Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…

President-elect Donald Trump’s top strategist sat for a rare radio interview Friday morning, urging conservative voters to ‘hold people accountable’ in the White House – including himself – as the new administration gets off the ground. (Audio Below)
Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor said afterward that he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire as he steers the president’s strategic ship through waters infested with Democrats and moderate Republicans alike. “Deplorables and Hobbits should stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable – including me”… (more)
Can’t wait for the 20th. It will be great. Trump is heading to the WH to undo as much as he can before the parties. It will be a blitz of getting things undone. Tearing down government roadblocks. Time to up anchor and get the show on the road.
Throughout this movement I have pictured Donald as the Captain of a ship like this:
Call it the USS Deplorable, if you like.
We were coming to stop the madness of the globalist dream/nightmare of world domination. Our enemies attacked him/us with everything they had, sending wave after wave to capsize us, sink us, destroy us. But after each wave there we were, still standing. Advancing. Closer and closer, with Captain Trump at the wheel yelling, “Full speed ahead!”
Be warned, globalists: We have not yet begun to fight.
Awesome post, Flotus Melania#1Fan!
Flotus!! Awesome and very representative. Can’t wait for inauguration. We will be redeemed.
Thank you for this video. It is perfect for the storm that is inevitable.
Clear the decks and beat to quarters. Get the powder monkeys below for shot and shell. Double-shot the great guns and then light the slow-match. Send the hands aloft to rig fighting canvas. We’re in for a big fight, but we’ll not run from this ‘un.
YUGE thumbs up!
WOW, how was that filmed? Made my stomach queasy.
I loved hearing from Bannon, but is was a shame the Matt couldn’t ask him any important questions regarding current events. You can tell Steve has massive discipline right now. He doesn’t want to make a single wave right now until Trump is sworn in, we won’t hear Steve opine on a G.D. thing except his brilliant “American Nationalists need to hold us accountable” message.
I miss the days of Bannon speaking truth to power on Sirius, but he understands the how high the stakes are and he’s not risking his influence for media minutes. VERY SMART PATRIOT. We are so lucky to have him as the people’s rep in Trump’s cabinet.
We now have The Good, The democrats, and the RINOS.
Agreed, Mr. S. Bannon is a brilliant choice by P.E. Trump I am so glad that Mr. Bannon is part of the whole team chosen. I surly miss him on the radio, I just started listening to him a little over a year ago and learned so much from him. He was such a humanist, very respectful as well as knowledgeable. I must admit I get so angry at those that do not know him and try to smear him with their “repeated talking points” which are out an out lies about him. If they would just take time and listen to this “true American” that served his nation and actually continues to do so – at great personal/reputation cost, but that is the “nasty politics game,,,so glad we are attempting and succeeding to change that, and thank you again Sundance for that opportunity!
It’s the calm before the storm right now. Let’s not forget we’re part of the crew and can’t abandon ship when the going gets right.
We the people now have the pen and the phone to clear the decks of GOPe rats and Make America Great Again!
“Trump is heading to the WH to undo as much as he can before the parties.”
Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention in the past, but I don’t remember this happening before. Trump is so focused — completely the opposite of what they all portrayed him to be. But we knew.
That’s right Howie. Trump will have a big mess to undo when it comes to all over Obama’s executive orders but I think Trump is up to the challenge.
Great interview with Bannon. Thanks Sundance!
No worries Steve, some of us will be with you at all times… good on ya. Now Git’r Done.
Make America America Again.
#WAR
One major improvement would be to allow the police to profile again as probable cause and get rid of disparate impact nonsense. The left would really go nutso on that one.
Agree. These two are absolutely essential if we are to become a nation of laws again. I thank Sundance for his earlier post on disparate impact. Maybe someone can post the link so we all can refresh our memories and keep the details close.
Without breaking up the medical monopolies, throwing some powerful healthcare execs in jail, holding Wall St. fraudsters accountable and going after the seemingly untouchable political class (Clintons, etc) there will be no restoration of the rule of law…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you are correct but there is a lot to do in order to right the ship. Just sapping their power would be a great first step-especially knowing the difficulty of that step. Maybe then we can see them penniless and jailed.
I already suggested this to Trump, but it was in regards to airport security. Perhaps you could suggest it in the broader arena of police work. I suggested modeling airport security after the Israelis.
And let the left go nutso; they’ll do it anyway over something else, so might as well let them freak out about this, too. Besides, in the last 8 years, they haven’t been put on the possible terrorist lists–WE have, and profiling is nothing compared to that.
“I suggested modeling airport security after the Israelis.” I have never been to Israel– what are their procedures there ?
The Israelis search all luggage meticulously and also interview passengers, one person at a time, to get a “gut sense” about them. Why are you traveling, where are you traveling, where have you been do you have any packages with you that you are carrying for someone else, etc. I’m sure there’s more including watch lists.
