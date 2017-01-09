Report: Jared Kushner to Take Senior White House Adviser Role…

Posted on January 9, 2017 by

Various news agencies are beginning to break the story of Jared Kushner joining the White House team as a domestic and foreign policy senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

jared-kushner-1

Jared is married to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and has been an integral part of the Trump campaign from the outset.

( AP Report ) […]  Kushner’s lawyer has said he would step down as CEO of his family’s real estate business if he took a White House position and would divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees. The law requires Kushner to take more significant steps to detangle his business interests than Trump, given that conflict of interest laws largely do not apply to the president.

“Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the law firm of WilmerHale, said in a statement Saturday, before Kushner’s role was finalized. (read more)

This past weekend The New York Times reported  Kushner hired a Washington law firm to review and assist in navigating federal ethics and compliance laws, as he positions himself to exit his company and join the White House in an advisory role.

In 2005 Jared Kushner was forced to take over his family’s real-estate business after his father was jailed for tax evasion; he was 24.

trump kids jared and ivanka

 

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016. Bookmark the permalink.

149 Responses to Report: Jared Kushner to Take Senior White House Adviser Role…

  1. pres says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    a son is not responsible for the sins of his father. and to be accused of tax evasion under the tax laws of this country…have you paid taxes as an entrepreneur? It is brutal. whether this is good or bad we are in it. you don’t call an audible after the ball has been hiked.

    Like

    Reply
    • jackmcg says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      its not just tax evasion.

      Jared’s dad hired a prostitute to seduce his brother in law to use it against him for blackmail.

      Disgusting guy.

      I don’t know much about Jared at all, he’s quiet. I just hope the apple fell very, very from the tree.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sa_Bi says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        We all have murderers and rapists somewhere among our forefathers. Sorry to put it in this extreme way, but it’s true.

        Kushner worked very hard to get Trump elected, and I prefer Trump bringing people he personally knows to external advisors.

        I am fine with this decision.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • law4lifeblog says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:37 pm

        Attributing the father’s behavior to the son who had to endure the shame for the family and clean up the mess afterward is disgusting. There is no evidence of anything like this from Jared Kushner…..in fact, just the opposite.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Evelyn says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

        That can definitely happen. One example of this is Saul and Jonathan in the bible.

        Like

        Reply
      • Bob says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        What is all this second guessing of DJT, don’t we get enough of that from the Democrats, the MSM, Hollywood and the rest of the screwball. I’m not talking blind all allegiance, but talk for the sake of talk is exactly what the left wants because they know it will drive a wedge between us……that’s how they do it.

        .

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      I trust Ivanka’s judgment.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Kevin Sherlock says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Zachary Taylor’s son-in-law was Col. William T. Bliss. He served as Taylor’s chief aide during Old Zack’s presidency. Col. Bliss was a loyal and agile man, and a servant of the Republic. As was Old Zack himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        Wikipedia: Fort Bliss is a United States Army post in the U.S. states of New Mexico and Texas, with its headquarters located in El Paso, Texas. Named in honor of LTC William Bliss (1815-1853), a mathematical genius who was the son-in-law of President Zachary Taylor…

        Like

        Reply
  2. mikebrezzze says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    If Ivanka approves, so do I

    Like

    Reply
  3. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Congratulations to Jared/magnificent job on Trump’s Campaign/
    Love that the whole family is involved in MAGA/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I’m not too sure if this is a good idea. He has no experience and I understand he has some legal problems. This might be a mistake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Awesome! More winning!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Katie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    …”and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics…” The Mother Lode of oxymorons.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. FofBW says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I suspect this is a multidimensional move by Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Andrew E. says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      It’s simple. Kushner is married to Ivanka and Ivanka is Trump’s princess. Everyone, even Trump, has a weakness.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Albertus Magnus says:
        January 9, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Your post implies that Jared is only being given this because of Ivanka. Even the Trump-hating MSM has reported on how brilliant Jared is. Just more concern trolling, I guess.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • starfcker says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        That is very true. Ivanka is a tough call for Trump, where to park her while he’s president. Kushner seems like he has a harder edge, and Trump relies on his ability to read people. Let him do what he has to do, the most important thing now is surrounding himself with eyes and ears he can trust. He trusts Kushner. I do get the creeps reading the name jamie gorrelick.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Sa_Bi says:
        January 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        Kushner played a big role when Trump’s campaign focused on the blue rust belt states. Say thank you to him, he helped making Trump President.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mariner says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        I’m not willing to accept that Trump’s obvious love for and pride in Ivanka is a weakness.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. mary kate conly says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I love seeing those who helped President Trump want, continue to contribute to all the winning! Plus it will create so many more hilarious news cycles!!!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Steele81 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Jamie Gorelick, that name seems to ring a warning bell somewhere in the recesses of my mind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. @StocksnScotch says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    To reform the Federal Government, just like he ran the digital campaign, he will disregard existing practice; search for a better, cheaper, more efficient method based on technology; use trial and error to identify what works, and then find the best people to implement the plan of action.

