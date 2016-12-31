Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…

President-elect Donald Trump’s top strategist sat for a rare radio interview Friday morning, urging conservative voters to ‘hold people accountable’ in the White House – including himself – as the new administration gets off the ground. (Audio Below)

Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor said afterward that he specifically wants Trump’s base to hold his feet to the fire as he steers the president’s strategic ship through waters infested with Democrats and moderate Republicans alike. “Deplorables and Hobbits should stay engaged and hold ALL of us accountable – including me”… (more)