Thank you !
We have an enormous problem. Multiple generations of black youth (and a lot of whites) raised on gangsta rap, their brains rotted by lack of real music, education, you name it. It’ll take decades to defuse that problem, short of some kind of reeducation camps.
I agree with your statement. The carnage has been deep and long. 8 years of Clinton, 8 years of Bush, and 8 years of Obama. If you were 10 when Clinton was elected, you are now 34-35 years old. That pretty well explains a lot of twisted thinking and ignorance that is present in our country.
Thank God many of us in that age group can think for ourselves, and are raising our children to be able to do the same.
If the police were allowed to profile, Obama would have been arrested years ago. The “undocumented” bastard and his socialist clap trap needs to be ridiculed into oblivion. We can only hope that Trump is able to unseal the posers files so the American people can finally see what a fraud he is.
They can start here and bring back these PSAs
I love that he used “Hobbits” since that is directly tied to McCain! Bannon is going to be so great for our next President because he gets it to the core of his being!
McCain and his new gang of crooks will be a big pain. Us Trump backers do not like him.
Howie, I have an inkling PEOTUS Trump has McCain in a Texas two-step in short order.
Or hog tied… McCains choice ; )
As soon as possible (she has no email yet) I am going to email Ronna McDaniel to tell her I won’t donate to Repubs until Repubs get behind our new President with support instead of knives. Not paying for those knives.
I have the email written. It names names that will cause less funding into the RNC. One is McCain. (Ryan, Graham, McConnell also mentioned.)
Neoconning and warhawking-for-profit are not something I want to pay for either.
If GOP realizes it will be money-starved until it gets its act together with DJT, perhaps it will encourage cooperation.
For me, its Trump positions or no dough.
Although he’s not making waves at the moment, you’d better put John Cornyn on that watch list of fools opposing the president. He’ll fall right in line, trust me!
I live in Texas and do not want John Cornyn to fall in line. I want him out of government and put into the rest home where he belongs. He is a poster child for fat, bloated, incompetent, self serving, government.
Ditto. Ironic that our Great State of Texas has two senators who are Big Time Globalists. I will be doing what I can to primary ToxicTed out should someone, ANYONE, run against him.
Sorry. I didn’t make myself clear–Cornyn will go along with the betrayers, so, yeah, vote him out (I tried last time, but it didn’t work). He’s a weasel, and he needs to go away!
Jeff Flake is another open borders, Trump hater. AND he’s up for reelection in 2018. Hopefully he’ll have a strong law and order challenger who’ll send him packing.
I got a solicitation letter from the RNC last week. I did exactly what you are planning. I wrote a quick letter documenting all the ways the RNC tried to derail their candidate. I told them either get on the Trump Train, or you’ll not see a dime from me.
In the spirit of the season, I wrapped a piece of Kingsford charcoal in plastic and mailed that back along with the letter.
Love it! The charcoal was an especially nice touch!
The RNC has been calling for contributions in Trumps name every day this week. Told them I am waiting and watching what the GOP in DC is doing. Call me back in 6 months….
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know it probably isn’t her personal email address, but here is the one that came from a piece of what I consider spam. (You know, rino solicitation stuff, from Ms. McDaniel)…. Ronna McDaniel contact@rnchq.com I hope it helps, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
Is this the email everyones discussing?(sent yesterday) Looks like Ronna is the new Reince…
“President-elect Trump has personally asked me to run the RNC beginning in 2017.
I wanted to reach out to you first because you’re listed as a loyal grassroots donor who helped us win big last November.
As a former Trump delegate and the Chairman of the Michigan GOP, I understand that grassroots leaders like you are the lifeblood of our Party. We won thanks to you.
But the fight isn’t over. In fact, it’s never over. We can never sit back and get complacent because we won an election.
We won because we never rested, we never gave up. Like me, you fought until the very end. And that’s the winning attitude I will bring to the RNC as your next chairman.
But before I humbly accept the honor to serve our Party, I’m asking you to give us an early start on our 2017 investments by making an end-of-year contribution of $100, $65, $50, $35, or $15 to the RNC.
Winning the election was just step one. Now it’s time to get to work and support President-elect Trump’s America First agenda and rebuild our country.
But if you think the mainstream media was rough on us during the election, just wait until Trump officially becomes our president. We will face a never-ending onslaught of lies, attacks, and dirty tactics intended to divide us and distort our message.
Thanks to your support, we were able to deliver our message straight to the American voter.
And it never would’ve happened without the RNC’s investments in top-notch voter data, digital marketing efforts, unbeatable ground game, and communications team that relentlessly held the media responsible.
My plan is not to let up one, single inch. We will continue to grow the winning program you and Reince built over the last four years.
But I will need your help sustaining it. 2017 will be one of the most exciting years of our lives as Americans.
This year you got to see our Party win. But in 2017, you’re going to see your COUNTRY win again!
