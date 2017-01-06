Shooting Inside Fort Lauderdale Airport Baggage Claim – 5 Dead, 13 Injured…

Details Sketchy – Proceed W/ Caution – At approximately 12:55pm EST a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines. 13 people were shot. Current reports are 5 people killed and approximately 13 people wounded or being treated for injuries.

Media reports say the gunman was a passenger from an airplane that arrived from Alaska via Minneapolis with a declared firearm in a checked bag, retrieved and opened fire. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) told MSNBC the gunman is a 26-year-old named Esteban Santiago, who was taken into custody. He was carrying a military I.D.

(Via Daily Beast) Santiago was born in New Jersey, according to NBC News, and was a member of the U.S. Army National guard.

Santiago lived in Anchorage, Alaska from 2014 to 2016. Alaska court records show a criminal record there for minor traffic infractions including operating a vehicle without insurance and a broken taillight. Records also show his landlord evicted him for non-payment of rent in February 2015.

In January 2016, Santiago was charged with two misdemeanor crimes: one count of fourth-degree assault and another for damage of property over $50. According to a spokesperson from the Anchorage Police department the incident was related to domestic violence.

The case was resolved in March when Santiago entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, an alternative to adjudication where a state prosecutor dismissed the charges in exchange for Esteban’s completion of requirements that are unknown. (more)

  1. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Governor just came out and said he talked to Trump and Pence multiple times but not Obama.

    Boom! 😀

  2. oldschool64 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Gov. Scott DID NOT reach out to OBAMA!! Only the real President…..TRUMP!! Not enough room for all the LOLs!!

  3. CO Gal. says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Listening to Gov Scott news conference. Biggest topic he says he has talked to Trump and Pence numerous times but has not talked to Obama. Gov Scott sounded like he didn’t really care to.

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    America has DYING PROOF that OBAMA FAILED to keep our nation safe.

    Obama NEVER REACHED OUT to Gov. Scott!

    Gov. Scott has REACHED OUT MULTIPLE TIMES to confer with PRESIDENT TRUMP.

    Senator Nelson of Florida throws out the “had a military ID card” to throw the nation off the scent of a Hispanic Perp, which would have put a crimp in Democrats’ Illegal Invasion of Unvetted Hispanics designed to pad their “Election Theft”.

  5. quintrillion says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Mother and brother live in Puerto Rico. Shooter was in National Guard in Puerto Rico. Has girlfriend and baby in Alaska.

    http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/NJ-Shooter-Esteban-Santiago-who-was-fort-lauderdale-409914655.html?_osource=SocialFlowTwt_NYBrand

  6. Vixey says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    FBI is investigating one Union City location in connection with the shooter. That explains the helicopters then:

    http://hudsontv.com/fbi-investigating-fort-lauderdale-shooter-in-union-city/

  7. andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Is that a white baby? Why are their hands-up? Are they hostages?

  8. seventhndr says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    I think this is going to be important. This is inline with Sundance’s research with Hillary, McCain, Lindsey etc, working WITH ISIS in the middle east to topple governments.

    http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/sen-bill-nelson-identifies-suspected-fll-gunman/

    They add that in November 2016, he walked into an FBI office in Anchorage claiming that he was being forced to fight for ISIS. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital.

    In 2011 or 2012, he was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations for child porn. Three weapons and a computer were seized, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute, according to law enforcement sources.

    That last paragraph would be what I’d expect if they were trying to shut him up.

  9. dalethorn says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    “Law enforcement said he was found with an active military ID and is an American citizen, born in New Jersey. Previous known addresses include Penuelas, Puerto Rico and Anchorage, Alaska. They add that in November 2016, he walked into an FBI office in Anchorage claiming that he was being forced to fight for ISIS. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital.”

    Holy cow! Somebody running this guy?

  10. angryduc says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Barry has Isis hadji’s buried in our military no question. Interesting this guy apparently didn’t want to die and he didn’t because he attacked in a gun free zone.

  11. Summer says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I love that Gov. Scott ignored Obama. Juan Williams was real pissed about this small detail, which makes it even more gratifying.

    Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families.

  12. Lulu says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Oh he is so a muslim. GP is reporting he lived right next to the only mosque in Anchorage and if their photo is correct he has a muslim ratty beard and scarf.

  13. southernmom19 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    “Suspect told FBI he was forced to fight for ISIS.”

  14. NHVoter says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    This is such a strange story. Something seems off to me. What are your theories about what happened and who this Santiago guy really is?

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 6, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      From what I have read so far:

      Began posting in Jihadi forums when he was 19yrs old.
      In Alaska – National Guard. Left NG 4 mths ago.
      Nov 2016 – employer notifies FBI of strange things he was talking about; he tells FBI ISIS was forcing him to kill for them. Sent for mental health treatment for 2 weeks. Has a string of minor incidents with law enforcement.

      Boards a Delta flight to Ft. Lauderdale with weapon. Shoots people.

      So – once again, known to FBI and is a fan of ISIS.

  15. Vixey says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:36 pm

  16. Beenthere says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Santiago was was receiving psy treatment which may include prescribed antidepressants. http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_AIRPORT_SHOOTING_FLORIDA_THE_LATEST?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-01-06-17-21-36.

    If true about the medication, here’s another case of a person becoming a mass shooter.

    Let’s fight to keep our young men off of these medications no matter what.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. freddy says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Now you see why no open borders. It’s easy for sleeper cell guys to live in Tijuana a couple years and learning good Spanish cause they look alike…Lots of Hispanics guys her have the nickname Taliban……I lived there. There are so many sleeper guys in TJ it would blow your mind……

  18. Pam says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

  19. Vixey says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

  21. andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Third location: parking garage

  22. Sandra-VA says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

  24. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Seems like Iraq vet who demonstrated psychological problems, walked into FBI office claiming he was forced to work for ISIS last year.
    ISIS claim probably was a vocal system of psychological problems he was going through.
    Was there other warning signs after Iraq tour that was not followed up on?

    With information I read, not watched TV, he seems to be a victim of PTSD and a perpetrator of deadly actions taken due to that disorder. Maybe another Eddie Ray Routh.

  25. Ron says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    It won’t be long until we start getting stories from people who served with him… then we’ll know the truth.

  26. Proud Texan says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Shooter was separated in August 2016 from National Guard with a general discharge. Would they then confiscate the military ID ?

  27. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:51 pm

  28. andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Ha! Now, a suspicious package to be detonated found near new runway. Busy guy. Flying in, planting bombs, shooting a magazine of 13 bullets. Terminal#1, #2, and parking garage?

  29. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Update: Ft Lauderdale Shooter, Esteban Santiago Lived Within Walking Distance From Only Mosque in Alaska/

    Cristina Laila Jan 6th, 2017 3:52 pm 156 Comments

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/update-ft-lauderdale-shooter-esteban-santiago-lived-within-walking-distance-mosque-alaska/

