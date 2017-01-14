January 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Happy Saturday, Treepers!
This is the last weekend that the pestilential pustulous pretender Oligula pollutes the Oval Office.
He will no longer have the power to ruin our weekends just by being who he is!
06 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes
or 155 hours, 39 minutes.
or 9339 minutes. (Nice and symmetrical.)
Have a deplorable weekend.
(Not that I’m counting, mind you.)
Only 4 business days until the face Doom. A few last gasps to go.
Of course, NOT counting the seconds at all, but you forgot to mention: just 559558 seconds to go!
Lou Dobbs Commentary
Can’t wait for President Trump to show Rat Ryan who’s boss.
OH MY GOSH!!!!! 3 DOORS DOWN AT THE INAUGURATION!!!! Either Team Trump reads this site, or their http://www.greatagain.gov emails, or they just recognize those down to earth, Patriotic GENTLEMEN, as true talent (or all of the above)!! I have been “campaigning” for the booking of these fine young men for a while!!! I can’t wait to call my friend Chet Roberts (lead guitar) tomorrow (today) to congratulate him/them! SO EXCITING!!!!
I don’t think any European party would act as idiotic as the Democrats.
3 DOORS DOWN CITIZEN SOLDIER!!! ENJOY!!!! MAGA!!!
What about those shredders working overtime? Will those law breakers be held to account ?
VIRGIL: The Deep State Strikes Back: The Permanent Campaign Against Donald Trump/
by VIRGIL13 Jan 2017385/
Second of Three Parts…
“In the first installment of this series, we observed that globalism is an ideology, maybe even a theology. And so of course, globalism generates plenty of passionate support among the planetary elite. And yet passion must be translated into political power. And of course, the globalists have plenty of that, too. In this second installment, we will see how the globalists still seek to get their way, even after losing the 2016 elections. For them, Target #1, of course, is Donald Trump.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/01/13/virgil-deep-state-strikes-back-permanent-campaign-donald-trump/
Trumpland vs Clinton Archipelago
http://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/geography-of-hate-versus-hope-t19184.html
I bought this record, and I was surprised this song was the BEST version of The Snake 🐍. Trump’s DJ should play this at the inauguration or get these guys to perform if they’re around.
