Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…

President-elect Donald Trump’s top strategist sat for a rare radio interview Friday morning, urging conservative voters to ‘hold people accountable’ in the White House – including himself – as the new administration gets off the ground. (Audio Below)

Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor said afterward that he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire as he steers the president’s strategic ship through waters infested with Democrats and moderate Republicans alike.  “Deplorables and Hobbits should stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable – including me”… (more)

250 Responses to Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…

  1. Howie says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:37 am

    Can’t wait for the 20th. It will be great. Trump is heading to the WH to undo as much as he can before the parties. It will be a blitz of getting things undone. Tearing down government roadblocks. Time to up anchor and get the show on the road.

    • FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
      December 31, 2016 at 2:00 am

      Throughout this movement I have pictured Donald as the Captain of a ship like this:

      Call it the USS Deplorable, if you like.

      We were coming to stop the madness of the globalist dream/nightmare of world domination. Our enemies attacked him/us with everything they had, sending wave after wave to capsize us, sink us, destroy us. But after each wave there we were, still standing. Advancing. Closer and closer, with Captain Trump at the wheel yelling, “Full speed ahead!”

      Be warned, globalists: We have not yet begun to fight.

    • supertalk says:
      December 31, 2016 at 2:37 am

      I loved hearing from Bannon, but is was a shame the Matt couldn’t ask him any important questions regarding current events. You can tell Steve has massive discipline right now. He doesn’t want to make a single wave right now until Trump is sworn in, we won’t hear Steve opine on a G.D. thing except his brilliant “American Nationalists need to hold us accountable” message.

      I miss the days of Bannon speaking truth to power on Sirius, but he understands the how high the stakes are and he’s not risking his influence for media minutes. VERY SMART PATRIOT. We are so lucky to have him as the people’s rep in Trump’s cabinet.

      • Howie says:
        December 31, 2016 at 2:40 am

        We now have The Good, The democrats, and the RINOS.

      • clearmorning7 says:
        December 31, 2016 at 10:01 am

        Agreed, Mr. S. Bannon is a brilliant choice by P.E. Trump I am so glad that Mr. Bannon is part of the whole team chosen. I surly miss him on the radio, I just started listening to him a little over a year ago and learned so much from him. He was such a humanist, very respectful as well as knowledgeable. I must admit I get so angry at those that do not know him and try to smear him with their “repeated talking points” which are out an out lies about him. If they would just take time and listen to this “true American” that served his nation and actually continues to do so – at great personal/reputation cost, but that is the “nasty politics game,,,so glad we are attempting and succeeding to change that, and thank you again Sundance for that opportunity!

      • not2worryluv says:
        December 31, 2016 at 1:20 pm

        It’s the calm before the storm right now. Let’s not forget we’re part of the crew and can’t abandon ship when the going gets right.

        We the people now have the pen and the phone to clear the decks of GOPe rats and Make America Great Again!

    • TheseTruths says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      “Trump is heading to the WH to undo as much as he can before the parties.”
      Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention in the past, but I don’t remember this happening before. Trump is so focused — completely the opposite of what they all portrayed him to be. But we knew.

    • Pam says:
      December 31, 2016 at 1:01 pm

      That’s right Howie. Trump will have a big mess to undo when it comes to all over Obama’s executive orders but I think Trump is up to the challenge.

      Great interview with Bannon. Thanks Sundance!

  2. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:38 am

    No worries Steve, some of us will be with you at all times… good on ya. Now Git’r Done.

    Make America America Again.

    #WAR

    • Howie says:
      December 31, 2016 at 1:47 am

      One major improvement would be to allow the police to profile again as probable cause and get rid of disparate impact nonsense. The left would really go nutso on that one.

      • pyromancer76 says:
        December 31, 2016 at 3:14 am

        Agree. These two are absolutely essential if we are to become a nation of laws again. I thank Sundance for his earlier post on disparate impact. Maybe someone can post the link so we all can refresh our memories and keep the details close.

        • repsort says:
          December 31, 2016 at 8:51 am

          Without breaking up the medical monopolies, throwing some powerful healthcare execs in jail, holding Wall St. fraudsters accountable and going after the seemingly untouchable political class (Clintons, etc) there will be no restoration of the rule of law…

          • mikeyboo says:
            December 31, 2016 at 9:25 am

            I think you are correct but there is a lot to do in order to right the ship. Just sapping their power would be a great first step-especially knowing the difficulty of that step. Maybe then we can see them penniless and jailed.

      • Lisa Reynolds says:
        December 31, 2016 at 5:55 am

        I already suggested this to Trump, but it was in regards to airport security. Perhaps you could suggest it in the broader arena of police work. I suggested modeling airport security after the Israelis.

        And let the left go nutso; they’ll do it anyway over something else, so might as well let them freak out about this, too. Besides, in the last 8 years, they haven’t been put on the possible terrorist lists–WE have, and profiling is nothing compared to that.

