Incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer Discusses Today’s “Fake News” Reporting…

The phrase:
“When media reports, on media reports, the concentric circles of self-serving narratives expand to the infinite horizon of nothingness”…
…never held more validity than what was witnessed over the last 24 hours between CNN and Buzzfeed.
In an NBC interview with Chuck Todd earlier today Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith stated: “the only reason we published the 35 page dossier was because CNN was reporting on it” – SEE HERE–
In an attempt to obfuscate, CNN’s Jake Tapper attempted to create distance between their action, and the action of Buzzfeed –SEE HERE–
Both the CNN report and the Buzzfeed report have now been proven to be entirely false, as earlier stated by the Trump team and verified by NBC News –SEE HERE–
Via NBC […] the senior official told NBC News that the briefing was oral and no actual documents were left with the Trump team in New York. During the briefing, the president-elect was not briefed on the contents of the summary .
“Intel and law enforcement officials agree that none of the investigations have found any conclusive or direct link between Trump and the Russian government period,” the senior official said.
According to the senior official, the two-page summary about the unsubstantiated material made available to the briefers was to provide context, should they need it, to draw the distinction for Trump between analyzed intelligence and unvetted “disinformation.” (read more)
Good interview. PE Trump has hired/appointed some excellent people. I an impressed with how involved PE Trump is at every step of the process and how detailed he is so I am not surprised when a hire turns out well. It us a pleasure to watch the team coming together.
By the way, I was impressed with the attention to detail PE a Trump showed about this fake news scandal. He wanted to see Cohen’s passport personally to confirm that he was not involved. I appreciate that PE Atrump holds people accountable and is thinking on his feet and being aware of all those around him. Lord, Please keep him safe!
Sean Spicer and President Elect Trump knocked this presser out of the park today. I had so much winning fun watching them ream Acosta a new one. He had Trump getting after his rump coming. Spicer has been doing a fantastic job against these media hacks on the Sunday talk shows too. He is just one more manifestation of Trump’s excellent team picks. Trump knows how to hire the best of the best for each position.
