President-Elect Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani as Cyber Security Czar…

Posted on January 12, 2017 by

(New York, NY) —  President-elect Trump is very pleased to announce former Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend concerning private sector cyber security problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector. This is a rapidly evolving field both as to intrusions and solutions and it is critically important to get timely information from all sources.

In addition, from time to time because of the changing nature of this problem, it is contemplated that the President-elect will be hosting a series of meetings with senior corporate executives from companies which have faced or are facing challenges similar to those facing the government and public entities today, such as hacking, intrusions, disruptions, manipulations, theft of data and identities, and securing information technology infrastructure.

The President-elect’s intent is to obtain experiential and anecdotal information from each executive on challenges faced by his/her company, how the company met the challenges, approaches which were productive or successful, and those which were not. The attendees may or may not change from session to session, but the specific agenda subjects will likely change because of the rapidly evolving field of cyber security, and frequent developments, both positive and negative. No consensus advice or recommendations resulting from group deliberations or interaction is expected or will be solicited.

Cyber intrusion is the fastest growing crime in the United States and much of the world. Its impact is felt from the individual citizen whose identity is stolen to the large private and government entities that have seen their confidential information seriously compromised. It is also a major threat to our national security.

As the use of modern communications and technology has moved forward at unparalleled speed the necessary defenses have lagged behind. The President-elect recognizes that this needs immediate attention and input from private sector leaders to help the government plan to make us more secure.

Mr. Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector.

Mr. Giuliani is the chairman of the global cyber security practice at Greenberg Traurig and the Chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners, an international security consulting firm. (link)

10 Responses to President-Elect Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani as Cyber Security Czar…

  1. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Sounds like a good fit for him.

    • Bob says:
      January 12, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      I was hoping that the term Czar would not be used in the Trump administration, it relates to much to Obama and his hoard of crooks.

  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    This is great! But I wish they would not use the term “Czar” because it reminds me of the last administration.

  3. Publius Jenkem says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Fantastic to have the esteemed and trusted Rudi Giuliani in a key role to help MAGA. Welcome Rudi!

  4. 804hokie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I never liked the idea of “czars” in an Administration. We do need much better Cyber Security, though. I was one of millions whose info was stolen by the Chicoms in that OPM hack.

  5. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Everything is moving along nicely. I’m so pleased! Winning!

  6. Angela says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    This is great no matter what term is used to describe the job. He needs someone he can trust. And he can trust Rudy.

