Confirmation Hearings Begin Today – Senator Jeff Sessions 9:30am – General John Kelly 3:30pm…

The confirmation hearings for President Trump’s cabinet posts begins today with the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on behalf of the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Judicial Committee Hearing Link

The Attorney General confirmation hearing begins at 9:30am will be broadcast on CSPAN-3 LINK HERE

Additionally, General John Kelly is scheduled at 3:30pm for a confirmation hearing by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs – Link Here –

Hopefully, fingers crossed, a live-stream is also available below: