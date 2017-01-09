Report: Jared Kushner to Take Senior White House Adviser Role…

Various news agencies are beginning to break the story of Jared Kushner joining the White House team as a domestic and foreign policy senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.
Jared is married to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and has been an integral part of the Trump campaign from the outset.
( AP Report ) […] Kushner’s lawyer has said he would step down as CEO of his family’s real estate business if he took a White House position and would divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees. The law requires Kushner to take more significant steps to detangle his business interests than Trump, given that conflict of interest laws largely do not apply to the president.
“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the law firm of WilmerHale, said in a statement Saturday, before Kushner’s role was finalized. (read more)
This past weekend The New York Times reported Kushner hired a Washington law firm to review and assist in navigating federal ethics and compliance laws, as he positions himself to exit his company and join the White House in an advisory role.
In 2005 Jared Kushner was forced to take over his family’s real-estate business after his father was jailed for tax evasion; he was 24.
a son is not responsible for the sins of his father. and to be accused of tax evasion under the tax laws of this country…have you paid taxes as an entrepreneur? It is brutal. whether this is good or bad we are in it. you don’t call an audible after the ball has been hiked.
its not just tax evasion.
Jared’s dad hired a prostitute to seduce his brother in law to use it against him for blackmail.
Disgusting guy.
I don’t know much about Jared at all, he’s quiet. I just hope the apple fell very, very from the tree.
We all have murderers and rapists somewhere among our forefathers. Sorry to put it in this extreme way, but it’s true.
Kushner worked very hard to get Trump elected, and I prefer Trump bringing people he personally knows to external advisors.
I am fine with this decision.
Attributing the father’s behavior to the son who had to endure the shame for the family and clean up the mess afterward is disgusting. There is no evidence of anything like this from Jared Kushner…..in fact, just the opposite.
Stick it. I didn’t attribute anything to Jared.
That can definitely happen. One example of this is Saul and Jonathan in the bible.
What is all this second guessing of DJT, don’t we get enough of that from the Democrats, the MSM, Hollywood and the rest of the screwball. I’m not talking blind all allegiance, but talk for the sake of talk is exactly what the left wants because they know it will drive a wedge between us……that’s how they do it.
.
I trust Ivanka’s judgment.
Plenty of us out in the real world who may have parents who were lousy people, but we are not. I can think of several who are close to me. Fantastic human beings who were stuck with a crappy parent. The best you can do in that situation is live your life, keep an arm’s length from that person, and don’t let it affect you.
Jared looks like an upstanding, hard-working young man with a lovely family.
Truly.
Should Jared be punished for the sins of his father…?
Jared seems to be an upstanding person has not committed any crimes we know off.
I prefer not to judge Jared for who he is and evaluate him by whom he married.
Let’s listen for Democrats and Fake Stream Media attempts to tar Jared with his father’s history.
Great invitation for prosecution of the ENTIRE Clinton Foundation-Family where ALL were Board Members.
on what subjects?
On her choice of a husband.
Sounds like you have already judged her on some subjects.
Zachary Taylor’s son-in-law was Col. William T. Bliss. He served as Taylor’s chief aide during Old Zack’s presidency. Col. Bliss was a loyal and agile man, and a servant of the Republic. As was Old Zack himself.
Wikipedia: Fort Bliss is a United States Army post in the U.S. states of New Mexico and Texas, with its headquarters located in El Paso, Texas. Named in honor of LTC William Bliss (1815-1853), a mathematical genius who was the son-in-law of President Zachary Taylor…
If Ivanka approves, so do I
Congratulations to Jared/magnificent job on Trump’s Campaign/
Love that the whole family is involved in MAGA/
I’m not too sure if this is a good idea. He has no experience and I understand he has some legal problems. This might be a mistake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need experience to advise people? Please list his legal problems.
Businesses at all levels run into business legal problems. Their owners know this is the price of doing business. Professionals like doctors and dentists have legal problems.
