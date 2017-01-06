Shooting Inside Fort Lauderdale Airport Baggage Claim – 5 Dead, 13 Injured…

Details Sketchy – Proceed W/ Caution – At approximately 12:55pm EST a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines. 13 people were shot. Current reports are 5 people killed and approximately 13 people wounded or being treated for injuries.

Media reports say the gunman was a passenger from an airplane that arrived from Alaska via Minneapolis with a declared firearm in a checked bag, retrieved and opened fire. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) told MSNBC the gunman is a 26-year-old named Esteban Santiago, who was taken into custody. He was carrying a military I.D.

NEW: In Nov. 2016, FLL suspect walked into FBI office in Anchorage, claiming he was being forced to fight for ISIS, sources tell CBS News. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017 (Via Daily Beast) Santiago was born in New Jersey, according to NBC News, and was a member of the U.S. Army National guard.

Santiago lived in Anchorage, Alaska from 2014 to 2016. Alaska court records show a criminal record there for minor traffic infractions including operating a vehicle without insurance and a broken taillight. Records also show his landlord evicted him for non-payment of rent in February 2015.

In January 2016, Santiago was charged with two misdemeanor crimes: one count of fourth-degree assault and another for damage of property over $50. According to a spokesperson from the Anchorage Police department the incident was related to domestic violence.

The case was resolved in March when Santiago entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, an alternative to adjudication where a state prosecutor dismissed the charges in exchange for Esteban’s completion of requirements that are unknown. (more) Fort Lauderdale