      • dalethorn says:
        December 31, 2016 at 8:02 am

        We have an enormous problem. Multiple generations of black youth (and a lot of whites) raised on gangsta rap, their brains rotted by lack of real music, education, you name it. It’ll take decades to defuse that problem, short of some kind of reeducation camps.

        • RG says:
          December 31, 2016 at 9:25 am

          I agree with your statement. The carnage has been deep and long. 8 years of Clinton, 8 years of Bush, and 8 years of Obama. If you were 10 when Clinton was elected, you are now 34-35 years old. That pretty well explains a lot of twisted thinking and ignorance that is present in our country.

      • Paco Loco says:
        December 31, 2016 at 11:24 am

        If the police were allowed to profile, Obama would have been arrested years ago. The “undocumented” bastard and his socialist clap trap needs to be ridiculed into oblivion. We can only hope that Trump is able to unseal the posers files so the American people can finally see what a fraud he is.

      • RP says:
        December 31, 2016 at 11:57 am

        They can start here and bring back these PSAs

  3. fleporeblog says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:41 am

    I love that he used “Hobbits” since that is directly tied to McCain! Bannon is going to be so great for our next President because he gets it to the core of his being!

    • Howie says:
      December 31, 2016 at 1:50 am

      McCain and his new gang of crooks will be a big pain. Us Trump backers do not like him.

    • KBR says:
      December 31, 2016 at 5:16 am

      As soon as possible (she has no email yet) I am going to email Ronna McDaniel to tell her I won’t donate to Repubs until Repubs get behind our new President with support instead of knives. Not paying for those knives.

      I have the email written. It names names that will cause less funding into the RNC. One is McCain. (Ryan, Graham, McConnell also mentioned.)

      Neoconning and warhawking-for-profit are not something I want to pay for either.

      If GOP realizes it will be money-starved until it gets its act together with DJT, perhaps it will encourage cooperation.

      For me, its Trump positions or no dough.

      • Lisa Reynolds says:
        December 31, 2016 at 5:56 am

        Although he’s not making waves at the moment, you’d better put John Cornyn on that watch list of fools opposing the president. He’ll fall right in line, trust me!

        • oldtoenail says:
          December 31, 2016 at 7:45 am

          I live in Texas and do not want John Cornyn to fall in line. I want him out of government and put into the rest home where he belongs. He is a poster child for fat, bloated, incompetent, self serving, government.

          • India Maria says:
            December 31, 2016 at 8:10 am

            Ditto. Ironic that our Great State of Texas has two senators who are Big Time Globalists. I will be doing what I can to primary ToxicTed out should someone, ANYONE, run against him.

        • Lisa Reynolds says:
          December 31, 2016 at 11:31 am

          Sorry. I didn’t make myself clear–Cornyn will go along with the betrayers, so, yeah, vote him out (I tried last time, but it didn’t work). He’s a weasel, and he needs to go away!

        • redsequin4 says:
          December 31, 2016 at 2:55 pm

          Jeff Flake is another open borders, Trump hater. AND he’s up for reelection in 2018. Hopefully he’ll have a strong law and order challenger who’ll send him packing.

      • JustMe says:
        December 31, 2016 at 8:35 am

        I got a solicitation letter from the RNC last week. I did exactly what you are planning. I wrote a quick letter documenting all the ways the RNC tried to derail their candidate. I told them either get on the Trump Train, or you’ll not see a dime from me.

        In the spirit of the season, I wrapped a piece of Kingsford charcoal in plastic and mailed that back along with the letter.

      • Kristin says:
        December 31, 2016 at 8:49 am

        The RNC has been calling for contributions in Trumps name every day this week. Told them I am waiting and watching what the GOP in DC is doing. Call me back in 6 months….

      • skipper1961 says:
        December 31, 2016 at 10:40 am

        KBR,
        I know it probably isn’t her personal email address, but here is the one that came from a piece of what I consider spam. (You know, rino solicitation stuff, from Ms. McDaniel)…. Ronna McDaniel contact@rnchq.com I hope it helps, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