Please make an end-of-year contribution of $100, $65, $50, $35, or $15 before December 31 at 11:59 PM to help our Party keep winning.
Thank you and God bless you,
Ronna McDaniel contact@gopteam.gop
I’ve been trashing all the GOP emails and regular mail I’ve received. Good idea to respond with “holding their feet to the fire”. I will begin to do so instead of just trashing.
Build the wall.
Have DOJ secure the signed voter rolls in CA and – using the data on illegals with drivers’ licenses – cross-reference for non-citizen voters in 2016. Obtain fingerprint evidence from the voters rolls and make sure illegal voters are immediately and permanently deported.
Pass the Kate Steinle Law.
Must be a Californian. Excellent ideas.
It will be next to impossible for anything good to pass the crooked congress this year. Most of the good stuff will come out of the executive over the wailing and howling that will emanate from the hill. 2018 will be better ground as the crooks have to face the voters again.
I love the smell of a government shutdown in the morning.
I can see it now. Congress threatens to shut down government. HAHAHA! Trump….oh no not that! Don;=’t throw me in that briar patch.
I love government shutdowns. They make very obvious how many people the government could do without RIGHT NOW! If someonecwho works for the government gas a job that is not essential, that job should not exist.
Good think Build the Wall was already passed by Congress. Bush shoulda done it.
For the first time we the people get a voice! We elect these senate and congress based on their promises and they have never delivered but served their own self interests! We must hold the new adm to their promises! Bannon is right!
Bannon is sending the Trump supporters a message for they EXPECT the Republicans to deal Trump a blow. He wants US to hold them ALL accountable by “letting Congress hear from us when there are roadblocks to accomplishing Trump’s goals!” That is how Congress will bend to Trump’s will who is using common sense not politics. First order of the day on January 3rd is to call your House Reps and DEMAND they VOTE NO on Paul Ryan for Speaker. The louder we are the more afraid they will get for we can bury the remaining RINOs one by one.
Americans are NOT TO BE TRIFLED WITH REGARDING TRUMP’S AGENDA for that is why we voted for him. Those Congressmen that go against him go AGAINST THE WILL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE and they will feel our WRATH. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
WHAT would they do if millions of Americans marched on DC and stood on the Mall armed???
The Bozo establishment critters in congress remind me of morons sitting in their rooms sniffing glue.
each should be indicted.
Looks like Pepe’s cold anger has shot up a few degrees, kek
Put this number in your contact information: Congressional Switchboard 1-202-224-3121
You can reach the office of any representative, senator, perspective leaders of each chamber, or any office of anyone with whom you care to speak (leave a message). All relayed information is recorded and placed on record. Let’s let our voices be heard!
Thanks, seabrznsun!
Great number to have and it is in my phone READY TO CALL ON TUESDAY!!!
I’ve had it on speed dial for the past 8 years Sadie. I think most there hate to see my number come up. There was one occasion when I called my Senator at 7am to leave my desired outcome on a vote coming up. My Senator answered to phone! Nice chat.
Sea, back in the days when Dems were human, I called an Oregon Congressman one evening for him, afternoon for me. He answered his phone, too. We had not only a nice chat, but a long chat. I think he was lonesome.
It started out with my issue – vitamins, I think, and moved to general political issues. Very interesting. He was so disillusioned I was sorry for him. He didn’t run for a third term. He left without the usual fortune. He didn’t say so, but I don’t think he took any “donations” from special interests. Really opened my eyes.
Not all politicians are crooks. It pays to get to know them personally, if possible.
I agree One. My interaction was similar in that we had a warm dialogue and there was no feeling he was attempting to just tell me something to appease me. My Senator is what seems a good ol’ country gentleman who cared about not only the impact of his State, but also what was right for the everyday American.
I’m sorry to hear your guy left politics. He sounds like exactly what is needed in a politician – especially in granola eating Oregon.
The Movement is activated and mobilized
Mr. Bannon, cheering (and praying) you on, from Texas! Need any help, just holler!
Steve mentioned Mark Levin, WTF? Googled Patriot channel and Steve was a host for 3 hours daily. Levin and glen becky also. Haven’t and never will listen. Side of Steve that is new to me. Sad
Don’t be sad. Hold Bannon’s feet to the fire on this issue. He asked you to.
If you had actually listened to any of Steve’s radio shows before President Trump hired him, you wouldn’t be sad.
This^^^. Man I miss Bannon in the mornings.
I cannot listen to Levin anymore either. But it is time to understand the Trump Administration’s commitment to success, and this is a classic example. They cannot be ENEMIES with everyone, and yet nearly EVERYONE opposed Trump. Trump’s ONLY supporters were average dumbasses from flyover country, like me. In order to get his AGENDA actually done, he needs people like Levin, Ryan, McConnell, etc to take their feet OFF the Trump HATE pedal. Even for just a bit. He throws them a bone from time to time in order to SUCCESSFULLY negotiate, ultimately for our benefit. It is working, and his Administration deserves praise for this skill in threading the minefields.
