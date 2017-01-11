Incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer Discusses Today’s “Fake News” Reporting…

The phrase:

“When media reports, on media reports, the concentric circles of self-serving narratives expand to the infinite horizon of nothingness”…

…never held more validity than what was witnessed over the last 24 hours between CNN and Buzzfeed.

In an NBC interview with Chuck Todd earlier today Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith stated: “the only reason we published the 35 page dossier was because CNN was reporting on it” – SEE HERE–

In an attempt to obfuscate, CNN’s Jake Tapper attempted to create distance between their action, and the action of Buzzfeed –SEE HERE–

Both the CNN report and the Buzzfeed report have now been proven to be entirely false, as earlier stated by the Trump team and verified by NBC News –SEE HERE–

Via NBC […] the senior official told NBC News that the briefing was oral and no actual documents were left with the Trump team in New York. During the briefing, the president-elect was not briefed on the contents of the summary . “Intel and law enforcement officials agree that none of the investigations have found any conclusive or direct link between Trump and the Russian government period,” the senior official said. According to the senior official, the two-page summary about the unsubstantiated material made available to the briefers was to provide context, should they need it, to draw the distinction for Trump between analyzed intelligence and unvetted “disinformation.” (read more)