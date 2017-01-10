Confirmation Hearings Begin Today – Senator Jeff Sessions 9:30am – General John Kelly 3:30pm…

The confirmation hearings for President Trump’s cabinet posts begins today with the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on behalf of the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Judicial Committee Hearing Link
The Attorney General confirmation hearing begins at 9:30am will be broadcast on CSPAN-3 LINK HERE
Additionally, General John Kelly is scheduled at 3:30pm for a confirmation hearing by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs – Link Here –
Hopefully, fingers crossed, a live-stream is also available below:
Good luck to Sessions and General Kelly!
I have a feeling that Fauxcohontas is going to go into hysterics and start speaking in tongues during the hearings. I also have no doubt that the Congressional Black Caucus will be there declaring Sessions a ‘rayyyyyucissssss.’
On another note, I think Gen Kelly is dreamy. 😍
Sessions is the most distinguished Senator. Treat him with the respect he deserves
Here comes the Dog and Pony Show…
I would think a good time for audits of the Fauxcohontas gang! Shame on me😂🎉
We will have “crazy eyes” and “crazy hands” today..
Warren, the Sheila Jackson Lee of the Senate.
George Takei is totally off his rocker. What ‘racist deeds’? What a nutjob.
George. How about you get lost in space? Or are you already there? Moron!
Agreed! Read the truth here! Hoping all of America wakes up to the truth! I posted this on another thread but am posting it again here so perhaps more Treepers will be equipped to refute the obfuscation b.s. the left is again trying to use to “bork” Sessions…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/28/dissecting-slander-the-untold-story-of-jeff-sessions-1986-borking/
Well worth the read! And share it!!
This time it really will be a circus with the Schumer “don’t make America great again” clowns in their desperate last stands. I hope people will become more interest in becoming patriots rather that cattle in a political party.
Thank you NH V for posting these.
God bless Senator Sessions.
Good luck to all nominees.
I refuse to watch this farce, but will follow along here.
We should be hearing about all the jobs being stolen by foreign visas but instead it will be an endless parade of racism charges.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Protesters dressed as klansmen.
….AND the circus begins! Who is that “protesting” the “raysis”???
How did they get the hoods and white sheets in past security? They must have had really bulging pockets.
This is going to be a farce – you can see all the protesters at the back, so who let them in??
President elect Trump is a clear example of what we should expect from our Chief Executives. His actions and results from the last month should also point out how inadequate and inept professional politicians are as executives. They are excellent talkers but unfortunately have kneeled at the alter of special interest to maintain their careers.
Once Democratic loyalist are willing to get over the love affair with the words of many of their career politicians and start looking at what’s really going on, (not what’s being or not being reported) their reality may begin to change.
I believe the Democratic party is in a fight for it’s very existence and a successful Trump administration could put the final nail in their coffin. A major source of objection to a Trump administration is precisely that it gives people what they want instead of what the Democratic party thinks they ought to want. Professional politicians have been playing God with our lives and their lack of competence has for to long been supported by the average voter. Our greatest mistake has been to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.That has to end or we will end. Underlying most arguments against our republic is a lack of belief in freedom itself.
Does the vote take place today or is this just an introduction?