In America with “400 Trillion” tort lawyers and ambulance chasers, money grubbing governments looking for revenues, everyone gets sued or charged with some infraction, penalty, misdemeanor or felony. It’s just what happens.
I agree Bull, I was just asking Freepetta because he/she seems to know something I don’t like specific legal problems Jared might have.
He is being sued by the people of a building he is the landlord of. Yes you should have experience in negotiating and policy. Why would anyone trust advice of a person who has no experience? For instance Obama and look how well he did.<|sarc off>
Watch Judge Judy. Landlords get sued EVERY day for ridiculous stuff. Jared has 11 years of running his family’s real estate business. Couldn’t even imagine trying to do that at 24. Sounds like a smart, capable person.
This is some real problems with one of his apartment buildings. I don’t watch bs like judge Judy. Sorry.
Jared has been advising Trump for
At least 10 months probably longer. I would say he is done a pretty good job.
Do you mean like all of the experience that Trump has in government?
Actually he has much better experience then government he has amazing negotiating and business experience that’s why I voted for him.
He was one of the biggest reason why Trump is going to be president. He basically rewrote the online campaigning technology.
Perhaps Jared was more instrumental then I was aware of. I did see the online consultant that knew DJT was going to win a week before. I’m sure Jared arranged many of the talented people that helped us win this election.
No experience! He just helped navigate an outsider to the Presidency of the USA through the most dishonest, destructive and numerous enemies list ever in our elections. I think he has proven himself. (Please disregard the “Like” that was an error on my part – I only meant to Reply.)
Look people can disagree and support the same President. I think everyone needs to take a chill pill and honor a difference in opinion.
Agree, we all should be able to bounce around thoughts, ideas and stuff. Might make us smarted!
Exactly we all are Trump supporters.
Just alone that Trump is the father in law of Jared invites law suits for Jared. Nasty people are out there who have not overcome that Hillary lost the election. I am sure they will look for every avenue to bring damage on Trump or his family.
Freepetta, why don’t you read up on Jared Kushner…..he has plenty of experience, and was instrumental in Trump’s election. Read the story last month from Forbes about what he did.
Will do.
can you expand on “experience”? How much of that did obama had in 2008?
None and he stunk Obama was the worst president ever bar none!
Obama had a ton of experience in what he was sent to DC to do, ergo, he has been extremely successful at destroying the country and its institutions.
He also owns and operates the New York Observer newspaper. He is multi-talented. A big asset. A big part of what got DJT where he is today is the ability to identify talent in h is team, promote it, and run with it.
New York Observer was a lib rag sheet. I am a NYer , unless it’s changed hands. I have my opinion and was not born when Kennedy appointed his brother. We shall see where it goes. Not that I trust politicians at all.
I think the Clinton’s and Every Politician has the Bigger problems……. TRUMP needs someone on the inside he can trust……Great idea….
Ok we shall see how it works out.
Awesome! More winning!
…”and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics…” The Mother Lode of oxymorons.
Bingo!!
I suspect this is a multidimensional move by Trump.
It’s simple. Kushner is married to Ivanka and Ivanka is Trump’s princess. Everyone, even Trump, has a weakness.
Your post implies that Jared is only being given this because of Ivanka. Even the Trump-hating MSM has reported on how brilliant Jared is. Just more concern trolling, I guess.
If the Trump-hating MSM is celebrating someone rather than attacking someone in Trump’s inner-cirlce, that actually raises concerns with me.
Concern being the operative word here.
That is very true. Ivanka is a tough call for Trump, where to park her while he’s president. Kushner seems like he has a harder edge, and Trump relies on his ability to read people. Let him do what he has to do, the most important thing now is surrounding himself with eyes and ears he can trust. He trusts Kushner. I do get the creeps reading the name jamie gorrelick.
That name needs to be front and center in understanding why and how the law firm that Kushner picked put her back into the limelight.
Pig Pen is clean compared to gorelick. And even that doesn’t begin to get at what she’s done to this country!
gorrelick apparently is the correct spelling. I prefer “traitor”… but in time… drain the swamp.
