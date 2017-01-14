President-Elect Trump Pushes Back Against Self-diminishing Rep John Lewis…

Yesterday representative John Lewis (D-GA) disrespectfully stated President-elect Donald Trump was “not a legitimate president” and he was boycotting the inauguration.
Traditionally Republicans have curled up into a ball and refused to defend themselves against ridiculous attacks from moonbat leftists. However, Donald Trump is not a traditional republican. Today, Donald Trump pushed back:
The media (writ large) and professional political left do not have a familiar frame of reference for what to do next. Ergo, the pearl-clutching ‘how-dare-he’ ism begins… they were counting on Lewis’s race to be a PC shield against any backlash. Once again, Donald Trump proves he doesn’t see race – he sees stupid.
The biggest problem the Democrats have right now is the very real risk that President Trump is simply going to execute a plan, and actually Make America Great. This is what they fear more than any other factor.
President Trump is poised to show the entire nation just how foolishly constructed all of the failed policies of the last several decades have been. A simple strategy to revitalize the nation will leave generations of Democrats with nothing except naked rainbow warriors chanting about equality in potty use, worshiping sustainable algae cakes and trying to convince a generation that picking parasites off each other is better than exceptionalism.
The pride within the Make America Great Again program is antithetical to the interests of the hypocrites who champion ridicule of America.
Blinded by their own insufferable Moonbattery, the left-wing loons cannot see the John Lewis approach is going to do nothing more than push their ideological publicity even further toward the purist goofy faction of those who believe legislation can be accomplished via the ancient art of sage smudging.
Meanwhile, President Trump plays out tweets in his ‘off-time‘; a hobby in between giving out big-picture instructions and measuring out the micro-level success of each endeavor.
By the time the Moonbats pause their chanting, they will have nominated Keith Ellison for DNC chair. Simultaneously half of the Southern border and security wall is built, phase two of ObamaCare replacement is complete, and President Trump is heading to the ribbon cutting of a million square foot robotics and automation manufacturing facility in Western Pennsylvania….
…and that’s before the end of month one.
…Hey Mr. Lewis, fyi, …the Russians didn’t write the emails…
WINNING AGAIN!
This is great. They try to accuse Trump of being Putin’s bitch and rather than be scared to be around Putin, he makes a meeting with Putin his first foreign trip. On neutral ground so as to be equals. Libtards will embarrass themselves by freaking out.
“I’d gladly STAND UP next to Trump and support him here today
cause there ain’t no doubt he loves this land.
God bless Trump and the U.S.A. ”
Whoah, love that they are meeting in Reykjavik. Seems symbolic in a way.
Iceland was the only Western country to throw a couple of it’s politicians in jail over the Investment Banks fiasco during the RE/mortgage Meltdown (if I remember correctly)..
In reference to DJT, remember what Abraham Lincoln said about General U S Grant:
“I like this man….he FIGHTS”
Sundance,
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! I’ve been wanting to save the map showing the election results by county level, but I kept forgetting. 🙂
Next thing they will be parading out that the Tea Party people yelled the N word at him during that show walk Pelosi took. We all know Breitbart debunked that.
Unless you are in your 70’s no one knows even where Selma even is. Only 20,000 people live there.
Beg pardon, Tim. Some of us were too young to watch Selma, but we did anyway…
The money shot for me was this:
‘The pride within the Make America Great Again program is antithetical to the interests of the hypocrites who champion ridicule of America.’
It’s painful when a lying liberal’s mask is pulled off
Lewis appears to be stuck in the past.
“Lewis, who has been a civil rights leader for more than half a century, was beaten by police during a march he helped lead in 1965 in Selma, Alabama, drawing attention to hurdles for blacks to vote. He protested alongside King that day and on other occasions.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-blasts-black-congressman-said-not-legitimate-president-181524960.html
1965 was 52 years ago. We’ve come a long way since then, but Lewis, Sharpton, et al, can’t get past that era. Whether it’s for personal reasons, ideological reasons, calculated ways to exercise control in the political arena, etc., I don’t know. But how about dropping the racial angst and moving into the 21st century. As long as we have people like this egging others on (as Obama has done, too), things will only get worse.
He made a long career out of one beating.
I love this man!!! Any other spineless Republican would have turned tail and run because of Lewis’ skin color and his “civil rights” participation, but not Trump. Man, it is nice to have someone that is finally standing up to this PC crap.
John Lewis is a one-trick monkey. Selma! Selma! Selma!
What have you and your minstrel show (the CBC) done recently?
Nuffin!!!
Losers!
“John Lewis is a one-trick monkey…”
Ahahahaha!
