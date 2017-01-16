*Update* Miami: At Least 8 People Shot During “MLK Day” Celebration Event..

Posted on January 16, 2017 by

Gunfire erupts during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Miami. The scene is at 6000 NW 32nd Court. Witnesses say women and possibly children were among the victims. Eight people injured, 3 gunshot victims. Multiple agencies are on scene searching for the shooter. WSVN7 News Reporting:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

update-1Police say among the eight people shot were three adults and five minors. An 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man remain in stable condition while a 20-year-old man is in critical condition, the Miami Herald reports. (more)

MIAMI – 7News reporter Ann Keil and photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting, along Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street. They heard between four and six shots. Moments later, the news crew saw displaced children crying after losing their parents when a stampede of attendees ran away from the scene in search of safety.

Around 4 p.m., several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue vehicles were seen flooding the area. They have since cleared the entire area and have ordered everyone, including vendors, to flee the area. According to Keil, at least two women looked like they had been shot in the leg. Moments later, a man was seen on the floor in handcuffs. (read more)

miami-mlk-shooting

This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

141 Responses to *Update* Miami: At Least 8 People Shot During “MLK Day” Celebration Event..

  2. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    MLK day…spit.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. milktrader says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    First guess if you are a leftist? A Trump supporter did this. Ban all guns. My first biased guess is Brennan is behind this somehow as I’ve become convinced he is public enemy numero uno. We all have our biases and we’ll know soon enough.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MrE says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      SJW Logic: Was the shooter a white male?

      If “Yes”, then immediately blare headlines about racism, call in Sharpton and the BLM, and start nationwide riots.

      If “No”, then ignore it as much as possible. And when forced to discuss it, mention it in an off-hand manner with as few details as possible, and be sure to state that “Investigations are ongoing, but we may never know the motive.”

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      January 16, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      I would put Soros up there on that list!

      Like

      Reply
  4. md070264 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Father, forgive them , for they do not know what they are doing to themselves……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Was this gang violence or the false flag event we have been expecting?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. petszmom says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    non story, move it along…the victims were black, probably shot by another black…won’t be a story until it is discovered by CNN that the shooter MIGHT have been white….fake news, y’know.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Abster says:
    January 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Parents ran off leaving their kids in the shuffle? Wow. So much for peace and togetherness.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. mopar2016 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Looks like the dream hasn’t worked out so well.

    Somehow this will be blamed on evil whitey.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. freddy says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Did you go to a MLK ceremony or celebration today. Not me…no way… I would have liked to but guys like Lewis and Shrpton have riled these people up so bad about white people I just don’t feel safe around them any more. I used to. Now BLM radicals and cops getting shot and ambushed… Why bother……Drugs gangs rap video games welfare have decimated the young guys and they have violence already in their minds without the older and wiser making ridiculous statements about Trump or white people……

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. aprilyn43 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I know where this is & this is so sad. Miami is such a hot bed all different crimes. Gangs, drugs, & racial tension.

    Prayers for the victims …..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Reality Wins says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that this “incidents” always crop up the minute James O’Keefe releases another Project Veritas video? It is almost like someone with their hands on the levers does not want the Veritas videos to get traction. HEY, look over here…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Duhders says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    This was captured by Chris Rock in the mid-90s: ~30sec in

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jefcool64 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Criminals don’t take holidays. Not even on this day.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Michael Lebinowitz says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Until blacks stand up and say NO MORE, this is going to go on as regularly as it has been. Trump nor Carson can fix this. The fix is going to have to be organic and internal.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • don welch says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      which can’t happen as you suggest because they don’t see it as their internal problem. as far as they’re concerned it’s a white patriarchy that holds them back, oppresses them and literally stops them from accumulating any meaningful assets. ‘we’ are the ones who must change, not them. ya folla?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      I think ferals (not blacks but any people of any race/color who live in violent neighborhoods) actually like living this way. It’s excitement for them. Street cred. How many mothers have we seen interviewed who have lost multiple kids to gun violence? Like after the first one you’d think she’d get a clue and move, but nooooo, she stays there, loses another one, still stays, loses another one. Nothing can be done. These people are completely culturally brainwashed into thinking that this feral life is something to be desired. Just hang out on the front stoop or in the park, wait for EBT to reload, and get shot. Woohoo!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:08 pm

        I disagree Sandra that all who live there are fine with it (altho, it appears rep. Lewis does agree with you!)

