says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      oh no, they were JUST KIDDING, dontcha know?

    • Political Reviewer says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Speaking of celebs (legends in their own minds) I can’t help but wonder if the performers who backed out of participating are now kicking themselves, thinking about all the exposure and publicity they could have had. That’s what happens when you give in to terrorists.
      Too bad. So sad.

  6. Walt says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    When the Fireworks was ending and that crowd just kept roaring Mr. Trump was taken back you could see it. It was amazing evening.

  7. Helen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    What a beautiful celebration! What a beautiful family! I am so proud to be an American. I am so thankful that the time of the Inauguration is upon us. I’ve been on pins and needles for a long while.

  8. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    That was a fantastic speech and the photos we’ve seen today have been just beautiful.

    • petszmom says:
      January 19, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      wondering if we will have a commemorative type book to order as a keepsake. i hope someone contacts the inauguration committee or trump campaign. i am still waiting for ‘a year in the making of president trump’ documentary (dinesh dsouza could produce it)…all the behind the scenes stuff from beginning to end.

  9. Ficklefinger says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Mr. Trump is right. All of YOU should take a bow. He’s not there if YOU were not there.

  10. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I’m not a crying person but Donald has had me in tears more times than I can count these past 18 months. Tears of pure joy. No more tears of sadness, those days are over. Everything is going to be great from now on. I’m so happy! 🙂

  11. India Maria says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Commander In Chief, Donald J. Trump.

  12. Peter G. says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Absolutely beautiful evening! Hollyweird was not missed at all.

  13. Grace says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    What a fabulous day!! I’m still so wound up from happiness I can’t see straight. I tried to work on my Inauguration Socks, but a barely got them started before I was up cheering and dancing to the concert. The entertainment was great, all of them. I particularly liked the Piano Guys. Whoever invited them was brilliant. Seeing the Lincoln Memorial all lit up that way. Toby Keith’s patriotic songs. The military bands. All of it. Just amazing. I’m pinching myself like the rest of you. It’s been such a battle. I can’t believe we’ve done it. I know the war isn’t over by a long shot, but man it feels good to celebrate right now!! Off to watch the Deploraball on RSBN…

  14. Fe says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Been playing catchup for the last 2 hours….crying my eyes out. It’s just so amazing what we are witnessing.

  15. Bostonian says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Where is Barron in the picture of the family?

  16. waynestrick says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Write on. The executive orders one day at a time. Write On.

  17. Monadnock says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Loving this, and looking forward to a glorious day tomorrow as I sit back and enjoy that vacation day watching and cheering all the festivities – 12:01 pm 1/20/2017 can’t get here soon enough.

    Simple satisfaction, and utter joy.

  18. Dingodave says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Wow, what a historic moment, and such an impressive leader (and family)! Voters of the United States of America, you have set a magnificent example to the rest of the Free World. Thank you for your courage in getting it exactly right this time. It’s an honour and privilege to witness this.

  19. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Since we cut the cord and watched on RSBN, was the concert and fireworks covered by the other networks? (I assume the speech obviously was).

  20. sDee says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    My Heart Soars

  21. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:42 pm

  22. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:44 pm

  23. NJF says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Lol Dobbs is cracking himself up.

    He’s broadcasting atop the CoC building, and started his show with “I have to act friendly.”

    1/2 in he forgot & started criticizing the CoC and burst out laughing at the irony.

    Now on to the Deploraball!

  24. brucefdb says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Can you believe this? A couple years ago we were almost without hope….and then came Donald Trump! My wife was in tears of joy at the end of this ceremony.

  25. muffyroberts says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I just went to iTunes and bought some “Three Doors Down” songs. I love them. They are early 80’s new wave, combined with 90’s grunge. The grunge era, sang the same songs as new wave, but at a slower tempo.

    Plus The Doors, Jim Morrison, but these guys are three doors down .