Everything about this is hilarious.
What would they do without a racial divide? They might have to face reality. They would have to get beyond race to see the real problems we face. They seem too scared to do it. This sounds harsh, but I’m beginning to think that the most progress will be made once the Selma generation is gone.
Those actions she is mentioning by John Lewis happened a long time ago. Trump wasn’t taking issue with this behavior. Trump was taking issue with Lewis’s harmful and destructive comments to the effect that a totally fair democratic election is illegitimate. The Democrats are trying to sell their fake virtue.
SD is right they have no answer for this response other than screeching.
I especially love that photo of the Dem staffers standing on the porch of the WH. Look at their putrid faces and body language. Especially enjoy the hideousness of Jen Psaki who is standing in the middle. What a horrid looking being.
I have waited my whole life to see someone speak the truth to these race baiters. I hope Elijah Cummings is next. Then Marilyn Mosby and Al Sharpton. Jesse Jackson and all the phony reverends. Look at their cities. It is about time someone told them to shut up and point out the complete and total incompetence.
Full praise for Patriot President Elect Donald J. Trump. We stay alert, engaged, and enthused, why, nothing can stop us. Bravo Sundance for a well timed REAL NEWS perspective.
I read his tweet when it came out. His feed is one of my go to daily sites (this is one of the top three btw). My comment in the KAC thread is just as appropriate here.
Sundance’s lead in:
“The immediacy of execution is perhaps the least discussed Trump aspect that highlights a very different approach for the first ever election of a successful private sector business executive… Unlike all preceding modern presidents Trump is approaching the role as a job demanding successful execution of a well developed and well executed business plan. There are real action priorities, actual deliverables and specific objectives that can be identified as measurable… ”
This statement underpins why President Trump is so feared, vilified, castigated, and ridiculed. He first told people politicians are all talk, now he is ramping up to show people how ineffective politicians are. President Trump’s response to Congressman John Lewis underscores this:
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!
SD and crew have illuminated the fact repeatedly politics is mostly theater. I think Alynsky had it wrong… His tactics ultimately are about bullying. President Trump has hit on a tactic more powerful – irrelevance. President Trump is showing how irrelevant a plethora of people, institutions, and ideology are and nothing cuts to how a person values themselves as relevance. He is showing how ineffectual these politicians are, and by extension, their irrelevancy. President Trump is about to show just how little these supposed people matter to this country… In business and in government, if you do not bring value to the organization, you won’t be around very long.
Bravo, great comment!
Great point about irrelevance. Tha Alinsky tactic of ridicule is very difficult to counter. Making institutions/ideology irrelevant, or demonstrating their irrelevance, is a very effective tactic. We try to do this with boycotts and it works to a degree, but something more powerful would be much better. Trump is doing it on a national scale, and it’s so fun to watch.
I truly admire and thank you for standing up to those bullies and thugs in Chicago. I am hoping and praying that President Trump’s policies will fix that mess in the city. We went to a Cubs game last July (which they won) and I wasn’t comfortable until we were back out on I90 and headed home. It shouldn’t be like that. We love Chicago but it’s not fun if you have to worry about safety all the time.
And this was supposed to be in reply to someone’s comments about protesting in Chicago.
Now all of the sudden Atlanta GA is crime free. Tell that to Queen Latifah who got her car stolen in Atlanta for last month.
“During an appearance Tuesday morning on LIVE with Kelly, actress Queen Latifah had some choice words for the people who stole her Mercedes-Benz in south Fulton County last month…”
http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/queen-latifah-thieves-who-stole-car-that-wasn-cool/l1ss0Q9MTGgDungTcqAqOJ/
“The incident occurred just before 9:20 p.m. Dec. 20 at a Shell station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Fulton police spokeswoman Cpl. Maureen Smith said.
“About that time, a white BMW pulled beside Queen Latifah’s 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63. Someone got out of the BMW and jumped into the Mercedes as Queen Latifah’s associate pumped gas.”
John Lewis trades on his civil rights era actions the way John McCain trades on being a POW during Vietnam.
Someone earlier today (can’t remember if it was here or elsewhere) commented that this is like the guy who saved you from a bully in the 5th grade still harping on it and demanding favors 20 years later. I also read a comparison between Lewis and a high school quarterback reliving his glory days when he has done nothing else since then. That is John Lewis.
People who sow division in order to profit from it are evil people. That is undeniable.
Lewis now must make a choice, and his choice will tell us whether he is basically a good man, or an evil one.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS and AGREE 100% — which is why I voted for Donald J, Trump: “Once again, Donald Trump proves he doesn’t see race – he sees stupid.” Right on, Sundance!
