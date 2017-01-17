Epic Political Brilliance – President Trump Baits Entire Political Apparatus To Jump Bigly Into Pit of Irrelevance…

Political counter culture icon Andrew Breitbart mastered the use of a simple term:

“SO”?

Whenever challenged about the downside of his approach – AB had an inherent knack for removing toxic attacks by owning ‘the downside’, yet never accepting the framingThen he’d artfully expose the framing’s banality through simple counter questions, ‘truisms’.

Rabid leftists would never quite know how to respond to the linguistic judo and consistently over react in behavior and declaration.  This exposed their ideological moonbattery.  Sometimes he’d even join them in leading a chant framed to display the inevitable conclusion of their current protest:

What do we want?… Free Stuff…. When do we want it?…. NOW.

It was intensely funny to watch in action.

.

Presidential Trump’s approach today is magnitudes beyond winning; he’s consistently channeling an almost identical approach.  Example: “Well, someone’s doing the raping Don”, in response to Don Lemon’s challenges about Trump’s campaign announcement and border wall proposal.

Additionally, Trump is creating a new dimension in political counter culture that baits opponents into diminishing themselves – and they fall for it each and every time.  Exponentially stunning.  Gobsmackingly so.

trump-tweet-john-lewis-2Think about this.  President Elect Trump has gotten almost the entire Democrat House of Representatives to stomp away from the Presidential Inauguration.  Pouty ball.

Such a ridiculous overreaction displays toxic leftism for the entire world to see – and hilariously he doesn’t need to point it out because they’re so sure of themselves, they  shout ‘look-at-me’ as they jump off the cliff.   This is hilarious.  Bigly.

At this point, the best thing the Moonbats could do to enlarge the dominance of President Trump is to join together, lock arms and stomp away in a counter march of unity.

Where exactly would they march to?  Who knows.  Why exactly would they be marching? They couldn’t even tell you.  Something about the vast planetary conspiracy of racist Russians, frog memes, and Donald Trump forcing Michigan union workers to unite with Cubans and vote as co-conspirators on his behalf.

… or something.

 

2016-election-results-county-final

administration

 

 

 

  1. sharpshorts says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    The whole world is laughing at these clowns boycotting the inaugural. Has Schmoo the “head clown” joined them yet? It’s like watching Monty Python Flying Circus.
    Get the rumor started — If you all resign in protest, you will become heroes! Yeah, heroes.
    They’ll think it was their idea and run away with it (run-away! run-away!).

  2. freepetta says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Thank you for putting up this video. Sometimes we forget all the good Andrew Breitbart brought. He is sorely missed.

  3. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I can hardly wait until Friday !!! God, please keep our President Trump safe !

  4. MrE says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Gonna buy some shares in 3M. Got to buy low now before the diaper pin industry boom really goes into high gear.

    • jackphatz says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Never forget her MIT award winning proclamation of: “For the first time in history, fire melted steel”. Yes, she has been in serious demand since that truly stunning display of indescribable ignorance. Why..it’s possible she even got a No Bell Prize too. Hard to keep up.

  6. jackphatz says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Ironically, Andrew soon found Beck to be highly disingenuous. A liar and a coward. Still great to see this video again, I remember when this happened.

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      Breitbart was ahead of his time. Most of us did not recognize Beck as a coward and a liar until about a year and a half ago. Hats off to Brietbart and all who knew it first.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I love it polls already out showing Trump is the worst thing to happen since sliced bread. What this man has done in 9 short weeks as PE is remarkable. States like MI, OH, PA, IA, WI will begin building statues of DJT. They are seeing it with their own eyes. These job and investment announcements will begin to take root over the next few years. At the end of the day that is all that matters for Americans in those states and others that are grateful to see it happening.

    • BobW462 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Current polling indicates that current polls are 100% B.S.

      • Alexsandra says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:18 pm

        Yep. But even their intent to harm him by underestimating him gives him an advantage. All these fools just keep shooting their own feet or other body parts.

    • MVW says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      Brennan’s smirk was joy in the knowledge he was starting the first stage, the ‘destabilization plan’. 90% Social Justice Warriors making ugly noises, mixed with 10% ‘Gladios’ the ones that do violence. The problem is that Trump and team know the plan.

      Sunlight. Furthermore, once in office, Trump and team will move against the puppet CIA and NGO (non government organizations) masters.

      This is the non traditional war war. But in the past it was waged without the target victim’s understanding or power to fight back. It is different now. In the end Hillary, the CIA, and the NWO’s such as Soros, will pay in ways more dear than they imagined.