Wow, well said Maria. I will think on your post.
Very true.
Good post, IndiaMaria!
Maybe it’s keep your friends close but your enemies closer? I was a loyal levin listener but when he started on President Trump, I was devastated. The man would not let up. PT was I thought the embodiment of what an American President should be. Levin mocked him and his followers on his show. Will never ever listen to him again. But I understand the strategy.
Agreed. I had Sirius radio on in the car. Kevin’s voice came screeching on. Immediate flip. Sure the strategy is likely good. However it is too bad there are so many horses asses on the supposed Conservative side.
You get sad easy.
It is important to understand how certain groups exist vs are extoled for political reasons.
http://www.thepinkswastika.com/5201.html
Time to flash that barrel of tar…
And bring the feathers.
How to achieve the Tar & Feathers effect on Congress:
IMMEDIATELY RECALL the FIRST members who oppose the Trump Agenda.
… Pick a FEW with strong 2018 Republican supporters of Trump and accelerate their replacement.
… Pick ONE with no serious Republican opponent and PURPOSEFULLY VOTE in a DEM who WILL support the Trump Agenda.
Much easier afterward to co-opt more Dems who are desperate for reelection than to flip Uniparty RINOs who are still bought and paid for by Globalists and Warmongering Defense Industries.
[Trumpesque]
… Pick a FEW with strong 2018 Republican PRIMARY-OPPONENT supporters of Trump and accelerate their replacement.
Okay, this frigging pisses me off! Soliciting, encouraging minors is going too far! This is not an healthy engagement in learning civic duty.
Somehow, I don’t think “activists” are exactly what they are really looking for, if you get my drift.
Indeed.
grow up and get a purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we see more of that. He also said around the world he would like to do that. He wants to develop new progressive leaders. Paraphrased.
Gee, nothing says “grassroots” like putting out cattle calls and paying them a few bucks to be “committed” activists for a day that don’t know what or why they’re protesting.
The saddest and most disturbing part is that an adult who is supposedly a psychologist cannot recognize that she has to resort to fakery to support her position and that she’s encouraging others to deny reality. “There are none more deceived than those who will not see.” Not a good endorsement for her abilities as a psychologist.
Also, Ms. The Anti-Trump misspelled @IMPLODABLE.
Mr. Bannon, it appears the Canadian Embassy is sponsoring an inaugural protest march for Canadians to march in protest of our President.
This woman claims to be a psychologist, yet is the same person encouraging 13 y.o. to become social justice warriors.
Big deal…let them whine.
Canadians are not covered by the US Constitution. Non-citizens have no right to protest in the USA.
Hope this is clarified and stated very soon.
I shared the DC women’s protest notice on Facebook, then I attached to it several articles quoting their hero Margaret Sanger – one of the worst if not THE worst examples of a person advocating women’s “rights”. Topping it off is the participation of their great “feminist” leader Gloria Steinem, the former Playboy Bunny and CIA associate. It’s interesting how easily some people are fooled into thinking that they’ll get more “rights” from the Left, when the Left doesn’t believe in individual rights.
Buses from Canada? Good. We have an American welcoming committee waiting, here on the North Coast. Our guys ride two-wheeled bikes, motorized. They are welcoming people. Trusted sources say they are Trump people, very sociable.
This is a good way for Canada to have relationship with Trump and American people. I am not buying anything Canadian any longer and not going to visit anymore either.
We all can play that game.
Oh no!
What we are all struggling with is a bought and paid for Politically active globalist agenda.
Soros et al are involved in all of this our PM ass wipe Trudeau has taken in far more refugees than Odumbo. Kitchener Ontario now has approx 7000 Syrians in their town.
Had HRC gotten in our world would shortly be just one big con. With Odumbo likely head of the UN.
Yes indeed Mr Bannon. Have no fear the Deplorables are a rascally bunch and will keep you on the straight and narrow.
Happy New Year.
Bannon is my hero. He will need all of us in Making America Great Again. His back needs protection from hobbits like juanny mac and gramnesty. It will be up to us to 86 the rotten produce in D.C.
“Hobbits” . The use of the word is a shot at McCain.
I still wish the next person, preferably Republican, to speak in the Senate after McCain called people “hobbits” had looked him straight in the eye and quoted Boromir, “They have a troll.”
I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but I’ve been following the FBI page on Facebook for a couple of years, and just this past few days they’ve been posting notices to watch out for “Border corruption”. The articles explain what they’re after, but the amazing thing is, I’ve never seen this before. It’s almost as if the FBI director is taking a last poke at Obama before Trump takes office.
