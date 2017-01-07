Economic Tripwire #3 – Homeownership Rates Bottom Out…

The real economy is intensely interesting. We’ve spent a great deal of time researching the decades long fracture of modern American economics, and reconciling political fractures from a basis of the underlying economy. It helps to understand what’s going on.
Previously we presented a rather radical outline explaining a new dimension in economic theory, the “Third Dimension in American Economics“.
Essentially, our focus is reconciling what happens domestically when decades of “globalism economic policy” suddenly switch-back to “Americanism economic policy”.
It is not an easy task to map out what happens in the space between a “Wall Street economy” and a “Main Street economy”. As a result of the 2016 election we are in this space right now.
We further call this “The space between“.
To further understanding the space between the two policy-driven economies we have established some tripwires; specific points of reference which, if triggered, will either affirm or refute the basic principles within this new economic path. One of those specific tripwires is:
♦ Tripwire Number Three – Another weird dichotomy, Housing Values. This one is a little tricky because region to region there are multiple variances and possible outcomes.
However, in a general sense, even with expansive GDP and growing wage rate pressure, home values in the aggregate will drop. Rent prices will also drop. The reason is odd, yet simple. Moving forward, investment ownership will be less favored and there is a massive amount of investment capital currently holding real estate.
A weird confluence exists. Check your local real estate listings you will most likely see many more homes, condos and apartments for sale. Increased inventory = lower overall prices. Large, multi-unit building investment, lags approximately 18 months behind most current economic trends. (more)
Tripwire Number Three is indeed triggering – Home values are dropping, quickly.
With economic forecasts/projections providing greater potential for income growth in traditional main street investments; combined with an overinflated valuation of property – and a simultaneous under-occupancy by traditional home owners, institutional investors (Wall Street) are beginning to retreat from the housing sector.
Essentially, with real-estate investing pull-back, the home ownership market is beginning the process of self correcting. The indicators now show the historically low home-ownership rate has bottomed out, and the prices will now drop until the traditional home-owner can afford to purchase and reestablish a more traditional market:
It’s a weird and complex dynamic, but when you think about it on a larger ideological scale it begins to make sense.
The various elements of the U.S. economy which gained most benefit from Wall Street’s influence over DC legislative priorities are now positioned less favorably with a changed focus toward Main Street’s influence over legislative priorities.
The two economies “Wall Street” and “Main Street” were at their greatest distance from each other as a specific outcome of pro-Wall Street policy. That policy has been pushing them apart for over three decades. The disparity of income wealth distribution has followed an identical path because they are related and intertwined.
Effective November 8th, 2016, the movement apart stopped. The policies are currently in the process of re-evaluation; and with Trump economic cabinet members and policy interests clear, subsequent reversals are transparently predictable. Main Street becomes the benefactor.
Within the housing sector, all aggregate movement will naturally begin to shift toward the representative voice/benefactor of the Main Street policy being favored. Ergo, the sector flows economically back toward traditional home buyers.
Rising interest rates indeed will factor into the percentage of home ownership.
and rising rates have an immediate impact on home prices. Rates tick up, prices must drop because payment is what most buyers buy on…
real estate in the home owner segment is HIGHLY location sensitive and when companies are moving or growing, scarce supply and high demand can easily drive up prices for select price ranges and location, especially when school districts are involved, as well as transportation infrastructures. I think maybe this “trip wire” has a HUGE amount of variability to be an absolute. IMO
location, location = proximity to good paying jobs.
unless you’re hyper-wealthy, then it’s all about the ocean.
Most people of my acquaintance (including myself) relocate to participate in a more decent school district. Re-zoning hits us small people hard. It’s a local thing, but that’s why I moved and why most of my friends have moved. School zone
Forgive me in advance for going into the weeds… This concept of focusing on a DIFFERENCE or gap b/w two ostensibly distinct objects (real vs. global economy) is philosophically intriguing.
Here’s Zizek from 2011 (I think) meditating on the sort of shift I think SD is talking about:
The common definition of parallax is: the apparent displacement of an object (the shift of its position against a background), caused by a change in observational position that provides a new line of sight. The philosophical twist to be added, of course, is that the observed difference is not simply “subjective,” due to the fact that the same object which exists “out there” is seen from two different stations, or points of view. It is rather that, as Hegel would have put it, subject and object are inherently “mediated,” so that an “epistemological” shift in the subject’s point of view always reflects an “ontological” shift in the object itself
Huh?
Are you speaking French to me, you silver tongued devil?
When million illegals leave some houses in some areas will get very cheap
Yes, but those homes will be in great disrepair.
But Americans who have the capability to remodel and repair these houses will have jobs! The construction/remodeling/repair industry will revert to AMERICAN jobs!
And subsequently the values in those neighborhoods may rise.
Disagree. Illegals leaving will make neighborhoods more attractive.
Raising Interest Rates now PROVES the FEDERAL RESERVE’s RACISM, raising interest rates to foreclose the opportunity for minority communities to own or keep their own homes.
