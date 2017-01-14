January 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 14, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to January 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Happy Saturday, Treepers!

    This is the last weekend that the pestilential pustulous pretender Oligula pollutes the Oval Office.

    He will no longer have the power to ruin our weekends just by being who he is!

    06 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes

    or 155 hours, 39 minutes.

    or 9339 minutes. (Nice and symmetrical.)

    Have a deplorable weekend.

    (Not that I’m counting, mind you.)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Can’t wait for President Trump to show Rat Ryan who’s boss.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. skipper1961 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    OH MY GOSH!!!!! 3 DOORS DOWN AT THE INAUGURATION!!!! Either Team Trump reads this site, or their http://www.greatagain.gov emails, or they just recognize those down to earth, Patriotic GENTLEMEN, as true talent (or all of the above)!! I have been “campaigning” for the booking of these fine young men for a while!!! I can’t wait to call my friend Chet Roberts (lead guitar) tomorrow (today) to congratulate him/them! SO EXCITING!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Sa_Bi says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I don’t think any European party would act as idiotic as the Democrats.

    Like

    Reply
  9. skipper1961 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:27 am


    3 DOORS DOWN CITIZEN SOLDIER!!! ENJOY!!!! MAGA!!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. coveyouthband says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:29 am

    What about those shredders working overtime? Will those law breakers be held to account ?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:35 am

    VIRGIL: The Deep State Strikes Back: The Permanent Campaign Against Donald Trump/
    by VIRGIL13 Jan 2017385/

    Second of Three Parts…

    “In the first installment of this series, we observed that globalism is an ideology, maybe even a theology. And so of course, globalism generates plenty of passionate support among the planetary elite. And yet passion must be translated into political power. And of course, the globalists have plenty of that, too. In this second installment, we will see how the globalists still seek to get their way, even after losing the 2016 elections. For them, Target #1, of course, is Donald Trump.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/01/13/virgil-deep-state-strikes-back-permanent-campaign-donald-trump/

    Like

    Reply
  13. Toronto Tonto says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I bought this record, and I was surprised this song was the BEST version of The Snake 🐍. Trump’s DJ should play this at the inauguration or get these guys to perform if they’re around.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s