      This will be epic. The hunters become the prey. Delicious.

    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      Someone needs to ask the media pundits/journalosts (meant to) when they bring up ridiculous and pompous statements or quetions :”just what is it about Americans and America that you hate so much?”

      • The Exile says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:44 pm

        Better yet: when they state that they love America, ask them exactly what they love about it (A Breitbartian question if there ever was one). Then watch them flail about.

        Because the only thing that they actually love about America is the fact that we don’t execute them for their treason.

        • MVW says:
          January 17, 2017 at 10:25 pm

          Have you watched any of Mark Dice’s California interviews? It is a wonder that they know what country they live in, or state, or city, or even house. They likely know where the kitchen, TV and couch are though.

    • Give it time says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      The fact that these “news” outlets have the nerve to even try this again is repugnant. Side story; today I was sitting at a stop light and a local nbc affiliate news van pulled up next to me (maybe going up to the Reagan Library). I rolled my window down and started shouting “you lie you lie you lie” that light could not turn green fast enough.

      It is time for us to get factual and vocal.

  8. Texmom says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    It’s always a joy to see Breitbart in action. Sure do miss that guy. Fearless.

  9. Lynn says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Re: The picture of the staff next to the WH pillar; the guy, second from the left with his arms folded across his chest. I’ve seen that ‘pouty, cruisin’ for a bruisin’ look before, he’s dug in his heels for a fight’, when the kids were younger and being bratty. I’m glad those days are over. . Lynn

    • bofh says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      Do you (or anyone) know the story behind that picture? What was the occasion that made them all look so sour?

    • yakmaster2 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      Suspiciously, everyone has the same expression. Every single face is sullen. So, this photo is staged and deliberate to convey an optical message: we’re really really unhappy to be forced to meet Trump and his cretin staff.
      These are some arrogant hateful people!

      • decisiontime16 says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:35 pm

        Someone I miss in the staff group photo is the dingbat, Marie Harf. She was the embarrassing spokeswoman for the state department. Thought “ISIL” needed job training.

      • Kekela Ward says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:46 pm

        It’s too bad President Trump didn’t turn in their direction, do a general wave and say to nobody in particular, “I got your resume and I’ll give you a call”.
        Then walk away to watch as they eat themselves.

      • justfactsplz says:
        January 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

        Val Jar was sure sour grapes. When this picture was first taken there was a young woman in the back row crying eyes out. She was quickly edited out of the picture because she didn’t fit the optics at the time.

  10. tommylotto says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    That map of county level results is not accurate. I can see that Orange County CA (my county) is red, but Hillary surprisingly won Orange County. I thought my county had more sense. Anyway, it makes me wonder how many other errors are on that map… Propaganda like that is more effective if it is verifiable.

  11. Leslie Ingersoll says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Epic indeed! Thank you for reminding me/us of the need to speak the truth, AB style! So great to see! 7 years ago, time flies so quickly. I am really savoring every single moment🇺🇸

  12. sunnydaysall says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I really miss Andrew Breitbart! Can you imagine the extra hell the media would have caught during the election? They would have gotten it from both barrels! Andrew is a hero and greatly missed…

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:22 pm

      Trump is our Brietbart now. He may be short on conservative finesse but he’s long on courage and bold-speaking. Miss Brietbart very much. But so glad we have Trump.

  14. sundance says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm

  15. Meatzilla says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Nothing about the always mendacious Left is honest and true — except perhaps their immediate and unrelenting willingness to plunge to the edges of the deepest, blackest depths of human depravity known to man because they were told to do so by certain people that they do not even know in service to causes and agendas that they do not even fully comprehend. It is practically surreal.

  16. coltlending says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    I was at the event that day.

    The speeches everyone gave were great B.C (Before Crazy) Beck included.

    Andrew’s address to us in the venue wasn’t very long, sadly. He came on to the stage a little winded hurrying over from his debate in the parking lot area, as he explained to us in the venue when he began to speak.

    I drove out from Chicago.

    Seeing Andrew in that lot alone would have been worth the trip.

    I wish I had not missed that experience.

    I really believe they killed him.

  17. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    For over a year now we have seen him setting trap after trap for his opponents and them falling for them again and again. They have a playbook and they stick to it much to their demise.

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      I’m not so sure he is setting up the traps at all, I actually think not. But I do think he is so intuitive that he sees or senses the traps they are either setting up or likely to set up and then either diverts or “helps them along” with their own foolish devices. Perhaps he sets a trap or two, but largely and consistently I think he just swatting the pests away while at the same time playing his own chess game that is unknown to them.