CORRECTION:
Raising Interest Rates now PROVES the FEDERAL RESERVE’s RACISM, by foreclosing the opportunity for minority communities to own or keep their own homes.
Managing the rise in rates seems to be paramount. PE Trump has already made some comments about this.
The supply of buyers is declining because the younger folks are less inclined to be tied down early in their life. So who is going to buy these houses. With 50,000,000+ abortions, many of whom would be working today, consuming products and buying houses, our economy will be impacted. Bad policy has consquences.
I know a lot of people with families in the mid 30s to late 20’s that would buy a house if they could afford it. If house prices drop they well happily tie themselves down so to speak.
my kids are in their mid thirties and can’t afford the 20% down payment on the mortgage. they want to buy into home ownership but who has 50-60K laying around at their age? the median home in their county is about 250K. in my county it is 295K. we all live on the very desirable I35 corridor connecting austin to san antonio, tx. In 3.5 years my own house went up almost 30% in value, making my own home unaffordable if i were to buy today. they can only hope and my wish that something will happen where they can buy a home without 20% down.
The 20% came about due to the Clinton policies of pushing banks to give out bad loans. It’s an over correction and won’t last. Kids are avoiding home ownership because of income stream problems. Jobs jobs jobs will be the equalizer. Also, when we bought our first house 20 years ago or so, we looked for what we could afford, no one buys their first house based on the most desirable area unless they were born into it.
Especially with the massive student loans we’ve saddled their generation down with!
ObamaCare.
I think the big drain of ObamaCare has had an effect on home ownership too.
People are paying double & triple what they used to pay for health insurance.
It’s like a house payment is being taken out of their income…and it is going towards health insurance instead of buying a home.
Absolutely, positively correct.
Excellent point, wheatietoo.
Obamacare fraud, plus high tax rates, plus student loan debt and easy credit all contribute to the low home ownership rates of today – DESPITE record low mortgage rates.
Once young people get their heads out of their asses (no proctology coverage under obamacare) and realize how they have been totally screwed by the government, they will finish off the Uniparty with the most extreme prejudice.
educational costs and student loans are a big drain, too….
I’ve heard DJT speak about how the Universities are raping the taxpayers also. As the Universities raise their tuition, the amount of aid the gov’t gives increases also – with no oversight, as usual.
Rising interest rates will further reduce housing prices; as a general rule. In most cases, people are purchasing a monthly payment, not the house (eventually the house). As a result, a rise in interest rates, without a change in housing prices, will create a higher payment for a given house. The only way to reduce the monthly payment down to a more ‘affordable’ level is to reduce the purchase price of the home.
The decline and suppression in interest rates has been a factor in the rise in interest rates, on a regionally adjusted basis.
I recall real estate in the early 80’s was very dependent upon “assumable loans” whereby the seller could transfer their mortgage/rate to a qualified buyer, and the buyer would satisfy the balance.
With interest rates climbing, it was the only way deals got done in CA.
Unless current mortgage paper precludes assumability -which is very possible- that will help support housing along with hopefully rising incomes.
But, it’s more complex of course
Trying to buy a home for your family in the 80s was very difficult.
The assumable loan ” was one of the ideas that someone came up with that did not work out too well.
It was complicated situation and not all lending institutions wanted to work with it (for good reason).
Not many of those “sounds wonderful but hold onto your cash ” deals were made.
Thank Heavens.
When we get our Country back on track I truly hope we do it with sound business practices.
In your first economic trip wire article, you thought home prices would fall. I disagree in the long run.
Fly from Miami to NY. Then fly from San Diago to Seattle. You can also see this grand on those videos that show what the world and America look like at night, all the lights.
What you will see is that the east coast is almost a solid pictur of homes and businesses. The west coast, not nearly as dense. The east coast is coming to the west coast, mark my words.
Though homeownership has lost its appeal to this coming generation, there will always be the human nature ergo to have a place of their own, be it condos or single family residents. Esp within the immigrant community. Land ownership is still a desire.
Though the coming interest rates are going to go up, destroying purchasing power, incomes will also rise. Inflation will also continue. It will take time for this adjustment, but in the end, housing prices will increase.
PE Trump is a real estate man. He’s not built to ruin the business that he loves. Rule and regulations will ease, making homeownership easier to acquire. Mortgage interest and property taxes will always be deductible for the median home price.
As interest rates rise, banks will get back into the business of lending again. It’s a good way to make money with minimal risk, which I believe needs to be places on the mortgage maker, not Fannie and Freddie.
My best advice to my children, buy a home NOW, while rate are low if you plan to stay in the area 5+ years. Dont sweat the ebb and flow of prices. If you move, make it a rental.
I do however believe commercial property is in for a huge price drop, esp in malls, and brick and mortar stores. In time those property will be repurposed for the future needs, but stay away from commercial rental for now.
You said: …”In your first economic trip wire article, you thought home prices would fall”…
I still do.
And they are.