      • Griffin says:
        December 31, 2016 at 12:36 pm

        “President-elect Trump has personally asked me to run the RNC beginning in 2017.
        I wanted to reach out to you first because you’re listed as a loyal grassroots donor who helped us win big last November.
        As a former Trump delegate and the Chairman of the Michigan GOP, I understand that grassroots leaders like you are the lifeblood of our Party. We won thanks to you.
        But the fight isn’t over. In fact, it’s never over. We can never sit back and get complacent because we won an election.
        We won because we never rested, we never gave up. Like me, you fought until the very end. And that’s the winning attitude I will bring to the RNC as your next chairman.
        But before I humbly accept the honor to serve our Party, I’m asking you to give us an early start on our 2017 investments by making an end-of-year contribution of $100, $65, $50, $35, or $15 to the RNC.
        Winning the election was just step one. Now it’s time to get to work and support President-elect Trump’s America First agenda and rebuild our country.
        But if you think the mainstream media was rough on us during the election, just wait until Trump officially becomes our president. We will face a never-ending onslaught of lies, attacks, and dirty tactics intended to divide us and distort our message.
        Thanks to your support, we were able to deliver our message straight to the American voter.
        And it never would’ve happened without the RNC’s investments in top-notch voter data, digital marketing efforts, unbeatable ground game, and communications team that relentlessly held the media responsible.
        My plan is not to let up one, single inch. We will continue to grow the winning program you and Reince built over the last four years.
        But I will need your help sustaining it. 2017 will be one of the most exciting years of our lives as Americans.
        This year you got to see our Party win. But in 2017, you’re going to see your COUNTRY win again!
        Please make an end-of-year contribution of $100, $65, $50, $35, or $15 before December 31 at 11:59 PM to help our Party keep winning.

        Thank you and God bless you,

        Ronna McDaniel contact@gopteam.gop

  4. Sentient says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:47 am

    Build the wall.
    Have DOJ secure the signed voter rolls in CA and – using the data on illegals with drivers’ licenses – cross-reference for non-citizen voters in 2016. Obtain fingerprint evidence from the voters rolls and make sure illegal voters are immediately and permanently deported.
    Pass the Kate Steinle Law.

  5. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:07 am

    For the first time we the people get a voice! We elect these senate and congress based on their promises and they have never delivered but served their own self interests! We must hold the new adm to their promises! Bannon is right!

  6. psadie says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:18 am

    Bannon is sending the Trump supporters a message for they EXPECT the Republicans to deal Trump a blow. He wants US to hold them ALL accountable by “letting Congress hear from us when there are roadblocks to accomplishing Trump’s goals!” That is how Congress will bend to Trump’s will who is using common sense not politics. First order of the day on January 3rd is to call your House Reps and DEMAND they VOTE NO on Paul Ryan for Speaker. The louder we are the more afraid they will get for we can bury the remaining RINOs one by one.
    Americans are NOT TO BE TRIFLED WITH REGARDING TRUMP’S AGENDA for that is why we voted for him. Those Congressmen that go against him go AGAINST THE WILL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE and they will feel our WRATH. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
    WHAT would they do if millions of Americans marched on DC and stood on the Mall armed???

    • Howie says:
      December 31, 2016 at 2:32 am

      The Bozo establishment critters in congress remind me of morons sitting in their rooms sniffing glue.

    • angryduc says:
      December 31, 2016 at 2:48 am

      each should be indicted.

    • seabrznsun says:
      December 31, 2016 at 3:30 am

      Put this number in your contact information: Congressional Switchboard 1-202-224-3121
      You can reach the office of any representative, senator, perspective leaders of each chamber, or any office of anyone with whom you care to speak (leave a message). All relayed information is recorded and placed on record. Let’s let our voices be heard!

      • KBR says:
        December 31, 2016 at 5:48 am

        Thanks, seabrznsun!

      • psadie says:
        December 31, 2016 at 1:49 pm

        Great number to have and it is in my phone READY TO CALL ON TUESDAY!!!

        • seabrznsun says:
          December 31, 2016 at 2:02 pm

          I’ve had it on speed dial for the past 8 years Sadie. I think most there hate to see my number come up. There was one occasion when I called my Senator at 7am to leave my desired outcome on a vote coming up. My Senator answered to phone! Nice chat.

          • InvestingforOne says:
            December 31, 2016 at 3:16 pm

            Sea, back in the days when Dems were human, I called an Oregon Congressman one evening for him, afternoon for me. He answered his phone, too. We had not only a nice chat, but a long chat. I think he was lonesome.
            It started out with my issue – vitamins, I think, and moved to general political issues. Very interesting. He was so disillusioned I was sorry for him. He didn’t run for a third term. He left without the usual fortune. He didn’t say so, but I don’t think he took any “donations” from special interests. Really opened my eyes.
            Not all politicians are crooks. It pays to get to know them personally, if possible.

            • seabrznsun says:
              December 31, 2016 at 4:07 pm

              I agree One. My interaction was similar in that we had a warm dialogue and there was no feeling he was attempting to just tell me something to appease me. My Senator is what seems a good ol’ country gentleman who cared about not only the impact of his State, but also what was right for the everyday American.
              I’m sorry to hear your guy left politics. He sounds like exactly what is needed in a politician – especially in granola eating Oregon.

    • i'm just sayin'.. says:
      December 31, 2016 at 3:06 pm

      The Movement is activated and mobilized

  7. andi lee says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:20 am

    Mr. Bannon, cheering (and praying) you on, from Texas! Need any help, just holler!

