Bigly Moment – President Elect and Melania Trump Arrive, Lincoln Memorial Celebration…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

During the “Make America Great Again Opening Concert”, President-Elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the Festivities.

Bigly Stunning !  Very emotional moment for everyone in the crowd:

31 Responses to Bigly Moment – President Elect and Melania Trump Arrive, Lincoln Memorial Celebration…

  1. libby says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I’m not gonna cry.
    I’m not gonna cry.
    I kight just cry,
    Tears of joy

  2. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Class, brains and beauty back in DC.

  3. HBD says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Have waited SO long for this time. Thank The Lord we were able to persevere! Welcome President Trump!!!

  4. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    SD, any idea the number there?

  5. Sedanka says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I am so proud of my country.

  6. Tim says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Be strong, be of good courage, God Bless America, Long live the Republic

  7. bpk1300 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I am Canadian and this patriotic show has me in tears!!!! Less than 24 hours and tha weasel is out and our lion is in

  8. andi lee says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Praising Christ Jesus! So happy!

    ~Bigly! 😂

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    America’s Patriot President: God bless Donald J. Trump.

  10. mamadogsite says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Chilling. Magnificent. Symbolic. AMAZING. Yep…happy tears around America now.

  11. Sherry Higdon says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Freely crying and not shy about it. Praise God for loving us and giving us this second chance. Thank you for Donald J. Trump and his great heart for America. We will be better than we’ve ever been! All Glory & Honor To God Almighty, All-Powerful and Absolute! 🙂

  12. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    A night to remember.
    Ferociously proud.

  14. daizeez says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    That fireworks show to the Battle Hymn of the Republic was powerful. Absolutely breathtaking.

    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 19, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      We’ll never forget it. Then, the Trump family walks to the base of President Lincoln’s statue, looking up, understanding what has been, what is to come, that this is their turn to shale a chapter in American History.

      Thank you, C-Span for uninterrupted coverage that I could watch on big screen TV rather than very small notebook screen.

  15. CDuran says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Charles Payne then Lou Hobbs Great Night!!!! Not going to sleep tonight

  16. burnett044 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    That tear running down ya cheek….that lump in ya throat…that tingly feeling in ya spine….don`t worry that is just America becoming great again……God bless you all

  17. TJ Watts says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Perfection! What a moving experience. Many tears of joy as I watched the celebration of our new First Family. Very proud and thankful for answered prayers.

  18. KBR says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    So many things to remember about this special concert this evening. The USA playing patriotic music again! Playing a Hymn again!

    He is coming like the glory of the morning on the wave,
    He is Wisdom to the mighty, He is Succour to the brave,
    So the world shall be His footstool, and the soul of Time His slave,
    Our God is marching on.

    Glory, glory, hallelujah!
    Glory, glory, hallelujah!
    Glory, glory, hallelujah!
    Our God is marching on.

  19. not2worryluv says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I was curious where Barron was? It was so obvious he was not there and towards the end of the ceremony Melania looked somewhat worried. Anyone know. I thought I saw him get off the plane first this morning.

