BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Capture Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

Captured Fugitive Markeith Loyd Tells Media "They Beat Me Up" as He's Escorted Into Jailpic.twitter.com/PpZn8a0L7F
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 18, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday after a week-long manhunt, authorities said.
The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was in custody, ending a manhunt that began with the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store.
Local television stations showed Loyd had a bloodied face when a half-dozen officers and deputies took him into police headquarters.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted, “Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs.”
Before Clayton’s shooting, authorities had sought Loyd for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.
While at the store, Clayton was tipped off that Loyd was in the area. She approached him in the parking lot and he filed multiple shots at her. Clayton returned fire but didn’t hit him. She was wearing body armor, but was hit multiple times, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said. (read more)
Lt. Debra Clayton (left) murdered by captured suspect Loyd.
Convicted criminals should be forced to work to pay for the expenses of their incarceration.No work = minimal rations=minimal belongings= failure to work taken into consideration at parole reviews.
They should all get bread and water and learn how to read to help pass time. It’s not a hotel and shouldn’t be comfie. Prisoners are there to be punished.
I prefer being whipped, dragged by a truck then hung. Seems fair dor cop killers, child molesters and democrat politicians.
Good. I especially like the part where he gave up like a little girl because. God rest Lt. Clayton’s soul, comfort and bless her family.
Remove the word because…..I didn’t proofread dang it.
WordPress needs an edit button.
Looks like one of those Turkish cops is working in Orlando – foreign exchange program?
Never seen a cop in the US wearing a full mask, that’s definitely new, hmmmm.
Those masks/balaclavas are not something that I think American law enforcement personnel ought ever to wear. I still remember the masked feds breaking down doors and terrorizing people when they snatched Elian Gonzales. It left a bad taste.
That said, I am really, really glad they got this guy.
The woman under that mask might be his momma. She wanted to be certain her boy got his butt whupped proppa.
“Masked Feds”….? Try again. “Breaking down doors” and “terrorizing people”….?
Bernardine Dohrn — is that you…..!?
Some cops are undercover & wear them so they are not recognized , SWAT has been known to wear them also.
He might also go undercover, so he does not want his face out around the world.
military?
Uh-oh – “he fought with officers.” Bad move, dude.
“cowered and gave up “like a little girl.”
He either fought with officers or they’re rather harsh with little girls.
He’s a coward.
Maybe an undercover cop hiding his facial features???
I was referring to the face of this prisoner compared with the Turkish night club killer.
sheriff across chest of balaclava dude.
Yeah, no need to belittle our police or take gratuitous jabs at them, pal.
That is a Tactical Unit [SWAT] Team member wearing his ballistic helmet with goggles, bone-mic radio and earpiece, and probably a small particulate filter — with that protective shroud/covering to protect his/her skin due to the use of tear gas to get the murderer out of the house that he was barricaded inside of.
Once out of the house, they probably did a scoop & run to get him out of the area as quickly as possible so the Officer left the stuff on. Tear gas sticks to clothing and evaporates off little by little, bigtime. It’s also possible he left it on because when he’s not on a ‘SWAT’ call-out he may be an undercover officer whose identity must remain concealed — especially with the news cameras were rolling.
He is wearing a patch that says SHERIFF… at least it looks like it to me.. Look at the tip of the walkie talkie antenna…
Beat that bitch properly 👹🇺🇸👹!! Teach them to respect law and order. I say piss on them all . Show them the same mercy they show us. Maybe with a Trump administration we might get back to basic values. I am counting the minutes. Can’t wait for President Donald J Trump.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Yes, it’s time to stop slapping these killers on the wrist. They don’t respect the law or the police. That’s about to change.
Yay!!! Cowardly pos!!
Hey, buddy. They must not have beat you up to badly. You’re still in a vertical position.
They beat him up. Hey scumbag, thank your lucky stars you weren’t next door in Polk county. Here’s how they deal with your type there. “Asked why they shot the guy 68 times, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the Orlando Sentinel … get this. “That’s all the bullets we had.”
Thanks for sharing that! Lol
Just amazed how stupid the pc culture has cemented this kind of crap “they beat me up” in the juvenile minds of the vast majority of these ghetto thugs. As to say, with true belief of injustice that, i killed a beautiful young dedicated police officer, but I as bunched in the face! Absurd.
Do not laugh. Sharpton and Jessie will be there early am on his behalf.
I’m thinking closer to noon- Their audience doesn’t get up early!! 🙂
I almost hope they do make a big stink about “police brutality” because it will add more passengers to the Trump Train!
Seems as though there’s some question about this according to “Lakeland’s Urban Legend?” The conclusion is that the Associated Press stands by the account. Also, I learned exactly why they were after him and understand why they wanted to make sure he just wasn’t wounded or faking.