  8. anarchist335 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Steve mentioned Mark Levin, WTF? Googled Patriot channel and Steve was a host for 3 hours daily. Levin and glen becky also. Haven’t and never will listen. Side of Steve that is new to me. Sad

  9. angryduc says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:46 am

    It is important to understand how certain groups exist vs are extoled for political reasons.
    http://www.thepinkswastika.com/5201.html

  10. aredtailblog says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:46 am

    Time to flash that barrel of tar…

    • KBR says:
      December 31, 2016 at 5:49 am

      And bring the feathers.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:49 am

      How to achieve the Tar & Feathers effect on Congress:

      IMMEDIATELY RECALL the FIRST members who oppose the Trump Agenda.

      … Pick a FEW with strong 2018 Republican supporters of Trump and accelerate their replacement.

      … Pick ONE with no serious Republican opponent and PURPOSEFULLY VOTE in a DEM who WILL support the Trump Agenda.

      Much easier afterward to co-opt more Dems who are desperate for reelection than to flip Uniparty RINOs who are still bought and paid for by Globalists and Warmongering Defense Industries.

      [Trumpesque]

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. andi lee says:
    December 31, 2016 at 3:58 am

    Okay, this frigging pisses me off! Soliciting, encouraging minors is going too far! This is not an healthy engagement in learning civic duty.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 31, 2016 at 7:29 am

      Somehow, I don’t think “activists” are exactly what they are really looking for, if you get my drift.

    • ZZZ says:
      December 31, 2016 at 7:49 am

      grow up and get a purpose.
      stop poisoning the youth.

    • dalethorn says:
      December 31, 2016 at 7:49 am

      Communism by any other name is still Communism.

    • jeans2nd says:
      December 31, 2016 at 8:10 am

      andi – this is good. Many, many women are Trump people, activist and under 18. Looks to me like good times ahead. What fun! Wait til they meet my granddaughter…

    • singingsoul says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:06 am

      I think this is what Obama was talking about . He said on Axelrod he likes to lead young people into progressive leadership for politics and journalism.
      I think we see more of that. He also said around the world he would like to do that. He wants to develop new progressive leaders. Paraphrased.

    • 7delta says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:08 am

      Gee, nothing says “grassroots” like putting out cattle calls and paying them a few bucks to be “committed” activists for a day that don’t know what or why they’re protesting.

      The saddest and most disturbing part is that an adult who is supposedly a psychologist cannot recognize that she has to resort to fakery to support her position and that she’s encouraging others to deny reality. “There are none more deceived than those who will not see.” Not a good endorsement for her abilities as a psychologist.

      Also, Ms. The Anti-Trump misspelled @IMPLODABLE.

  12. andi lee says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:28 am

    Mr. Bannon, it appears the Canadian Embassy is sponsoring an inaugural protest march for Canadians to march in protest of our President.

    This woman claims to be a psychologist, yet is the same person encouraging 13 y.o. to become social justice warriors.

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      December 31, 2016 at 4:42 am

      Big deal…let them whine.

    • KBR says:
      December 31, 2016 at 5:20 am

      Canadians are not covered by the US Constitution. Non-citizens have no right to protest in the USA.

      Hope this is clarified and stated very soon.

    • dalethorn says:
      December 31, 2016 at 7:48 am

      I shared the DC women’s protest notice on Facebook, then I attached to it several articles quoting their hero Margaret Sanger – one of the worst if not THE worst examples of a person advocating women’s “rights”. Topping it off is the participation of their great “feminist” leader Gloria Steinem, the former Playboy Bunny and CIA associate. It’s interesting how easily some people are fooled into thinking that they’ll get more “rights” from the Left, when the Left doesn’t believe in individual rights.

    • jeans2nd says:
      December 31, 2016 at 8:17 am

      Buses from Canada? Good. We have an American welcoming committee waiting, here on the North Coast. Our guys ride two-wheeled bikes, motorized. They are welcoming people. Trusted sources say they are Trump people, very sociable.

    • singingsoul says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:08 am

      This is a good way for Canada to have relationship with Trump and American people. I am not buying anything Canadian any longer and not going to visit anymore either.
      We all can play that game.

      • Dekester says:
        December 31, 2016 at 12:05 pm

        Oh no!

        Your position is spot on. However it is really not the average Canadian that feels this way. DJT is extremely popular with many of us.

        What we are all struggling with is a bought and paid for Politically active globalist agenda.

        Soros et al are involved in all of this our PM ass wipe Trudeau has taken in far more refugees than Odumbo. Kitchener Ontario now has approx 7000 Syrians in their town.

        Had HRC gotten in our world would shortly be just one big con. With Odumbo likely head of the UN.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  13. LP says:
    December 31, 2016 at 5:16 am

    Yes indeed Mr Bannon. Have no fear the Deplorables are a rascally bunch and will keep you on the straight and narrow.
    Thanks for asking. May you live to not regret it!😀
    Happy New Year.

  14. mg says:
    December 31, 2016 at 5:50 am

    Bannon is my hero. He will need all of us in Making America Great Again. His back needs protection from hobbits like juanny mac and gramnesty. It will be up to us to 86 the rotten produce in D.C.

