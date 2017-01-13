Arizona Good Samaritan Saves Ambushed Cop and Kills Bad Guy…

Feel Good StoryPhoenix, AZ – A man shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper Thursday along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer’s head into the pavement.  A passing motorist stopped to assist the officer, and shot the ambush attacker.

Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.

DPS Director Frank Milstead had words of thanks for good Samaritan who stopped to help, CBS affiliate KPHO reported.  “My trooper would not be alive without his assistance,” Milstead said of the driver who stopped.

Officer Andersson was putting out flares when the suspect opened fire and then physically attacked the wounded trooper, Milstead said. Both Milstead and Cecil said was ambushed.

The man was on top of the officer and “getting the better of him,” slamming Andersson’s head against the pavement, Milstead said. That’s when the passing driver showed up and asked if the trooper needed help.

Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.

Here’s the audio of the police radio dispatch as it took place:

37 Responses to Arizona Good Samaritan Saves Ambushed Cop and Kills Bad Guy…

  1. Glenn At New York City Guns says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    This is exactly the sort of thing we need in this country. The leftist superstate will no longer protect us – nor protect LEOs – patriots will fill the gap! Have an EDC and Carry everyday!

  2. MMinLamesa says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    No the big “question” is is it an illegal or another son of Obama?

  3. Newman says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Thank God!!!

  4. Peter G. says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Second amendment working as intended.

  5. M33 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Don’t tell the Left!!!

  6. Newman says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Boo hoo Liberals…Sounds like the perpetrator’s civil rights were violated.
    I’d Just like to know what kind of gun and ammo he used on the perp.

  7. Dommy says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Remember your ABC’s:

    A – Always
    B – Be
    C – Carrying

    Always Be Carrying.

    ALWAYS Be Carrying.

    The life you save could be a cop’s.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    What an incredible story! That man that saved that cop’s life should be honored by our President and awarded a medal for what he did! What an incredible image that will be to have OUR President in the middle of the officer and the Good Samaritan.

  9. OmaMAGA says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Listening to this absolutely brought tears to my eyes, True Americans stepping up to do what is right. Helping to make American safe again. Trump’s support for Law Enforcement has been awesome.

  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    The media will ask these questions…

    Was the perp black?
    Was the shooter white?
    Was the shooter licensed to carry a gun?
    Is the shooter a racist?
    Was the shooters motivation saving a cop or?
    What are the shooters political leanings?
    Why did the shooter interfere with a police-civilian encounter?
    Did the shooter pull off the roadway, allowing traffic to proceed?
    Does the shooter have a Twitter account?
    What are the shooters religious leanings?
    Does the shooter have any family members that are or have been a member of a racist organization?
    What is the shooters sexual orientation?
    What are the shooters views on gay marriage?
    Does the shooter believe in climate change?
    Is the shooter pro-Israel?
    Has the shooter ever eaten at Chick-fil-a?
    Did the shooter vote for Trump?

    • the5thranchhand says:
      January 13, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      Let the media ask all those questions. It will not change the one important fact, the man is a true, honest-to-GOD hero! The ‘black hat’ is dead, and the ‘white hat’ is still living! Praise be to the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, The Holy One of Israel.

    • Fe says:
      January 14, 2017 at 12:18 am

      And I’ll say to the media, who cares you’re fake news and nobody’s listening.

      Liked by 2 people

  11. jackphatz says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Legal, responsible gun usage can save lives.

  12. free2313 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    …………. asked the officer do you need any help? .”Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.”….
    AWESOME!!!.. It sounds like he man calmly asked the office, do you need any help… AWESOME!!!

  13. justfactsplz says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    A good guy with a gun once again stops a bad guy with a gun. If people only knew how many people concealed weapon carry they would think twice about crime. I think open carry nationwide would take a real bite out of crime myself.

  14. georgiafl says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Law enforcement should always ride in twos.

    One to hold the perp at gunpoint while the other writes the ticket.

  15. SteveInCO says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Always carry. Always carry.

    If you don’t own a gun, get one. Get good with it. Then always carry it.

  16. Janeka says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Perfect example of gun control.. One shot, one deacesed bad actor.. Yep high quality gun control..

  17. jello333 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    So lemme get this straight… if you’re bashing someone’s head into the concrete, then that’s so serious that someone might be justified in using deadly force to make you stop? Hmm…. what a concept.

