Ambush Attacker of Arizona Officer, Saved by Good Samaritan, Revealed as Illegal Alien…

Last Thursday an Arizona Highway Patrol officer was ambush attacked near Phoenix. – A passing motorist stopped to assist the officer eventually shooting and killing the attacker as he was slamming the officer’s head into the pavement. Today it is revealed the attacker was an illegal alien.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –The Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the man who shot and wounded a trooper near Tonopah last week and confirmed that he was in the country illegally.
Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, 37, “is a known drug user but has no criminal history that we can find,” Col. Frank Milstead, the director of DPS, said during a news conference.
“We showed that he attempted to cross the border on one occasion and was turned back,” Milstead said. “We also have information that leads us to believe that in 2007 he was actually a federal police officer for the Mexican Police.” (read more)
BACKGROUND – Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.
DPS Director Frank Milstead had words of thanks for good Samaritan who stopped to help, CBS affiliate KPHO reported. “My trooper would not be alive without his assistance,” Milstead said of the driver who stopped.
Officer Andersson was putting out flares when the suspect opened fire and then physically attacked the wounded trooper, Milstead said. Both Milstead and Cecil said was ambushed.
The man was on top of the officer and “getting the better of him,” slamming Andersson’s head against the pavement, Milstead said. That’s when the passing driver showed up and asked if the trooper needed help.
Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.
They are not sending their best.
Said the wise deplorable leader…
RE: “Ambush Attacker of Arizona Officer, Saved by Good Samaritan, Revealed as Illegal Alien…”
WELL DUH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The man who shot the migrant used English warnings, and so the “migrant” did not understand that continuing his attack on the officer would be hazardous to his health. /sarc
Oh where oh where are those transsexual, tri-lingual warners when you need them on the loneliest U.S. highway in the nation?
Pobrecito!
But it’s one less
“somebody’s doing the ambushing, Don”
or something like that
The wall just got 10 feet higher
No! The attacker cannot be an illegal alien because (a) GQ says person can be illegal, and (b) it spoils Obama’s guiding narrative, which by definition cannot be false…
Since when has Geezer’s Quarterly (GQ) ever been right?
Or is that “Globalists’ Quarterly (GQ)?
Sounds like a 2 fer to me. Next….
Three things to learn here 1. Guns save lives. 2. Illegals must leave. 3. Even State Police have a trouble with the truth — “is a known drug user but has no criminal history that we can find,” Hello — being an illegal is “criminal.” Perhaps they forgot the word “other?”
Also, a known drug dealer. WTH is that if not a criminal? Maybe not a convicted criminal but a criminal nonetheless. Reality is turned upside down.
Surprise? Surprise?
Well whaddya know… I’m absolutely stunned… at a loss for words
The news is a little behind. The Trooper is doing much better and has been released from the hospital. The suspect was shot once, and while the good Samaritan shooter was trying to help the Trooper, the suspect got up and came at them. He was shot again, only that time it was a head shot. End of Days for the perp.
Thanks for the clarification, Mr. T.
A known drug user without criminal history? Does not sound like medical mj does it?
Article says both the criminal and the dead woman were meth users
Illegals get a free pass on the minor felonies.
Oldie but Goodie
The new Maricopa sheriff calls illegals “guests”. But are not guests invited? And don’t they eventually go home?
If the new sherrif’s house gets burglarized I wonder if he’ll call the thieves “guests”?
Seems as if the newly elected sheriff doesn’t understand that his job is to protect the people who elected him. Next he’ll tell the ‘folks’ there to ‘protect’ themselves by welcoming the illegals into their homes…oh, I forgot, that’s what Obama has been forcing the entire US population to do.
Okay, where do I go to volunteer to help build the wall?
We should have had a real wall decades ago finally we will have one under Trump they will not physically be able to sneak in anymore.
Common Sense has gone out the window. Times were people respected the law and even the crooks knew when it was time to give up. Not today, not ever again.
Good on this passerby. Great example of what is coming. You will have to defend what is yours. You will have to fight when your subconscious is screaming RUN RUN RUN. And you WILL have to put down the threat with everything in your power: guns, clubs, knives, feet, fists, etc.
Never give in, never give up, NEVER SURRENDER.
For those of us that live in areas of large populations of Illegals, we have noticed a huge increase in crime. What I find really interesting is that when they do catch the perpetrator about 3/4s of the time it is someone with a Hispanic last name. In my area I have noticed that around 50% or more of the time there are interpreters used in the court room for their trials. To me that indicates that there is a high chance of them being illegals.(Yea go ahead and call me racist).
I’m fine with the interpreters in court as long as the perp has to pay for them.
that is actually the problem the taxpayers pay for them…
The taxpayers pick up the tab for the interpreters in practically all instances where Federal/state law has mandated interpreters have to be used.
Sundance — you beat Breitbart and Drudge on this by a mile. They don’t even have it up. Hope Drudge links you!
Of course Penuelas-Escobar didn’t answer when the good Samaritan told him to stop. The good Samaritan didn’t say it in Spanish; therefore, the poor villian didn’t understand it; therefore, the good Samaritan should be charged with murder.
(I didn’t read any news articles about this, but I’m sure that’s the correct loony-toon lefty spin.)
Thank God for a sensible person with a gun! Oh, and that’s one less person we’ll have to deport! Yay!
LOL. Both of us posted the same thought at the same time. GMTA.
Just attcking the cops Americans won’t attack
Maybe securing the border wouldn’t be such a bad idea, huh?
The good Samaritan saved the taxpayers a lot of money, and helped keep the courts open for cases of merit.
Mexican is not a race, it is a nationality. When they stay in Mexico they are legal, when they come to the US without permission, they are illegal. I do not see any racist connotations here.
H3LL if they shot a Mexican LEO in Mexico, they would be VERY lucky if they make/made it alive to the prison, much less a trail.
The families of all victims of illegal murders should sue Obama, Holder, and Lynch.
I’m shocked by this revelation! /s
I like to listen to Andrew Wilcow on Patriot radio when I’m in the car.
He was ranting yesterday about how intellectually dishonest it is to call these people “undocumented immigrants.”
Obviously immigrant is completely inaccurate, and he then gave a great analogy.
He said, “if I don’t have a drivers license and get pulled over, I can’t say to the police officer, I’m an undocumented driver.”
He went on to ask “why is it that Americans are held to a different standard under the law, while people who have no business being here can disregard our laws and get away with it?”
Again:
This is described as an ambush.
How so ?
There was a wrecked car, apparently another dead civilian in c ar, trooper comes by and stats to set up cones, gets shot.
Did they fake the wreck? Or did the perp (the now dead shooting trooper one) climb out of the wreck and then sneak up on the trooper?
I appreciate the Mexican Police Illegally in country angle. There will be more.
John
The other dead person in the car was a meth addict with a rap sheet. She also had a Hispanic name don’t know if she was illegal.
