Just Because The Cat had Kittens in the Oven, Well, that Don’t Make em’ Biscuits…

… and more words of American-hearted political wisdom:

41 Responses to Just Because The Cat had Kittens in the Oven, Well, that Don’t Make em’ Biscuits…

  1. Laura Bernard Mielcarek says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Swoon I could listen to/watch him all day long….

    🙂

  2. Erika says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Must watch – Dmitry Peskov interview with NBC news.

    Dmitry Peskov is Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson.

    http://www.nbcnews.com/video/watch-full-interview-with-kremlin-spokesman-dmitry-peskov-853603395519

    • missmarple2 says:
      January 15, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      I just finished listening to this. Thanks for posting the link.
      Very interesting. I noticed hoow the NBC reporter kept trying to get him to say something inflammatory about either Obama or Trump.

      Alo noticed how he called all this Russia stuff “hysteria” which is a good description, although I would say the hysteria is mainly in the press.

    • bpk1300 says:
      January 15, 2017 at 11:20 pm

      Very interesting….the Dims are so out of touch in that they blame Russia( which as Dmirty says is a country). Any IP address can be set to ‘look’ like it is a Russian IP address and could easily be a 400 lb man living in his momma’ basement in California.

    • ChicagoMom says:
      January 15, 2017 at 11:27 pm

      Erika, thanks so much for posting this; I had missed it since I hate NBC so much. Maybe I am totally naive, but this did impress me. Bill Neely/NBC did conduct a great interview and Peskov came off as honest. Some of Peskov’s answers even sounded close to Sundance’s presentations, especially about someone in the U.S. doing harm to Trump. I won’t say the word. I believe the Russians want to find some common ground to release the awful tensions that have built up. Thank God for Sundance, too!

    • quintrillion says:
      January 15, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      Liked Dmitry Peskov. Sensible and thoughtful with his answers. Seems genuine. Like his high collar shirt and perfect tie. LOL when he said “oh, those Russians they must be crazy.”

      Interestingly, he noted the sanctions had made Russia stronger in some ways and also American businesses are losing money too by these same sanctions. Sanctions hurt both countries.

    • deh3k says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Very interesting ideas and a persuasive speaker. Especially interesting was the suggestion that the Russian hacking story is an attempt to point away from recent US mistakes in the Middle East, and also an attempt to limit Trump’s ability to work with Russia.

  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    “And a trophy for everything they SUCKED at!”

    Ahahahha, snowflakes need to get a sense of humor and listen to this guy because he is FUNNY.

    Thanks SD, got another YouTube subscription.

  4. muffyroberts says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Thank God the news was slow today. I am going off into “The Outer Limits” in my library. I own every episode from the 60’s.

    It was between “Cry of Silence”, when the tumble weeds and bull frogs attack, Or “Zzzzzzzz”, when the hot bee girl with her hair over one eye attacks. I’m going with Zzzzzzzz.

    Liked by 2 people

      January 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      Outer Limits!
      I knew there was something extra special I liked about muffyroberts!

      Ms Roberts, are/were you also a fan of One Step Beyond?
      Or Nght Gallery?

  5. A.D. Everard says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    That was fun! He’s good. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    January 15, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I know why I love men from Texas!!!! Testerone!!

    Liked by 5 people

    January 15, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Wow! He is hot. And smart.

    Liked by 3 people

    January 15, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I first heard that Cat/Biscuit expression on Intellectual Froglegs

    Liked by 2 people

    January 15, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    If you are surfing YouTube, Chad has so many funny vids. Enjoy!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    January 15, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Great way to end the day!
    thanks for this and all else you post and for providing a place for all of us to connect, learn, express, share and be encouraged. Esp. thank you for all of your analysis, information and explanations.

    Liked by 4 people

  11. Kristi Ann says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I am a Baby Boomer as I was born January 1960!! I used to be able to work, but, not anymore as I am disabled!!

    God Bless Chad and his family and friends!! God Bless all my Sisters and Brothers in Christ Jesus-Yeshua who STAND with the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation United States of America!!

    Love Always and Shalom, YSIC \o/

    Kristi Ann

  12. auscitizenmom says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Love a man in a cowboy hat. And, I’ll bet he’s wearing jeans and cowboy boots. 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    January 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Somebody posted Mr. Prather’s video on one of the other threads today. I really enjoyed it and all of those posted here by other Treepers. I needed to lighten up a little today. These put a big smile on my face. It’s so comforting to finally know there are many of us good old American patriots out there. MAGA!

  14. andi lee says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:41 am

    God bless Texas!

    (This guy is “Ah, damn!, done-peed-my-pants” funny!)

    Hi Chad!

