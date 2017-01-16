Update* Miami: At Least 8 People Shot During “MLK Day” Celebration Event..

Gunfire erupts during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Miami. The scene is at 6000 NW 32nd Court. Witnesses say women and possibly children were among the victims. Eight people injured, 3 gunshot victims. Multiple agencies are on scene searching for the shooter. WSVN7 News Reporting:

#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in #Miami. pic.twitter.com/lh28DuSJlQ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2017

Police say among the eight people shot were three adults and five minors. An 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man remain in stable condition while a 20-year-old man is in critical condition, the Miami Herald reports. (more)

MIAMI – 7News reporter Ann Keil and photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting, along Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street. They heard between four and six shots. Moments later, the news crew saw displaced children crying after losing their parents when a stampede of attendees ran away from the scene in search of safety.

Around 4 p.m., several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue vehicles were seen flooding the area. They have since cleared the entire area and have ordered everyone, including vendors, to flee the area. According to Keil, at least two women looked like they had been shot in the leg. Moments later, a man was seen on the floor in handcuffs. (read more)

MLK parade and festival in NW Miami Dade turns into shooting scene. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eG0lznurPN — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 16, 2017

.@MiamiDadePD officers carry a woman that appeared to have been shot at the MLK Jr. Memorial Park in #Miami. pic.twitter.com/1u8LWbMLb2 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2017

"Today was suppose to be about peace and togetherness."

–@ann_keil/@wsvn. We are praying everyone is okay. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/wbWEfk2PUy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 16, 2017