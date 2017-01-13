Arizona Good Samaritan Saves Ambushed Cop and Kills Bad Guy…

Feel Good Story – Phoenix, AZ – A man shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper Thursday along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer’s head into the pavement. A passing motorist stopped to assist the officer, and shot the ambush attacker.
Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.
DPS Director Frank Milstead had words of thanks for good Samaritan who stopped to help, CBS affiliate KPHO reported. “My trooper would not be alive without his assistance,” Milstead said of the driver who stopped.
Officer Andersson was putting out flares when the suspect opened fire and then physically attacked the wounded trooper, Milstead said. Both Milstead and Cecil said was ambushed.
The man was on top of the officer and “getting the better of him,” slamming Andersson’s head against the pavement, Milstead said. That’s when the passing driver showed up and asked if the trooper needed help.
Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.
Here’s the audio of the police radio dispatch as it took place:
This is exactly the sort of thing we need in this country. The leftist superstate will no longer protect us – nor protect LEOs – patriots will fill the gap! Have an EDC and Carry everyday!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Just the idea is enough to prevent 50%
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every time a violent criminal dies at the hands of law enforcement or a citizen, an angel earns its wings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saves a jail bunk and a court docket space.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, everyday!
LikeLike
Law enforcement mostly keep criminals from offending again by putting them in prison. They are not the last line of defense nor should they be. The cops cannot stop gang gun violence in Chicago. All they can do is clean up the mess the violence leaves behind.
LikeLike
No the big “question” is is it an illegal or another son of Obama?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he were, lefties will add him to the list of black lives killed by cops, just like they did with the Ohio U Somali terrorist.
LikeLike
Thank God!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Second amendment working as intended.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Don’t tell the Left!!!
LikeLike
Boo hoo Liberals…Sounds like the perpetrator’s civil rights were violated.
I’d Just like to know what kind of gun and ammo he used on the perp.
LikeLike
Remember your ABC’s:
A – Always
B – Be
C – Carrying
Always Be Carrying.
ALWAYS Be Carrying.
The life you save could be a cop’s.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep, and remember… Shall not be infringed… no matter what “they” say.
Self defense is a natural Creator given right that no one else can take from us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an incredible story! That man that saved that cop’s life should be honored by our President and awarded a medal for what he did! What an incredible image that will be to have OUR President in the middle of the officer and the Good Samaritan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not this a-hem ‘president’.
The next one … next week!
LikeLike
Also the off-duty EMT who called in the helicopters and other LEO to the scene. He called in as a civilian, but knew the lingo, so could communicate FAST. This is the American I know and love!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listening to this absolutely brought tears to my eyes, True Americans stepping up to do what is right. Helping to make American safe again. Trump’s support for Law Enforcement has been awesome.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, and they didn’t need 20 meetings and a 200 pp Emergency Management Manual to know what to do either! AIGA! (American Is Great Already!)
LikeLike
The media will ask these questions…
Was the perp black?
Was the shooter white?
Was the shooter licensed to carry a gun?
Is the shooter a racist?
Was the shooters motivation saving a cop or?
What are the shooters political leanings?
Why did the shooter interfere with a police-civilian encounter?
Did the shooter pull off the roadway, allowing traffic to proceed?
Does the shooter have a Twitter account?
What are the shooters religious leanings?
Does the shooter have any family members that are or have been a member of a racist organization?
What is the shooters sexual orientation?
What are the shooters views on gay marriage?
Does the shooter believe in climate change?
Is the shooter pro-Israel?
Has the shooter ever eaten at Chick-fil-a?
Did the shooter vote for Trump?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let the media ask all those questions. It will not change the one important fact, the man is a true, honest-to-GOD hero! The ‘black hat’ is dead, and the ‘white hat’ is still living! Praise be to the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, The Holy One of Israel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I’ll say to the media, who cares you’re fake news and nobody’s listening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Legal, responsible gun usage can save lives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…………. asked the officer do you need any help? .”Officer Andersson said yes, and the passer-by went back to his vehicle, got his gun and told the suspect to stop the attack, Milstead said. When he didn’t, the driver shot him.”….
AWESOME!!!.. It sounds like he man calmly asked the office, do you need any help… AWESOME!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A good guy with a gun once again stops a bad guy with a gun. If people only knew how many people concealed weapon carry they would think twice about crime. I think open carry nationwide would take a real bite out of crime myself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More good guys with guns = less crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely.
LikeLike
Law enforcement should always ride in twos.
One to hold the perp at gunpoint while the other writes the ticket.
LikeLike
And the gun should be a really big’un or a grenade launcher.
LikeLike
Like that new Ruger 8 shot 357. Looks like something out of Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always carry. Always carry.
If you don’t own a gun, get one. Get good with it. Then always carry it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will get mine soon. I’ll let everyone know when I get ‘er done.
LikeLike
Was thinking about you when you wrote it.
You know, carrying a gun makes a woman go up 2 points on the Bo Derek 1-10 scale (or 2/3s of the distance to 10, whichever is less).
LikeLike
I think I’ll need 5 guns then, since I’m starting at zero!
LikeLike
Baloney. By all means get five guns, but I doubt you’re starting at zero.
Unless you’re male. Then no guns will help, at least not in my book.
LikeLike
Perfect example of gun control.. One shot, one deacesed bad actor.. Yep high quality gun control..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So lemme get this straight… if you’re bashing someone’s head into the concrete, then that’s so serious that someone might be justified in using deadly force to make you stop? Hmm…. what a concept.
LikeLiked by 1 person