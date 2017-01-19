President-Elect Donald Trump Closing Remarks During Inaugural Opening Celebration (video)…

President-elect Donald Trump was introduced by Chairman of the Inauguration Committee Thomas Barrack Jr.
Immediately following President elect Trump’s remarks he was joined by most of his family for a celebratory fireworks display.
Video with Closing Fireworks included:
Bravo! Absolutely Beautiful 🙂 pinch me
Pinch me indeed!!
Ive been watching most of the afternoon, but this still feels surreal.
pinch Me 3
I agree. Seeing the words “President elect” I could never wrap my mind around it but it’s true.. YES!!
It’s a miracle.
Now one big parade then get down to business.
I am an immigrant to this beautiful country. I have such love for AMERICA. Thank you for this . My father use to watch these movie. Thank you again. btw I am a legal.
That makes two of us. I love this country. I so love this country. I am thankful to God every day for granting me the privilege of calling it my home. This will be the first time ever I will be at an inauguration or attending an inaugural ball. I weep every time I think how close America came to destroying itself.
Thank you God for your great mercies. They are indeed new every morning.
WOW what a picture!
That 2nd photo, Lincoln Memorial – WOW!
Treepers, Honestly, I’d , Or.. I’ve though Never thought to see this in My lifetime.. I now have hope for My Daughters & My Grandson(s) future.. As well As Mine & the Misses. Even though We may have a short time Left on this Earth.
I was Conceived & born in 1963. A youngin, to most of ya’ll I’m sure.. We have seen Presidents come & Go..
Nothing, I repeat NOTHING like this..
This Is HISTORY, savor it, relish it.. I’m certain, to a fault, that We maynot see anything this Historic ever again in our Lives…
Taking Back OUR Country…
We the People & Law & Order
We Have our Chosen One by GOD
Let’s not muck this up… It’s in Our hands… We need to Support OUR PRESIDENT..
Starting, Monday, We need to start calling & writing Our congress critters & Senators & Representatives, DEMANDING they go & get along with OUR ELECTED PRESIDENT!
Or this is all for naught.. NOW, More than EVER, Mr. President Trump needs our SUPPORT..
The Battle has just begun
Cross, right there beside you.
I’ve got you by 3 years and I agree, I’ve never seen anything like this.
If there is only one single takeaway I hope my kids – and others’ kids – pick up on it is this:
You can do it!
No matter the odds, no matter the opponent, no matter the time and place – anything, EVERYTHING is attainable if you want it bad enough and you prepare for it.
Surreal.
1959 model here. This decides if we are a country or if we aren’t. The battle starts tomorrow. Stay strong and beat your Congress people and Senators with a stick.
Yep, I’m a 1959 model myself, Dec. 15. I was telling a friend at work on the way out the door that Trump is going to stun the country with his winning and maybe just maybe some of the indoctrinated brainwashed liberals will wake up. My friend said her daughter is finally starting to see it. Thank God my two kids never fell for the liberal baloney when they went to college … besides they had me to straighten them out, not that they needed it.
I think I got you all beat. I was born in 1939 and I’ve never seen anything like this in America. I’ve never seen our country go so low as it was in Obama’s administration, and I’ve never before seen anyone with so much hope for our country as our new president, Donald J. Trump! I believe he’ll take us out of that swamp and dry us off!!
1949, birthday today #68 as I previously posted. Like you, Cross, for the first time in way too many years…especially the last 8…I despaired that my son, D-I-L, and their five children would have any kind of a future left after what THAT. WICKED. MAN. and his evil cohorts had done to our beloved country.
And to think, but for Donald J. Trump in June 2015, tomorrow could very well have been the day HRC would be celebrating {{{{ shudder }}}}.
From this day forward, with every accomplishment of President Donald J. Trump, I am going to say, “But for President Trump…”
May God bless you all, and God bless you Sundance and crew for all your hard work.
Great comments cross.
This is indeed history in the making and I agree this is a once in a lifetime event – we won’t see this again.