      As said here many times, we’ve been praying for all their evil words and schemes to bommerang back on their own heads, and for them too fall into their own traps.

      • pattyloo says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:58 pm

        yes, i don’t think he spends time planning for interviews and wondering what the questions will be. he just takes it as it comes, and points out the stupidity of the question. the key thing is that he does not care what these leftists think when he doesn’t respond to the gotcha questions, but instead uses them to segue into what he really thinks. remember how in the debates, he would keep talking even if they tried to cut him off for time. he just dominates an interview leaving the interviewer repeating the same question over and over.

  18. cyn3wulf says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    That Breitbart video… man, is he missed. And back when Beck was worth defending. How long has that been?

  19. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    I don’t think that our Higher Ups knew that when Andrew Breitbart passed, what he had started would multiply exponentially.

    He must be looking down at what’s happening now with Absolute Glee. Thanks, Andrew!

    • MVW says:
      January 17, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      I could never understand how Hillary could eliminate so many associates over so many decades until the CIA’s hand came into view. Hillary and Bill have been Bush CIA since Arkansa Governor guns and drug smuggling Mark Rich days.

      Self funding CIA Rats and Roaches ( via oil and minerals, arms, drugs, and sex -now kids- trafficking )

      The CIA trick was to induce heart trouble several times before so that the killing heart attack would be believable. The CIA has lost its moral compass and fallen into pure evil.

  20. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:39 pm

  22. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:47 pm

  23. paper doll says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    The great thing about saying ” so?” It makes them think and then…Opps, it’s freeze frame , deer in the headlights…lol

  24. itsy_bitsy says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    The first time I heard Andrew interviewed I was stunned! At last someone with something to say that made perfect sense and reduced the egotistical left to less than a mud puddle. We can thank him, but we can also miss him and his simple brilliance!

  25. R-C says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Democrats boycotting Trump’s inaugural? BEAUTIFUL. Fewer democrats at the inaugural = more elbow room for US!

  26. M33 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    “Somebody’s doing the raping”
    One of my Favorite Trump lines.
    So off the wall!

  28. freeyourmind says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Bikers for Hillary.

  29. pattyloo says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    my favorite example of Trump turning the left’s words against themselves is when Stephanapolous asked him if he had any regrets. Trump responded that sure, everyone makes mistakes. Stephy pounced ‘Give me one example’. Trump replied ‘Well, I think you regret donating to the Clinton Foundation’.

  30. mg says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    This is similar to watching a blind Benny Hill chase people around.

  31. TreeperInTraining says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Sundance….I can’t thank you enough. I was feeling really angry reading about all of the buffoonery beginning, but not limited to, sit outs, sit ins, boycotts and planned anarchy; then here comes Sundance, posting one of the most epic Andrew Altercations of all time. Nothing like watchng melting snowflakes in the face of Truth Heat….it’s a salve for aching brains and lowers the blood pressure, too.

    Did I say thanks?

  33. herbertspineki says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    So much pointless crowing !

  34. Rebecca Hamilton says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    In the Breitbart clip is the dude who organized the Donald Duck bit for the Clinton campaign. You’ll recognize him from Jim O’Keefe’s videos.

  35. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

  37. Farmon says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I read that Trump won’t be “able” to use the oval office for quite some time due to some scheduling by O to have it remodeled. If that’s true, Trump would probably rather be in the comfort of his own hotel down the street anyway. After recently learning about the three different black hat CIA organizations I wouldn’t want to live in the White House either. I say let’s pony up to demo it down to the rafters to get all the “bugs” out and make IT great again. Sweep out the trash (pictured) and then begin the remodel. Since the Donald isn’t going there take a salary, I’ll start it off with $20 !

  38. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I was arguing with a colleague today about Trump vs. whats-his-name, Congressman Lewis.

    My friend believes everything he hears on NPR and the other mainstream media outlet. Even though he agrees that Lewis was wrong to call Trump “illegitimate” he was duly appalled right on cue about Trump denouncing “Civil rights icon” Lewis. He was also appalled about Trump denouncing “War Hero” John McCain.

    He asked me why it is I think so highly of Trump. And oh by the way did you hear how low Trump’s approval is?

    I told him “I think highly of Trump precisely BECAUSE he calls out scumbags like Lewis and McCain. And I don’t give a damn about polls and “approval ratings” he’s President until 2020.

  40. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:27 pm

