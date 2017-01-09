President Elect Trump Meets With Alibaba’s Jack Ma in Trump Tower….

When President-elect Donald Trump says “America First” too few actually understand the severity of his determination to accomplish that goal. Leverage, or more accurately creating leverage, is a business art that Donald Trump has uniquely honed for decades. There are trillions of dollars in play.

Against the backdrop of a known position by President-elect Trump toward the business and financial monopolization by Amazon and Jeff Bezos, President Trump publicly brings Alibaba CEO Jack Ma to the cameras in Trump Tower. All except the business media will probably skip over the larger play within this epic display of 3-D leverage creation.

Titan Trump is almost too good at this; spooky good. If he were an adversary, we’d be in big trouble. Thankfully he’s on America’s team.

China (writ large) and Amazon (domestically) both benefit from the historic constructs of Wall Street’s leveraged globalist approach. In essence, what we are seeing today are two natural sets of anti-American (monopolistic) business and financial interests being positioned against each other to create the leverage needed for an ultimate American win.

Trump is fracturing business globalism. Remember, all large business leaders in modern China are essentially political emissaries. China has been building an economic army for decades.

No-one, repeat NO-ONE, other than Donald Trump could see around these corners and construct this type of leverage:

♦ China’s economy needs Trump trade policy to remain favorable toward them (MfN status), they hold almost no leverage in trade negotiations other than their historic approach at purchasing advocacy via Chinese lobbyists inside the beltway.

♦ Likewise, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, needs Trump regulatory agencies (Commerce) to look past the monopolistic constructs they have purchased through their own K-Street lobbyists; even less leverage than China.

Trump even just presenting Jack Ma (Alibaba) to the U.S. world of e-commerce is a thunder-shock for Amazon’s business model who face almost no competition as a direct outcome of their well-financed legislative and business construct. Alibaba, operating as a third-party e-commerce agent, would be the biggest competitor Amazon could ever face in the U.S.

(Via CNBC) “We’re focused on small business,” Ma told reporters. “We specifically talked about … supporting 1 million small businesses, especially in the Midwest of America. Small businesses on the platform selling products — agriculture products and America services — to China and Asia, because we’re pretty big in Asia.”

[…] Like Etsy or eBay, Alibaba enables third-party sellers in China to take their own businesses to the web. The company only had 36,446 full-time employees, almost all in China, as of March 31, according to SEC filings. But with more than 10 million active sellers as of 2015, Alibaba estimates its China retail marketplaces “contributed to the creation of over 15 million job opportunities.”

Amazon, by comparison, had about 230,800 employees as of the end of 2015, though it, too, creates other jobs through its sellers, contractors and supporting services. Wal-Mart, which is strengthening its online presence, employs 2.3 million associates around the world, including 1.5 million in the U.S., as of the end of fiscal 2016.

Monday’s meeting was planned to focus on the Chinese e-commerce company’s U.S. expansion plans, according to spokespeople for both Alibaba and Trump. Ma had planned to be in New York on Monday and the scheduling worked out for the meeting at Trump Tower, a source told CNBC. (read more)

It's finally happening – Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017