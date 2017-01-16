Ms. Twitchy Michelle Malkin Discusses President Elect Trump…

Ted Cruz advocate, Salem Media Communications corporate benefactor and Mark Levin acolyte, Michelle Malkin, discusses President-elect Donald Trump with Lou Dobbs. Video via GatewayPundit:

We’re rapidly entering a very familiar conservative complacency phase again. The last two visits through this exact geography were January to March 2010, and April through July 2014.

It takes a village of idiots to destroy an electoral victory…. or pass the patriot act. Watch, or skip to the credits and look for the screenplay by the usual suspects. Thad Cochran is Senator Keysor Soze.

Within the complacency phase interested observers generally forget how much corporate money is behind all of the “visible conservative opinions”, and how they are beholden to their benefactors to paint a very specific color of camouflage to the Potemkin village that disguises the UniParty.

Paul Ryan (Eric Cantor, John Boehner), Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn etc. cannot exist without an audience willing to stand at CPAC and applaud the Omnibus spending bill construction crew.

Malkin etc. will customarily lead the cheering, hat in hand. They haz plans.

This is the complacency phase where Malkin, Levin, Limbaugh, Erickson, Hannity, National Review, ALL the crony-constitutionalists et al, become valuable to the corporate GOPe machine by donning the overalls of loyal opposition….

Yell louder. Pontificate harder. Protest much, yet accomplish zilch, zippo, nada.

After watching the show, Pavlovs’ battered seal clappers exit the arena dosed, yet again, to ensure they don’t notice nothing ever gets accomplished. But, don’t forget to buy the books folks… wait for the bell, pull lever, get pellet – go nap.

Watch! If this is your first time to the CONservative corporate media rodeo, you’ll see it unfold in real time. It’s as predictable as Dana Loesch selling Superbeets.

Thank God, President Donald Trump knows this phase also. It will be interesting to see Trump call out the feckless weak-kneed, financially dependent, squish.

Hopefully, Bannon/Trump will rip all their asses, build the damn wall despite their protestations, begin deporting illegals, watch Obamacare implode if the Milquetoast republicans won’t repeal/replace, force a budget and throw our voting grenade into the heart of the machine destroying the beast along with the various ‘Robert’s-The-Bruce’.

But, that’s a big ask.

Fireworks?

We shall see.