This is the moment that American’s take back their country and Briton’s take back theirs. MAGA and BREXIT have the hand of GOD, no question about it. The world was on a precipice and was facing disaster, economically and morally. This is a turning point. This is IT. So as Cross says full support all the way. No time for slouching. This is a reckoning and it is time for GOOD to prevail and the evil of globalism to be defeated.
All aboard the Trump Train! 🙂
Vintage 44 model here. Young or old there have been tears of joy flowing today with even more to come tomorrow. So much patriotism on display.
Mr. Trump, we love you!!!
Bigly goosebumps
These celebs have less than a week to pack their bags and leave the U.S. as they promised. Kindly RT to remind them!
https://ello.co/velos/post/eakgbxvxr5qnxqjmzd1f0w
oh no, they were JUST KIDDING, dontcha know?
Speaking of celebs (legends in their own minds) I can’t help but wonder if the performers who backed out of participating are now kicking themselves, thinking about all the exposure and publicity they could have had. That’s what happens when you give in to terrorists.
Too bad. So sad.
When the Fireworks was ending and that crowd just kept roaring Mr. Trump was taken back you could see it. It was amazing evening.
What a beautiful celebration! What a beautiful family! I am so proud to be an American. I am so thankful that the time of the Inauguration is upon us. I’ve been on pins and needles for a long while.
That was a fantastic speech and the photos we’ve seen today have been just beautiful.
wondering if we will have a commemorative type book to order as a keepsake. i hope someone contacts the inauguration committee or trump campaign. i am still waiting for ‘a year in the making of president trump’ documentary (dinesh dsouza could produce it)…all the behind the scenes stuff from beginning to end.
Mr. Trump is right. All of YOU should take a bow. He’s not there if YOU were not there.
I’m not a crying person but Donald has had me in tears more times than I can count these past 18 months. Tears of pure joy. No more tears of sadness, those days are over. Everything is going to be great from now on. I’m so happy! 🙂
Commander In Chief, Donald J. Trump.
Absolutely beautiful evening! Hollyweird was not missed at all.
What a fabulous day!! I’m still so wound up from happiness I can’t see straight. I tried to work on my Inauguration Socks, but a barely got them started before I was up cheering and dancing to the concert. The entertainment was great, all of them. I particularly liked the Piano Guys. Whoever invited them was brilliant. Seeing the Lincoln Memorial all lit up that way. Toby Keith’s patriotic songs. The military bands. All of it. Just amazing. I’m pinching myself like the rest of you. It’s been such a battle. I can’t believe we’ve done it. I know the war isn’t over by a long shot, but man it feels good to celebrate right now!! Off to watch the Deploraball on RSBN…
Been playing catchup for the last 2 hours….crying my eyes out. It’s just so amazing what we are witnessing.
Me too, but don’t tell anybody……….
Where is Barron in the picture of the family?
we never saw him, neither did we see his grandma…melania’s mom…methinks he doesn’t like crowds or large groups of people and maybe she was caring for him…i don’t blame him…he’s only 10.
Thanks, didn’t know if I had missed him. In some pictures Melania looked stressed and I didn’t see him. UNFORTUNATELY I got hung up with work today and missed seeing stuff as it happened.
yes, i noticed that, too…like she was upset or concerned…i also noticed at the luncheon she refused to sit where trump pointed to after leaving the dais (stage), she continued walking across the dais (floor) and proceeded to where the entire family was standing and it looked like she was looking for barron and couldn’t find him.
As a mom, I get it. My 26 yr old son calls me Momma Bear, for a reason. It’s who we are.
NOTHING matters but her baby boy…to all of us.
Exactly! What a lot to absorb for all of them. Especially in the in these times we live in. Hopefully this is the start of a new, better America for all of us!! MAGA!!!
poor baby, you don’t think he knew people wanted to kill his dad…it just crushes my heart.
I know, how awful for all of them to have to think about that. May God keep all of them safe.