Quickly. Home prices are dropping. I believe over the next 6 months you will see an exponential decrease… and it will continue.
Mortgage lenders are no longer banks, they are investment agencies under the roof of banks, but not actually banks. There’s no difference between the guy who lends you money for a mortgage, than the guy who is a venture capitalist. Same/Same now.
It would take a serious increase in interest rates (return on lending) for a VC to loan money on mortgages. Ergo, home prices will drop, and they will drop, and they will keep on dropping until the average Joe/Joan can buy them..
Tripwire #3 is not some modest drop in home prices. The trigger is a DRAMATIC drop in home prices….
Home prices will plummet.
I wish home prices would drop in the area I’m looking to buy (northeast Fla).
They are rising, and have been since 2012.
Be careful. My tripwire is 18 months ahead of the public seeing it. If you make an offer, make it 20% or more lower than any asking price. And keep watching closely…. you’ll see.
Sundance. Absolutely correct. Real estate prices will be normalized only when average mortgage payments (PITI) are about 35% of average wages. And you can take the currently exempted industries out of that average. Government, medical and education are headed for steep wage declines. It’ll be ok, as long as the cost of living comes down. Prosperity=abundant employment, low cost of living. Simple
What about ag land sundance.
What is going to happen to it?
Speaking as someone who once had a 14% mortgage, interest rates today, even if the fed does a bit of increasing, will remain low by modern historical standards.
The Jimmy Carter days!
Absolutely.
Another element I want to toss into the mix here, and one that will influence this tripwire, is the fact that many foreign companies are buying up land and property. If you need evidence of this, look no further than Texas!
So although housing (and land) prices may become more affordable, Americans will not be the only ones (or possibly the main ones) buying up those properties. I wish we could keep our land in American hands, but it is a commodity that anyone with money (and soon, a U.S. passport) can buy.
Privately owned housing starts/30 year fixed rate mortgage average
https://twitter.com/jmanfreddi
Median household income back to 2000 and 2007 levels
Percentage of Young Americans Living With Parents Rises to 75-Year High
Student loan defaults up last quarter, just hit another record high:
21% of borrowers with loans due are in default.
Redfin tracks customers requesting home tours and writing offers There was a decline of 7.3 percent from October to November
Credit Restrictions Cost Home Buyers ‘Deal of a Lifetime’
After prices and rates dropped, regulators and lenders made it harder for borrowers to get loans
http://www.wsj.com/articles/credit-restrictions-cost-home-buyers-deal-of-a-lifetime-1480874593
Hmmm, is it time to start shorting some home builder stocks (or buy some puts)?
“building” is a fixed cost. More difficult to predict. Don’t short builders, because the building cost of a house is not fluctuating – only the value of currently existing homes.
Though builders may have have less business because existing homes will be dropping in price… Which are currently over the threshold of replacement (builder cost), and which will continue to drop toward the actual market value (build value)…
It would be great if more you afford to purchase a home. The reality is in too many areas you have to also content with onerous property taxes and crushing land use laws. When you control the amount of new construction via land use regulations it artifically inflates home prices. I live in one of those hell hole marxist’s paradises called Oregon.
Good old California also
Are young people today, first home buyers, going to be content with what we geezers called a “starter home” or are they going to demand one of those 6 roof homes where both adults have to work to pay the mortgage but don’t have any furniture in their “McMansion”? And if they are college educated, probably have a loan that is as big as a mortgage. There is going to be a reckoning!
The damage dome to rigging and destroying the old Savings and Loan industry has been and is incalculable to American life AND savings. Just look at saving rates since Banks got them out of the way. Only good thing is they are forced to choke on these artificially low loan rates they can charge.
I hope it bugs them every day…
Watch out for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac! Two of the murkiest places in the swamp (aside from our politicized intelligence community). Those folks will not be happy.
Related note: The student debt bubble needs to be dealt with, too, and quickly. Even if kids get a worthwhile degree and can find good full-time work, they’re still graduating with the equivalent of a mortgage in federal loans. That’s what is really holding the young folks back. Get them into the market!
interestingly I think if one were to address student loans and the effect that has had on young people and families and their ability to afford starter homes. address this issue and home ownership will increase rather quickly.
To further the declining home prices is the fact that the American population has not increased the birth rate for many years. The population increase are in the immigration numbers, legal/illegal, as high paying jobs left the USA. Furthermore as the baby boomers die off, millions of homes will hit the market as their offspring will not hold two or three homes. The younger generations owe college debt, maybe living with parents, do not have savings account or high paying jobs. They can not afford to leave their parents or purchase homes without being in a non liquid position. Even if many can qualify for home loans the numbers of buyers will not match supply. Considering the above and adding higher interest rates, a stronger dollar and a generation collecting lower wages, shorter work week among many other hidden bubbles it will become a wake up knowledge for many going forward.
However, a few years out and with the success I believe the Trump administration can bring to Americans a economy raising all boats! Do not get discouraged, we have been going down hill for a long time. Work, family, savings, faith will return.
