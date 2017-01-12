Moonbats Go After L.L. Bean After Founder’s Granddaughter Supported Pro-Trump Super PAC…

A pro-Trump political action committee bankrolled by Linda Bean, a granddaughter of L.L. Bean founder Leon Leonwood Bean gained media attention due to FEC filings. The Social Justice Moonbats caught wind of Linda Bean supporting Donald Trump and immediately began a boycott effort of the L.L. Bean Company.

The company responded: “We were disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L.Bean solely because Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, personally supported Donald Trump for President”. (Facebook)

Linda Bean appeared on Fox News Morning:

Linda Bean says she ain’t backing down. Which prompted President-elect Donald Trump to step up and tweet support for Linda Bean.

Of course the professional pearl-clutchers are apoplectic talking about how the world will come to an end if President Trump promotes an individual company etc., inconveniently forgetting all of the Barack and Michelle Obama promoted companies like: Costco, Starbucks, Olive Garden etc.

