Arizona Good Samaritan Saves Ambushed Cop and Kills Bad Guy…

Feel Good Story – Phoenix, AZ – A man shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper Thursday along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer’s head into the pavement. A passing motorist stopped to assist the officer, and shot the ambush attacker.

Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.

DPS Director Frank Milstead had words of thanks for good Samaritan who stopped to help, CBS affiliate KPHO reported. “My trooper would not be alive without his assistance,” Milstead said of the driver who stopped.

Officer Andersson was putting out flares when the suspect opened fire and then physically attacked the wounded trooper, Milstead said. Both Milstead and Cecil said was ambushed.

The man was on top of the officer and “getting the better of him,” slamming Andersson’s head against the pavement, Milstead said. That’s when the passing driver showed up and asked if the trooper needed help.

Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.

Here’s the audio of the police radio dispatch as it took place: