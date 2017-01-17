Epic Political Brilliance – President Trump Baits Entire Political Apparatus To Jump Bigly Into Pit of Irrelevance…

Political counter culture icon Andrew Breitbart mastered the use of a simple term:
“SO”?
Whenever challenged about the downside of his approach – AB had an inherent knack for removing toxic attacks by owning ‘the downside’, yet never accepting the framing. Then he’d artfully expose the framing’s banality through simple counter questions, ‘truisms’.
Rabid leftists would never quite know how to respond to the linguistic judo and consistently over react in behavior and declaration. This exposed their ideological moonbattery. Sometimes he’d even join them in leading a chant framed to display the inevitable conclusion of their current protest:
What do we want?… Free Stuff…. When do we want it?…. NOW.
It was intensely funny to watch in action.
.
Presidential Trump’s approach today is magnitudes beyond winning; he’s consistently channeling an almost identical approach. Example: “Well, someone’s doing the raping Don”, in response to Don Lemon’s challenges about Trump’s campaign announcement and border wall proposal.
Additionally, Trump is creating a new dimension in political counter culture that baits opponents into diminishing themselves – and they fall for it each and every time. Exponentially stunning. Gobsmackingly so.
Think about this. President Elect Trump has gotten almost the entire Democrat House of Representatives to stomp away from the Presidential Inauguration. Pouty ball.
Such a ridiculous overreaction displays toxic leftism for the entire world to see – and hilariously he doesn’t need to point it out because they’re so sure of themselves, they shout ‘look-at-me’ as they jump off the cliff. This is hilarious. Bigly.
At this point, the best thing the Moonbats could do to enlarge the dominance of President Trump is to join together, lock arms and stomp away in a counter march of unity.
Where exactly would they march to? Who knows. Why exactly would they be marching? They couldn’t even tell you. Something about the vast planetary conspiracy of racist Russians, frog memes, and Donald Trump forcing Michigan union workers to unite with Cubans and vote as co-conspirators on his behalf.
… or something.
The whole world is laughing at these clowns boycotting the inaugural. Has Schmoo the “head clown” joined them yet? It’s like watching Monty Python Flying Circus.
Get the rumor started — If you all resign in protest, you will become heroes! Yeah, heroes.
They’ll think it was their idea and run away with it (run-away! run-away!).
I love Monty Python and I have been a fan since the 80’s!!
My friends and I used to routinely quote bits from Monty Python back in the day.
Good times!
Sometimes I feel like Trump reads our comments. We’ve all been saying that the approval rating polls were phony.
Monty Python was way ahead of their time. Remember Life of Brian?
What ridden on a horse?
This was to yakmaster. Don’t know what happened.
“Bring me a shrubbery”
I was actually sad watching that video of Andrew Breitbart, He was one of the Most Classy there Was! That also took place before Glenn “The Cheetos-Man” Beck had his nervous breakdown, lost his mind or went off his Meds. GOD BLESS AB!
oncefired, I’m putting my tin foil hat on here and it is really just an idea….do you think there is any truth to the fact that someone or some group threatened his family? I keep thinking it was much more than he said and much worse than he let on.
Thank you for putting up this video. Sometimes we forget all the good Andrew Breitbart brought. He is sorely missed.
I was barely aware of him until after his death. This video makes me truly regret that. He was brilliant, fearless, and thought very fast on his feet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can you just imagine if he was still alive? Him behind the next President? Sigh
I can hardly wait until Friday !!! God, please keep our President Trump safe !
LikeLiked by 18 people
Gonna buy some shares in 3M. Got to buy low now before the diaper pin industry boom really goes into high gear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This bitch crazy…
https://mobile.twitter.com/Rosie/status/821515298184593409
Never forget her MIT award winning proclamation of: “For the first time in history, fire melted steel”. Yes, she has been in serious demand since that truly stunning display of indescribable ignorance. Why..it’s possible she even got a No Bell Prize too. Hard to keep up.
