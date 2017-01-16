Ms. Twitchy Michelle Malkin Discusses President Elect Trump…

Ted Cruz advocate, Salem Media Communications corporate benefactor and Mark Levin acolyte, Michelle Malkin, discusses President-elect Donald Trump with Lou Dobbs. Video via GatewayPundit:
We’re rapidly entering a very familiar conservative complacency phase again. The last two visits through this exact geography were January to March 2010, and April through July 2014.
It takes a village of idiots to destroy an electoral victory…. or pass the patriot act. Watch, or skip to the credits and look for the screenplay by the usual suspects. Thad Cochran is Senator Keysor Soze.
Within the complacency phase interested observers generally forget how much corporate money is behind all of the “visible conservative opinions”, and how they are beholden to their benefactors to paint a very specific color of camouflage to the Potemkin village that disguises the UniParty.
Paul Ryan (Eric Cantor, John Boehner), Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn etc. cannot exist without an audience willing to stand at CPAC and applaud the Omnibus spending bill construction crew.
Malkin etc. will customarily lead the cheering, hat in hand. They haz plans.
This is the complacency phase where Malkin, Levin, Limbaugh, Erickson, Hannity, National Review, ALL the crony-constitutionalists et al, become valuable to the corporate GOPe machine by donning the overalls of loyal opposition….
Yell louder. Pontificate harder. Protest much, yet accomplish zilch, zippo, nada.
After watching the show, Pavlovs’ battered seal clappers exit the arena dosed, yet again, to ensure they don’t notice nothing ever gets accomplished. But, don’t forget to buy the books folks… wait for the bell, pull lever, get pellet – go nap.
Watch! If this is your first time to the CONservative corporate media rodeo, you’ll see it unfold in real time. It’s as predictable as Dana Loesch selling Superbeets.
Thank God, President Donald Trump knows this phase also. It will be interesting to see Trump call out the feckless weak-kneed, financially dependent, squish.
Hopefully, Bannon/Trump will rip all their asses, build the damn wall despite their protestations, begin deporting illegals, watch Obamacare implode if the Milquetoast republicans won’t repeal/replace, force a budget and throw our voting grenade into the heart of the machine destroying the beast along with the various ‘Robert’s-The-Bruce’.
But, that’s a big ask.
Fireworks?
We shall see.
The Last Refuge was founded on #ColdAnger
So you throw in Hannity with those never Trumpers?
Why is Hannity being dissed? I think he’s solid. What am I missing?
Because Hannity has a habit of going back to his neocon ways. Hopefully his support of Trump will break that cycle.
90% of Hannity before he jumped on the Trump bandwagon can be summarized here: Israel … Blah,blah, blah … Bibi … Blah, blah, blah … Jerusalem … Blah, blah, blah … Hamas … Blah, blah, blah … Constitution …blah, blah, blah … Rev. Wright … Blah, blah, blah … G damn America …
I just made a similar observation about Michelle over on GP before reading this article. Great minds think alike. She is not to be trusted.
Once again Sundance nails it. No one can accuse Sundance and the CTH of not giving the Republican establishment every chance to get on the truth and justice train. The olive branch was instantly extended following our victory.
We wanted unity, we tried to let them on board. Many did their best to bite their tongues with all the R party “ra-ras “. But the swamp is just too darn big. The UniParty is just too complicit in the destruction of our country.
It’s quite amazing how much the strategy of the Last Refuge mirrors the pragmatic approach of our President Trump. Point out the truth, unfiltered and let the clueless fools expose themselves for all to see. Brilliant! Our peaceful army is growing exponentially. I just pray that the remaining good hearted folks wake up from their sheep slumber.
darnhardworker…I found TCTH last year, and became an avid reader. I had seen it referenced several times, and one evening curiosity won the moment. If I have only time to read one site; The Refuge is it. Sundance provides a wealth of thought provoking articles and analysis.
Also want to mention the commenters…functional neurons and good manners make me grin from ear-to-ear. Plus not a damn hint of PC…whoops, I beg your pardon, my Anglo-Saxon ancestry and my outside voice! 😉
Crony-constitutionalist is a great term for what these GOPe Globalists are. They do indeed need CPAC to survive. Michelle Malkin and Mark Levin are execrable. I am well pleased Rush Limbaugh appeared in your list too, for every morning there was a primary he came out for conservative constitutionalist Canadian Cruz to lower the Trump vote.
Rush doesn’t bug me. I think we all knew Cruz was his favorite, but he had a pragmatic approach to Trump. He knew Trump and likes the guy. I don’t buy all the conspiracy theories about Rush. Most of the rest of these guys however, I have no use for.
Cruz was my favorite too. I didn’t know much about Trump other than he was a billionaire builder who was a boisterous New Yorker who had a TV reality show I never watched. I knew more about Cruz and the fact he acted like and was treated as an outsider by the establishment made me gravitate toward him in the early months of the primary season. Once I got to see Trump in action I started seriously considering him and by the April/May timeframe I was on board the Trump train. So I certainly don’t hold it against anyone if they favored someone other than Trump. My only gripe is against those who didn’t get behind him once he was the nominee.
Being a Texan, I vote for full throttle in their face ass kicking and wall building… why slow the train down when the cow catcher is working exactly as it was engineered to do. Apparently we are still in fat dumb cow territory and more keep wandering on the tracks..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lyin’ Ted Cruz is acting as if the last 18 months never happened and that nothing has changed since the dirty tricks in Iowa and his shamelessness at the RNC. Will Rick Perry still oppose him in the 2018 Senate race (if Governor Perry doesn’t head the Department of Energy)? We do not forget, Senator Cruz.
