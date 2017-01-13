U.S. CoC Tom Donohue Begs Raul Castro To Sign Trade Deal Before Trump Takes Office…

Oh boy, Best Election Ever !!

…Only Trump could put this much sunlight upon decades of economic fraud, as carried out by “the big club“, in one single news cycle..

(Reuters) The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce met with Cuban President Raul Castro and in separate meetings with members of Castro’s economic cabinet on Friday, as they prepare for the advent of a more hostile Trump administration next week.

The chamber has been urging the Cuban government to sign a number of agreements with major companies such as General Electric (GE.N), negotiated over the last 18 months, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

A brief government statement said chamber President Thomas Donohue and Castro discussed “issues of mutual interest.”

“The goal of the U.S. business community has shifted from seeking more from Cuba to preserving what exists from the soon-to-be Trump administration,” John Kavulich, president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, said.

“‎U.S. companies need the Cuban government to quickly and substantially expand its purchases of products and services and permit a highly visible presence of companies,” he said.

Donohue was accompanied by Maurice Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of C.V. Starr & Co Inc, a major U.S. insurance company.

The chamber has opposed the U.S. trade embargo for decades and is a strong supporter of the normalization process begun by President Barack Obama. (read more)

. ..”There are Trillions of Dollars at Stake”.. .