“i don’t blame him…he’s only 10”
Well said. Let’s start a pool on when he cracks the 6 foot barrier.
probably by his 11th birthday in march. beautiful boy!
Scroll down for the additional video. It looks like Baron is standing behind his dad. You can see what looks like his head peeking up. He is next to Jared.
In the pic of them clapping, you can see the top of his head.
It is not Barron. More likely a Secret Service guy.
Whoops. Just realized person I thought was Barron is someone else.
Write on. The executive orders one day at a time. Write On.
Loving this, and looking forward to a glorious day tomorrow as I sit back and enjoy that vacation day watching and cheering all the festivities – 12:01 pm 1/20/2017 can’t get here soon enough.
Simple satisfaction, and utter joy.
i already broke open the cupcake container…heehee…just wanted to make sure they hadn’t spoiled on way home from the store. it’s time to celebrate, not worry about fat thighs.
….a gut in my case… 🙂
Wow, what a historic moment, and such an impressive leader (and family)! Voters of the United States of America, you have set a magnificent example to the rest of the Free World. Thank you for your courage in getting it exactly right this time. It’s an honour and privilege to witness this.
Join us, Dingo – we are cousins, after all
I needed another dose of this:
Can’t get enough of that video!
Still gives me chills.
Would have been a great sone for today!
Great video Mon, thanks. Good to see “Deplorables” around the world. A little sad that Australia is represented in the video by our former PM, Tony Abbott, who showed such promise (and did superbly on protecting our borders) but was altogether too timid, and was then deposed by Uniparty globalists within three years.
Another former Aussie PM, the corrupt Julia Gillard, was appointed Chair of the Clintons’ Global Education Partnership in 2014, after she and the Abbott government gave them almost A$500 million. Not to mention the megabucks also paid direct to the Clinton Foundation. Pay to play anyone?
An Aussie Trump will arise one day out of the ashes – to clean out the stables Downunder.
Meantime, enjoy the success, you all deserved it.
Hope a Canadian Trump arises soon, but l doubt it. May Trump influence our PM ‘ bigly’.
Pass along the CTH website. Get Canadians to see the light. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Never give up, we didnt! God bless!
It got to me more this time than when I first saw it because then it was a dream and now it is our reality.
God bless and thank you Dingodave. Grace be with you always!
Since we cut the cord and watched on RSBN, was the concert and fireworks covered by the other networks? (I assume the speech obviously was).
i watched on OAN, it was spectacular.
Surprisingly CNN did cover and – I still can’t believe it, but – both Blitzer and Dana Bash could not say enough positives about the concert and the fireworks.
Then they went to commercial, and then they came back to Trump bashing – and then Santorum began owning the entire panel.
Lol, I didn’t watch but your synopsis made wish I did….not really. I cannot stand more than 2 seconds of CNN
FBN cut to the finale.
Cspan just repeated the service at the Tomb of the Uknown Soldier which took place @345pm so hopefully the concert repeat will be up shortly which ran @430-630.
My Heart Soars
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love hearing her speak. She exudes such confidence and professionalism.
The Forty SIXTH President of the United States – Ivanka Trump!
i think it will be mike pence. let’s start making our bets!
I will take Ivanka Trump
Don Jr.’s son looks very dapper in his little coat there. This is good because I really like the word “dapper” but rarely have an occasion to use it.
I like Don Jr. He raises his kids out in the dirt and the snow having a blast. Amazing to me that this guy was raised in NYC.
and debonair.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How cute was that when Don Jr’s little girl was looking for the nod from her grandpa to wave? She’s having a blast!!
Lol Dobbs is cracking himself up.
1/2 in he forgot & started criticizing the CoC and burst out laughing at the irony.
Now on to the Deploraball!
LOL! Thank you, NJF, for sharing a Lou Dobb moment. ❤
Can you believe this? A couple years ago we were almost without hope….and then came Donald Trump! My wife was in tears of joy at the end of this ceremony.