        Too many people are just stuck in these hoods and would really rather be somewhere else.

        Violence and lawlessness are an adrenaline rush for some, yeah, but not all.

        Rep. Lewis should move into one of these violent hoods tho, since he’s got no problem with ’em.

        Lordy, can you tell I just hate that guy?! Soooo pi$$ed.

        Like

        Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        You are SO correct Sandra.
        Much of it has to do with the fact that many kds in the ‘hoods are brainwashed from the time they are born that they are being ‘kept down by the man’.
        And I’m not just talking parent(s), I’m also talking teachers, pastors, extended family, and neighbors.

        That is a huge growth retardant right there, a defeatist attitude from the time the kids begin to develop conscious thought.
        Many kids never travel outside their own ‘hood thru high school, so by the time they could start to make something of their lives they are already mentally shut down, locked into the cycle.
        Another generation lost.

        I know, I grew up in one of these ‘hoods.
        I lived it first hand back then (I am white but my grade school was approx 90% black and high school approx 75% black) and I’m seeing again for the last five plus years now working in chicagos ‘hoods.

        The more things change, the more they stay the same.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Raven says:
        January 16, 2017 at 7:03 pm

        One of my sisters went quite wild after graduating from high school and moving away from home. She moved cross country, got married, had three kids, her husband started beating her bloody on a regular basis until she’d been beaten enough times to no longer stay with him after forgiving him.

        The years living on her own and raising her kids were mind numbing for me. She did things around her children I saw as nothing but sick, disgusting and perverted, but because she was/is deaf, many people gave her a huge pass for all her wrong doing.

        When her kids were 13, 14 and 15 years old she kicked them out of the house — she threw them onto the streets. She was tired of trying to teach them right from wrong — like she had a clue (which she did not) — so they needed to go. By the time my husband and I heard what had happened the 14 year old went to live with her now alcoholic dad (who had years earlier beaten her mom so badly), and the 13 year old was living with a classmate’s family (that is just too weird for me on many levels). The only one still out on the street was the 15 year old who had dropped out of school 3 months earlier. We found him and asked him to come live with us. We had always been the kids favorite aunt and uncle — they thought we were rich because we never had kids and were always working — and we had money, unlike their mom on welfare.

        Our nephew said yes to living with us, but we told him there would be rules, including going back to school.

        So he came to live with us. We were the rich aunt and uncle who bought him the basic necessities of life, including underwear he did not have, which made me so sad realizing how bad these kid’s lives really were. Living with us he always had clean clothes, good food to eat, two people who always encouraged him and cheered him on — while teaching him right from wrong — got him a job, showed him how to save part of his earnings, tithe some of his earnings and spend some of his earnings wisely — or at least not just throw his money away on junk.

        One weekend his “family” was getting together and he wanted to go. Of course we said he could be with his mom and siblings. When Sunday night came and my husband picked him up and brought him home, our nephew stopped at the bottom of our front yard steps, put his hand to his mouth, then touched the wall next to those stairs. He was kissing the wall. I saw what he did and asked, “What ‘cha doing?” He said that during the weekend he had seen gang members drive by with guns, and his entire weekend at him mom’s house was the same way, full of tragedy. He said our house was the only place he felt safe and he felt loved.

        Things were going really well for all of us, but one day, about a month later, my husband and I got home from work to find a letter from our nephew on the kitchen counter. In the letter he wrote how grateful he was for everything we had done for him, how much he loved us both, how safe he always felt around us and in our home, and how much he appreciated everything we gave him that made him feel like he was no longer an outcast in society (I guess underwear and socks can do that for you if you are not used to having them). He wrote he was moving in with his dad. . . to give him another chance.

