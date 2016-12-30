Alan Dershowitz Discusses Keith Ellison as Potential DNC Chairman…

Oh boy, this is challenging. We do not want the Democrat Party to change their mind, and we definitely want to see Keith Ellison advanced to become Chairman of the DNC, this epic expository by Alan Dershowitz explains why.

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz was really animated earlier when he said he’ll leave the Democratic Party if Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) is appointed the next chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

[02:10] “If they now appoint Keith Ellison, who worked with [Nation of Islam leader Louis] Farrakhan, to be chairman of the DNC, you’re going to see a lot of people leave.”

“I’m going to tell you right here on this show, and this is news – if they appoint Keith Ellison to be chairman of the Democratic Party, I will resign my membership to the Democratic Party after 50 years of being a loyal Democrat.” […] “I will not be a member of a party that represents itself through a chairman like Keith Ellison and through policies like that espoused by John Kerry and Barack Obama.“

There must be something we can do to support Keith Ellison’s bid for Chairman. The DNC really deserves his leadership – and Bernie Sanders supports him too.