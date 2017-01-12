Moonbats Go After L.L. Bean After Founder’s Granddaughter Supported Pro-Trump Super PAC…

A pro-Trump political action committee bankrolled by Linda Bean, a granddaughter of L.L. Bean founder Leon Leonwood Bean gained media attention due to FEC filings.  The Social Justice Moonbats caught wind of Linda Bean supporting Donald Trump and immediately began a boycott effort of the L.L. Bean Company.

The company responded: “We were disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L.Bean solely because Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, personally supported Donald Trump for President”. (Facebook)

Linda Bean appeared on Fox News Morning:

Linda Bean says she ain’t backing down.  Which prompted President-elect Donald Trump to step up and tweet support for Linda Bean.

In addition to their famous “duck boots”, they make super comfy blankets and all kinds of clothes.  And they have a sale going on right now – SHOP HERE – just saying.

Of course the professional pearl-clutchers are apoplectic talking about how the world will come to an end if President Trump promotes an individual company etc., inconveniently forgetting all of the Barack and Michelle Obama promoted companies like: Costco, Starbucks, Olive Garden etc.

Whatever.

Freedom !

I shall buy a pair of pricey socks.

  1. sundance says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

  2. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Just placed my first ever order with LLBean!

  3. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    They make things in the USA too! Here’s a guide to help you find them (links and all): http://www.americanretailusa.com/brand.php?ID=464

    Very nice stuff! 😀

  4. average Joe says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    LL Bean stock will rise tomorrow.

  5. Pam says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    This almost reminds me of what the BBB (Better Business Bureau) recently did to the CEO and inventor of My Pillow, Mike Lendell when they gave him an F rating which seemed to be politically motivated.

    LL Bean makes some very high quality products and I agree with Sundance, they deserve our business as proud freedom loving Americans. 🙂

    • woohoowee says:
      January 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      LL Bean quality is second to none. Great customer service, too.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      I know 3 people who have those and they all love them. I’ve been thinking about it but I love the 4 I have now. I know it’s ancetodal but the customers seem happy and he’s still in business so you’re probably right.

  6. Stringy theory says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Love LLBean and have been a big customer for years. Their dog beds are the best and I say that from experience. I thik I’ll order more from them this week.

  7. The Boss says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I still use an LL Bean Arctic sleeping bag I bought over 40 years ago. I’ve used it when outside air temperatures were well below zero (F) and there was plenty of snow on the ground. Their stuff is terrific. Agree with Trump. Buy LL Bean.

  8. freddiel says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I placed an order with them earlier today too. They sent me a thank you email and I responded back that they should also thank President elect Trump.

    Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

  9. hpushkin says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Yes, the Pearl Clutcher Gopers (Goopers) were just on Fox, askig should a president do this. Odd, he isn’t president yet. As far as I know he is Pres. Elect., and still a private citizen.

  10. mazziflol says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Some of the comments on that twitter post…hahaha talk about unhinged!

  11. labrat says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    May I recommend their monogrammed backpacks?

  12. Sandy says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I support LLBEAN because she supported Trump! Forget the SNOWFLAKES and don’t ever let them rule…..ever!!!! I don’t let anyone push me around and tell me who I vote for and support! I had window Trump stickers on the windows of my car, wore Trump SHIRTS EVERYWHERE especially when I knew it would cause controversy etc. No way would I back down. I was for Trump and told the world!
    All those little college snowflakes elected Obummer and look where it got many of them…waitressing with a 5 year college degree, bartenders and some still can’t get a job. These snowflakes are your future..good luck. You will NEVER know America as you once knew it after Trump’s eight years in office. Go take a hike haters!

  13. CarolynH says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I placed my first ever order with them today. Just a couple of weeks ago I saw a story on Fox about their boots and how all of a sudden they were a hot item with the young crowd and they were actually working 24/7 to turn out enough boots to meet their orders – all made in Maine, they were hiring to keep up with demand.

  14. Hollister says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I just got a coupon in my email for LL Bean this morning. Shop away! It ends 1/17 and the code is SNOW25. Bean boots are not included as they are in limited supply. I did some Christmas shopping with them a few weeks ago and plan to place another order for Valentine’s Day.

  15. Keln says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    The left doesn’t understand the point of boycotts. You boycott the behavior of a company, including key people like its CEO. You do not boycott the political views of one of its people, key or otherwise.

    You can change behavior if your boycott cuts into their earnings. But boycotting political views is stifling free speech. It’s not constructive.

    For example: you may choose to boycott a social media company because it routinely bans conservative voices, while allowing the left an unfettered voice. But you don’t boycott a social media company because their CEO gave money to Hillary.

    You can’t change that the CEO gave money to Hillary (and it’s their right to do so anyway), but you can change unethical practices of banning conservatives, if your boycott works.

    Lefties see the difference?

  16. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Millenial Snowflakes Take Note: Here is a REAL American Woman who doesn’t melt, cry, sob, scream, throw a tantrum, nor sling foul words at her opponents. She digs in her heels (no pun intended), stands up for herself and keeps on working.

    No safe space; no puppies for petting; no Kleenex for tears – but knows not to take your crap.