This story broke 3 days ago:
http://nypost.com/2016/12/28/federal-agents-took-bribes-to-let-drugs-illegal-immigrants-into-us/
&
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2016/12/nyt-corrupt-u-s-border-agents-a-boon-for-smugglers.html
Federal agents took bribes to let drugs, illegal immigrants into US
&
Report: DHS Workers Took $15 Million In Bribes
http://www.opposingviews.com/i/society/homeland-security-workers-took-human-trafficking-bribes
Obama’s influence
Obama’s EMBEDS.
Algea skimming on top of the swamp. Do you think anyone will haul Johnson in to explain?
Searching for any other links to “Jack Lew” linking him to this bust. The bust occurred, for sure. What I’m finding, is “old news” is being recirculated as “new” news. MSM being caught conspiring and fabricating news, wondering, if this is a discreet signaling, versus direct communiques now compromised, to other blackhatters out there in the wild?
ya know, the Hobbits were pretty successful in ridding their world of evil so…watch our mccain…
LikeLiked by 2 people
no, I take no ownership…ewww
Was thinking the same thing too.
i wish Andrew was around to witness all this. Gold bless Andrew. Breitbart Lives!!!!
Happy new year treepers from all your Australian brothers and sisters.
2016 has given the world hope, where USA has led Western democracies must follow.
The Obama Putin desperate last act has exposed the Republican fifth column perfectly. McCain, Ryan, McConnell are all toxic swamp dwellers.
Truly an epic year, once in a lifetime.
Thanks to all at this site for getting the free world back on track.
God bless, be safe, this is only the start. Truly Churchill’s the end of the beginning. Thousands of years of civilisation will not be squandered on the altar of those who do not care to defend it. The tide has turned and, through the work of good men, defences will be built to ensure that it never again threatens what so many have died to preserve.
Look to the new year with hope and be strong. Anything is possible.
We knew you would set right your side of the world. We will do our part. Ain’t it Great? Happy New Year. See ya on the other side.
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
“That’s not a knife. THIS IS A KNIFE!” Crocodile Dundee said it all. God bless Oz.
Throws a bone at Globalist Levin. Good. Look how Levin is speaking out against the Israel betrayal. This is a “PEOPLE’S” movement, and we flyover dopes do not hold the power of office, the power of the media, the power of BigMoney. But we hold The Numbers, and as Bannon says, we should stay engaged. He did not ONCE say “be sophisticated” about your engagement. He simply said “stay engaged.” We REDNECKS do the best we can. We pay taxes, we fight in wars, we obey signal lights, and we fret over our bills and kids. If we communicate with NOBLES like Cornyn, RatRyan or McConnell in an unpolished manner, well then these PRIVILEGED ELITES need to simply get down into the mud, and the blood, and the tears with us, because this is where WE live. And, this is not their country. It is OUR country.
Amen!
India Maria, you said it best for most of us on this sight. God Bless you and this great country of OURS.
IndiaMaria is the Best! Always a wonderful, succinct comment. Of course, that’s not to denigrate any other Great writers here in the Treehouse. 😍😍
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE…. MAGA beginning January 20, 2017 🎉🎉👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
Dang, I feel Good!
God does do incredible work, doesn’t he? Look at how HE is bringing HIS people together. Beautifully orchestrated, in Spirit. Ad astra per aspera
Happy New Year 2017!, Blessings and Prosperity!
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” -Jerimiah 29:11
Beautiful!
An important quote from Bannon, that I failed to save the link to, is that his goal since the 2008 financial meltdown is to destroy the left. I believe that includes all who are a part of the UniParty. It made me extremely pleased when Trump brought Bannon on as an official advisor.My hope is that they groom some of the younger ones (Steve Miller already has the mindset) to continue this movement to victory.
This will be a long term fight as the progs are so entrenched in our system they have grown roots (look at the education system and modern unions). In fact with the cultural marxist controlling most of Western Europe and much of urban US it may be a neverending battle.
Never compromise. That is how the conservative side was usurped by the neocons. No quarter should be everyone’s mantra.
Trump administration is going to get much pressure from the Rinos to conform to their idea of the future and not Trump’s. We need to fight for the wall for deportation for lower taxes and normalization of Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Message direct from The Shire to Steve Bannon:
Hobbits will stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable!!!
LOL You rednecks got TRIGGERED!
Yep. It’s all most as the self proclaimed rednecks are really special snowflakes so easily offended that they were looking for something to be offended over. Put on your big boy pants and GET OVER IT. Can we all just move along now?
Don’t worry Steve. When ya’ll are doing right, we’ll be your biggest supporters. When ya’ll screw up, we’ll let you know. #NeverAgain are we going to let our employee (the POTUS) lead us into globalism without a fight.
Agree with Bannon. The people here and elsewhere who pushed back against Willard Romney as SOS got it, and helped persuade Mr Trump to make a different, better SOS pick.
I agree, good example.