I have always really admired Sheriff Grady.
Good I hope they beat the starch out of him.
Yup and he still has his teeth and able to run his mouth to talk about poor “me” getting beat up.
Boo.Hoo. I bet your dead pregnant girlfriend would trade places with you right now.
“They beat me up” . So?
They didn’t beat him enough!! Sorry no sympathy from me.👺🤡👺
Poor old fugitive.
LMAO 😂 at that mug! Looks like he tried to fight back and lost
Tripped and fell, over and over and over again…
I thought he was hit with the ugly stick over and over and over again with that swollen eye…
Yes sir, Judge…..I was just standing on the corner peeling an apple and the suspect was jogging, came around the corner and ran into my knife…..yes sir, he did that six times….. strange, I know…..um yes sir, it was in the back. I had never seen a person jogging backward before…..
A jury woman from the movie My Cousin Vinny has the most appropriate response. “Fry ’em!”
Wow..I thought it was Lewis for a second.
Give him a chance to file formal adoption papers!
Good. Blue Lives Matter!
Darn Skippie
Oh that other tweet is priceless- he coward like a little girl.
Oh I bet someone is gonna make him their little girl soon enough!😜
Twitter has its uses 😜
“They beat me up! They beat me up!'”
You’re lucky. They could have beaten you DOWN.
Meant to finish that with “scumball”, sorry about that 🙂
Trash.
Awww. He gots an owie. Awwww. My heart bleeds…………for the ex-girlfriend and the baby she carried and the police woman he killed. I don’t care what they do to him.
I used to care about police brutality. Watched too many riots, heard too much unwarranted anti police rhetoric, saw really bad cases used as examples (hands up) and heard too much nonsense over the last few years to continue with my caring.
At the end of the day, he looks better than the dead Turk. I guess he’s lucky.
Rip to this Officer. Hope they squeezed those cuffs on reeeaaal tight.
It’s just a shame that he is still using up good air.
It was a sign language Miranda warning , You have the right (jab) to remain
silent ,you have the right (jab) to an attorney.Any thing you say will be thru three busted teeth.
Thank God he’s been caught now it’s time for his execution!
I think he must have been hoping to evoke some sympathy for himself by shouting “They beat me up!” Why wouldn’t they, Crybaby, since you killed two women and an unborn baby, and left young kids without their mother.
Just wait, in twenty-five years he’ll probably be on death row and college kids will be protesting for him to be freed.
Florida still has the death penalty, let him rot in hell!
He deserves the death penalty.
Hmmm… will BLM try and make something of this? If O weren’t leaving I’d bet they would. Perhaps confirm cop killer is even too much for the BLM anarchists to try and push a police brutality narrative. Hopefully they had body cams rolling during his capture
Yep…..You know they did….
Time for Florida to Fire up Old Sparky
And in other news, Loretta Lynch is sending DOJ agents to investigate the Orlando Police Dept for using excessive force & racial profiling pertaining to the Loyd arrest
The DOJ will conduct a long & drawn out investigation in order to prove Orlando police are racist & have….
“DING DING DING DING!”
TIMES UP!
In other news, the Trump Administration will clean house at the DOJ & will usher in a new DOJ based on the rule of law, honesty & integrity & will not allow politics to interfere or influence the Dept
I am thrilled this cowardly murderer has been captured. I live in Cocoa Beach and have been watching this story unfold for days. Neither Loyd’s pregnant girlfriend nor Officer Clayton stood a chance. Relieved this capture involved no more deaths. God bless our Law Enforcement and their families.
I love Cocoa Beach, hope to get back there soon.
Good police work. No one harmed in the capture. Now he can be executed.
Blue Lives Matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done Orlando Police 👏👏👏
This tweet is the one that made me cry. Can’t explain it.
Lt Clayton was there.
fbwallflower, It touched me that way too. And then I remembered I live on Clayton Circle….I’ll say a little prayer for Lt. Clayton’s children.
WordPress needs an edit feature….that should’ve said I’ll be saying an extra prayer every now and then for her children. The street I live on will remind me, Clayton Circle.
It’s a damn shame he had to slip and fall getting into the cop car there…
Oh no! A bloody face!
Parks & Crump in 3……..2……..
I have been edgy with this guy on the loose, especially when I had to go into Orlando to see a specialist. I am so glad he is in custody and he didn’t kill anyone else. How fitting that he wore Officer Clayton’s handcuffs. Justice. We are going to see justice again.
He sure didn’t make it very far these last several days, did he?
I am surprised he didn’t at least leave the county.
Dey beat me up lol!! I’d like to give him a real beating!!