As I just stated on the previous thread, Gorelick is a major disaster. Mr. Kushner needs to find a new attorney.
Kushner played a big role when Trump’s campaign focused on the blue rust belt states. Say thank you to him, he helped making Trump President.
I’m not willing to accept that Trump’s obvious love for and pride in Ivanka is a weakness.
I love seeing those who helped President Trump want, continue to contribute to all the winning! Plus it will create so many more hilarious news cycles!!!
Jamie Gorelick, that name seems to ring a warning bell somewhere in the recesses of my mind.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2008/09/mistress_of_disaster_jamie_gor.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jamie_Gorelick
My thought exactly. She was high up in the Clinton Justice Department.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2008/09/mistress_of_disaster_jamie_gor.html
Good catch, Steele…….just search on her name……she has been a bad actor for the past 20 years.
Bottom of the bottom of the swamp.
The 911 Commission scandal, Fannie Mae housing collapse scandal (profited nicely) am leaving out a lot posted elsewhere on CTH but just this: OBAMA wanted her as his FBI Director!
Her role in TWA 800 would curl your hair.
Fixer in pure mafia style… needs a long prison term.
During Bill Clinton’s Administration, she was the justice department lawyer responsible for erecting a “wall” between the FBI and the CIA preventing communication between the agencies. This was thought to have tied the hands of those agencies in preventing 9/11.
The Gorelick Wall. I’m not thrilled about it, but when you are building walls you got to go with those that know how, I suppose.
To reform the Federal Government, just like he ran the digital campaign, he will disregard existing practice; search for a better, cheaper, more efficient method based on technology; use trial and error to identify what works, and then find the best people to implement the plan of action.
I think this will be great!
I’m fascinated by this Jared character — took over his family business at 24 under extremely TRYING family conditions, went on to bag Ivanka as his wife, came back MUCH stronger with his real-estate holdings and businesses, successfully ran his Father-in-law’s online campaign on a shoestring budget and now this!
The guy is a winner!
Trump trusts and respects Jared that works for me
for some having a problem with this go thru the list of barry’s advisors starting with Valerie Jarrett.
Cannot use that as our compass.
After reading this Forbes article, I realized that we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. It makes one wonder if Mr. Trump would have defeated Hillary and the establishment without Jared’s assistance. I certainly will trust any decision made by Mr. Trump with regard to Jared’s role in the administration.
… “It’s hard to overstate and hard to summarize Jared’s role in the campaign,” says billionaire Peter Thiel, the only significant Silicon Valley figure to publicly back Trump. “If Trump was the CEO, Jared was effectively the chief operating officer.” “Jared Kushner is the biggest surprise of the 2016 election,” adds Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, who helped design the Clinton campaign’s technology system. “Best I can tell, he actually ran the campaign and did it with essentially no resources.” No resources at the beginning, perhaps. Underfunded throughout, for sure. But by running the Trump campaign–notably, its secret data operation–like a Silicon Valley startup, Kushner eventually tipped the states that swung the election. And he did so in manner that will change the way future elections will be won and lost. … The Trump campaign, meanwhile, delved into message tailoring, sentiment manipulation and machine learning. The traditional campaign is dead, another victim of the unfiltered democracy of the Web–and Kushner, more than anyone not named Donald Trump, killed it…. In the early days of the scrappy campaign, it was all hands on deck, with Kushner helping research policy positions on tax and trade. But as the campaign gained steam, other players began using him as a trusted conduit to an erratic candidate. “I helped facilitate a lot of relationships that wouldn’t have happened otherwise,” … Kushner stepped up to turn it into an actual campaign operation. Soon he was assembling a speech and policy team, handling Trump’s schedule and managing the finances. ” … Kushner structured the operation with a focus on maximizing the return for every dollar spent. “We played Moneyball, asking ourselves which states will get the best ROI for the electoral vote,” Kushner says. … Unschooled in traditional campaigning, he was able to look at the business of politics the way so many Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have sized up other bloated industries…
http://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/#540c0e0c2f50
Many thanks and blessings to you, Jared Kushner.