    I think this will be great!

    I’m fascinated by this Jared character — took over his family business at 24 under extremely TRYING family conditions, went on to bag Ivanka as his wife, came back MUCH stronger with his real-estate holdings and businesses, successfully ran his Father-in-law’s online campaign on a shoestring budget and now this!

    The guy is a winner!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. snaggletooths says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Trump trusts and respects Jared that works for me
    for some having a problem with this go thru the list of barry’s advisors starting with Valerie Jarrett.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. B Woodward says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    After reading this Forbes article, I realized that we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. It makes one wonder if Mr. Trump would have defeated Hillary and the establishment without Jared’s assistance. I certainly will trust any decision made by Mr. Trump with regard to Jared’s role in the administration.

    … “It’s hard to overstate and hard to summarize Jared’s role in the campaign,” says billionaire Peter Thiel, the only significant Silicon Valley figure to publicly back Trump. “If Trump was the CEO, Jared was effectively the chief operating officer.” “Jared Kushner is the biggest surprise of the 2016 election,” adds Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, who helped design the Clinton campaign’s technology system. “Best I can tell, he actually ran the campaign and did it with essentially no resources.” No resources at the beginning, perhaps. Underfunded throughout, for sure. But by running the Trump campaign–notably, its secret data operation–like a Silicon Valley startup, Kushner eventually tipped the states that swung the election. And he did so in manner that will change the way future elections will be won and lost. … The Trump campaign, meanwhile, delved into message tailoring, sentiment manipulation and machine learning. The traditional campaign is dead, another victim of the unfiltered democracy of the Web–and Kushner, more than anyone not named Donald Trump, killed it…. In the early days of the scrappy campaign, it was all hands on deck, with Kushner helping research policy positions on tax and trade. But as the campaign gained steam, other players began using him as a trusted conduit to an erratic candidate. “I helped facilitate a lot of relationships that wouldn’t have happened otherwise,” … Kushner stepped up to turn it into an actual campaign operation. Soon he was assembling a speech and policy team, handling Trump’s schedule and managing the finances. ” … Kushner structured the operation with a focus on maximizing the return for every dollar spent. “We played Moneyball, asking ourselves which states will get the best ROI for the electoral vote,” Kushner says. … Unschooled in traditional campaigning, he was able to look at the business of politics the way so many Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have sized up other bloated industries…

    http://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2016/11/22/exclusive-interview-how-jared-kushner-won-trump-the-white-house/#540c0e0c2f50

    Many thanks and blessings to you, Jared Kushner.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      He’s smart, creative, motivated and young. A very good combination. He and DJT can talk straight without filters.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      As I recall, Mike Pence was not Donald Trumps first pick for VP. He was indicated that advisers and family counseled him. We see the result.

      I wouldn’t be at all surprised that Jared Kushner played an important role in this decision as well.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Landslide says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Was just coming to link the Forbes article. We do owe him a Yuge amount of gratitude—the ideas he had and Brad Parscale’s help in making it happen, were absolutely brilliant. The article is a must-read!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Athena the Warrior says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      No we don’t. This Forbes articles gives far too much credit to Kushner when far too many other factors were at play. Not because this is the CTH but Sundance’s breakdown of the Splttter strategy and the multiple Tripwires throughout the campaign provided a level of invaluable education that can not be taken for granted.

      Regular people being PE Trump’s social media army was extremely important and was a far more important factor of connecting to others. The social media army did yeoman’s work passing on valuable information as well as slogging it out online fighting back against the lies, the Never Trumper’s and then Hillary’s paid trolls.

      Do not underestimate regular American’s own role in our movement’s success to MAGA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Orygun says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        That is my thought also. It was Trumps’ message and bringing it directly to the people and the people responding online getting his message out. The everyday bloggers keeping the trolls from distorting the truth and taking a lot of abuse from the Media Matters trolls and others.
        In the end, I think it was Donald J. Trump speaking for us the silent majority and We the People responding.

        Like

        Reply
    • B Woodward says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      Here is cover of the Forbes magazine with the interview.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Dekester says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He is brilliant, and the left and #nevertrumpers will nit pick anything DJT does. So I say screw them, and attack, attack, and then attack again.
    The left and # nevertrumpers will likely never come around.
    The are fearful and extremely jealous of DJT and as we know those are to powerful motivators.
    Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  14. MissV says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Kushner is a smart man, and Trump is smart for hiring him.