        Reading the letter my husband started to cry. We had both made a huge decision that our lives would be totally different than what we had planned by inviting him in and saving to pay for his college education — to help another person in their growth to adulthood, their growth to manhood, and most importantly their growth in the God that is all that matters, Jesus Christ. We were happy to make those changes, and happy to give up our plans for him. We saw the events as God giving us the child we were never able to have — via this nephew — no matter his age.

        A counselor friend of mine told me a few days later that the life our nephew lived at our house was probably so foreign to him that it made him uncomfortable, and that living in distress and the unknown at his dad’s house was something familiar to him, and something that made him feel more comfortable. He found comfort in misery.

        I know for sure my nephew did not like living like a feral animal, but he definitely had been conditioned to feel something he needed while living in the sewer.

        That nephew is now 45 years old. He has a wonderful job. He is married to a woman whom he defends like a man of God should defend his wife, and they have seven children who are home schooled by their mother who does not work outside their home. Every night at 7pm my nephew shuts out the world and focuses exclusively on his children, reading the Bible to them, and then talking about what they read together and how their lives were that day. His children love their time with dad.

        He is an amazing man among amazing men.

        And whenever he is asked how he could have ever learned what he does these days, he gets so choked up he can hardly talk. But when the words finally make their way out he gives the credit to his uncle, my husband, the man who many years ago cried when our nephew moved away. Those two men are father and son, they just do not have the same DNA.

        We did not think our short time with our nephew meant anything at the time he moved out, but God used the event to raise up a man for His purposes.

        “These people are completely culturally brainwashed into thinking that this feral life is something to be desired.” Yes, you are right, they are, but they do not have to stay that way.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      Making the fix “organic and internal” is exactly what Trump and team are suggesting to do.

      Unfortunately, the black community has been left to drift and decline by conmen hustlers like Lewis and other Dem “leaders” for far too long.

      They’ve used the ideology of “Disempowerment and Victimhood” to absolutely GUT the black community.

      And Lewis and other Dems have come out and stated CLEARLY that they see NO problem here and will REFUSE to help Trump and his team of Empowering Black Leaders.

      Like

      Reply
      • platypus says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        My organic solution is to make every one of these thugs have gray bars in front of their faces. For a long time.

        Like

        Reply
      • darnhardworker says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:42 pm

        You said that they are trapped with no way out of their neighborhoods….I say that’s a load of bull…..IF they truly wanted out they could get out. They just don’t want to work for a living as long as it’s so profitable to sit home and get free housing, food, and spending cash.
        Look at foreigners that come here and work hard….with few luxuries and within 5 to 10 years they start up their own business….it’s because they ate and played minimally and worked at a maximum. The “ferals” as one poster put them WANT to be there otherwise they’d move….you don’t have to move to the most luxurious part of town….move out of town into the country where rent is cheaper….find work…..get some education.
        I used to hear from my co-workers (95% black) how the “man” was holding them back, how racism destroyed their lives….etc etc etc So I used to say to them…..Back in the 1940’s Japanese were the most hated race on the planet….we openly called them racial names and slurs….it was taboo to marry one…we rounded them up and put them in concentration camps…we took away their businesses and possessions…we hated them so much we dropped 2 atom bombs on them….YET….a mere 40 years later they became one of the most respected races on the planet because of hard work and determination to succeed….Blacks have been complaining about slavery for 200 years and they will for another bunch of years to come unless they decide they’ve had enough and make something of themselves.
        It all comes down to choice….stay on the dole and wither away or get out, get a job and make a life.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  16. Mist'ears Mom says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Obamas sons…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. shirley49 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Bet they did not hate the cops since they needed them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundaybu says:
      January 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      One shooting victim’s mother complained that police didn’t respond properly. She said they didn’t protect and serve, nor respond quickly enough to her daughter.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        January 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        Are you kidding? You’re not kidding. I know you’re not kidding. Ugh. These stupid people live in a violent neighborhood but it’s the cops’ fault that people got shot. (banging head on desk)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • sundaybu says:
          January 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

          From Miami Herald:
          Shante Kelsey, the mother of 18-year-old victim Shawnteria Wilson, said she got separated from her daughter as the parade went on. As she made her way to Northwest 22nd Avenue, she got word that her daughter had been shot. She was critical of the police response and said they were slow in reacting to the incident.