  17. gamecock123 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I’ve been a L.L.Bean customer for years. They mostly specialize in outdoor wear, hiking gear, snow, hunting, fishing, camping such as flannel,.wool, Pima cotton. Moonbats llike spandex yoga wear.

  18. paulraven1 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I don’t think “pearl clutchers”: is quite appropriate anymore. These people are mentally ill.

  19. siemprefieltranslation says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I buy most of my stuff from LLBean, it lasts forever. Still have the boots I bought a decade ago. If everything were made like Bean products, the country would be a better place 🇺🇸

    • Stringy theory says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      I have a couple of their field jackets I bought around 1995 and they are still as good as new despite 100s of walks through the woods with them. Amazing stuff, not to mention the many pairs of duck shoes and boots I bought from them. And my bison loafers and on and on.

  20. albrevin says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    LL Bean has great stuff! I can personally attest.

    Funny, I haven’t bought clothes from them for awhile and it’s time for me to get shirts and hiking boots. I will buy from them now.

  21. onsu says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I’ve been buying from LL Bean all my life. I have clothes in my closet that are 30 years old and still in great shape, they’ve been washed hundreds of times. Their products are worth every dime. They have good sales and you can get great deals if you check in frequently.

  22. auscitizenmom says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Can’t wait to hear how their sales and stock as gone up. {snort}

  23. spindlitis says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I read about this on another site this morning. Sent my husband a link to a pair of shoes. By the afternoon, he was encouraging me to buy something from them. I think the Left boycott will backfire.

    • FLOVA says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      Me too. I just got a catalogue in the mail and although I seldom buy, I am ordering something as soon as I get home from work.

      How dare these leftists be so intolerant of those who do not share the same opinions as they. Man, I hope LL Bean makes a bundle from this huge blunder on the part of the liberals!

  24. ECM says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Two words: lined jeans.

  25. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I have no problem boycotting people when they deliberately make attacks on PE Trump or us his supporters. The Hollywood snowflakes are a perfect example. It’s your right to support and/or make contributions to your candidate. Denying a person that is a one way ticket to fascism.

  26. annieoakley says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Honestly LLBean has terrific coats, and they shop their fabrics so that you can purchase washable wool jackets (no dry cleaning) and they do not itch.

  27. Lucille says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    The Twittering Leftie Twits are bemoaning President-Elect Trump’s “promoting” of an individual business, saying it just isn’t Presidential. Perhaps they should recall that Obama did the same thing, ONLY WITH OUR MONEY! Solyndra, anyone?

  28. Augustinian19 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Well, if it weren’t for LL Bean, our closets would be thin indeed. We’ve loved their stuff for many years and now determined more than ever to keep them high on our list. Their stuff is high quality and lasts a long time. Never out of style, of course, their stuff is simply classic American good taste, not just “preppy chic” since the early 1980s or so. Quality, service, dependability, and now MAGA support; why go anywhere else?

  29. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I’ll be buying something from L. L. Bean. Gotta support My Guy!

  30. chiefworm says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Well, if the moonbats don’t want to buy and wear warm clothing I guess they can just go outside and freeze to death…no, please, go outside and freeze to death.

  31. julegate says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I love LLBean! I have their app and my family knows my Christmas gifts need o come from Beans. There are a couple of things I need so I’ll help hem out. Quality is very good.

  32. julegate says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I love LLBean! I have their app and my family knows my Christmas gifts need to come from Beans. There are a couple of things I need so I’ll help hem out. Quality is very good.

  33. MaineCoon says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Love L.L. Bean! Love my boots I bought in Boston decades ago! And the cottom blouses And the ballet skipper-like net flats. I know that’s not the right description, but they are my very fav summer shoes. We love you L.L. Bean! I love Maine!

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I gave my husband a plaid tartan dress shirt from L.L. Bean for Christmas. It is good quality and he has worn it several times already. I will be going back again to order something for him for Valentine’s Day.

  35. Jason says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

  36. petszmom says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    don’t forget…snow25 is the promo code to get 25% off 100 dollars worth of merchandise. bean boots are NOT included. i have never purchased from them before but do have a white hoodie in the bag waiting to check out as soon as i find a WARM pair of winter gloves…anything under 40 degrees and my fingers get frostbitten but am clueless on what is really warm. any suggestions?

  37. littleflower481 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I used to live in Maine and LL Bean donates tons of clothes to Goodwill. They donate their returns, which are pretty much like new and items that were overstocked, which are new. When I hike here in NC during the winter, I am still wearing a LL Bean jacket which I purchased in a Goodwill store in Portland, Maine 20 years ago. It looks the same as the day I bought it!

    • littleflower481 says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      Oh, and I still have one of their tote bags. Also, I worked as a customer service person over the Christmas season one year about 20 years ago; they hire a lot of people to help out then and it is a lot of fun.

  38. Fe says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    I about to make my first purchase from LL Bean…dang POS cry baby leftwaddists slimy liberals.

  39. Fe says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    And that should say ‘I’m about’, stupid iPad.

  40. milktrader says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Made a $25 donation just now and they say they’re shipping me a cool knife. All kidding aside, I’ve been a customer for quite some time, just not recently. Until today.