    #MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He’s a fine young man…..Very capable. And you can thank Krispy Cream for jailing his father–just in case you are not quite sure what happened to the governor’s white house career, now ya know….LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He has been a part of the winning campaign. I have no problem with this. Mr. Trump needs all the people he can trust

    Like

    Reply
  17. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    NEVER trust Jamie Gorelick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Ohio Hayseed says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Trump is well-advised, and I have complete faith in Steve Bannon. Jared must be bringing something to the table for Bannon to agree, and for Jared to give up his own lucrative business. I’ve often thought Jared’s “Observer” was overly critical of Trump, and perhaps that’s why Trump wants him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Sorry, this is off topic. I’m finding this WordPress business rather confusing.
    Must I make a comment in order receive notifications of new comments, or
    is there a way to receive them without making one.

    Thank you, Confused

    Like

    Reply
    • shirley49 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      After you make a comment and before you submit it check the box that says “notify me of other comments” You will have to do this for each discussion that interests you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Dommy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Very multidimensional.
    Multi-scandal lawyer Jamie Gorelick, (911 Commission, Fannie Mae meltdown) represents him

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Joe Collins says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Jared will be a deeply trusted advisor. There is no one as trusted as family is trusted!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. ginaswo says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Congratulations Jared!!!! Thank you for helping us #MAGA !!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    I think this is a bad idea. There are trillions of dollars at stake and professional level operations have, are, and will continue to be run against PE Trump. They will continue to probe for weak links as a way to compromise and take him down.

    This just opens the door for the multiple factions (Democrats, GOPe) to worm and twist. Keeping family separate aside from informal advisory chats puts a safe buffer between PE Trump and those not as strong as him who could be compromised.

    I hope I am wrong but better safe than sorry.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sa_Bi says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      And if he hired another guy like Priebus as advisor the comments would say that the GOPe is hijacking the Trump train.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      I think it’s the opposite, that it’s better to have trusted people closest to Trump.

      Like

      Reply
    • alliwantissometruth says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      While I understand your concern Athena, the best defense for what you speak of is “don’t do any bull**** you’ll need to hide from scrutiny”

      I believe Trump is going to usher in a new era of honesty, an open, transparent administration which follows codes of ethics & integrity. Quite possibly almost every thing he does as President, he’ll have already told us beforehand. I’m sure he’ll demand the same professionalism of his staff

      I just can’t see Trump making back room deals & hiding things from the American people

      Just like you’ll never have trouble remembering when you tell the truth at first, if there’s no corruption & no hush hush funny business going on, you don’t care about people looking into things

      Work for America & her people & you’ll never have to apologize

      Like

      Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      I think you are wrong, but I am the first to admit that I am too sometimes….. We have a secret weapon named Steve Bannon……Just as he was CEO of the campaign, he is CEO of this admin…..He is more anti globalist, ant GOPe than we are….. I have a fellow Nationalist pulling the strings that matter……Trump well knows what we are doing….It looks balanced, doesn’t it? It’s really not…….

      Like

      Reply
  24. thetrain2016 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Two flies with one hit. Jared is a smart, hard working guy, can be a great asset within the administration. At the same time, if he keeps running his business during his father-in-law’s presidency, Trump, Ivanka and himself could be subjects of conflict of interest accusations 24/7.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. Albertus Magnus says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Great move!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Sue in Montana says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Why aren’t they wearing wedding rings? Kinda odd….

    Like

    Reply
  28. shirley49 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Amazing how Republicans have to divest their interests and ,ake sure they comply with ethics. Did not apply the Hitlery.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      January 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      I do not remember that all of congress their children divest of their assets or..? Eric has to let go of his charity.
      If was up to democrats and media the boys would have no jobs just to fit their agenda to make Trump pay and also his kids for running for President.

      Like

      Reply
  29. C. Lowell says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Well earned, richly deserved, outstanding job!

    Like

    Reply
  30. yy4u says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    From Wikileaks “Before 2016, Kushner was a donor to the Democratic Party.” Wanna bet this never reaches the news cycle and probably will be taken down from Wikileaks too?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Bull Durham says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    No one person can keep up with Trump. The guy pulls three shifts a day.Trump needs advisers 24/7. Thus he has a team of them. Trusted minds he can access night and day.
    For the next 100 days of government, Trump will burn out most “advisers”.
    So, he has Bannon, Flynn, Jared, Ivanka, Sessions, Stephen Miller, Wilbur Ross and Steve Mnuchin, Carl Icahn, and Michael Cohen. He has people who have deep, rich and wide experience in the real world. No academics close. And then for spiritual guidance, he’s got every kind of Christian leader (except the cults). Trump’s ready to rumble!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. lo says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Mos likely a mistake on Trump’s part!

