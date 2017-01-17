Epic Political Brilliance – President Trump Baits Entire Political Apparatus To Jump Bigly Into Pit of Irrelevance…

Political counter culture icon Andrew Breitbart mastered the use of a simple term:

“SO”?

Whenever challenged about the downside of his approach – AB had an inherent knack for removing toxic attacks by owning ‘the downside’, yet never accepting the framing. Then he’d artfully expose the framing’s banality through simple counter questions, ‘truisms’.

Rabid leftists would never quite know how to respond to the linguistic judo and consistently over react in behavior and declaration. This exposed their ideological moonbattery. Sometimes he’d even join them in leading a chant framed to display the inevitable conclusion of their current protest:

What do we want?… Free Stuff…. When do we want it?…. NOW.

It was intensely funny to watch in action.

.

Presidential Trump’s approach today is magnitudes beyond winning; he’s consistently channeling an almost identical approach. Example: “Well, someone’s doing the raping Don”, in response to Don Lemon’s challenges about Trump’s campaign announcement and border wall proposal.

Additionally, Trump is creating a new dimension in political counter culture that baits opponents into diminishing themselves – and they fall for it each and every time. Exponentially stunning. Gobsmackingly so.

Think about this. President Elect Trump has gotten almost the entire Democrat House of Representatives to stomp away from the Presidential Inauguration. Pouty ball.

Such a ridiculous overreaction displays toxic leftism for the entire world to see – and hilariously he doesn’t need to point it out because they’re so sure of themselves, they shout ‘look-at-me’ as they jump off the cliff. This is hilarious. Bigly.

At this point, the best thing the Moonbats could do to enlarge the dominance of President Trump is to join together, lock arms and stomp away in a counter march of unity.

Where exactly would they march to? Who knows. Why exactly would they be marching? They couldn’t even tell you. Something about the vast planetary conspiracy of racist Russians, frog memes, and Donald Trump forcing Michigan union workers to unite with Cubans and vote as co-conspirators on his behalf.

… or something.

The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017