He’s smart, creative, motivated and young. A very good combination. He and DJT can talk straight without filters.
As I recall, Mike Pence was not Donald Trumps first pick for VP. He was indicated that advisers and family counseled him. We see the result.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised that Jared Kushner played an important role in this decision as well.
Roger Stone said that Paul manafort was the one that suggested Mike Pence
Was just coming to link the Forbes article. We do owe him a Yuge amount of gratitude—the ideas he had and Brad Parscale’s help in making it happen, were absolutely brilliant. The article is a must-read!
No we don’t. This Forbes articles gives far too much credit to Kushner when far too many other factors were at play. Not because this is the CTH but Sundance’s breakdown of the Splttter strategy and the multiple Tripwires throughout the campaign provided a level of invaluable education that can not be taken for granted.
Regular people being PE Trump’s social media army was extremely important and was a far more important factor of connecting to others. The social media army did yeoman’s work passing on valuable information as well as slogging it out online fighting back against the lies, the Never Trumper’s and then Hillary’s paid trolls.
Do not underestimate regular American’s own role in our movement’s success to MAGA.
That is my thought also. It was Trumps’ message and bringing it directly to the people and the people responding online getting his message out. The everyday bloggers keeping the trolls from distorting the truth and taking a lot of abuse from the Media Matters trolls and others.
In the end, I think it was Donald J. Trump speaking for us the silent majority and We the People responding.
Here is cover of the Forbes magazine with the interview.
He is brilliant, and the left and #nevertrumpers will nit pick anything DJT does. So I say screw them, and attack, attack, and then attack again.
The left and # nevertrumpers will likely never come around.
The are fearful and extremely jealous of DJT and as we know those are to powerful motivators.
Thank you.
So true, no matter what Trump does, the nevertrumpers and the left will say he is wrong.
Kushner is a smart man, and Trump is smart for hiring him.
#MAGA
He’s a fine young man…..Very capable. And you can thank Krispy Cream for jailing his father–just in case you are not quite sure what happened to the governor’s white house career, now ya know….LOL
He has been a part of the winning campaign. I have no problem with this. Mr. Trump needs all the people he can trust
NEVER trust Jamie Gorelick.
Just that last name makes me wary. Gore. Lick. Yuck!!
Trump is well-advised, and I have complete faith in Steve Bannon. Jared must be bringing something to the table for Bannon to agree, and for Jared to give up his own lucrative business. I’ve often thought Jared’s “Observer” was overly critical of Trump, and perhaps that’s why Trump wants him.
Sorry, this is off topic. I’m finding this WordPress business rather confusing.
Must I make a comment in order receive notifications of new comments, or
is there a way to receive them without making one.
Thank you, Confused
After you make a comment and before you submit it check the box that says “notify me of other comments” You will have to do this for each discussion that interests you.
Very multidimensional.
Multi-scandal lawyer Jamie Gorelick, (911 Commission, Fannie Mae meltdown) represents him
Jared will be a deeply trusted advisor. There is no one as trusted as family is trusted!
Congratulations Jared!!!! Thank you for helping us #MAGA !!!!!
I think this is a bad idea. There are trillions of dollars at stake and professional level operations have, are, and will continue to be run against PE Trump. They will continue to probe for weak links as a way to compromise and take him down.
This just opens the door for the multiple factions (Democrats, GOPe) to worm and twist. Keeping family separate aside from informal advisory chats puts a safe buffer between PE Trump and those not as strong as him who could be compromised.
I hope I am wrong but better safe than sorry.
And if he hired another guy like Priebus as advisor the comments would say that the GOPe is hijacking the Trump train.
I think it’s the opposite, that it’s better to have trusted people closest to Trump.
