CNN Hires Valerie Jarrett’s Daughter, Laura Jarrett, to Cover Justice Department…

Well, at least no-one can ever say CNN is trying to hide the intent of their bias toward President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a quiet release by CNN they announce Laura Jarrett was hired to cover the Donald Trump Justice Department and the Supreme Court:

[…] the Justice Department and Supreme Court will be covered by Justice and Supreme Court correspondent Pamela Brown, Justice correspondent Evan Perez, Justice reporter Laura Jarrett and Supreme Court reporter Ariane De Vogue. (link)

Even left-wing media view Jarrett’s hire as unusual specifically because she has absolutely no journalism experience and has worked as a private attorney following her graduation from Harvard Law.

In a 2009 article in Vanity Fair Laura Jarrett said it was her ambition to one day work as a TV-news legal analyst, and with the incoming administration of President Trump and General Sessions it appears CNN is particularly interested in oppositional narrative creation.

Quote from 2012: