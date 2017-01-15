Just Because The Cat had Kittens in the Oven, Well, that Don’t Make em’ Biscuits…

… and more words of American-hearted political wisdom:
Swoon I could listen to/watch him all day long….
🙂
You and every other red blooded American woman!
Never heard of him … I’ll check him out😁
I’m a sucker for a man in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots, especially Texas men.
Abd every red blooded American gay man. 😀
Oh my goodness, he reminds me of my son big league. That is how he talks (not the little drawl)….love it.
I’m sorry Miss Fe, don’t you mean Bigly?😉 Do we need to revoke you Deplorable card?😉💖💕
But but but that what DJT says Big League. But I don’t want to risk my Deplorable card, so I will repeal ad replace my statement BIGLY. 😁😘
😂😂😂😂😂
Must watch – Dmitry Peskov interview with NBC news.
Dmitry Peskov is Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson.
http://www.nbcnews.com/video/watch-full-interview-with-kremlin-spokesman-dmitry-peskov-853603395519
I just finished listening to this. Thanks for posting the link.
Very interesting. I noticed hoow the NBC reporter kept trying to get him to say something inflammatory about either Obama or Trump.
Alo noticed how he called all this Russia stuff “hysteria” which is a good description, although I would say the hysteria is mainly in the press.
Very interesting….the Dims are so out of touch in that they blame Russia( which as Dmirty says is a country). Any IP address can be set to ‘look’ like it is a Russian IP address and could easily be a 400 lb man living in his momma’ basement in California.
Erika, thanks so much for posting this; I had missed it since I hate NBC so much. Maybe I am totally naive, but this did impress me. Bill Neely/NBC did conduct a great interview and Peskov came off as honest. Some of Peskov’s answers even sounded close to Sundance’s presentations, especially about someone in the U.S. doing harm to Trump. I won’t say the word. I believe the Russians want to find some common ground to release the awful tensions that have built up. Thank God for Sundance, too!
Liked Dmitry Peskov. Sensible and thoughtful with his answers. Seems genuine. Like his high collar shirt and perfect tie. LOL when he said “oh, those Russians they must be crazy.”
Interestingly, he noted the sanctions had made Russia stronger in some ways and also American businesses are losing money too by these same sanctions. Sanctions hurt both countries.
Very interesting ideas and a persuasive speaker. Especially interesting was the suggestion that the Russian hacking story is an attempt to point away from recent US mistakes in the Middle East, and also an attempt to limit Trump’s ability to work with Russia.
“And a trophy for everything they SUCKED at!”
Ahahahha, snowflakes need to get a sense of humor and listen to this guy because he is FUNNY.
Thanks SD, got another YouTube subscription.
Ditto, I just subscribed.
Thank God the news was slow today. I am going off into “The Outer Limits” in my library. I own every episode from the 60’s.
It was between “Cry of Silence”, when the tumble weeds and bull frogs attack, Or “Zzzzzzzz”, when the hot bee girl with her hair over one eye attacks. I’m going with Zzzzzzzz.
Outer Limits!
I knew there was something extra special I liked about muffyroberts!
Ms Roberts, are/were you also a fan of One Step Beyond?
Or Nght Gallery?
That was fun! He’s good. 😀
I know why I love men from Texas!!!! Testerone!!
This made me laugh. Watch until the end…
Oh, that’s awesome! Thanks for sharing.
😂😂😂😂😂 this is great, got a big laugh. Thank you for sharing.
ROTFLMAO 😀
Oh wow I think I love this man! This was hysterically funny!
Tell me about it. Whew!
Wow! He is hot. And smart.
I first heard that Cat/Biscuit expression on Intellectual Froglegs
I love Joe Dan….can’t wait for his next video.
Sundance used it a long time ago before I heard Intellectual Froglegs use it. It’s a cute saying,
If you are surfing YouTube, Chad has so many funny vids. Enjoy!!!!
That vid is fan-tastic. Thanks bpk! I’m crazy about that guy! Natch I had to check out his channel and found this —>
That was AWESOME!!
You people are living in a bubble of non reality. BOOM
Go watch his comments on bras…hysterical!!
Great way to end the day!
thanks for this and all else you post and for providing a place for all of us to connect, learn, express, share and be encouraged. Esp. thank you for all of your analysis, information and explanations.
I am a Baby Boomer as I was born January 1960!! I used to be able to work, but, not anymore as I am disabled!!
God Bless Chad and his family and friends!! God Bless all my Sisters and Brothers in Christ Jesus-Yeshua who STAND with the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation United States of America!!
Love Always and Shalom, YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
Love a man in a cowboy hat. And, I’ll bet he’s wearing jeans and cowboy boots. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless Texas!
(This guy is “Ah, damn!, done-peed-my-pants” funny!)
Hi Chad!