Ironically, Andrew soon found Beck to be highly disingenuous. A liar and a coward. Still great to see this video again, I remember when this happened.
Breitbart was ahead of his time. Most of us did not recognize Beck as a coward and a liar until about a year and a half ago. Hats off to Brietbart and all who knew it first.
I love it polls already out showing Trump is the worst thing to happen since sliced bread. What this man has done in 9 short weeks as PE is remarkable. States like MI, OH, PA, IA, WI will begin building statues of DJT. They are seeing it with their own eyes. These job and investment announcements will begin to take root over the next few years. At the end of the day that is all that matters for Americans in those states and others that are grateful to see it happening.
Current polling indicates that current polls are 100% B.S.
Yep. But even their intent to harm him by underestimating him gives him an advantage. All these fools just keep shooting their own feet or other body parts.
Brennan’s smirk was joy in the knowledge he was starting the first stage, the ‘destabilization plan’. 90% Social Justice Warriors making ugly noises, mixed with 10% ‘Gladios’ the ones that do violence. The problem is that Trump and team know the plan.
Sunlight. Furthermore, once in office, Trump and team will move against the puppet CIA and NGO (non government organizations) masters.
This is the non traditional war war. But in the past it was waged without the target victim’s understanding or power to fight back. It is different now. In the end Hillary, the CIA, and the NWO’s such as Soros, will pay in ways more dear than they imagined.
This will be epic. The hunters become the prey. Delicious.
Someone needs to ask the media pundits/journalosts (meant to) when they bring up ridiculous and pompous statements or quetions :”just what is it about Americans and America that you hate so much?”
Better yet: when they state that they love America, ask them exactly what they love about it (A Breitbartian question if there ever was one). Then watch them flail about.
Because the only thing that they actually love about America is the fact that we don’t execute them for their treason.
Have you watched any of Mark Dice’s California interviews? It is a wonder that they know what country they live in, or state, or city, or even house. They likely know where the kitchen, TV and couch are though.
The fact that these “news” outlets have the nerve to even try this again is repugnant. Side story; today I was sitting at a stop light and a local nbc affiliate news van pulled up next to me (maybe going up to the Reagan Library). I rolled my window down and started shouting “you lie you lie you lie” that light could not turn green fast enough.
It is time for us to get factual and vocal.
Give it time I absolutely cracked up after reading your post! You did the right thing and they must have been scared out of their minds.
It’s always a joy to see Breitbart in action. Sure do miss that guy. Fearless.
Re: The picture of the staff next to the WH pillar; the guy, second from the left with his arms folded across his chest. I’ve seen that ‘pouty, cruisin’ for a bruisin’ look before, he’s dug in his heels for a fight’, when the kids were younger and being bratty. I’m glad those days are over. . Lynn
Do you (or anyone) know the story behind that picture? What was the occasion that made them all look so sour?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump visiting Obama at the White House immediately after the election victory. Someone turned a camera sideways
Suspiciously, everyone has the same expression. Every single face is sullen. So, this photo is staged and deliberate to convey an optical message: we’re really really unhappy to be forced to meet Trump and his cretin staff.
These are some arrogant hateful people!
Someone I miss in the staff group photo is the dingbat, Marie Harf. She was the embarrassing spokeswoman for the state department. Thought “ISIL” needed job training.
It’s too bad President Trump didn’t turn in their direction, do a general wave and say to nobody in particular, “I got your resume and I’ll give you a call”.
Then walk away to watch as they eat themselves.
Val Jar was sure sour grapes. When this picture was first taken there was a young woman in the back row crying eyes out. She was quickly edited out of the picture because she didn’t fit the optics at the time.
That map of county level results is not accurate. I can see that Orange County CA (my county) is red, but Hillary surprisingly won Orange County. I thought my county had more sense. Anyway, it makes me wonder how many other errors are on that map… Propaganda like that is more effective if it is verifiable.