While I understand your concern Athena, the best defense for what you speak of is “don’t do any bull**** you’ll need to hide from scrutiny”
I believe Trump is going to usher in a new era of honesty, an open, transparent administration which follows codes of ethics & integrity. Quite possibly almost every thing he does as President, he’ll have already told us beforehand. I’m sure he’ll demand the same professionalism of his staff
I just can’t see Trump making back room deals & hiding things from the American people
Just like you’ll never have trouble remembering when you tell the truth at first, if there’s no corruption & no hush hush funny business going on, you don’t care about people looking into things
Work for America & her people & you’ll never have to apologize
I think you are wrong, but I am the first to admit that I am too sometimes….. We have a secret weapon named Steve Bannon……Just as he was CEO of the campaign, he is CEO of this admin…..He is more anti globalist, ant GOPe than we are….. I have a fellow Nationalist pulling the strings that matter……Trump well knows what we are doing….It looks balanced, doesn’t it? It’s really not…….
Two flies with one hit. Jared is a smart, hard working guy, can be a great asset within the administration. At the same time, if he keeps running his business during his father-in-law’s presidency, Trump, Ivanka and himself could be subjects of conflict of interest accusations 24/7.
Great move!
Why aren’t they wearing wedding rings? Kinda odd….
They are. On their right hands, not your right.
I have no idea whether this applies to them.
https://www.mytriorings.com/cultural-differences-wearing-bridal-rings-on-the-left-or-the-right-hand.html
“In the Jewish tradition, the groom slips the ring on the right index finger of the bride because it is the most prominent finger. Today, the bride typically moves the band to her ring finger after the ceremony.”
Ivanka has a ring on her right ring finger. I’ve noticed that Donald Trump doesn’t wear a wedding ring, either.
Jews wear the wedding ring on the right hand or not at all.
http://judaism.about.com/od/Marriage-in-Judaism/fl/The-Wedding-Ring-in-Judaism.htm
Wow, learned something new today, thanks for the info.
I didn’t know either until I looked it up. 🙂
In Germany we wear the wedding ring on the right hand and engagement on the left until marriage.
Amazing how Republicans have to divest their interests and ,ake sure they comply with ethics. Did not apply the Hitlery.
I do not remember that all of congress their children divest of their assets or..? Eric has to let go of his charity.
If was up to democrats and media the boys would have no jobs just to fit their agenda to make Trump pay and also his kids for running for President.
Well earned, richly deserved, outstanding job!
From Wikileaks “Before 2016, Kushner was a donor to the Democratic Party.” Wanna bet this never reaches the news cycle and probably will be taken down from Wikileaks too?
Nah, the dems won’t have it removed.
No one person can keep up with Trump. The guy pulls three shifts a day.Trump needs advisers 24/7. Thus he has a team of them. Trusted minds he can access night and day.
For the next 100 days of government, Trump will burn out most “advisers”.
So, he has Bannon, Flynn, Jared, Ivanka, Sessions, Stephen Miller, Wilbur Ross and Steve Mnuchin, Carl Icahn, and Michael Cohen. He has people who have deep, rich and wide experience in the real world. No academics close. And then for spiritual guidance, he’s got every kind of Christian leader (except the cults). Trump’s ready to rumble!
LOL Lou Dobbs nearly goes nuts when he hears that “Better Way” stuff.
I hate that cr*p. Sounds like something Hillary ‘s team wrote. Impersonal, phony, fake. We don’t want it.
Lou Dobbs and I agree.
Ugh.
The Better Way is Trump’s Way. Love to be a fly on the wall at this one!
I voted for Trump’s agenda not Ryan’s agenda. This little traitor has been working on this since he was not elected VP. I hope they listen and help Ryan to see Trump’s better way.
The budged Ryan bushed through for Obama was not the better way.
Correction: Pushed through not bushed..
Ryan’s agenda. Who cares? We have had enough of the RINOs Agenda for years. There is a new Sherriff in town, and Ryan needs to get with the program.
Mos likely a mistake on Trump’s part!
So funny to me that these folks make big stink about potential nepotism with Trump, yet they NEVER said it was a problem to put Bill Clinton back in the White House with substantial roles and functions if Hillary were President.
Hypocrites, much???
Hyopocrites very much!!
He’s getting legal advice from Jamie Gorelick?
