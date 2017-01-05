NBC and Washington Post Rush to Present “Anonymous Sources” Again,…

See if you can notice something familiar?
♦ NBC: “A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News that the report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says that U.S. intelligence picked up senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump’s win.
The source described the intelligence about the celebration, first reported by the Washington Post, as a minor part of the overall intelligence report, which makes the case that Russia intervened in the election”. (more)
♦ WaPo: “Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as a geopolitical win for Moscow, according to U.S. officials who said that American intelligence agencies intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome (more)
This MSM construct is almost identical to how the entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative originated a month ago:
FLASHBACK: […] In essence, the MSM takes a politically manipulated original intelligence claim and pushes a political media angle within a manufactured story of their own creation.
When the media reports on their own media reports the concentric circle of a self fulfilling narrative expands toward the infinite horizon of nothingness.
Reminder: ♠ The Washington Post is the MSM media outlet for the CIA. ♦ CNN is the MSM media outlet for the U.S. State Department. ♣ Bloomberg is the MSM media outlet specializing in the Mamet Principle, and gaslighting…. and ♦ AP / Reuters / NBC and Alphabets are typical leftist MSM.
Good people the whole damn WORLD OVER celebrated the Trump victory. FINALLY, Delivery from Globalism!!!
Aaaaaaa-MEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They celebrate our throwing off the shackles of governmental tyranny.
“It is the music of a people who will NOT be slaves again.”
What Ron said, x 1,000🙂
I love Trump.
I know, me too.
Even if he is married to the hottest First Lady ever.
The Failing New York Times is the media outlet for smug a-holes.
Doesn’t the NYT receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the CIA too? WaPo does, and so does Bezo’s Amazon. It’s one giant propaganda machine.
NYT os on life support, courtesy Slim the drug lord. Anything to stop the wall is their mantra, id imagine. Pinch is Slims biatch
Since Hillary lost big time, life support is running slow.
The New York Slimes has long been a cheerleader for International Marxism.
“Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory…”
I could have told you that. Has nothing to do with hacking or interfering or being bff’s or fake news. Who’d want to deal with Hillary?!
My patience is wearing very thin.
Even Bill Clinton doesn’t want to deal with Hillary.
Smart people, those Russians. You know I don’t give a flyin’ fig how we got the info that Clinton and Podesta are dirty rotten dogs who tried to steal the election colluding with their media whores. I’m just glad it came out.
If it was the Russians, some 12 year-old kid or a DNC insider, who the heck cares? Whoever it is we owe them a big hug and a Public Service medal!
“Sticks and Stones……….” President (E) Trump has this under control. No worries. MAGA! LLtR!
Russians celebrated Trump, so what. Wolf Blitzer celebrated Hillary. Now that’s a big deal.
I also know that ISIS would have celebrated a Hillary win. I’ll take the Russians being happy with who one over ISIS anyday, week, year, etc etc etc.
Looks like Kerry in his swansong farewell address has added the UK to the shortlist of who to blame for their failures.
‘John Kerry blames Britain for derailing Obama’s plan for intervention in Syria’
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/05/john-kerry-us-syria-intervention-plan-britain-obama
I blame Fritz Kohl’s grandson !
Treason Season
Day 1 of taking office:
Memo to ALL intelligence agencies:
Effective immediately, all funding and operations cease until: “A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge” comes forward and submits his/her resignation.
I also propose we re-brand the so-called Mainstream Media (there isn’t anything mainstream about them) to the Globalist Propagandist Media (or GPM for short).
This kind of goes with the Russian hacking flap.
Thanks Pam.
At first I thought this was regarding the the HuffPo garbage about the electors.
I know what you mean.
Since all the Hillary supporters destroyed city after city–Does that make then Anti-Americans??
It just galls me the number of brain dead Americans that are eating the slop that Obama, Obama’s Minions and Obama’s Media are feeding them.
The MSM is lower than Congress. That took some doing.
I’m disgusted with the number of my family and friends who are eating the slop. . Lazy and closed-minded people. I pray they awaken soon.
Me too. Disgusted. Don’t want any of these people in leadership positions
Damn right they celebrated. Hillary and the globalists wanted to go to war with Russia.
Hum…Senior officials in my household (actually Seniors…LOL) celebrated Trump’s victory….
See something…? Say something…? Could THEY be hackers…?
LOL.
I submit the “celebrating” could very well be more about the life breathed back into their Middle East pipeline and less about Trump winning. Although, the only way for the Russian pipeline to survive is Hillary’s defeat.
My God, STOP already with this Russian hack stuff!
This is like reheating chicken noodle soup again and again a dozen times. Eventually it turns to mush, with no discernible ingredients.
Russian hacking = mush!
More BS. Anonymously I say the intelligence is by political hacks.
Thank God President Trump is not your average Republican! He actually fights back and calls out the liberal media lies:)
I bet you senior officials in Israel celebrated too.
Would anyone please explain what the “Mamet Principle” is?
I know who David Mamet is, but I’m just not sure what the Mamet Principle is…
In order for the leftists to cling to their idiotic ideology they must pretend NOT to know certain things.
If I was Russian, i’d be celebrating Trump’s win, too–not exactly sure, however, how that means they’re guilty of hacking,but I’m sure, any minute now, that’ll be explained in very clear, cogent, terms, not the least bit adulterated by innuendo, fraud, and heaps of bovine fertilizer.
Any minute now…
Definition of ‘Wankerati’:
‘When the media reports on their own media reports the concentric circle of a self fulfilling narrative expands toward the infinite horizon of nothingness.’
I’m having a laugh.
Aka: circle jerk
I noticed a smile on Lavrov’s face. Nuke Them!!!!!
If this ridiculous crapola is what Clapper wants to be known for, we have him. He’s an ass-clown.
The entire Obama admin, Leftists and neo-cons included from the Right Side are ass-clowns.
Ass-clowns are funny clowns. They are sad sacks. They act like mentally challenged people, so we don’t laugh. We are sickened by them.
But if we could, we’d fire pies at them, water balloons, shovelfuls of barnyard shit, hose them with ice water, chase them the hell out of town.
Ass-clown committee, ass-clown speakers, ass-clown topic.
Beneath the dignity of Making America Great Again.
Puke inducing officials. Not a one of them better than organic matter stuck to the nation’s shoe.
How about calling them the “occupied” media
Off the subject at bit but,,,
As we know the DNC voter base is large cities an the left coast areas.
Is it the same with NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC,CNBC do their ratings viewers also come from the same limited areas.
Is there a data source that has this info.
Seems add revenue is being wasted due to this limited market regarding the very low income and jobs in these areas!
“the low income of a high percentage of the people in these areas”
Why anyone would think that the Russians needed to hack anything with the free flow of top secret information from anonymous intelligence officials is beyond me.
Celebration, eh?
So…Wolf Blitzer dancing on live TV – and other media partying and having drinks (on TV) AFTER Hillary’s corrupt DNC ‘win’ wasn’t and issue, eh???
…an issue, eh???
When Mattis and Flynn tell me it is so then I’m good until then this pariotic good American taxpayer who believes in our cops military and intellegence guys out in the field believes not one word of McCain Clapper or Brennan….Sorry if that is disrespectful but those guys are clear liars. Stone cold liars doing a hiy job on Trump……period end of report….My dad used to say that……A Marine…
