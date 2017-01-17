BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Capture Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

Captured Fugitive Markeith Loyd Tells Media "They Beat Me Up" as He's Escorted Into Jailpic.twitter.com/PpZn8a0L7F — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 18, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday after a week-long manhunt, authorities said.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was in custody, ending a manhunt that began with the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store.

Local television stations showed Loyd had a bloodied face when a half-dozen officers and deputies took him into police headquarters.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted, “Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs.”

Before Clayton’s shooting, authorities had sought Loyd for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

While at the store, Clayton was tipped off that Loyd was in the area. She approached him in the parking lot and he filed multiple shots at her. Clayton returned fire but didn’t hit him. She was wearing body armor, but was hit multiple times, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said. (read more)

Sources tell @news6wkmg Markeith Loyd crawled outside of home when ordered, then fought with officers. No one else injured. #Breaking — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) January 18, 2017

Officer told me word in the department is Markeith Loyd cowered and gave up "like a little girl." #WFTV pic.twitter.com/BjUZQZ7p32 — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) January 18, 2017

These are Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs. Markeith Loyd was placed in these when he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3TKs9nw2lu — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Lt. Debra Clayton (left) murdered by captured suspect Loyd.