    Like

    Reply
  34. M33 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    So funny to me that these folks make big stink about potential nepotism with Trump, yet they NEVER said it was a problem to put Bill Clinton back in the White House with substantial roles and functions if Hillary were President.

    Hypocrites, much???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. El_Flaco says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    He’s getting legal advice from Jamie Gorelick?

    Like

    Reply
  36. Pam4MAGA says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Being a dedicated supporter, I would like to disagree first with DJT. This is a mistake to put Jared with political role for two reasons: 1)It is bad optic 2) It will put Ivanka’s businesses on the spot and eventually create issues with family business ties(conflict of interest).

    A very bad move. Trump should have waited on this and may be on second term.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Jamie Gorelick – DANGER, MOLE ALERT!

    Like

    Reply
  38. ejay says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    He’s infinitely more qualified than someone employed by the government or a non-profit. He makes his living by taking risk and creating wealth.

    Like

    Reply
  39. thefuriesarecoming says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Harry Reid spent his entire tenure in Congress assuring the financial viability of his family at the expense of Americans. He isn’t alone. Virtually every Congressional Rep has employed family for one purpose or another and the public is well aware of the extent to which Congress uses inside information to enrich itself at our expense! For anyone in Congress to accuse Trump or his son-in-law of any wrongdoing or ulterior motives is the essence of “Pot Calling Kettle ‘Black’ “.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Dean Z. Douthat says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    “Jamie Gorelick” — surely this is not the same person who erected the famous “wall” between FBI and CIA, etc. that hampered efforts to prevent 9/11. Is it?

    Like

    Reply
  41. platypus says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    More than anyone, she was responsible for 9/11. She worked for BJ Clinton’s DoJ and put up “the wall” between CIA and FBI. They could not talk to each other.

    She also, with Franklin Raines, stole close to a billion dollars (her share – over $4m) in “bonuses” which inflated rates directly caused the Fannie Mae collapse.

    The law that she is partner in is dirty, or they would not have her involved with them.

    President-elect Trump has made his first error, allowing Jared to hire such a law firm. Plus, Jared’s daddy isn’t the shiniest spoon in the drawer.

    I do not make any judgments about Jared himself. But he could have done better throwing darts at a list of DC law firms and picking from those he hit. .

    Like

    Reply
  42. Wayne Robinson says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I am so aware of liars on CTH spreading fear and doubts about Trump and his plans and decisions. I think anyone that is truly on the Trump train should keep quiet about any concern until after they had spent at least a few days to pray about the concern and for Trump. Of course after this if they can’t control their fears they should then ask if anyone has a concern . At least that way there won’t be any true deplorable sowing fear and discord and we could just team out the false for their demonic works . Causing fear and divisions based on nothing is a work of the devils and has no place among people of faith and good will

    Like

    Reply
    • CheeseHead says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      They are all just jealous they haven’t been asked to advise President Trump. Ignore them.

      Like

      Reply
    • platypus says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      What, precisely, are you talking about? I only ask because I see no comments on this thread that fit your statement yet you posted it. You must have something in mind so point it out please.

      Like

      Reply
  43. be says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I TRUST TRUMP…. STILL, ALWAYS.

    Like

    Reply
  44. be says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I TRUST TRUMP… STILL, ALWAYS.

    Like

    Reply
  45. gamecock123 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I suspect he has been Trump advisor all along. So far I don’t see a problem. Now it’s just official. “Advisor” I know what the word/title means, but in Trump case I think he has a general idea what and how he wants to go about doing things, then gathers others points of views and ideas from trusted, highly qualified people, weight it all in, and then he makes a decision. One thing we do know is Trump runs a tight ship. Another thought, Jared being family and all, Trump will have higher expections out of him, and being family at all, Jared knows how important it is. That’s what I see.

    Like

    Reply
  46. jackphatz says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    … the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,”….So…there really IS such an office! Must be the best, most well kept secret in DC.

    Like

    Reply
  47. woohoowee says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Congratulations are in order for Jared🙂 Everyone has done such a good job.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Renee H says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Jamie Gorelick? Seriously?

    Like

    Reply
  49. Pam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  50. rashamon says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    What saddens me is that potential ethics problems have forced Eric Trump to remove himself from his foundation, which has raised over $16 million in a decade to benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital, a one-of-its-kind medical center specializing in pediatric cancer offering FREE care to its young patients. I personally know many who have benefited from their amazing work.

    For all of you who follow this outstanding facility founded by entertainer Danny Thomas and continued by daughter Marlo Thomas and her husband Phil Donahue, perhaps you could continue to make donations “in respect for” the work accomplished by Eric and his family. He has agreed to no longer solicit funds, so we don’t want to get him in trouble, just continue he admirable efforts.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s