Epic indeed! Thank you for reminding me/us of the need to speak the truth, AB style! So great to see! 7 years ago, time flies so quickly. I am really savoring every single moment🇺🇸
I really miss Andrew Breitbart! Can you imagine the extra hell the media would have caught during the election? They would have gotten it from both barrels! Andrew is a hero and greatly missed…
Trump is our Brietbart now. He may be short on conservative finesse but he’s long on courage and bold-speaking. Miss Brietbart very much. But so glad we have Trump.
She is pure CIA Uniparty, the other guy was TPP Uniparty shill. Uniparty hates Trump tweeting to the win.
‘Please, Please Mr. Trump, no more tweeting, Please! And Please bring back Global Warming and TPP, Please Please! /s
I truly believe Trumps tweets are a threat to the Media. His ability to set the narrative and bypass the msm road blocks is freaking them out. Not to mention embarrass, correct and provide evidence opposite of their reporting.
Geez…Martha looks and acts just like the sourpus Meagain Kelly. Just glad I don’t have to catch her in the morning anymore. Plus, Shannon Bream is a lot easier on the eyes in the morning.
She is Horrible, both in substance and in voice and mannerisms. Truly annoying. I think they gave her this “100 Days” to see how she’d do. Hopefully they’ll pull her sooner. Almost painful to watch her — and her voice has the same effect on me as Hillary’s.
And she’s not very ‘Bright’,Alexsandra.
Shannon Bream may be pretty but when she guest hosted for Me Again Kelly she was snottily anti Trump.
Love Newt’ response “well that’s certainly an alternate reality”.
She’s really horrible. Yuck. I don’t think she is going to make it. No one will watch.
More “explosive” interviews…
“political munchkins” Quite apropos.
I just imagine all of our treasured and injured warriors, with their beautiful, smiling, Patriotic faces deservingly sitting in these now joyously for us emptied seats. They deserve the honor so much!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Loved your tweet LastRefuge2: “Basket of Ignorables” …epic as always SD
Nothing about the always mendacious Left is honest and true — except perhaps their immediate and unrelenting willingness to plunge to the edges of the deepest, blackest depths of human depravity known to man because they were told to do so by certain people that they do not even know in service to causes and agendas that they do not even fully comprehend. It is practically surreal.
Had to read that twice. Well put.
Are you writing for Episode 8? Or 9? You should.
I was at the event that day.
The speeches everyone gave were great B.C (Before Crazy) Beck included.
Andrew’s address to us in the venue wasn’t very long, sadly. He came on to the stage a little winded hurrying over from his debate in the parking lot area, as he explained to us in the venue when he began to speak.
I drove out from Chicago.
Seeing Andrew in that lot alone would have been worth the trip.
I wish I had not missed that experience.
I really believe they killed him.
For over a year now we have seen him setting trap after trap for his opponents and them falling for them again and again. They have a playbook and they stick to it much to their demise.
I’m not so sure he is setting up the traps at all, I actually think not. But I do think he is so intuitive that he sees or senses the traps they are either setting up or likely to set up and then either diverts or “helps them along” with their own foolish devices. Perhaps he sets a trap or two, but largely and consistently I think he just swatting the pests away while at the same time playing his own chess game that is unknown to them.
As said here many times, we’ve been praying for all their evil words and schemes to bommerang back on their own heads, and for them too fall into their own traps.
yes, i don’t think he spends time planning for interviews and wondering what the questions will be. he just takes it as it comes, and points out the stupidity of the question. the key thing is that he does not care what these leftists think when he doesn’t respond to the gotcha questions, but instead uses them to segue into what he really thinks. remember how in the debates, he would keep talking even if they tried to cut him off for time. he just dominates an interview leaving the interviewer repeating the same question over and over.
That Breitbart video… man, is he missed. And back when Beck was worth defending. How long has that been?
I don’t think that our Higher Ups knew that when Andrew Breitbart passed, what he had started would multiply exponentially.
LikeLiked by 7 people
sundance says: “I want you to be Andrew Breitbart” He lives on, because of you.