I just went to iTunes and bought some “Three Doors Down” songs. I love them. They are early 80’s new wave, combined with 90’s grunge. The grunge era, sang the same songs as new wave, but at a slower tempo.
Plus The Doors, Jim Morrison, but these guys are three doors down .
Looks like the Trudeau Canadian Liberal Party is encouraging the anti-Trump protests…
Foreign Min. deletes anti-Trump protest info after Rebel report
By Rebel Media
Well, here we go again with all of the network coverage of foreign governments interfering into our election process. sarcasm as they will not say a word since in favor of their leftist side
As a Canadian, I am grateful for Rebel News. It provides a good counterbalance to the Canadian MSM’s propaganda.
VERSE 5 SAYS IT ALL FOR ME:
“My Way”
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I’ll say it clear
I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain
I’ve lived a life that’s full
I traveled each and every highway
And more, much more than this, I did it my way
Regrets, I’ve had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this, I did it my way
Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way
I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried
I’ve had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say, not in a shy way
Oh, no, oh, no, not me, I did it my way
For what is a man, what has he got?
If not himself, then he has naught
To say the things he truly feels and not the words of one who kneels
The record shows I took the blows and did it my way.
God Bless the 45th President of the USA!!!
Love Sinatra. Used to play one of his CDs in the car when she was 4 or 5, and she would belt out the lyrics!
Wow! I haven’t been this proud to be an American in decades. God Bless the USA!
Extraordinary time.
God bless all! God bless those who serve to protect this country & her people. God bless and protect the forgotten. Help is on the way.
God bless and protect our President of The United States of America Donald J. Trump.
God bless and protect our Vice-President of The United States of America Mike Pence.
Extraordinary People.
C-Span just starting repeat of service from Tomb of Unknown Soldier
I am sooooo loving all of this winning!
Near the end of the RSBN stream after the fireworks…President Donald J. Trump leads the family back to take a closer look at Abraham Lincoln…WOW! POWERFUL!
For those of you who have visited Mount Vernon you may get what I am feeling. When you learn about George Washington, how he operated, what he thought and the way he worked for THE PEOPLE and not FOR HIMSELF I get the same feeling with Trump.
When learning about Washington I always catch myself wondering what it would be like to live in the time of Washington. To have had the opportunity to swing by his house and sit a spell discussing life, politics and the world. An incredible time indeed.
When you walk through the main house at Mount Vernon you will spot a small key in a clear case mounted on the wall. It is not normally pointed out and most people miss it but for me it was the most amazing thing to notice in the tour… it is the key to the Bastille given to Washington as a gift from Lafayette. For the French this key was a symbol of their uprising against the elite and was sent to Washington as a gift during the Revolutionary War.
In our time of Trump I wonder what symbols, gifts, or ideas will eventually be passed down as mementos of this revolution. Trump must succeed, this is a real war and a real battle for the future of this country and the world. May God bless him and may all of us keep our faith and support in the cause.
http://www.mountvernon.org/digital-encyclopedia/article/bastille-key/
Wonderful post!
I think that lovely green overcoat that Ivanka is wearing (she wore it to the Arlington wreath laying ceremony today also) is somehow “channeling” PEPE!
I thought the whole celebration was just perfect! Thank you President Trump!
Another 39 model here. I’ve been telling the kids for months that I am so glad to have lived long enough to see this revolution. I’ve been trudging through life for a long time and didn’t even realize it until I started feeling hopeful again about a year ago. I plan to be around to see what happens next. What an exciting time to be alive! The idea of ‘Peaceful Transition’ Day (legal holiday) every time there is a Presidential election is wonderful. Sound kind of lib, but lets make it ours. Lynn
Text of Trump’s speech is at the dailymail article, part way down the page below a CNN photo with an El Chapo headline banner and a closeup photo of Ivanka in a green coat.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136982/Donald-Trump-departs-New-York-City-inauguration.html
C-Span just said it would rerun the concert prior to swearing in, I bet prior to or @ 7am