Trump is very big-hearted. I think his instinct is to forgive and forget. I also know he is an incredibly fast learner. He tried to be magnanimous to Clinton (“I don’t want to hurt her, they are good people”) and she repaid him by yelling about Russians and joining (tacitly at least) in the Stein nonsense and electoral college crap. He tried to be magnanimous to Obama, saying that Obama is a “good guy” and is helping with a smooth transition. Obama repaid him by screaming about Russians, passing thousands of new regs, taking an unprecedented UN action with three weeks left in his presidency, and expelling diplomats, etc. He helped Rubio salvage his career, and Rubio has already turned on him.
And so on.
If Trump ever believed that these snakes would actually deal in good faith, hopefully he has been completely disabused of that notion. These are not “good people”, they are scum and just have to be defeated, again and again. No quarter.
I believe Trump dangles ‘tests’ for each individual to either pass or fail. Seems to work every time.
I am sure Steve knows what America is now up against:
Roberto D. Hernández ,an assistant professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at San Diego State University, calls for white genocide
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/30/why-white-genocide-is-key-to-the-earths-survival-white-genocide-from-baldwin-to-ciccariello-maher/
So many lies in that essay my face is turning red.
This article is even worse
“Will the Alt-Right Promote a New Kind of Racist Genetics?”
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2016/12/genetics-race-ancestry-tests/510962/
They think they are the Annunaki. These fake “I stumbled across Stormfront” analogies. Stormfront is an Eric Holder creation and part of the decades old PATCON program. His hatred for white people is what spurred him to torch the children in Waco, and plan the bombing in OKC with the assistance of the SPLC. If Putin were to bomb us I pray it falls directly on Eric’s head.
In my world view, if President Trump makes any backroom deals to cover for any fraud, corruption, High Crimes and Misdemeanors or any criminal activity by sitting or former politicians, staffers and lobbyists he will lose my support 100%. I don’t care about the wall or how many jobs he brings back until LAW AND ORDER is restored and no one is too big to prosecute for offenses against this country and her people. This includes Obama and his fraudulent birth certificate and citizenship status.
I am very, very angry that he was quick to ‘pardon’ Clinton’s by simply waving it off as “They’ve suffered enough already” – this is UNACCEPTABLE. I am, however still on-board hoping Trump is playing rope-a-dope until he is seated behind the levers of power and has a layer of protection around him.
Observation: Trump has yet to let us down and consistently surprises the Dems.
.
Question: Was Trump’s “suffered enough” comment a decision, tactic or strategy?
A decision NEVER to investigate Hillary?
A tactic to TEMPORARILY let it go … provided Dems play ball in passing his Agenda?
A strategy to INSTEAD go after Clinton Foundation DONORS by conditionally flipping the Clintons against them?
So much more fun to CHEER the possibilities that Trump keeps converting to reality.
Like I said, I’m holding hope he is playing rope-a-dope until he gets into office.
I do however disagree with the ‘A tactic to TEMPORARILY let it go … provided Dems play ball in passing his Agenda?’
Isn’t this EXACTLY what brought us to this point of globalist first, corruption, fraud, bribery and feeling of invincibility in DC today? Blackmail is a more common word used.
Let it go = Feint
DC/UniParty = Kabuki Theatre
Just rid us of Obamacare before myself and my family go broke. I mean it. Don’t let ball-less pu$$ie$ in Congress try to “nibble around the edges” and delay its removal until 2018 or 2019. Get the f**k rid of it on January 21, dammit.
Obama care has bled me dry over the past several years; sky high premiums, sky high deductibles, and greatly reduced network of providers. I used to see the top doctors in my region; they no longer are available to me.
Cold anger my friends.
Bled me too it’s unreal to pay 400.00 a month and 5K deductable while watching all the illegals get Medicaid and all for free. Then I know a person with cancer ran down and signed up with Blue Cross and could not be refused for pre existing. They racked up nearly a million in treatments and yes paid the deductables but for a mil in doctor bills would you pay the 5K…Yes . This is part of what’s wrong………..
Sure it is Bleeding you dry, that was Democrats Plan from start. Obamacare was designed to fail.
Ultimate Goals of Obamacare are:
1) Force Americans to Beg for Single-Payer Universal Big-Brother pseudo-Health Care.
2) Ensure Democrats forever Entitlement voting block (welfare, free-loaders, u-owe-mes, illegals, …) are bought and paid for.
That’s what I used to pay. Last year…$608. This year, $675. Just spent one entire day reducing the plan backwards to $598 with double the deduction.
We need a replacement on January 20th and a repeal on January 21st. PLEASE!
Obama care is so bad for many people. Ryan is dragging his feet on it. Maybe let Trump know the changes need to be made soon. The republicans screwed up by giving Obama care to Obama
The Backstabbers of GOPe and RiNoC cowards are going to back peddle on Terminating Obamacare.