  26. Lucille says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Looks like the Trudeau Canadian Liberal Party is encouraging the anti-Trump protests…

    Foreign Min. deletes anti-Trump protest info after Rebel report
    By Rebel Media

  27. yakmaster2 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    VERSE 5 SAYS IT ALL FOR ME:

    “My Way”

    And now, the end is near
    And so I face the final curtain
    My friend, I’ll say it clear
    I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain
    I’ve lived a life that’s full
    I traveled each and every highway
    And more, much more than this, I did it my way

    Regrets, I’ve had a few
    But then again, too few to mention
    I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption
    I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway
    And more, much more than this, I did it my way

    Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew
    When I bit off more than I could chew
    But through it all, when there was doubt
    I ate it up and spit it out
    I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way

    I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried
    I’ve had my fill, my share of losing
    And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing
    To think I did all that
    And may I say, not in a shy way
    Oh, no, oh, no, not me, I did it my way

    For what is a man, what has he got?
    If not himself, then he has naught
    To say the things he truly feels and not the words of one who kneels
    The record shows I took the blows and did it my way.

    God Bless the 45th President of the USA!!!

  28. Don'thaveaclue says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Wow! I haven’t been this proud to be an American in decades. God Bless the USA!

  29. andi lee says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Extraordinary time.

    God bless all! God bless those who serve to protect this country & her people. God bless and protect the forgotten. Help is on the way.

    God bless and protect our President of The United States of America Donald J. Trump.

    God bless and protect our Vice-President of The United States of America Mike Pence.

    Extraordinary People.

  30. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    C-Span just starting repeat of service from Tomb of Unknown Soldier

  31. jwingermany says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I am sooooo loving all of this winning!

    Near the end of the RSBN stream after the fireworks…President Donald J. Trump leads the family back to take a closer look at Abraham Lincoln…WOW! POWERFUL!

  32. Give it Time says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    For those of you who have visited Mount Vernon you may get what I am feeling. When you learn about George Washington, how he operated, what he thought and the way he worked for THE PEOPLE and not FOR HIMSELF I get the same feeling with Trump.

    When learning about Washington I always catch myself wondering what it would be like to live in the time of Washington. To have had the opportunity to swing by his house and sit a spell discussing life, politics and the world. An incredible time indeed.

    When you walk through the main house at Mount Vernon you will spot a small key in a clear case mounted on the wall. It is not normally pointed out and most people miss it but for me it was the most amazing thing to notice in the tour… it is the key to the Bastille given to Washington as a gift from Lafayette. For the French this key was a symbol of their uprising against the elite and was sent to Washington as a gift during the Revolutionary War.

    In our time of Trump I wonder what symbols, gifts, or ideas will eventually be passed down as mementos of this revolution. Trump must succeed, this is a real war and a real battle for the future of this country and the world. May God bless him and may all of us keep our faith and support in the cause.

    http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/bastille-key/

  33. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    I think that lovely green overcoat that Ivanka is wearing (she wore it to the Arlington wreath laying ceremony today also) is somehow “channeling” PEPE!

  34. deplorablegracie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I thought the whole celebration was just perfect! Thank you President Trump!

  35. Lynn says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Another 39 model here. I’ve been telling the kids for months that I am so glad to have lived long enough to see this revolution. I’ve been trudging through life for a long time and didn’t even realize it until I started feeling hopeful again about a year ago. I plan to be around to see what happens next. What an exciting time to be alive! The idea of ‘Peaceful Transition’ Day (legal holiday) every time there is a Presidential election is wonderful. Sound kind of lib, but lets make it ours. Lynn

  36. nimrodman says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Text of Trump’s speech is at the dailymail article, part way down the page below a CNN photo with an El Chapo headline banner and a closeup photo of Ivanka in a green coat.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136982/Donald-Trump-departs-New-York-City-inauguration.html

  37. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    C-Span just said it would rerun the concert prior to swearing in, I bet prior to or @ 7am