I could never understand how Hillary could eliminate so many associates over so many decades until the CIA’s hand came into view. Hillary and Bill have been Bush CIA since Arkansa Governor guns and drug smuggling Mark Rich days.
Self funding CIA Rats and Roaches ( via oil and minerals, arms, drugs, and sex -now kids- trafficking )
The CIA trick was to induce heart trouble several times before so that the killing heart attack would be believable. The CIA has lost its moral compass and fallen into pure evil.
I love that picture..
Best election EVAH!
The great thing about saying ” so?” It makes them think and then…Opps, it’s freeze frame , deer in the headlights…lol
The first time I heard Andrew interviewed I was stunned! At last someone with something to say that made perfect sense and reduced the egotistical left to less than a mud puddle. We can thank him, but we can also miss him and his simple brilliance!
Democrats boycotting Trump’s inaugural? BEAUTIFUL. Fewer democrats at the inaugural = more elbow room for US!
“Somebody’s doing the raping”
One of my Favorite Trump lines.
So off the wall!
Keep swinging for the fences boys…..
We saw more death and even the smell of death, nobody understood it and it was with us for months; the smell, the air….
I have a lot more favorites but those are good.
Bikers for Hillary.
For a minute I thought that was Podesta and Bill Clinton…
The most skillful impersonators are almost impossible to tell from the real thing. They capture every detail and clothing choice perfectly.
Yikes! You are right!
It sure looks like Clinton. Maybe he too has a body double.
One rides in style, matching shoes and hat, and has the right tan. The other is a poser, a ride along.
my favorite example of Trump turning the left’s words against themselves is when Stephanapolous asked him if he had any regrets. Trump responded that sure, everyone makes mistakes. Stephy pounced ‘Give me one example’. Trump replied ‘Well, I think you regret donating to the Clinton Foundation’.
LOL
I’ll never forget that interview. George Streptocacaus can’t out Trump the Trump.
This is similar to watching a blind Benny Hill chase people around.
Sundance….I can’t thank you enough. I was feeling really angry reading about all of the buffoonery beginning, but not limited to, sit outs, sit ins, boycotts and planned anarchy; then here comes Sundance, posting one of the most epic Andrew Altercations of all time. Nothing like watchng melting snowflakes in the face of Truth Heat….it’s a salve for aching brains and lowers the blood pressure, too.
Did I say thanks?
Found this video of Breitbart discussing Beck.
http://www.mediaite.com/online/andrew-breitbart-goes-off-on-coward-glenn-beck-he-is-dead-to-me/
So much pointless crowing !
In the Breitbart clip is the dude who organized the Donald Duck bit for the Clinton campaign. You’ll recognize him from Jim O’Keefe’s videos.
I read that Trump won’t be “able” to use the oval office for quite some time due to some scheduling by O to have it remodeled. If that’s true, Trump would probably rather be in the comfort of his own hotel down the street anyway. After recently learning about the three different black hat CIA organizations I wouldn’t want to live in the White House either. I say let’s pony up to demo it down to the rafters to get all the “bugs” out and make IT great again. Sweep out the trash (pictured) and then begin the remodel. Since the Donald isn’t going there take a salary, I’ll start it off with $20 !
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should have been my president to remodel the oval office not Obummer.
I was arguing with a colleague today about Trump vs. whats-his-name, Congressman Lewis.
My friend believes everything he hears on NPR and the other mainstream media outlet. Even though he agrees that Lewis was wrong to call Trump “illegitimate” he was duly appalled right on cue about Trump denouncing “Civil rights icon” Lewis. He was also appalled about Trump denouncing “War Hero” John McCain.
He asked me why it is I think so highly of Trump. And oh by the way did you hear how low Trump’s approval is?
I told him “I think highly of Trump precisely BECAUSE he calls out scumbags like Lewis and McCain. And I don’t give a damn about polls and “approval ratings” he’s President until 2020.