Being a dedicated supporter, I would like to disagree first with DJT. This is a mistake to put Jared with political role for two reasons: 1)It is bad optic 2) It will put Ivanka’s businesses on the spot and eventually create issues with family business ties(conflict of interest).
A very bad move. Trump should have waited on this and may be on second term.
Jamie Gorelick – DANGER, MOLE ALERT!
He’s infinitely more qualified than someone employed by the government or a non-profit. He makes his living by taking risk and creating wealth.
Harry Reid spent his entire tenure in Congress assuring the financial viability of his family at the expense of Americans. He isn’t alone. Virtually every Congressional Rep has employed family for one purpose or another and the public is well aware of the extent to which Congress uses inside information to enrich itself at our expense! For anyone in Congress to accuse Trump or his son-in-law of any wrongdoing or ulterior motives is the essence of “Pot Calling Kettle ‘Black’ “.
“Jamie Gorelick” — surely this is not the same person who erected the famous “wall” between FBI and CIA, etc. that hampered efforts to prevent 9/11. Is it?
More than anyone, she was responsible for 9/11. She worked for BJ Clinton’s DoJ and put up “the wall” between CIA and FBI. They could not talk to each other.
She also, with Franklin Raines, stole close to a billion dollars (her share – over $4m) in “bonuses” which inflated rates directly caused the Fannie Mae collapse.
The law that she is partner in is dirty, or they would not have her involved with them.
President-elect Trump has made his first error, allowing Jared to hire such a law firm. Plus, Jared’s daddy isn’t the shiniest spoon in the drawer.
I do not make any judgments about Jared himself. But he could have done better throwing darts at a list of DC law firms and picking from those he hit. .
correction – her share was $400 million.
I am so aware of liars on CTH spreading fear and doubts about Trump and his plans and decisions. I think anyone that is truly on the Trump train should keep quiet about any concern until after they had spent at least a few days to pray about the concern and for Trump. Of course after this if they can’t control their fears they should then ask if anyone has a concern . At least that way there won’t be any true deplorable sowing fear and discord and we could just team out the false for their demonic works . Causing fear and divisions based on nothing is a work of the devils and has no place among people of faith and good will
They are all just jealous they haven’t been asked to advise President Trump. Ignore them.
What, precisely, are you talking about? I only ask because I see no comments on this thread that fit your statement yet you posted it. You must have something in mind so point it out please.
I TRUST TRUMP…. STILL, ALWAYS.
I TRUST TRUMP… STILL, ALWAYS.
opps
Now that’s funny. Even your oops is an opps.
I suspect he has been Trump advisor all along. So far I don’t see a problem. Now it’s just official. “Advisor” I know what the word/title means, but in Trump case I think he has a general idea what and how he wants to go about doing things, then gathers others points of views and ideas from trusted, highly qualified people, weight it all in, and then he makes a decision. One thing we do know is Trump runs a tight ship. Another thought, Jared being family and all, Trump will have higher expections out of him, and being family at all, Jared knows how important it is. That’s what I see.
… the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,”….So…there really IS such an office! Must be the best, most well kept secret in DC.
Congratulations are in order for Jared🙂 Everyone has done such a good job.
Jamie Gorelick? Seriously?
Jared’s a wonderful addition. She’s a YUGE red flag! A no, no, no.
Good to hear jJared is providing service to this country without personal gain. That is a navies idea in DC where greed seem main objectives.
Novice idea
What saddens me is that potential ethics problems have forced Eric Trump to remove himself from his foundation, which has raised over $16 million in a decade to benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital, a one-of-its-kind medical center specializing in pediatric cancer offering FREE care to its young patients. I personally know many who have benefited from their amazing work.
For all of you who follow this outstanding facility founded by entertainer Danny Thomas and continued by daughter Marlo Thomas and her husband Phil Donahue, perhaps you could continue to make donations “in respect for” the work accomplished by Eric and his family. He has agreed to no longer solicit funds, so we don’t want to get him in trouble, just continue he admirable efforts.