  15. timothyget says:
    December 31, 2016 at 7:03 am

    “Hobbits” . The use of the word is a shot at McCain.

    • 7delta says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:25 am

      I still wish the next person, preferably Republican, to speak in the Senate after McCain called people “hobbits” had looked him straight in the eye and quoted Boromir, “They have a troll.”

  16. dalethorn says:
    December 31, 2016 at 7:24 am

    I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but I’ve been following the FBI page on Facebook for a couple of years, and just this past few days they’ve been posting notices to watch out for “Border corruption”. The articles explain what they’re after, but the amazing thing is, I’ve never seen this before. It’s almost as if the FBI director is taking a last poke at Obama before Trump takes office.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. ZZZ says:
    December 31, 2016 at 7:36 am

    ya know, the Hobbits were pretty successful in ridding their world of evil so…watch our mccain…

  18. Bob Thoms says:
    December 31, 2016 at 7:46 am

    i wish Andrew was around to witness all this. Gold bless Andrew. Breitbart Lives!!!!

  19. Jambo says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:03 am

    Happy new year treepers from all your Australian brothers and sisters.
    2016 has given the world hope, where USA has led Western democracies must follow.

    The Obama Putin desperate last act has exposed the Republican fifth column perfectly. McCain, Ryan, McConnell are all toxic swamp dwellers.

    Truly an epic year, once in a lifetime.

    Thanks to all at this site for getting the free world back on track.

    God bless, be safe, this is only the start. Truly Churchill’s the end of the beginning. Thousands of years of civilisation will not be squandered on the altar of those who do not care to defend it. The tide has turned and, through the work of good men, defences will be built to ensure that it never again threatens what so many have died to preserve.

    Look to the new year with hope and be strong. Anything is possible.

  20. India Maria says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:33 am

    Throws a bone at Globalist Levin. Good. Look how Levin is speaking out against the Israel betrayal. This is a “PEOPLE’S” movement, and we flyover dopes do not hold the power of office, the power of the media, the power of BigMoney. But we hold The Numbers, and as Bannon says, we should stay engaged. He did not ONCE say “be sophisticated” about your engagement. He simply said “stay engaged.” We REDNECKS do the best we can. We pay taxes, we fight in wars, we obey signal lights, and we fret over our bills and kids. If we communicate with NOBLES like Cornyn, RatRyan or McConnell in an unpolished manner, well then these PRIVILEGED ELITES need to simply get down into the mud, and the blood, and the tears with us, because this is where WE live. And, this is not their country. It is OUR country.

  21. MK Wood says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:49 am

    An important quote from Bannon, that I failed to save the link to, is that his goal since the 2008 financial meltdown is to destroy the left. I believe that includes all who are a part of the UniParty. It made me extremely pleased when Trump brought Bannon on as an official advisor.My hope is that they groom some of the younger ones (Steve Miller already has the mindset) to continue this movement to victory.

    This will be a long term fight as the progs are so entrenched in our system they have grown roots (look at the education system and modern unions). In fact with the cultural marxist controlling most of Western Europe and much of urban US it may be a neverending battle.

    Never compromise. That is how the conservative side was usurped by the neocons. No quarter should be everyone’s mantra.

    • singingsoul says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:36 am

      Trump administration is going to get much pressure from the Rinos to conform to their idea of the future and not Trump’s. We need to fight for the wall for deportation for lower taxes and normalization of Russia.
      Putin I say is dangerous but the more we need to have a relationship with him to keep him in check. We even can work together to fight ISIS.

  23. dogsmaw says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:41 am

    Message direct from The Shire to Steve Bannon:

    Hobbits will stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable!!!

  24. repsort says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:46 am

    LOL You rednecks got TRIGGERED!

    • kimosaabe says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:38 am

      Yep. It’s all most as the self proclaimed rednecks are really special snowflakes so easily offended that they were looking for something to be offended over. Put on your big boy pants and GET OVER IT. Can we all just move along now?

  25. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:49 am

    Don’t worry Steve. When ya’ll are doing right, we’ll be your biggest supporters. When ya’ll screw up, we’ll let you know. #NeverAgain are we going to let our employee (the POTUS) lead us into globalism without a fight.

  26. james23 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:49 am

    Agree with Bannon. The people here and elsewhere who pushed back against Willard Romney as SOS got it, and helped persuade Mr Trump to make a different, better SOS pick.

    • Sherlock says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:38 pm

      I agree, good example.

      • Sherlock says:
        December 31, 2016 at 12:43 pm

        Trump is very big-hearted. I think his instinct is to forgive and forget. I also know he is an incredibly fast learner. He tried to be magnanimous to Clinton (“I don’t want to hurt her, they are good people”) and she repaid him by yelling about Russians and joining (tacitly at least) in the Stein nonsense and electoral college crap. He tried to be magnanimous to Obama, saying that Obama is a “good guy” and is helping with a smooth transition. Obama repaid him by screaming about Russians, passing thousands of new regs, taking an unprecedented UN action with three weeks left in his presidency, and expelling diplomats, etc. He helped Rubio salvage his career, and Rubio has already turned on him.
        And so on.

