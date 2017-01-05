NBC and Washington Post Rush to Present “Anonymous Sources” Again,…

See if you can notice something familiar?

♦ NBC: “A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News that the report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says that U.S. intelligence picked up senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump’s win.

The source described the intelligence about the celebration, first reported by the Washington Post, as a minor part of the overall intelligence report, which makes the case that Russia intervened in the election”. (more)

♦ WaPo: “Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as a geopolitical win for Moscow, according to U.S. officials who said that American intelligence agencies intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome (more)

This MSM construct is almost identical to how the entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative originated a month ago:

FLASHBACK: […] In essence, the MSM takes a politically manipulated original intelligence claim and pushes a political media angle within a manufactured story of their own creation. When the media reports on their own media reports the concentric circle of a self fulfilling narrative expands toward the infinite horizon of nothingness. (History Repeats – The same wagon returns full circle)

Reminder: ♠ The Washington Post is the MSM media outlet for the CIA. ♦ CNN is the MSM media outlet for the U.S. State Department. ♣ Bloomberg is the MSM media outlet specializing in the Mamet Principle, and gaslighting…. and ♦ AP / Reuters / NBC and Alphabets are typical leftist MSM.