Trump needs to sign an Executive Order – Requiring Enforcement of ALL Laws, policies, and regulations to Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches of Government. Then we will see how long the DemRats, GOPe, and RiNoCs allow crapola sandwiches like Obamcare to linger on.
First Act of 2017 Congress should be absolute Termination of Obamacare.
Second Act of 2017 Congress should be Medical TORT Reform.
Third Act of 2017 Congress Declare War on Illegals – Immediate arrest and deportation of all Illegals and that includes their Anchor babies and brats.
RP,
I had a dream last night wherein-within minutes of the innauguration there were many law enforcement agents who very orderly placed many under arrest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re my Nostradamus Nominee.
Which is a Sad dream from aspect of: Those agents should have been being arrested all along.
America is at a very dangerous point when our Laws are suspended, twisted, or ignored for both Politicians and those entrusted with Enforcement.
RP…. Great dream! You set my imagination into high gear.
You know what I see? Instead of an inauguration parade (or maybe after the inauguration parade) all the perps are led in handcuffs down Pennsylvania Avenue where President Trump, behind the podium, says, “Buh-bye” and the crowd cheers!
Oops.. Should’ve addressed my comment to Glorious Grace Good.
Mr. Bannon you have done well for us..Thanks… Reality is the train will be soon stopped as some large rocks have fallen on the tracks. Ryan McCain Lindsay Flake……They are the obstacles to progress and must be moved or broken into pieces for the train to continue….. The people who elect them are under some sort of spell so it must come from within. We are in the middle of a giant hit job and obstruction attempt as we speak. Old McCain is pulling a fast one with this Russian ruse and so anxious to hold hearings on Thursday to berate Trump as in collusion with Putin…..Ryan is batting on deck and Lindsay is preparing his bipartisan statements to the corrupt press. Please stop them and discredit their evil plots. Hacking John Podesta does not equal expelling diplomats or declaring war John…We see through you………..
No, no! We primaried Graham because we were angry as hell and fed up with him. Wouldn’t you be? There sudden materialized 7, count ’em 7 candidates for his seat, including him. Graham is not new to “vote splitting” obviously. He got the 50% requirement and we were left puzzled and helpless. NO spell here, thank you!
“Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…
Note the “all” there. He is saying hold all government employees at all levels accountable. Of course, holding elected officials accountable is easier as you can vote against them. When it is not election time, what can you do?
You can help to mold public opinion perhaps. The internet allows many people to get in on the opinion molding act. You can also e-mail your local elected officials as well as those in another state. Some say that letters don’t matter but I have read for decades that the opposite is true —- a small amount of mail (snail mail) or other forms of communication are sometimes seen as an “avalanche”.
For your letter too be in the “for” or “against” pile does some good, but a well written letter is better than a thoughtless rant. Try not to be like the individual who thinks ranting over small things makes her feel intelligent. Learn to write concise, polite, integument letters or e-mails. Your e-mail will not change the world but a well written one could impact the thoughts of a public official.
It is important not to sound like a cliche. Remember that the other side is the one that thinks of us as “fly over country”, rednecks, and “knuckle-draggers” and other even worse things. Don’t feed their bias. Don’t prove their prejudiced ideas of conservatives.
Disclaimer Note: as one born and raised in Tennessee I feel that adults can read “redneck” without running to their safe place.
Whenever liberals enter the discussion topic I prefer ranting like this.. (my in-laws know never to bring up politics while I’m sitting at the holiday dinner table).
Notice the Republickans who rushed to support the anti- Russian sanctions without seeing any valid proof of what they did. Those are the anti-Trump. Because it is all a hoax to delegitimize Trump. So far I know they are Ryan, McCain, Lindsey. They are enemies of the movement.
There is another snake in the grass I am extremely wary of – one that has been seemingly hissing support for Trump the last few months…that King clown from New York.
“he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire”
If only that were Legal, we wouldn’t be at this critical juncture in America.
Problem through out America is Lack of Accountability.
I’m not sure the problem is lack of accountability so much as it is a tried and true way of holding elected officials accountable. On one hand, voting them back in is our fault, but on the other, there seems not to be a very good way to “hold their feet to the fire” once they get in office. Let’s not kid ourselves–calling and writing have not done much good in the past eight years (and beyond).
I and others have asked this before: How do we do a better job of holding elected officials accountable?
I would really like some sensible, doable, concrete answers to this question, and although I’ve thought about it a lot, I have yet to come up with anything. It seems we elect people who basically ignore us for 4 or 6 years until it’s suddenly time for their names to be on a ballot; then they straighten up for a short while and do what’s right.
I dunno what the answer is, but it seems to me that WE (not Trump) need to figure this out and pronto!
IF the election system is rigged (I highly suspect it is, State by State – an inside job, inaddititon to-…. how else did Obama win a 2nd term, otherwise?) that would certainly bring an entirely different perspective to light. TrueTheVote &JumpVote is working that aspect.