        If Trump ever believed that these snakes would actually deal in good faith, hopefully he has been completely disabused of that notion. These are not “good people”, they are scum and just have to be defeated, again and again. No quarter.

  27. youme says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:21 am

    I am sure Steve knows what America is now up against:
    Roberto D. Hernández ,an assistant professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at San Diego State University, calls for white genocide

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/30/why-white-genocide-is-key-to-the-earths-survival-white-genocide-from-baldwin-to-ciccariello-maher/

  28. RP says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:23 am

    In my world view, if President Trump makes any backroom deals to cover for any fraud, corruption, High Crimes and Misdemeanors or any criminal activity by sitting or former politicians, staffers and lobbyists he will lose my support 100%. I don’t care about the wall or how many jobs he brings back until LAW AND ORDER is restored and no one is too big to prosecute for offenses against this country and her people. This includes Obama and his fraudulent birth certificate and citizenship status.

    I am very, very angry that he was quick to ‘pardon’ Clinton’s by simply waving it off as “They’ve suffered enough already” – this is UNACCEPTABLE. I am, however still on-board hoping Trump is playing rope-a-dope until he is seated behind the levers of power and has a layer of protection around him.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 31, 2016 at 11:21 am

      Observation: Trump has yet to let us down and consistently surprises the Dems.
      .
      Question: Was Trump’s “suffered enough” comment a decision, tactic or strategy?

      A decision NEVER to investigate Hillary?

      A tactic to TEMPORARILY let it go … provided Dems play ball in passing his Agenda?

      A strategy to INSTEAD go after Clinton Foundation DONORS by conditionally flipping the Clintons against them?

      So much more fun to CHEER the possibilities that Trump keeps converting to reality.

      • RP says:
        December 31, 2016 at 12:03 pm

        Like I said, I’m holding hope he is playing rope-a-dope until he gets into office.

        I do however disagree with the ‘A tactic to TEMPORARILY let it go … provided Dems play ball in passing his Agenda?’

        Isn’t this EXACTLY what brought us to this point of globalist first, corruption, fraud, bribery and feeling of invincibility in DC today? Blackmail is a more common word used.

  29. Guy K. says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:27 am

    Just rid us of Obamacare before myself and my family go broke. I mean it. Don’t let ball-less pu$$ie$ in Congress try to “nibble around the edges” and delay its removal until 2018 or 2019. Get the f**k rid of it on January 21, dammit.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:45 am

      Obama care has bled me dry over the past several years; sky high premiums, sky high deductibles, and greatly reduced network of providers. I used to see the top doctors in my region; they no longer are available to me.

      Cold anger my friends.

      • freddy says:
        December 31, 2016 at 10:59 am

        Bled me too it’s unreal to pay 400.00 a month and 5K deductable while watching all the illegals get Medicaid and all for free. Then I know a person with cancer ran down and signed up with Blue Cross and could not be refused for pre existing. They racked up nearly a million in treatments and yes paid the deductables but for a mil in doctor bills would you pay the 5K…Yes . This is part of what’s wrong………..

        • Dems B. Dcvrs says:
          December 31, 2016 at 12:05 pm

          Sure it is Bleeding you dry, that was Democrats Plan from start. Obamacare was designed to fail.
          Ultimate Goals of Obamacare are:
          1) Force Americans to Beg for Single-Payer Universal Big-Brother pseudo-Health Care.
          2) Ensure Democrats forever Entitlement voting block (welfare, free-loaders, u-owe-mes, illegals, …) are bought and paid for.

        • WSB says:
          December 31, 2016 at 1:42 pm

          That’s what I used to pay. Last year…$608. This year, $675. Just spent one entire day reducing the plan backwards to $598 with double the deduction.

          We need a replacement on January 20th and a repeal on January 21st. PLEASE!

    • singingsoul says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:48 am

      Obama care is so bad for many people. Ryan is dragging his feet on it. Maybe let Trump know the changes need to be made soon. The republicans screwed up by giving Obama care to Obama

    • Dems B. Dcvrs says:
      December 31, 2016 at 11:54 am

      The Backstabbers of GOPe and RiNoC cowards are going to back peddle on Terminating Obamacare.

      Trump needs to sign an Executive Order – Requiring Enforcement of ALL Laws, policies, and regulations to Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches of Government. Then we will see how long the DemRats, GOPe, and RiNoCs allow crapola sandwiches like Obamcare to linger on.

