lloyd-1ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday after a week-long manhunt, authorities said.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was in custody, ending a manhunt that began with the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store.

Local television stations showed Loyd had a bloodied face when a half-dozen officers and deputies took him into police headquarters.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted, “Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs.”

Before Clayton’s shooting, authorities had sought Loyd for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

While at the store, Clayton was tipped off that Loyd was in the area. She approached him in the parking lot and he filed multiple shots at her. Clayton returned fire but didn’t hit him. She was wearing body armor, but was hit multiple times, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.  (read more)

orlando-cop-killer-1

Lt. Debra Clayton (left) murdered by captured suspect Loyd.

82 Responses to BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Capture Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

  1. sundance says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:32 pm

  2. georgiafl says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Looks like one of those Turkish cops is working in Orlando – foreign exchange program?

  3. freepetta says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Yay!!! Cowardly pos!!

  4. sundance says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:34 pm

  5. Ziiggii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    LMAO 😂 at that mug! Looks like he tried to fight back and lost

  6. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    A jury woman from the movie My Cousin Vinny has the most appropriate response. “Fry ’em!”

  7. booger71 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Wow..I thought it was Lewis for a second.

  8. MrE says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Good. Blue Lives Matter!

  9. Ziiggii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Oh that other tweet is priceless- he coward like a little girl.

    Oh I bet someone is gonna make him their little girl soon enough!😜

  10. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    “They beat me up! They beat me up!'”
    You’re lucky. They could have beaten you DOWN.

  12. auscitizenmom says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Awww. He gots an owie. Awwww. My heart bleeds…………for the ex-girlfriend and the baby she carried and the police woman he killed. I don’t care what they do to him.

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      I used to care about police brutality. Watched too many riots, heard too much unwarranted anti police rhetoric, saw really bad cases used as examples (hands up) and heard too much nonsense over the last few years to continue with my caring.

      At the end of the day, he looks better than the dead Turk. I guess he’s lucky.

      Rip to this Officer. Hope they squeezed those cuffs on reeeaaal tight.

  13. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Thank God he’s been caught now it’s time for his execution!

  14. Disgusted says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I think he must have been hoping to evoke some sympathy for himself by shouting “They beat me up!” Why wouldn’t they, Crybaby, since you killed two women and an unborn baby, and left young kids without their mother.

  15. Supermarket Fool says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Just wait, in twenty-five years he’ll probably be on death row and college kids will be protesting for him to be freed.

  16. BillRiser says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Florida still has the death penalty, let him rot in hell!

  17. Jason says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Hmmm… will BLM try and make something of this? If O weren’t leaving I’d bet they would. Perhaps confirm cop killer is even too much for the BLM anarchists to try and push a police brutality narrative. Hopefully they had body cams rolling during his capture

  18. Newman says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Time for Florida to Fire up Old Sparky

  19. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    And in other news, Loretta Lynch is sending DOJ agents to investigate the Orlando Police Dept for using excessive force & racial profiling pertaining to the Loyd arrest

    The DOJ will conduct a long & drawn out investigation in order to prove Orlando police are racist & have….

    “DING DING DING DING!”
    TIMES UP!

    In other news, the Trump Administration will clean house at the DOJ & will usher in a new DOJ based on the rule of law, honesty & integrity & will not allow politics to interfere or influence the Dept

  20. Abster says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I am thrilled this cowardly murderer has been captured. I live in Cocoa Beach and have been watching this story unfold for days. Neither Loyd’s pregnant girlfriend nor Officer Clayton stood a chance. Relieved this capture involved no more deaths. God bless our Law Enforcement and their families.

  21. Bull Durham says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Good police work. No one harmed in the capture. Now he can be executed.
    Blue Lives Matter.

    I hope no knuckles of the arresting officers are bruised.

  22. Patriot1783 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Orlando Police Chief John Mina tweeted, “Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs.”

    Well done Orlando Police 👏👏👏

  23. BreyerConstruct says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    It’s a damn shame he had to slip and fall getting into the cop car there…

  24. robertnotsowise says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Oh no! A bloody face!

    Parks & Crump in 3……..2……..

  25. justfactsplz says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I have been edgy with this guy on the loose, especially when I had to go into Orlando to see a specialist. I am so glad he is in custody and he didn’t kill anyone else. How fitting that he wore Officer Clayton’s handcuffs. Justice. We are going to see justice again.

  26. barton2016 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Dey beat me up lol!! I’d like to give him a real beating!!

