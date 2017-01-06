Shooting Inside Fort Lauderdale Airport Baggage Claim – 5 Dead, 13 Injured…

Details Sketchy – Proceed W/ Caution – At approximately 12:55pm EST a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines. 13 people were shot. Current reports are 5 people killed and approximately 13 people wounded or being treated for injuries.
Media reports say the gunman was a passenger from an airplane that arrived from Alaska via Minneapolis with a declared firearm in a checked bag, retrieved and opened fire. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) told MSNBC the gunman is a 26-year-old named Esteban Santiago, who was taken into custody. He was carrying a military I.D.
(Via Daily Beast) Santiago was born in New Jersey, according to NBC News, and was a member of the U.S. Army National guard.
Santiago lived in Anchorage, Alaska from 2014 to 2016. Alaska court records show a criminal record there for minor traffic infractions including operating a vehicle without insurance and a broken taillight. Records also show his landlord evicted him for non-payment of rent in February 2015.
In January 2016, Santiago was charged with two misdemeanor crimes: one count of fourth-degree assault and another for damage of property over $50. According to a spokesperson from the Anchorage Police department the incident was related to domestic violence.
The case was resolved in March when Santiago entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, an alternative to adjudication where a state prosecutor dismissed the charges in exchange for Esteban’s completion of requirements that are unknown. (more)
Governor just came out and said he talked to Trump and Pence multiple times but not Obama.
Listening to Gov Scott news conference. Biggest topic he says he has talked to Trump and Pence numerous times but has not talked to Obama.
Perp was released with a GENERAL DISCHARGE from the Alaska National Guard.
He had told authorities he was "being FORCED to FIGHT for ISIS" according to Fox News 2 minutes ago.
Was he ever in country in the ME?
This is HSA Sec. Jeh Johnson’s TSA after 8 years?
It never occurred to them that our universally unsecured Baggage Claim areas might be vulnerable?
Mother and brother live in Puerto Rico. Shooter was in National Guard in Puerto Rico. Has girlfriend and baby in Alaska.
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/NJ-Shooter-Esteban-Santiago-who-was-fort-lauderdale-409914655.html?_osource=SocialFlowTwt_NYBrand
Downthread, says New Jersey. Maybe, wife family.
FBI is investigating one Union City location in connection with the shooter.
http://hudsontv.com/fbi-investigating-fort-lauderdale-shooter-in-union-city/
http://hudsontv.com/fbi-investigating-fort-lauderdale-shooter-in-union-city/
http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/sen-bill-nelson-identifies-suspected-fll-gunman/
http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/sen-bill-nelson-identifies-suspected-fll-gunman/
That last paragraph would be what I’d expect if they were trying to shut him up.
It looks like someone was running this guy, a 'handler' of some kind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My first thought after reading about his background.
Definitely HRC MO!
Not looking good for the FBI yet again… another suspect that they had met with before and/or monitoring then goes on a rampage.
TSK TSK guys – there are some of us who are in your corner fighting for you, but it’s getting harder and harder to defend against these type of incidents.
FBI is a total mess. CIA is a total mess. State Dept. IRS. HSD, all of them, corrupt, incompetent.
And all dangerous to Liberty. A Deep State trying to overthrow our election. They are not just trying to get rid of Trump. They are trying to nullify our Movement and our Victory.
"Law enforcement said he was found with an active military ID and is an American citizen, born in New Jersey. Previous known addresses include Penuelas, Puerto Rico and Anchorage, Alaska. They add that in November 2016, he walked into an FBI office in Anchorage claiming that he was being forced to fight for ISIS. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital."
Holy cow! Somebody running this guy?
And they allowed him to fly and enter airports??
Kinda tin hatty… but , it’s possible in situations like this that someone is being forced to do this.
I.E., somebody kidnaps your wife and tells you to go kill people in the airport or she’s dead. Or your mother. Or your wife, AND your mother.
Barry has Isis hadji’s buried in our military no question. Interesting this guy apparently didn’t want to die and he didn’t because he attacked in a gun free zone.
Gov. Scott ignored Obama.
Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families.
Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families.
He lived right next to the only mosque in Anchorage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now have to find out if he has Muslim wife/girlfriend.
Girlfriend and child…upthread
add to that the 1 finger islamic expression.
"Suspect told FBI he was forced to fight for ISIS."
Let’s just hope that he does not “swallow his tongue” before the good guys can interview him.
This is such a strange story. Something seems off to me. What are your theories about what happened and who this Santiago guy really is?
From what I have read so far:
Began posting in Jihadi forums when he was 19yrs old.
In Alaska – National Guard. Left NG 4 mths ago.
Nov 2016 – employer notifies FBI of strange things he was talking about; he tells FBI ISIS was forcing him to kill for them. Sent for mental health treatment for 2 weeks. Has a string of minor incidents with law enforcement.
Boards a Delta flight to Ft. Lauderdale with weapon. Shoots people.
So – once again, known to FBI and is a fan of ISIS.
Santiago was was receiving psy treatment which may include prescribed antidepressants. http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_AIRPORT_SHOOTING_FLORIDA_THE_LATEST?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-01-06-17-21-36.
If true about the medication, here’s another case of a person becoming a mass shooter.
Let’s fight to keep our young men off of these medications no matter what.
absolutely. They even give this crap to children sometimes. It's not the answer.
Now you see why no open borders. It's easy for sleeper cell guys to live in Tijuana a couple years and learning good Spanish cause they look alike…Lots of Hispanics guys her have the nickname Taliban……I lived there. There are so many sleeper guys in TJ it would blow your mind……
Air Canada denies anyone with that name on their flight.
http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/sen-bill-nelson-identifies-suspected-fll-gunman/
He was on a DELTA flight. I posted the flight number etc further up the thread…
Third location: parking garage
Why the dog? Drug sniffing dog?
LikeLike
Seems like Iraq vet who demonstrated psychological problems, walked into FBI office claiming he was forced to work for ISIS last year.
ISIS claim probably was a vocal system of psychological problems he was going through.
Was there other warning signs after Iraq tour that was not followed up on?
With information I read, not watched TV, he seems to be a victim of PTSD and a perpetrator of deadly actions taken due to that disorder. Maybe another Eddie Ray Routh.
It won't be long until we start getting stories from people who served with him… then we'll know the truth.
Shooter was separated in August 2016 from National Guard with a general discharge. Would they then confiscate the military ID ?
Ha! Now, a suspicious package to be detonated found near new runway. Busy guy. Flying in, planting bombs, shooting a magazine of 13 bullets. Terminal#1, #2, and parking garage?
He obviously wasn't alone, if that's the case. Jeez, this is getting weirder and weirder.
Update: Ft Lauderdale Shooter, Esteban Santiago Lived Within Walking Distance From Only Mosque in Alaska/
Cristina Laila Jan 6th, 2017 3:52 pm 156 Comments
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/update-ft-lauderdale-shooter-esteban-santiago-lived-within-walking-distance-mosque-alaska/