      First Act of 2017 Congress should be absolute Termination of Obamacare.
      Second Act of 2017 Congress should be Medical TORT Reform.
      Third Act of 2017 Congress Declare War on Illegals – Immediate arrest and deportation of all Illegals and that includes their Anchor babies and brats.

  30. Victorious Grace Good says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:50 am

    RP,

    I had a dream last night wherein-within minutes of the innauguration there were many law enforcement agents who very orderly placed many under arrest.

  31. freddy says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Mr. Bannon you have done well for us..Thanks… Reality is the train will be soon stopped as some large rocks have fallen on the tracks. Ryan McCain Lindsay Flake……They are the obstacles to progress and must be moved or broken into pieces for the train to continue….. The people who elect them are under some sort of spell so it must come from within. We are in the middle of a giant hit job and obstruction attempt as we speak. Old McCain is pulling a fast one with this Russian ruse and so anxious to hold hearings on Thursday to berate Trump as in collusion with Putin…..Ryan is batting on deck and Lindsay is preparing his bipartisan statements to the corrupt press. Please stop them and discredit their evil plots. Hacking John Podesta does not equal expelling diplomats or declaring war John…We see through you………..

    • GaryT says:
      December 31, 2016 at 11:54 am

      No, no! We primaried Graham because we were angry as hell and fed up with him. Wouldn’t you be? There sudden materialized 7, count ’em 7 candidates for his seat, including him. Graham is not new to “vote splitting” obviously. He got the 50% requirement and we were left puzzled and helpless. NO spell here, thank you!

  32. markstoval says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:21 am

    “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…

    Note the “all” there. He is saying hold all government employees at all levels accountable. Of course, holding elected officials accountable is easier as you can vote against them. When it is not election time, what can you do?

    You can help to mold public opinion perhaps. The internet allows many people to get in on the opinion molding act. You can also e-mail your local elected officials as well as those in another state. Some say that letters don’t matter but I have read for decades that the opposite is true —- a small amount of mail (snail mail) or other forms of communication are sometimes seen as an “avalanche”.

    For your letter too be in the “for” or “against” pile does some good, but a well written letter is better than a thoughtless rant. Try not to be like the individual who thinks ranting over small things makes her feel intelligent. Learn to write concise, polite, integument letters or e-mails. Your e-mail will not change the world but a well written one could impact the thoughts of a public official.

    It is important not to sound like a cliche. Remember that the other side is the one that thinks of us as “fly over country”, rednecks, and “knuckle-draggers” and other even worse things. Don’t feed their bias. Don’t prove their prejudiced ideas of conservatives.

    Disclaimer Note: as one born and raised in Tennessee I feel that adults can read “redneck” without running to their safe place.

    • Texian says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:18 pm

      Whenever liberals enter the discussion topic I prefer ranting like this.. (my in-laws know never to bring up politics while I’m sitting at the holiday dinner table).

  33. David says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:29 am

    Notice the Republickans who rushed to support the anti- Russian sanctions without seeing any valid proof of what they did. Those are the anti-Trump. Because it is all a hoax to delegitimize Trump. So far I know they are Ryan, McCain, Lindsey. They are enemies of the movement.

    • RP says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:06 pm

      There is another snake in the grass I am extremely wary of – one that has been seemingly hissing support for Trump the last few months…that King clown from New York.

  34. Dems B. Dcvrs says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:31 am

    “he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire”

    If only that were Legal, we wouldn’t be at this critical juncture in America.

    Problem through out America is Lack of Accountability.

    • Lisa Reynolds says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:10 pm

      I’m not sure the problem is lack of accountability so much as it is a tried and true way of holding elected officials accountable. On one hand, voting them back in is our fault, but on the other, there seems not to be a very good way to “hold their feet to the fire” once they get in office. Let’s not kid ourselves–calling and writing have not done much good in the past eight years (and beyond).

      I and others have asked this before: How do we do a better job of holding elected officials accountable?

      I would really like some sensible, doable, concrete answers to this question, and although I’ve thought about it a lot, I have yet to come up with anything. It seems we elect people who basically ignore us for 4 or 6 years until it’s suddenly time for their names to be on a ballot; then they straighten up for a short while and do what’s right.

      I dunno what the answer is, but it seems to me that WE (not Trump) need to figure this out and pronto!

      • andi lee says:
        December 31, 2016 at 3:56 pm

        IF the election system is rigged (I highly suspect it is, State by State – an inside job, inaddititon to-…. how else did Obama win a 2nd term, otherwise?) that would certainly bring an entirely different perspective to light. TrueTheVote &JumpVote is working that aspect.
        Realizing yet, there are many teams out there working different angles to bringing the cabal down? Go Whitehats!

        Civic duty (contacting Rep) is the proper course of action per The Bill of Rights. – Stay the course, unless Trump team tells of a different course. We’re fighting to reinstate our Founding Documents.

  35. jstanley01 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    Oh we will, Mr. Bannon. We will….

