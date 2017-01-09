Report: Jared Kushner to Take Senior White House Adviser Role…

Various news agencies are beginning to break the story of Jared Kushner joining the White House team as a domestic and foreign policy senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Jared is married to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and has been an integral part of the Trump campaign from the outset.

( AP Report ) […] Kushner’s lawyer has said he would step down as CEO of his family’s real estate business if he took a White House position and would divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees. The law requires Kushner to take more significant steps to detangle his business interests than Trump, given that conflict of interest laws largely do not apply to the president.

“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the law firm of WilmerHale, said in a statement Saturday, before Kushner’s role was finalized. (read more)

This past weekend The New York Times reported Kushner hired a Washington law firm to review and assist in navigating federal ethics and compliance laws, as he positions himself to exit his company and join the White House in an advisory role.

In 2005 Jared Kushner was forced to take over his family’s real-estate business after his father was jailed for tax evasion; he was 24.