          “They’re supposed to be there to serve and protect, and I felt like nobody was there to help my daughter,” Kesley said.

          Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article126861799.html#storylink=cpy

          Like

          Reply
          • Sandra says:
            January 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

            I read in various sources that this is a dangerous neighborhood. Mother and daughter to to an event in a dangerous neighborhood. I say “Lady, if you go to an event in a dangerous neighborhood and you or your kid is shot, IT’S YOUR FAULT”. Oh my God I have no sympathy for these stupid people! And while I’m on a roll, let me say that I’m assuming there’s no father in sight and Ms. Shante is on welfare. There, I said it. I am so tired of this nonsense. I work hard and I support these idiots with my tax $$$$. I think I need to change threads now. 🙂

            Like

            Reply
          • cmscarpa says:
            January 16, 2017 at 7:48 pm

            Shante Kelsey / Shawnteria Wilson. Therein lies the problem.

            Like

            Reply
          • angelwhiskers says:
            January 16, 2017 at 8:29 pm

            Dang village, where where they…

            Like

            Reply
      • flawesttexas says:
        January 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

        Someone should remind LaKwanzaa (whatever her name is) that Miami has a history of cops being wrongly accused of being racist. They probably approach these types of events with much trepidation

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  18. nwtex says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Yup. “…2 people being questioned” I don’t see skin color mentioned = must not be white.
    Incredible how the media plays us. Worse imo is the masses who are blinded as to how they are being controlled. Sickening.

    WSVN 7 News ‏@wsvn 2m2 minutes ago

    .@MiamiDadePD says 7 people injured during shooting at MLK Jr. Memorial Park; 2 people being questioned.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. MfM says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    When I first saw about kids being separated from parents my first thought was it could have happened to me. While my youngest would have been right with me, older ones could have been 20-40 feet away looking at vendors, maybe an exhibit or a street performance. While I knew where they were and they were within eyesight, if something like this happened all bets are off.

    I guess this is why I hated going to things like this. You didn’t want your kids to be worried all the time and you want them to be able to have some freedom, but this is becoming way to common.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Here’s an example of a community that you claim has no problem and you refuse to help Trump with, right rep. Lewis?

    Everything’s fine, Right, Lewis?

    No problem for the good people that went there to celebrate MLK Day and found themselves and their kids in the middle of a gun fight? Right, Lewis?

    Things are just hunkey dorey, no need to change a THING? Right, Lewis?

    Good people are fine with this mess, Right, Lewis?

    And just one more thing…… Why oh why is everyone falling all over themselves to proclaim they respect this A$$ Lewis , before they feel they can ad a smidgin of criticism to this guy?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • cmscarpa says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      There are two spot on quotes by Booker T. Washington — that describe this guy perfectly. The quotes concern folks who don’t want race problems to be solved. They “don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.” He had it pegged a century ago.

      Like

      Reply
  21. beaujest says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Sandra says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I feel kind of bad but I laughed when I first saw this article. It’s just so TYPICAL! Welcome to feral world.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Taurnil says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    They know not what they dream for thinking it is for liberty when it is for more chains of tyranny. In a speech King gave to his staff in 1966, he said;

    We are now making demands that will cost the nation something. You can’t talk about solving the economic problem of the Negro without talking about billions of dollars. …[W]e are treading in difficult waters, because it really means that we are saying that something is wrong … with capitalism. There must be a better distribution of wealth and maybe America must move toward a democratic socialism. Emphasis mine.