  36. Sherlock says:
    December 31, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    Bannons quote is very important and I’m glad it received it’s own thread. I think he is saying three things: First, he is serious about doing what they were elected to do. Second, they will receive intense pressure to do just the opposite and THEY must not yield, and we must make sure they don’t yield. Third, those who will pressure them to backtrack must be pressured to get the h*** out of the way (Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Graham, and dozens of others, as well as the media). If we are to actually succeed and not just nibble around the edges, we must fight every day as hard as we did during the campaign. Tough to do, tough to stay focused, but if we do we’ll win. If not, we won’t.

  37. Paco Loco says:
    December 31, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    If you want to influence congress you need to interrupt their funding machine. They are constantly raising funds for the next election and that’s first on their agenda – money. We need to target the RINOS and get them out in the 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections. This is a long war and we have to be dedicated to “re patriot” the swamp over the next eight years. If Trump executes an economic recovery and the US booms, the Dems will never regain power in our life times.

    • Sherlock says:
      December 31, 2016 at 3:30 pm

      I agree. I won’t be donating to the GOP directly at all unless and until it is clear they will give 100% support to Trump’s agenda.

  38. Texian says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    In the fog of war, even with the best laid plans battles descend into struggles of loosely organized chaos. Support and direction are critical to victory. In the heat of battle criticism serves no purpose – support and direction toward the goal is paramount for those in the crucible..

  39. Trumped1 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    take over the GOP
    Only way that ensure that this will carry on even without Trump(8years)

  40. History teaches says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Trump is going to redefine the ‘bully pulpit’ in a way that will be history making. In this era we have media and communications methods far beyond those available when the term was first used.

    He has already revolutionized how a Presidential candidate/PE communicates directly to the people. Intuitively savvy, smart, shrewd and forward thinking, Trump single handedly made the MSM irrelevant in terms of expressing his thoughts and feelings.

    I think that once he is in office he changes the game again. We’ve all followed his underdog climb over insurmountable odds to be where he is now. But no one has yet seen him in action as the President. Once he sits in the Oval Office he literally will be in the most important position in the world. With awesome responsibilities and mighty levers of power. I think he will bring such dignity and respect to the office that his deeds will drown out the predictable whining from the leftist losers.

    Trump as President will still be Trump the person. Therefore I think he will still use social media as well as strategic old school media to constantly explain his reasoning and his actions. And a big part of the bully pulpit has always been to uplift and stimulate morale. Obviously the MSM and Democrat politicians will try to do what they can to put obstacles in his way and discourage supporters. If you think GWB was demonized, you ain’t seen anything yet!

    Trump has consistently outsmarted his critics and whipped them into cowardly fanaticism. Minutes after he takes the oath, reality will hit those enemies. They think their protests and old playbook of personal destruction still will be effective, but this is unprecedented territory. Trump will have the final word, and will constantly use the bully pulpit to ridicule the fanatics and enact authentic hope and change while bringing about his transformation of America one step at a time.

  41. Çãrpэ† ßømßэЯ (@carpet_bomber) says:
    December 31, 2016 at 1:44 pm

    Democrat operative @JessicaTarlov openly admitting to voter fraud? plan to bus people from Iowa to vote in WI & MI?

    • Sherlock says:
      December 31, 2016 at 1:59 pm

      Much more likely they are talking about the sort of stuff in this article–failing to send volunteers to canvas in Wisconsin, for example, and failing to muster troops in Michigan from Iowa. Just more finger pointing by various aspects of the Clinton machine, all blaming each other now. (Busing in volunteers is common–Trump bused in volunteers from CA to Nevada to door knock there, for example).
      http://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/michigan-hillary-clinton-trump-232547

      BTW, I hate the nasally voice of that Tarlow person.

      • Sherlock says:
        December 31, 2016 at 2:21 pm

        BTW, notably absent in all the fingerpointing and recriminations among those in the Clinton campaign set forth in this article (which deals primarily with Michigan) is ANY mention of Russia. They know it’s b.s.

  42. Paco Loco says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    Bannon and company are going to create policy and implementation strategy that can survive the push back from the GOPe. Trump is used to fighting on multiple fronts so in some ways we’ll probably see an extension of the campaign strategies and for sure direct communication to the people. The RINOs and the Dems will not be prepared for the Trump “Blitzkreig” that will be aimed at tearing down the old DC power structure ( via wreaking ball) and then quickly laying a new foundation for limited government. Trump has four years to accomplish the restructuring and four more years to build the new smaller, more efficient and constitutional government. If he can do it in eight years, his legacy will be on a par with George Washington.

  43. markstoval says:
    December 31, 2016 at 2:14 pm

    “If he can do it in eight years, his legacy will be on a par with George Washington.”

    And if he can find and groom a worthy successor to continue the fight his legacy will be unsurpassed. Tough to think about 8 years down the road when the man has not even been sworn in, but I recall the great Reagan giving way to the Rino that came after him. I hope it does not happen again.

