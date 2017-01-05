NBC and Washington Post Rush to Present “Anonymous Sources” Again,…

See if you can notice something familiar?

trump-tweet-nbc-intelligence

NBC: “A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News that the report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says that U.S. intelligence picked up senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump’s win.

The source described the intelligence about the celebration, first reported by the Washington Post, as a minor part of the overall intelligence report, which makes the case that Russia intervened in the election”. (more)

 WaPo: “Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton as a geopolitical win for Moscow, according to U.S. officials who said that American intelligence agencies intercepted communications in the aftermath of the election in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome (more)

This MSM construct is almost identical to how the entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative originated a month ago:

wikileaks-duck

FLASHBACK:  […] In essence, the MSM takes a politically manipulated original intelligence claim and pushes a political media angle within a manufactured story of their own creation.

When the media reports on their own media reports the concentric circle of a self fulfilling narrative expands toward the infinite horizon of nothingness.

(History Repeats – The same wagon returns full circle)

Reminder: ♠ The Washington Post is the MSM media outlet for the CIA.  ♦ CNN is the MSM media outlet for the U.S. State Department. ♣ Bloomberg is the MSM media outlet specializing in the Mamet Principle, and gaslighting…. and ♦ AP / Reuters / NBC and Alphabets are typical leftist MSM.

  1. Ron says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Good people the whole damn WORLD OVER celebrated the Trump victory. FINALLY, Delivery from Globalism!!!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  2. Trumpstumper says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    What Ron said, x 1,000🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    The Failing New York Times is the media outlet for smug a-holes.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. dianeax says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    “Senior officials in the Russian government celebrated Donald Trump’s victory…”

    I could have told you that. Has nothing to do with hacking or interfering or being bff’s or fake news. Who’d want to deal with Hillary?!

    My patience is wearing very thin.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
      January 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Even Bill Clinton doesn’t want to deal with Hillary.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • flova says:
      January 5, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      Smart people, those Russians. You know I don’t give a flyin’ fig how we got the info that Clinton and Podesta are dirty rotten dogs who tried to steal the election colluding with their media whores. I’m just glad it came out.

      If it was the Russians, some 12 year-old kid or a DNC insider, who the heck cares? Whoever it is we owe them a big hug and a Public Service medal!

      Like

      Reply
  6. nunnyadayambiddness says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    “Sticks and Stones……….” President (E) Trump has this under control. No worries. MAGA! LLtR!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. milktrader says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Russians celebrated Trump, so what. Wolf Blitzer celebrated Hillary. Now that’s a big deal.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. LP says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Looks like Kerry in his swansong farewell address has added the UK to the shortlist of who to blame for their failures.
    ‘John Kerry blames Britain for derailing Obama’s plan for intervention in Syria’

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/05/john-kerry-us-syria-intervention-plan-britain-obama

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. 3x1 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Day 1 of taking office:

    Memo to ALL intelligence agencies:

    Effective immediately, all funding and operations cease until: “A senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge” comes forward and submits his/her resignation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. milktrader says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I also propose we re-brand the so-called Mainstream Media (there isn’t anything mainstream about them) to the Globalist Propagandist Media (or GPM for short).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    This kind of goes with the Russian hacking flap.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Since all the Hillary supporters destroyed city after city–Does that make then Anti-Americans??
    It just galls me the number of brain dead Americans that are eating the slop that Obama, Obama’s Minions and Obama’s Media are feeding them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. The Devilbat says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Damn right they celebrated. Hillary and the globalists wanted to go to war with Russia.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. VegasGuy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Hum…Senior officials in my household (actually Seniors…LOL) celebrated Trump’s victory….

    See something…? Say something…? Could THEY be hackers…?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Rebel Mope says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I submit the “celebrating” could very well be more about the life breathed back into their Middle East pipeline and less about Trump winning. Although, the only way for the Russian pipeline to survive is Hillary’s defeat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    My God, STOP already with this Russian hack stuff!

    This is like reheating chicken noodle soup again and again a dozen times. Eventually it turns to mush, with no discernible ingredients.

    Russian hacking = mush!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. freepetta says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    More BS. Anonymously I say the intelligence is by political hacks.

    Like

    Reply
  19. EveryDayWoman says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Thank God President Trump is not your average Republican! He actually fights back and calls out the liberal media lies:)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. All Hype says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I bet you senior officials in Israel celebrated too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Spencer's Mom says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Would anyone please explain what the “Mamet Principle” is?

    I know who David Mamet is, but I’m just not sure what the Mamet Principle is…

    Like

    Reply
  22. ECM says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    If I was Russian, i’d be celebrating Trump’s win, too–not exactly sure, however, how that means they’re guilty of hacking,but I’m sure, any minute now, that’ll be explained in very clear, cogent, terms, not the least bit adulterated by innuendo, fraud, and heaps of bovine fertilizer.

    Any minute now…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. LP says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Definition of ‘Wankerati’:

    ‘When the media reports on their own media reports the concentric circle of a self fulfilling narrative expands toward the infinite horizon of nothingness.’

    I’m having a laugh.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Bull Durham says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I noticed a smile on Lavrov’s face. Nuke Them!!!!!

    If this ridiculous crapola is what Clapper wants to be known for, we have him. He’s an ass-clown.
    The entire Obama admin, Leftists and neo-cons included from the Right Side are ass-clowns.

    Ass-clowns are funny clowns. They are sad sacks. They act like mentally challenged people, so we don’t laugh. We are sickened by them.

    But if we could, we’d fire pies at them, water balloons, shovelfuls of barnyard shit, hose them with ice water, chase them the hell out of town.

    Ass-clown committee, ass-clown speakers, ass-clown topic.

    Beneath the dignity of Making America Great Again.

    Puke inducing officials. Not a one of them better than organic matter stuck to the nation’s shoe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. yacov d says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    How about calling them the “occupied” media

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. fobdangerclose says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Off the subject at bit but,,,

    As we know the DNC voter base is large cities an the left coast areas.

    Is it the same with NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC,CNBC do their ratings viewers also come from the same limited areas.

    Is there a data source that has this info.

    Seems add revenue is being wasted due to this limited market regarding the very low income and jobs in these areas!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Trumpmendous says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Why anyone would think that the Russians needed to hack anything with the free flow of top secret information from anonymous intelligence officials is beyond me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Blibber says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Celebration, eh?
    So…Wolf Blitzer dancing on live TV – and other media partying and having drinks (on TV) AFTER Hillary’s corrupt DNC ‘win’ wasn’t and issue, eh???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. freddy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    When Mattis and Flynn tell me it is so then I’m good until then this pariotic good American taxpayer who believes in our cops military and intellegence guys out in the field believes not one word of McCain Clapper or Brennan….Sorry if that is disrespectful but those guys are clear liars. Stone cold liars doing a hiy job on Trump……period end of report….My dad used to say that……A Marine…

    Like

    Reply