    Reference: Thomas E. Woods Jr., 33 Questions About American History, ch. 2, p. 13

    I don’t know about anyone else but he speaks like a socialist and more like a communist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      We see immigrants come here from other countries, very troubled countries, and they come here with little or nothing yet several years later they are successful, working, perhaps owning their own business, bought a house, and sending their kids to good schools. THERE IS NO EXCUSE. It’s not about wealth distributions or social programs. It’s about personal incentive. If you are a lazy grifter you will have little. If you are a hard worker you can make a nice life for yourself.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Taurnil says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

        A person’s “work ethic” was not my point or gist. However since you want to travel that road. King and many other socialists work and worked hard to achieve their ends. Those ends being to effect the mentality of this countries citizens to believe he was truly about rights. Well he was, their, his right to by law and if not by threats of violence to get “what they think is theirs”. Sounds like to me they had more than ample as you say, personal incentive. Only their incentive is not coherent with the founding principles of my country.

        So that takes us back to what I said. He was anything but standing for our founding principles.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • dawndoe says:
        January 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        Problem is, too many in the black community want a handout vs making it themselves through hard work. That might change if you cut off welfare for those who are able to work.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Sandra says:
          January 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

          It’s the only solution. You have to cut them off, or make them work for it. Can’t we have publics works projects for welfare pay? If a woman has kids and can’t be away from them, then put her in a job where the kids can be present, like day care for the other welfare workers or something.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • cmscarpa says:
        January 16, 2017 at 7:52 pm

        Yes, this country is completely transformed to offer these people every imaginable opportunity and 50 years later they still can’t get off the starting block. Enough already.

        Like

        Reply
  24. The Devilbat says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Did anyone else read the comments at the bottom of the Miami News article? I was shocked to see the degree of outright racism. Miami used to be a pretty far left place. Times have changed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. keebler AC says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Who cares about black on black violence, as long as Beyonce does a minstral tap dance for Hillary “Blacks are superpredators who must be brought to heel’ Clinton, all is good on the plantation that MLK despised. /S

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. georgiafl says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Bet it’s not the only black on black shooting over the long holiday weekend.

    My money is safe.

    Baltimore – 4 shot on Sunday: http://www.wbaltv.com/article/two-men-dead-one-injured-in-baltimore-shootings/8602486

    Detroit – Saturday fatal shooting – http://www.wxyz.com/news/man-in-serious-condition-after-early-morning-shooting-on-detroits-west-side

    Los Angeles – http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2015/01/15/1-dead-1-wounded-in-shooting-at-norwalk-home/

    Chicago – 4 shot this week. http://heyjackass.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. burnett044 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    oops..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. MIKE says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The systemic problem between the races is that black parents instill hatred and bigotry towards white people and white parents teach tolerance and equality towards black Americans. Painted with a broad brush, I know, but proven true more often than not.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      January 16, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      I went out one night with a black coworker of mine and during the evening we ran into some of his family and he had his 4 year old brother come over to me and he said to his little brother….”Tell him” So the little kid says “Don’t trust whitey” They all had a good laugh and I said “Hey Mike, what the heck are you doing? Teaching your brother crap like that” Mike said “If he’s going to succeed he needs to learn it early.
      Systemic racism
      No desire to change anything just perpetuate the violence.

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      If you have ever been on the NYC subways, you see it…not all the time, but there are passive aggressive acts such a seat straddling, and a lot of other antics. All juvenile.

      Like

      Reply
  29. nwtex says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    How are the going to blame this on the Russians.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. dianeax says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    I wonder if Sybrina Fulton and get crew were anywhere around?

    Like

    Reply
  31. burnett044 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    happens in a flash…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. shadowcole says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Does anyone know the difference between a floor and the ground? When outdoors it’s the ground, when indoors, it’s the floor. Js

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. C. Lowell says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    MLK and violence go together like Chris Rock and comedy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hJxWr1TKK8

    Like

    Reply
  34. George P Burdell says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Seeing the kids missing their parents breaks my heart. Pray there are no orphans due to this maniac

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. WSB says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    This probably brings down the black on black crime rate today, because all the parade goers are not at home shooting each other.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. sundance says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s