Realizing yet, there are many teams out there working different angles to bringing the cabal down? Go Whitehats!
Civic duty (contacting Rep) is the proper course of action per The Bill of Rights. – Stay the course, unless Trump team tells of a different course. We’re fighting to reinstate our Founding Documents.
Oh we will, Mr. Bannon. We will….
Bannons quote is very important and I’m glad it received it’s own thread. I think he is saying three things: First, he is serious about doing what they were elected to do. Second, they will receive intense pressure to do just the opposite and THEY must not yield, and we must make sure they don’t yield. Third, those who will pressure them to backtrack must be pressured to get the h*** out of the way (Ryan, McConnell, McCain, Graham, and dozens of others, as well as the media). If we are to actually succeed and not just nibble around the edges, we must fight every day as hard as we did during the campaign. Tough to do, tough to stay focused, but if we do we’ll win. If not, we won’t.
First fight may be in just a few days, on Jan.3.
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/12/30/bloomberg-gop-pushback-trumps-border-wall-immigration-enforcement-plans/
If you want to influence congress you need to interrupt their funding machine. They are constantly raising funds for the next election and that’s first on their agenda – money. We need to target the RINOS and get them out in the 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections. This is a long war and we have to be dedicated to “re patriot” the swamp over the next eight years. If Trump executes an economic recovery and the US booms, the Dems will never regain power in our life times.
I agree. I won’t be donating to the GOP directly at all unless and until it is clear they will give 100% support to Trump’s agenda.
In the fog of war, even with the best laid plans battles descend into struggles of loosely organized chaos. Support and direction are critical to victory. In the heat of battle criticism serves no purpose – support and direction toward the goal is paramount for those in the crucible..
take over the GOP
Only way that ensure that this will carry on even without Trump(8years)
Trump is going to redefine the ‘bully pulpit’ in a way that will be history making. In this era we have media and communications methods far beyond those available when the term was first used.
He has already revolutionized how a Presidential candidate/PE communicates directly to the people. Intuitively savvy, smart, shrewd and forward thinking, Trump single handedly made the MSM irrelevant in terms of expressing his thoughts and feelings.
I think that once he is in office he changes the game again. We’ve all followed his underdog climb over insurmountable odds to be where he is now. But no one has yet seen him in action as the President. Once he sits in the Oval Office he literally will be in the most important position in the world. With awesome responsibilities and mighty levers of power. I think he will bring such dignity and respect to the office that his deeds will drown out the predictable whining from the leftist losers.
Trump as President will still be Trump the person. Therefore I think he will still use social media as well as strategic old school media to constantly explain his reasoning and his actions. And a big part of the bully pulpit has always been to uplift and stimulate morale. Obviously the MSM and Democrat politicians will try to do what they can to put obstacles in his way and discourage supporters. If you think GWB was demonized, you ain’t seen anything yet!
Trump has consistently outsmarted his critics and whipped them into cowardly fanaticism. Minutes after he takes the oath, reality will hit those enemies. They think their protests and old playbook of personal destruction still will be effective, but this is unprecedented territory. Trump will have the final word, and will constantly use the bully pulpit to ridicule the fanatics and enact authentic hope and change while bringing about his transformation of America one step at a time.
Democrat operative @JessicaTarlov openly admitting to voter fraud? plan to bus people from Iowa to vote in WI & MI?
Much more likely they are talking about the sort of stuff in this article–failing to send volunteers to canvas in Wisconsin, for example, and failing to muster troops in Michigan from Iowa. Just more finger pointing by various aspects of the Clinton machine, all blaming each other now. (Busing in volunteers is common–Trump bused in volunteers from CA to Nevada to door knock there, for example).
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/michigan-hillary-clinton-trump-232547
BTW, I hate the nasally voice of that Tarlow person.
BTW, notably absent in all the fingerpointing and recriminations among those in the Clinton campaign set forth in this article (which deals primarily with Michigan) is ANY mention of Russia. They know it’s b.s.
Bannon and company are going to create policy and implementation strategy that can survive the push back from the GOPe. Trump is used to fighting on multiple fronts so in some ways we’ll probably see an extension of the campaign strategies and for sure direct communication to the people. The RINOs and the Dems will not be prepared for the Trump “Blitzkreig” that will be aimed at tearing down the old DC power structure ( via wreaking ball) and then quickly laying a new foundation for limited government. Trump has four years to accomplish the restructuring and four more years to build the new smaller, more efficient and constitutional government. If he can do it in eight years, his legacy will be on a par with George Washington.
“If he can do it in eight years, his legacy will be on a par with George Washington.”
And if he can find and groom a worthy successor to continue the fight his legacy will be unsurpassed. Tough to think about 8 years down the road when the man has not even been sworn in, but I recall the great Reagan giving way to the Rino that came after him. I hope it does not happen again.
