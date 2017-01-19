CNN Hires Valerie Jarrett’s Daughter, Laura Jarrett, to Cover Justice Department…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

Well, at least no-one can ever say CNN is trying to hide the intent of their bias toward President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

valerie-and-laura-jarrettObama with Valerie Jarrett

In a quiet release by CNN they announce Laura Jarrett was hired to cover the Donald Trump Justice Department and the Supreme Court:

[…]  the Justice Department and Supreme Court will be covered by Justice and Supreme Court correspondent Pamela Brown, Justice correspondent Evan Perez, Justice reporter Laura Jarrett and Supreme Court reporter Ariane De Vogue. (link)

Even left-wing media view Jarrett’s hire as unusual specifically because she has absolutely no journalism experience and has worked as a private attorney following her graduation from Harvard Law.

In a 2009 article in Vanity Fair Laura Jarrett said it was her ambition to one day work as a TV-news legal analyst, and with the incoming administration of President Trump and General Sessions it appears CNN is particularly interested in oppositional narrative creation.

Quote from 2012:

valerie-jarretttrump and sessionslions together

32 Responses to CNN Hires Valerie Jarrett’s Daughter, Laura Jarrett, to Cover Justice Department…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Now Sundance, CNN don’t need no stinkin’ journalists…..! What in the world would they do with an actual Journalist?!?

    But on a serious note, this is really pathetic, even for CNN.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. lastinillinois says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Of course they did ……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bolshevict says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Keep an eye on this one.
    Liaison for the Communist 5th column Obama crew to Obama loyalists at Justice?
    I think so.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • patternpuzzler says:
      January 19, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      This /\ /\ /\ for damned sure. 100% Trump better be able to identify the asshats in DoJ pretty quickly. This is going to lead – eventually – to more specialized “community organizing” to protest and obstruct BLIND justice, because more than social justice will once again matter.

      Of course, I will relish reading the YOU’RE FIRED ban hammer coming down on the quislings of the socialist sorts.

      Quisling: a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country. Per Google. Excellent word to know these days.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    No, thanks. Can already guess what sort of observations and analysis will be coming forth from her. Bias much.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Tom W says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Amazing CNN never covered the fine Jarrett family lineage. Suspect The Donald Admin will…

    “Valerie Jarrett’s father, maternal grandfather and father-in-law were dedicated communists under prolonged investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to FBI files obtained by Judicial Watch.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2015/06/25/fbi-files-valerie-jarretts-family-was-a-bunch-of-communists/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Lock her up!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Meatzilla says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Three generations of miscreant women whom loathe our Constitutional Republic, and just absolutely love Communism. But it was the men in the family who did the real wet work, and caught the scrutinizing attention of the FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Not bias, hate.
    With her family background, I wouldn’t allow her to be in same room as President Trump or his family.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. MIKE says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Another good reason to throw CNN out of White House pressers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Disgusted says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Comparing the meager (IF any) press coverage at the time of Jarrett- the- mother’s comment (shown here) about it being their turn, to the recent wall-to-wall coverage of the John Lewis thing, ya gotta wonder! I don’t recall any panel of talking heads evaluating HER words or their hateful message, and cannot understand how the media just IGNORED it! Did they assume they were her private thoughts and she was free to say anything off the top of her head? Or was she representing the new president of that day? Why didn’t anyone EVER care???

    Like

    Reply
  11. yohio says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    What a surprise NOT

    Like

    Reply
  12. HBD says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    She will get a front row seat to watch the swamp drain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Sentient says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Not to be gross, but Trump should have all of the drains in the private residence of the White House scoured for hair samples. Barrack, Sasha and Malia are all purportedly descended from Barack Obama Sr. Cross-checking with Obama extended family DNA could confirm or negate that supposed genealogy. If Barack Obama Sr is not the biological father of Barack Obama Jr. it could explain the phony birth certificates.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. libby says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Do not forget folks, when everything is racist, nothing is racist

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    CNN just graduated to Communist News Network.

    Like

    Reply
  17. notasmidgeon says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Probably should read, CNN Hires Valerie Jarrett. She will be running her agenda through her daughter.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Angus says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Well they tried to make the Hildabeast’s daughter a reporter and paid her 500,000+ which demonstrates the level of intelligence, skill, intelligence it takes to be a reporter. My dog is more capable than either of these two mopes.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Binkser1 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    And any shred of relevance of credibility that CNN may have had left just circled the drain.

    Like

    Reply
  20. auscitizenmom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Oh, darn. I would like to boycott CNN………….but, I can’t because I never watch it. 🙄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    CNN=Enemy. ’nuff said about that.

    Like

    Reply
  22. maga2016 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    corruption just never stops with these folks

    Like

    Reply

